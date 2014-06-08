Image 1 of 2 Howard Grotts (Specialized Racing XC) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 2 Erin Huck (Tokyo Joe’s) won last year's GoPro race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Howard Grotts and Erin Huck won the Go Pro Games cross country races on Saturday. In the men's race, Grotts beat Keegan Swenson and Hector Riverso Paez for the win while in the women's race, Huck defeated Georgia Gould and Evelyn Dong.

Five men broke away together on the first lap, including Howard Grotts, Todd Wells, Keegan Swenson, Troy Wells and Hector Riveros Paez.

On the second lap, Troy Wells came off the group while Grotts, Swenson and Riveros Paez charged through together heading into the third lap. Todd Wells lost some ground on them on the big climb.

Near the top of the big climb, Grotts put in an attack and got a gap he was able to hold over his two chasers, Swenson and Riveros Paez. Those two rode together until the final feed zone, where Swenson got away to ride to second place. Riveros Paez was third.

Women

On the first lap, Georgia Gould went off the front and got a 40-second advantage over Erin Huck while Evelyn Dong chased in third a few minutes back. Pre-race favorite Katie Compton withdrew from the race after mechanical and health issues.

By lap two, Huck had closed the gap to Gould by 10 seconds, and by the time she went into the final lap, she had Gould in her sights. Huck could sense that Gould was fading, so she attacked on the big climb on the front side and then went around Georgia. For the rest of the race, she tried - successfully - to stay in front and won by 19 seconds over Gould. Dong put in a third place finish.

Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Howard Grotts 1:22:50 2 Keegan Swenson 0:00:34 3 Hector Riveros Paez 0:00:41 4 Todd Wells 0:01:18 5 Alex Grant 0:03:10 6 Russell Finsterwald 0:04:05 7 Benjamin Sonntag 0:04:20 8 Troy Wells 0:04:24 9 Chris Baddick 0:04:26 10 Rotem Ishay 0:07:28 11 Kerry Werner 0:08:06 12 Peter Kalmes 0:08:26 13 Jay Henry 0:08:49 14 Bryan Dillon 0:09:12 15 Bryan Alders 0:09:51 16 Nick Gould 0:10:11 17 Jake Wells 0:10:30 18 Joseph Clemenzi 0:10:46 19 Mitch Hoke 0:11:48 21 Thomas Spannring 0:12:05 20 Kalan Beisel 22 Ryan Petry 0:12:16 23 Carter Shaver 0:13:07 24 Alex Pond 0:13:17 25 Cristhian Ravelo 0:13:47 26 Keith Omundson 0:14:04 27 Bryan Horsley 0:14:34 28 Garrett Gerchar 0:14:38 29 Stephan Davoust 0:14:40 30 Brady Kappius 0:14:53 31 Shad Schreiner 0:14:57 32 Michael West 0:15:13 33 Graham Ruhmann 0:16:51 34 Jason Hanson 0:17:05 35 Jeff Kerkove 0:17:33 36 Scott Leonard 0:17:47 37 Taylor Schmidt 0:17:50 38 Shawn Hadley 0:18:09 39 Michael Friedberg 0:18:20 40 Josh Bezecny 0:19:35 41 Michael Michetti 0:19:49 42 Michael Mathers 0:20:01 43 David Krimstock 0:20:08 44 Chris Doyle 0:21:55 45 Eric Landis 0:22:13 46 Adam Looney 0:23:25 47 Justin Noel 0:23:42 48 Ciro Zarate 0:23:50 49 Chris Brandt 0:26:54 50 Andrew Carney 0:30:18 DNS Scott Mccalmon DNS Christopher Blevins DNS John Gaston DNS Jason Kiefer DNF Trevor Deruise DNF Sean Gilligan DNF Samuel Morrison DNF Garrett Lundberg DNF Grant Ellwood