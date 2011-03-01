Trending

Fellows dominates day one

Mauch leading the women

The first two race stages of the 2011 Mountains To Beach were run and won on day one. Stage 1, The Limar Mountain Run, saw 91 riders start in fine weather from the top of the Kosciuszko Chairlift to ride 12km downhill to finish in the middle of Thredbo Village.

With perfect weather all the way down, Andrew Fellows made short work of the trail, getting to the bottom in just 00:33:54. Scott Pomroy was almost five minutes behind in 00:38:32 with hot Masters favourite Richard Peil coming in third with a time of 00:39:06.

The first woman down the mountain was pairs' rider Bianca Mauch with a time of 00:44:21, followed by Meg Carrigan in 00:47:09 with her nearest rival for the open women, Belinda Porter coming in at 00:49:22.

Despite the forecast, the mountain weather remained perfect for Stage 3 around Lake Crackenback Resort. Andrew Fellows seems to have stamped his mark on the 2011 Mountains To Beach winning with a time of 1:18:42, with Richard Peil staking a claim on second spot overall in a time of 1:21:29. Third place went to Garry James, another contender for the Masters Category, with an overall time of 1:22:07.

Fellow's nearest rival for open men, Pomroy, came in fifth with a time of 1:22:12 - three minutes and 31 seconds behind.

Mauch again proved strong winning stage 3 in a time of 1:39:00, 14 seconds ahead of Porter (1:39:14) with Carrigan a close three seconds behind. The women's overall category is certainly looking strong this year.

Fellow's win sees him cement his place at the top of the leaderboard on day 1 with an overall time of 1:52:36, seven minutes and 59 seconds ahead of Peil (2:00:35), with nearest rival for his category, Pomroy a further 10 seconds behind Peil (2:00:44).

In the women's overall category, Mauch leads in a time of 2:23:21, Carrigan is second overall, three minutes and five seconds slower with a time of 2:26:26. Porter is currently in third place overall with a time of 2:28:36.

After today's shorter stages, tomorrow will see the first of the long treks through the high country. Starting with a ride in the Ski Tube to Perisher ski resort, riders will then make their way through Kosciuszko National Park to Buckenderra Resort on the shores of Lake Eucumbene in the 80km Osprey Hydraulics Mountain Traverse.

Full Results

Men stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew  Fellows0:33:54
2Scott  Pomroy0:04:38
3Bart  Hickson0:06:45
4Cameron  Godwin0:07:07
5Matthew  Norton0:08:19
6Kevin  Mullins0:10:37
7Jayson  Connacher0:10:59
8Bud  Chapple0:11:27
9Sean  Bekkers0:12:26
10Ben  Howarth0:12:56
11David  Reid0:12:58
12Michael  Williams0:14:14
13Simon  Roberts0:14:31
14Richard  Harbury0:14:59
15Michael  Di  Bari0:16:14
16Brady  Espeland0:16:21
17Damien  Pearson0:18:36
18Tony  Curtis0:18:45
19David  Lambert0:20:20
20Ray  Overdijk0:21:47
21Td  Phan0:25:35
22Jamon  Pool0:34:48

Women stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Meg  Carrigan0:47:09
2Belinda  Porter0:02:13
3Kathryn  Cox0:07:18
4Melissa  Backhouse0:08:10
5Joanna  Battersby0:09:17
6Emily  Garland0:13:52
7Helen  Dorsett0:14:22
8Amy  Bainbridge0:16:23
9Nicole  Barwick0:20:09
10Lauren  Rennick0:20:30

Master men stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richard  Peil0:39:06
2Lloyd  Newell0:01:10
3Jeff  Rooney0:01:12
4Russell  Ford0:01:41
5Garry  James0:01:57
6Anthony  Manning0:02:05
7David  Harris0:02:29
8Jason  Kaul0:05:15
9Mark  Drury0:06:26
10Scott  Rasmussen0:06:54
11Greg  Shepherd0:08:15
12Robert  Lecons0:08:51
13Gregor  Riese0:09:04
14Peter  Waldron0:09:05
15Mike  Ford0:09:41
16Xavier  Poirier0:10:11
17Bill  Taylor0:10:36
18Scott  Chadwick0:10:38
19Matthew  Perry0:10:46
20Bruce  Perry0:12:28
21Chris  Wilson0:13:22
22Stephen  Champion0:14:18
23Graham  Bothma0:14:31
24Andrew  Bain0:16:23
25Andrew  Smith0:18:04
26Joseph  Benjamin0:18:16
27Gerard Rennick0:18:59
28Justin  Flood0:20:33
29Peter  Haley
30Martin  Fuller0:22:03
31Alex  Bramford0:23:06
32Jason  Hikawai0:26:16
33Glen  Garside0:45:30
34Jeff  Macdonald0:46:55

