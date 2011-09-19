Trending

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Piotr Brzozka (Pol)1:39:58
2Andras Parti (Hun)0:00:04
3Marek Galinski (Pol)0:00:13
4Zsolt Juhasz (Hun)0:00:15
5Szilard Buruczki (Hun)0:03:26
6Shlomi Haimy (Isr)0:03:56
7Henrique Avancini (Bra)0:04:06
8Marton Blazso (Hun)0:04:10
9Bostjan Hribovsek (Slo)0:07:55
10Gabor Bogar (Hun)0:09:48
11Zsolt Búr (Hun)0:11:31
12Michal Lami (Svk)0:14:26
13Mark Csielka (Hun)0:16:02
14Andras Szatmary (Hun)
15Attila Vilmos Horvath (Hun)0:18:57
16Róbert Süle (Hun)0:19:40
17Attila Bela (Hun)
18Adam Gulyas (Hun)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol)1:38:06
2Janka Stevkova (Svk)0:01:07
3Barbara Benko (Hun)0:01:27
4Eszter Dosa (Hun)0:10:50
5Gabriella Modos (Hun)0:16:34
6Anna Füzy (Hun)0:21:34
7Zsofia Keri (Hun)
8Agnes Horvath (Hun)

