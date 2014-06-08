Grotts and Huck win Go Pro Games
Altitude takes a toll
Howard Grotts and Erin Huck won the Go Pro Games cross country races on Saturday. In the men's race, Grotts beat Keegan Swenson and Hector Riverso Paez for the win while in the women's race, Huck defeated Georgia Gould and Evelyn Dong.
Five men broke away together on the first lap, including Howard Grotts, Todd Wells, Keegan Swenson, Troy Wells and Hector Riveros Paez.
On the second lap, Troy Wells came off the group while Grotts, Swenson and Riveros Paez charged through together heading into the third lap. Todd Wells lost some ground on them on the big climb.
Near the top of the big climb, Grotts put in an attack and got a gap he was able to hold over his two chasers, Swenson and Riveros Paez. Those two rode together until the final feed zone, where Swenson got away to ride to second place. Riveros Paez was third.
Women
On the first lap, Georgia Gould went off the front and got a 40-second advantage over Erin Huck while Evelyn Dong chased in third a few minutes back. Pre-race favorite Katie Compton withdrew from the race after mechanical and health issues.
By lap two, Huck had closed the gap to Gould by 10 seconds, and by the time she went into the final lap, she had Gould in her sights. Huck could sense that Gould was fading, so she attacked on the big climb on the front side and then went around Georgia. For the rest of the race, she tried - successfully - to stay in front and won by 19 seconds over Gould. Dong put in a third place finish.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Howard Grotts
|1:22:50
|2
|Keegan Swenson
|0:00:34
|3
|Hector Riveros Paez
|0:00:41
|4
|Todd Wells
|0:01:18
|5
|Alex Grant
|0:03:10
|6
|Russell Finsterwald
|0:04:05
|7
|Benjamin Sonntag
|0:04:20
|8
|Troy Wells
|0:04:24
|9
|Chris Baddick
|0:04:26
|10
|Rotem Ishay
|0:07:28
|11
|Kerry Werner
|0:08:06
|12
|Peter Kalmes
|0:08:26
|13
|Jay Henry
|0:08:49
|14
|Bryan Dillon
|0:09:12
|15
|Bryan Alders
|0:09:51
|16
|Nick Gould
|0:10:11
|17
|Jake Wells
|0:10:30
|18
|Joseph Clemenzi
|0:10:46
|19
|Mitch Hoke
|0:11:48
|21
|Thomas Spannring
|0:12:05
|20
|Kalan Beisel
|22
|Ryan Petry
|0:12:16
|23
|Carter Shaver
|0:13:07
|24
|Alex Pond
|0:13:17
|25
|Cristhian Ravelo
|0:13:47
|26
|Keith Omundson
|0:14:04
|27
|Bryan Horsley
|0:14:34
|28
|Garrett Gerchar
|0:14:38
|29
|Stephan Davoust
|0:14:40
|30
|Brady Kappius
|0:14:53
|31
|Shad Schreiner
|0:14:57
|32
|Michael West
|0:15:13
|33
|Graham Ruhmann
|0:16:51
|34
|Jason Hanson
|0:17:05
|35
|Jeff Kerkove
|0:17:33
|36
|Scott Leonard
|0:17:47
|37
|Taylor Schmidt
|0:17:50
|38
|Shawn Hadley
|0:18:09
|39
|Michael Friedberg
|0:18:20
|40
|Josh Bezecny
|0:19:35
|41
|Michael Michetti
|0:19:49
|42
|Michael Mathers
|0:20:01
|43
|David Krimstock
|0:20:08
|44
|Chris Doyle
|0:21:55
|45
|Eric Landis
|0:22:13
|46
|Adam Looney
|0:23:25
|47
|Justin Noel
|0:23:42
|48
|Ciro Zarate
|0:23:50
|49
|Chris Brandt
|0:26:54
|50
|Andrew Carney
|0:30:18
|DNS
|Scott Mccalmon
|DNS
|Christopher Blevins
|DNS
|John Gaston
|DNS
|Jason Kiefer
|DNF
|Trevor Deruise
|DNF
|Sean Gilligan
|DNF
|Samuel Morrison
|DNF
|Garrett Lundberg
|DNF
|Grant Ellwood
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Erin Huck
|1:39:10
|2
|Georgia Gould
|0:00:19
|3
|Evelyn Dong
|0:04:47
|4
|Kelli Emmett
|0:06:33
|5
|Amy Beisel
|0:07:13
|6
|Alexis Skarda
|0:07:53
|7
|Jennifer Smith
|0:08:16
|8
|Gretchen Reeves
|0:11:07
|9
|Hannah Williams
|0:12:22
|10
|Rachel Hadley
|0:12:30
|11
|Megan Carrington
|0:13:14
|12
|Lauren Catlin
|0:15:36
|13
|Marlee Dixon
|0:15:54
|14
|Sarah Sturm
|0:16:10
|15
|Andi Malboeuf
|0:16:57
|16
|Anne Gonzales
|0:17:47
|17
|Tamara Donelson
|0:17:53
|18
|Karen Jarchow
|0:20:50
|19
|Sara Schuler
|0:23:18
|20
|Kaylee Blevins
|0:26:57
|21
|Mindy Mulliken
|0:27:00
|22
|Rebecca Gross
|0:28:14
|23
|Linnea Dixson
|0:33:07
|24
|Emily Schaldach
|0:34:10
|DNF
|Katie Compton
|DNF
|Sofia Gomez Villafane
