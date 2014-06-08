Trending

Grotts and Huck win Go Pro Games

Altitude takes a toll



Howard Grotts (Specialized Racing XC)

Howard Grotts (Specialized Racing XC)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)


Erin Huck (Tokyo Joe’s) won last year's GoPro race

Erin Huck (Tokyo Joe’s) won last year's GoPro race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Howard Grotts and Erin Huck won the Go Pro Games cross country races on Saturday. In the men's race, Grotts beat Keegan Swenson and Hector Riverso Paez for the win while in the women's race, Huck defeated Georgia Gould and Evelyn Dong.

Five men broke away together on the first lap, including Howard Grotts, Todd Wells, Keegan Swenson, Troy Wells and Hector Riveros Paez.

On the second lap, Troy Wells came off the group while Grotts, Swenson and Riveros Paez charged through together heading into the third lap. Todd Wells lost some ground on them on the big climb.

Near the top of the big climb, Grotts put in an attack and got a gap he was able to hold over his two chasers, Swenson and Riveros Paez. Those two rode together until the final feed zone, where Swenson got away to ride to second place. Riveros Paez was third.

Women

On the first lap, Georgia Gould went off the front and got a 40-second advantage over Erin Huck while Evelyn Dong chased in third a few minutes back. Pre-race favorite Katie Compton withdrew from the race after mechanical and health issues.

By lap two, Huck had closed the gap to Gould by 10 seconds, and by the time she went into the final lap, she had Gould in her sights. Huck could sense that Gould was fading, so she attacked on the big climb on the front side and then went around Georgia. For the rest of the race, she tried - successfully - to stay in front and won by 19 seconds over Gould. Dong put in a third place finish.

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Howard Grotts1:22:50
2Keegan Swenson0:00:34
3Hector Riveros Paez0:00:41
4Todd Wells0:01:18
5Alex Grant0:03:10
6Russell Finsterwald0:04:05
7Benjamin Sonntag0:04:20
8Troy Wells0:04:24
9Chris Baddick0:04:26
10Rotem Ishay0:07:28
11Kerry Werner0:08:06
12Peter Kalmes0:08:26
13Jay Henry0:08:49
14Bryan Dillon0:09:12
15Bryan Alders0:09:51
16Nick Gould0:10:11
17Jake Wells0:10:30
18Joseph Clemenzi0:10:46
19Mitch Hoke0:11:48
21Thomas Spannring0:12:05
20Kalan Beisel
22Ryan Petry0:12:16
23Carter Shaver0:13:07
24Alex Pond0:13:17
25Cristhian Ravelo0:13:47
26Keith Omundson0:14:04
27Bryan Horsley0:14:34
28Garrett Gerchar0:14:38
29Stephan Davoust0:14:40
30Brady Kappius0:14:53
31Shad Schreiner0:14:57
32Michael West0:15:13
33Graham Ruhmann0:16:51
34Jason Hanson0:17:05
35Jeff Kerkove0:17:33
36Scott Leonard0:17:47
37Taylor Schmidt0:17:50
38Shawn Hadley0:18:09
39Michael Friedberg0:18:20
40Josh Bezecny0:19:35
41Michael Michetti0:19:49
42Michael Mathers0:20:01
43David Krimstock0:20:08
44Chris Doyle0:21:55
45Eric Landis0:22:13
46Adam Looney0:23:25
47Justin Noel0:23:42
48Ciro Zarate0:23:50
49Chris Brandt0:26:54
50Andrew Carney0:30:18
DNSScott Mccalmon
DNSChristopher Blevins
DNSJohn Gaston
DNSJason Kiefer
DNFTrevor Deruise
DNFSean Gilligan
DNFSamuel Morrison
DNFGarrett Lundberg
DNFGrant Ellwood

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Erin Huck1:39:10
2Georgia Gould0:00:19
3Evelyn Dong0:04:47
4Kelli Emmett0:06:33
5Amy Beisel0:07:13
6Alexis Skarda0:07:53
7Jennifer Smith0:08:16
8Gretchen Reeves0:11:07
9Hannah Williams0:12:22
10Rachel Hadley0:12:30
11Megan Carrington0:13:14
12Lauren Catlin0:15:36
13Marlee Dixon0:15:54
14Sarah Sturm0:16:10
15Andi Malboeuf0:16:57
16Anne Gonzales0:17:47
17Tamara Donelson0:17:53
18Karen Jarchow0:20:50
19Sara Schuler0:23:18
20Kaylee Blevins0:26:57
21Mindy Mulliken0:27:00
22Rebecca Gross0:28:14
23Linnea Dixson0:33:07
24Emily Schaldach0:34:10
DNFKatie Compton
DNFSofia Gomez Villafane

 

 

 