Super master men stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nikolai  Stahl0:43:50
2David  Brunner?Evans0:02:16
3Paul  Smith0:05:32
4John  Grimble0:06:45
5Nic  Carter0:07:31
6Philip  Mcfarland0:07:51
7Geoffrey  Clarke0:09:05
8Richard  Pullinger0:11:00
9Colin  Boyd0:11:15
10Malcolm  Lynn0:13:50
11Peter  Fox0:14:05
12Trevor  Ricardo0:15:00
13David  Owen0:24:54
14Steve  Barrett0:27:47
15John  Bonnett0:30:11

Pairs stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bianca  Mauch0:44:21
2John  Scambary0:03:50
3Reinhard  Mauch0:04:52
4Rod  Tracey0:05:15
5Ken  Mann0:05:33
6George Atkinson0:05:51
7Craig  Elgie0:06:52
8Bruce  Pain0:08:59
9David  Sumich0:14:35
10John  Boakes0:19:06

Men stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew  Fellows1:18:42
2Scott  Pomroy0:03:30
3Sean  Bekkers0:05:49
4Bart  Hickson0:05:52
5Kevin  Mullins0:07:03
6Matthew  Norton0:08:43
7Cameron  Godwin0:09:38
8Bud  Chapple0:13:12
9Jayson  Connacher
10Ben  Howarth0:16:18
11David  Reid0:17:54
12Ray  Overdijk0:20:25
13Brady  Espeland0:23:17
14Damien  Pearson0:23:27
15David  Lambert
16Michael  Williams0:23:57
17Tony  Curtis0:25:43
18Michael  Di  Bari0:29:17
19Richard  Harbury0:35:02
20Jamon  Pool0:35:13
21Td  Phan0:41:34
22Simon  Roberts1:05:42

Women stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Belinda  Porter1:39:14
2Meg  Carrigan0:00:03
3Kathryn  Cox0:05:39
4Joanna  Battersby0:09:37
5Helen  Dorsett0:09:46
6Melissa  Backhouse0:10:25
7Emily  Garland0:15:10
8Lauren  Rennick0:19:45
9Amy  Bainbridge0:23:55
10Nicole  Barwick0:38:52

Master men stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richard  Peil1:21:29
2Garry  James0:00:26
3Jeff  Rooney0:00:38
4Lloyd  Newell0:01:18
5David  Harris0:03:38
6Jason  Kaul0:04:12
7Anthony  Manning0:07:12
8Mark  Drury0:13:15
9Scott  Rasmussen0:13:35
10Robert  Lecons0:14:28
11Russell  Ford0:14:58
12Gregor  Riese0:17:26
13Bill  Taylor0:17:40
14Greg  Shepherd0:17:44
15Mike  Ford0:18:36
16Chris  Wilson0:18:44
17Peter  Waldron0:20:02
18Bruce  Perry0:21:07
19Matthew  Perry0:23:12
20Scott  Chadwick0:23:35
21Graham  Bothma0:23:58
22Xavier  Poirier0:25:15
23Justin  Flood0:26:00
24Gerard Rennick0:26:25
25Stephen  Champion0:26:43
26Andrew  Smith0:28:26
27Martin  Fuller0:29:22
28Andrew  Bain0:31:35
29Alex  Bramford0:34:00
30Joseph  Benjamin0:41:43
31Peter  Haley0:44:14
32Jason  Hikawai0:44:32
33Jeff  Macdonald1:07:17
34Glen  Garside1:39:39

Super master men stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steve  Barrett1:35:15
2Nikolai  Stahl0:01:20
3Paul  Smith
4David  Brunner?Evans
5Malcolm  Lynn0:05:24
6Philip  Mcfarland0:08:56
7Geoffrey  Clarke0:11:01
8Peter  Fox0:13:30
9Colin  Boyd0:15:36
10John  Grimble0:15:48
11Nic  Carter0:15:52
12Trevor  Ricardo0:16:24
13David  Owen0:26:23
14Richard  Pullinger0:27:55
DNSJohn  Bonnett

Pairs stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bianca  Mauch1:39:00
2Reinhard  Mauch0:00:13
3George Atkinson0:01:00
4Rod  Tracey0:01:59
5John  Scambary
6Craig  Elgie0:04:11
7John  Boakes0:04:14
8Ken  Mann0:05:22
9Bruce  Pain
10David  Sumich0:13:54

