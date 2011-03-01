The first two race stages of the 2011 Mountains To Beach were run and won on day one. Stage 1, The Limar Mountain Run, saw 91 riders start in fine weather from the top of the Kosciuszko Chairlift to ride 12km downhill to finish in the middle of Thredbo Village.

With perfect weather all the way down, Andrew Fellows made short work of the trail, getting to the bottom in just 00:33:54. Scott Pomroy was almost five minutes behind in 00:38:32 with hot Masters favourite Richard Peil coming in third with a time of 00:39:06.

The first woman down the mountain was pairs' rider Bianca Mauch with a time of 00:44:21, followed by Meg Carrigan in 00:47:09 with her nearest rival for the open women, Belinda Porter coming in at 00:49:22.

Despite the forecast, the mountain weather remained perfect for Stage 3 around Lake Crackenback Resort. Andrew Fellows seems to have stamped his mark on the 2011 Mountains To Beach winning with a time of 1:18:42, with Richard Peil staking a claim on second spot overall in a time of 1:21:29. Third place went to Garry James, another contender for the Masters Category, with an overall time of 1:22:07.

Fellow's nearest rival for open men, Pomroy, came in fifth with a time of 1:22:12 - three minutes and 31 seconds behind.

Mauch again proved strong winning stage 3 in a time of 1:39:00, 14 seconds ahead of Porter (1:39:14) with Carrigan a close three seconds behind. The women's overall category is certainly looking strong this year.

Fellow's win sees him cement his place at the top of the leaderboard on day 1 with an overall time of 1:52:36, seven minutes and 59 seconds ahead of Peil (2:00:35), with nearest rival for his category, Pomroy a further 10 seconds behind Peil (2:00:44).

In the women's overall category, Mauch leads in a time of 2:23:21, Carrigan is second overall, three minutes and five seconds slower with a time of 2:26:26. Porter is currently in third place overall with a time of 2:28:36.

After today's shorter stages, tomorrow will see the first of the long treks through the high country. Starting with a ride in the Ski Tube to Perisher ski resort, riders will then make their way through Kosciuszko National Park to Buckenderra Resort on the shores of Lake Eucumbene in the 80km Osprey Hydraulics Mountain Traverse.

Full Results

Men stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Fellows 0:33:54 2 Scott Pomroy 0:04:38 3 Bart Hickson 0:06:45 4 Cameron Godwin 0:07:07 5 Matthew Norton 0:08:19 6 Kevin Mullins 0:10:37 7 Jayson Connacher 0:10:59 8 Bud Chapple 0:11:27 9 Sean Bekkers 0:12:26 10 Ben Howarth 0:12:56 11 David Reid 0:12:58 12 Michael Williams 0:14:14 13 Simon Roberts 0:14:31 14 Richard Harbury 0:14:59 15 Michael Di Bari 0:16:14 16 Brady Espeland 0:16:21 17 Damien Pearson 0:18:36 18 Tony Curtis 0:18:45 19 David Lambert 0:20:20 20 Ray Overdijk 0:21:47 21 Td Phan 0:25:35 22 Jamon Pool 0:34:48

Women stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Meg Carrigan 0:47:09 2 Belinda Porter 0:02:13 3 Kathryn Cox 0:07:18 4 Melissa Backhouse 0:08:10 5 Joanna Battersby 0:09:17 6 Emily Garland 0:13:52 7 Helen Dorsett 0:14:22 8 Amy Bainbridge 0:16:23 9 Nicole Barwick 0:20:09 10 Lauren Rennick 0:20:30

Master men stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richard Peil 0:39:06 2 Lloyd Newell 0:01:10 3 Jeff Rooney 0:01:12 4 Russell Ford 0:01:41 5 Garry James 0:01:57 6 Anthony Manning 0:02:05 7 David Harris 0:02:29 8 Jason Kaul 0:05:15 9 Mark Drury 0:06:26 10 Scott Rasmussen 0:06:54 11 Greg Shepherd 0:08:15 12 Robert Lecons 0:08:51 13 Gregor Riese 0:09:04 14 Peter Waldron 0:09:05 15 Mike Ford 0:09:41 16 Xavier Poirier 0:10:11 17 Bill Taylor 0:10:36 18 Scott Chadwick 0:10:38 19 Matthew Perry 0:10:46 20 Bruce Perry 0:12:28 21 Chris Wilson 0:13:22 22 Stephen Champion 0:14:18 23 Graham Bothma 0:14:31 24 Andrew Bain 0:16:23 25 Andrew Smith 0:18:04 26 Joseph Benjamin 0:18:16 27 Gerard Rennick 0:18:59 28 Justin Flood 0:20:33 29 Peter Haley 30 Martin Fuller 0:22:03 31 Alex Bramford 0:23:06 32 Jason Hikawai 0:26:16 33 Glen Garside 0:45:30 34 Jeff Macdonald 0:46:55

