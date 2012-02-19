Trending

Peters wins NZ cross country cup in Wellington

Hanlen rides to women's win

The cross country portion of the NZ MTB Cup got back into gear on the inner city slopes of Mt. Victoria on Sunday. A tough course, again with a long pedigree of national level competiton was set for competitors, with the morning age group races setting the tone for the elite and U19 junior races in the afternoon.

The elite men's field was at top strength on Sunday, and like the downhill, contained several visiting international riders having a shot at New Zealand's best and also the Category 2 UCI points on offer. But just as at the national championships two weeks ago, Rotorua's Dirk Peters wound on the urgency and aggression to lead from start to finish in the six-lap feature.

Peters was reasonably comfortable during the mid stages of the race, but a fast finishing Mike Northcott (Tokoroa) provided some suspense over the last two laps. Northcott rapidly worked away at national champion Peters' lead, first passing Carl Jones (Rotorua) and then chipping away at the one-minute buffer that Peters had built over the first four laps. By race finish, Northcott was only 22 seconds back, but Peters wrapped up another win on the circuit to head into the Cup final in Napier with some dominance over the rest of his competition.

The elite women's race was missing Rosara Joseph (Wellington), however the absence of the Beijing Olympian seemed to only spur on Whakatane's Karen Hanlen, who demolished the women's field to win by nearly 10 minutes. The recently crowned national champion was never threatened and showed pace and poise to simply outpace and outrace the rest of her competition - Samara Sheppard (Wellington) holding down second place and the best of the chasers.

Woodend's Anton Cooper again cleaned out the U19 junior race, winning by three minutes from Te Awamutu's Sam Gaze. Gaze was happy to limit the gap to the 2011 junior world championships silver medalist to a margin this close, and both Cooper and Gaze lapped the tough Mt. Victoria course in times that would have had them circulating within the top five elite men. Cooper displayed his outright speed during the last lap for the four lap U19 race, to post the quickest lap time and only sub-15 minute lap by any rider.

Rotorua's Amber Johnston easily won the U19 junior women's three-lap race.

The cross country NZ MTB Cup will wrap up this weekend February 24-26 in Napier, New Zealand.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dirk Peters (NZl)1:35:44
2Mike Northcott (NZl)0:00:22
3Carl Jones (NZl)0:01:13
4Tom Bradshaw (NZl)0:03:56
5Brendon Sharratt (NZl)0:04:22
6Brad Hudson (NZl)0:08:54
7Samuel Shaw (NZl)0:10:57
8Adrian Retief (NZl)0:11:31
9Patrick Luthi (Swi)0:11:38
10Max Houtzager (USA)0:11:39
11Josh Page (NZl)0:12:00
12Dave Sharpe (NZl)0:12:56
13Mathew Waghorn (NZl)0:13:43
14Harley Going (NZl)0:13:48
15Darry Stevens (NZl)0:16:10
16Miles Davies (NZl)0:19:03
-3 lapsAsh Hough (NZl)
-3 lapsMarkus Peboll (Aut)
-3 lapsMatt Andrew (NZl)
-3 lapsMark Dunlop (NZl)
-4lapsFabien Cousine (Fra)
-5lapsNick Miller (NZl)
DNFEdwin Crossling (NZl)
DNFPhilippe Depault (Can)
DNSAlex Revell (NZl)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Karen Hanlen (NZl)1:30:26
2Samara Sheppard (NZl)0:09:17
3Raewyn Morrison (NZl)0:15:17
4Sasha Smith (NZl)0:16:05
5Bridget Lodge (NZl)0:16:53
-2lapsMelissa Newell (NZl)
-3lapsCeline Ernst (Swi)
-5lapsKatherine O Neil (NZl)
DNFKate Fluker (NZl)
DNFFiona MacDermid (NZl)
DNSJeanette Gerrie (NZl)

Junior U19 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anton Cooper (NZl)1:00:44
2Samuel Gaze (NZl)0:03:29
3Tom Filmer (NZl)0:05:15
4Nigel McDowell (NZl)0:06:14
5Craig Oliver (NZl)0:08:42
6Elliot Pearce (NZl)0:11:13
7Brett Stockman (NZl)0:11:20
8Tom Fox (NZl)0:12:56
9Simon Lawson (NZl)0:15:12
10Frank Sutton (NZl)0:18:34
11Ryan Hunt (NZl)0:20:18
12Guillaune Cauvin (Fra)
DNFJosh Parkin (NZl)

Junior U19 women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Amber Johnston (NZl)
2Toshiko Knight (NZl)

Junior U17 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Oliver (NZl)1:06:23
2Gareth Cannon (NZl)0:04:19
3Jack Compton (NZl)0:05:59
4David Ashby-Coventry (NZl)0:06:36
5Mitchell Campbell (NZl)0:08:51
6Tom Coombes (NZl)0:09:11
7Cameron Howell (NZl)0:10:55
8Sam Dakin (NZl)0:11:03
9Ethan Jacobs (NZl)0:13:11
10Andrew Bamford (NZl)0:17:39
11Nathan Johnston (NZl)0:21:41
12Gregor Wilson (NZl)0:21:45
13Ben Friel (NZl)0:27:11
DNFJordan Anderson (NZl)

Junior U17 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Olivia Miller (NZl)1:10:53
2Harriet Bevan (NZl)0:01:14
3Elizabeth Stannard (NZl)0:05:45

Junior U15 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eden Cruise (NZl)0:55:52
2Paul Wright (NZl)0:06:38
DNFBenjamin Eagle (NZl)
DNFCody Simpson (NZl)
DNSRobert Stannard (NZl)

Junior U15 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zia MacDermid (NZl)0:46:38

Masters 1 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gavin McCarthy (NZl)1:29:39
2Tom Keith (NZl)0:03:06
3Callum Kennedy (NZl)0:06:52
4Steven Bale (NZl)0:07:27
5Jonty Taylor (NZl)0:09:03
6Ross Weston (NZl)0:11:15
7Struan Robertson (NZl)0:12:48
8Jon Shutt (NZl)0:17:39
-2lapsJared Scollay (NZl)
DNFNick Kennedy (NZl)

Senior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andy King (NZl)1:36:07
2Stephen Butler (NZl)0:01:01
3Michael Brown (NZl)0:10:47

Masters 2 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Clive Bennett (NZl)1:15:50
2Rob Kilvington (NZl)0:00:20
3Jason McCarty (NZl)0:01:17
4Stephen Owens (NZl)0:04:20
5Stephen Grenside (NZl)0:08:33
6Jerome Sheppard (NZl)0:13:24
7Tom Bamford (NZl)0:15:47
8Dave Hicks (NZl)0:20:16
9Steven Lawson (NZl)0:40:25

Masters 3 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ian Paintin (NZl)1:18:15
2Geoff Notman (NZl)0:02:39
3Ant Bradshaw (NZl)0:04:12
4Marco Renall (NZl)0:04:45
5Gary Moller (NZl)0:08:32
6Paul McDowell (NZl)0:09:15
7Peter Reynolds (NZl)0:09:38
8Dave Wallace (NZl)0:09:51
9Ash Sparks (NZl)0:11:44
10Scott MacLachlan (NZl)0:13:12

Senior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kathryn Campbell (NZl)1:15:18

Masters 3 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sarah Beadle (NZl)1:16:34

 