Super master men stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nikolai Stahl 0:43:50 2 David Brunner?Evans 0:02:16 3 Paul Smith 0:05:32 4 John Grimble 0:06:45 5 Nic Carter 0:07:31 6 Philip Mcfarland 0:07:51 7 Geoffrey Clarke 0:09:05 8 Richard Pullinger 0:11:00 9 Colin Boyd 0:11:15 10 Malcolm Lynn 0:13:50 11 Peter Fox 0:14:05 12 Trevor Ricardo 0:15:00 13 David Owen 0:24:54 14 Steve Barrett 0:27:47 15 John Bonnett 0:30:11

Pairs stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bianca Mauch 0:44:21 2 John Scambary 0:03:50 3 Reinhard Mauch 0:04:52 4 Rod Tracey 0:05:15 5 Ken Mann 0:05:33 6 George Atkinson 0:05:51 7 Craig Elgie 0:06:52 8 Bruce Pain 0:08:59 9 David Sumich 0:14:35 10 John Boakes 0:19:06

Men stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Fellows 1:18:42 2 Scott Pomroy 0:03:30 3 Sean Bekkers 0:05:49 4 Bart Hickson 0:05:52 5 Kevin Mullins 0:07:03 6 Matthew Norton 0:08:43 7 Cameron Godwin 0:09:38 8 Bud Chapple 0:13:12 9 Jayson Connacher 10 Ben Howarth 0:16:18 11 David Reid 0:17:54 12 Ray Overdijk 0:20:25 13 Brady Espeland 0:23:17 14 Damien Pearson 0:23:27 15 David Lambert 16 Michael Williams 0:23:57 17 Tony Curtis 0:25:43 18 Michael Di Bari 0:29:17 19 Richard Harbury 0:35:02 20 Jamon Pool 0:35:13 21 Td Phan 0:41:34 22 Simon Roberts 1:05:42

Women stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Belinda Porter 1:39:14 2 Meg Carrigan 0:00:03 3 Kathryn Cox 0:05:39 4 Joanna Battersby 0:09:37 5 Helen Dorsett 0:09:46 6 Melissa Backhouse 0:10:25 7 Emily Garland 0:15:10 8 Lauren Rennick 0:19:45 9 Amy Bainbridge 0:23:55 10 Nicole Barwick 0:38:52

Master men stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richard Peil 1:21:29 2 Garry James 0:00:26 3 Jeff Rooney 0:00:38 4 Lloyd Newell 0:01:18 5 David Harris 0:03:38 6 Jason Kaul 0:04:12 7 Anthony Manning 0:07:12 8 Mark Drury 0:13:15 9 Scott Rasmussen 0:13:35 10 Robert Lecons 0:14:28 11 Russell Ford 0:14:58 12 Gregor Riese 0:17:26 13 Bill Taylor 0:17:40 14 Greg Shepherd 0:17:44 15 Mike Ford 0:18:36 16 Chris Wilson 0:18:44 17 Peter Waldron 0:20:02 18 Bruce Perry 0:21:07 19 Matthew Perry 0:23:12 20 Scott Chadwick 0:23:35 21 Graham Bothma 0:23:58 22 Xavier Poirier 0:25:15 23 Justin Flood 0:26:00 24 Gerard Rennick 0:26:25 25 Stephen Champion 0:26:43 26 Andrew Smith 0:28:26 27 Martin Fuller 0:29:22 28 Andrew Bain 0:31:35 29 Alex Bramford 0:34:00 30 Joseph Benjamin 0:41:43 31 Peter Haley 0:44:14 32 Jason Hikawai 0:44:32 33 Jeff Macdonald 1:07:17 34 Glen Garside 1:39:39

Super master men stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steve Barrett 1:35:15 2 Nikolai Stahl 0:01:20 3 Paul Smith 4 David Brunner?Evans 5 Malcolm Lynn 0:05:24 6 Philip Mcfarland 0:08:56 7 Geoffrey Clarke 0:11:01 8 Peter Fox 0:13:30 9 Colin Boyd 0:15:36 10 John Grimble 0:15:48 11 Nic Carter 0:15:52 12 Trevor Ricardo 0:16:24 13 David Owen 0:26:23 14 Richard Pullinger 0:27:55 DNS John Bonnett