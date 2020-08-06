Mont Ventoux Dénivelé Challenge - Live coverage

Refresh

-130km Break: Carmelo Urbano Fontiveros (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Lewis Askey (Groupama-FDJ), Jose Gonçalves (Nippo Delko One Provence), Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Burgos-BH), Alessandro Monaco (Bardiani-CSF), Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Marlon Gaillard (Total Direct Energie) and Robert Scott (Canyon dhb p/b Soreen). Peloton at 4:10

The break covered 39.4km in the opening hour of racing.

Vlasov, incidentally, is a native of Vyborg, the city near the Finnish border that was also home to 1994 Giro d'Italia winner Evgeni Berzin. Vlasov won the under-23 version of the Giro in 2018, and this is his first year at WorldTour level after joining Astana from Gazprom-Rusvelo during the off-season. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

-140km Four minutes the advantage for the break. Arkea-Samsic lead the peloton, though delegations from Astana are also prominent towards the front. They have both Miguel Angel Lopez and Aleksandr Vlasov in their ranks today. Vlasov was 4th at Chalet Reynard in February's Tour de La Provence, after winning the previous day's uphill finish at La Ciotat. The Russian arrives at the foot of Mont Ventoux in sparkling form, having been the last man to withstand the Ineos assault on the Col de Beyrede at the Route d'Occitanie on Monday. He placed third there and third in the general classification.

Away from the Mont Ventoux Dénivelé Challenge, the Deceuninck-QuickStep team has described Fabio Jakobsen's condition as 'stable' after he underwent five and a half hours of facial surgery in Sosnowiec. The Dutch champion remains in an induced coma after he was injured in an horrific crash in the finishing straight of stage 1 of the Tour de Pologne in Katowice on Wednesday. "His situation is stable at the moment and later today the doctors will try to wake Fabio up,” read the statement from Deceuninck-QuickStep.

-145km Over the top of the Fontaube, the break's lead is at 3:30. A reminder of the eight escapees: Carmelo Urbano Fontiveros (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Lewis Askey (Groupama-FDJ), Jose Gonçalves (Nippo Delko One Provence), Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Burgos-BH), Alessandro Monaco (Bardiani-CSF), Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Marlon Gaillard (Total Direct Energie) and Robert Scott (Canyon dhb p/b Soreen).

The Fontaube is, however, doing some damage to the break's lead. Arkea-Samsic's steady pace-setting on the ascent has chipped away considerably at the deficit, which has dropped inside 4 minutes.

The Fontaube is a relatively gentle ascent and unlikely to do much damage beyond steadily adding metres to that daunting overall altitude gain of 4,000m. There isn’t much by way of flat on today’s route, as the race winds clockwise around Mont Ventoux before reaching the base of the Giant of Provence at Bedoin after 89km. The first time around, they ascend 13.2km as far as Chalet Reynard, site of Quintana’s win at the Tour de La Provence earlier this year and Thomas De Gendt’s victory on the shortened stage here on the 2016 Tour de France. That is far from the end of the day’s climbing, however, as riders swing off to the right, drop down Mont Ventoux and then circle back to Bedoin to do it all over again. The second and final haul up Mont Ventoux is the whole nine yards – or, more accurately, the whole 19.4km – as competitors climb all the way to the observatory at the top, 1912m above sea level.

-155km The leaders hit the day's first classified climb, the Col de Fontaube, with a lead of 6 minutes over the peloton, where Arkea-Samsic are setting the tempo on behalf of the pre-race favourite Nairo Quintana.

The escapees are: Carmelo Urbano Fontiveros (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Lewis Askey (Groupama-FDJ), Jose Gonçalves (Nippo Delko One Provence), Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Burgos-BH), Alessandro Monaco (Bardiani-CSF), Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Marlon Gaillard (Total Direct Energie) and Robert Scott (Canyon dhb p/b Soreen).

124 starters were flagged away from the start at 10.36 CET and there was an immediate flurry of attacks, as well as an early crash in the peloton. The race has settled since then and we pick up the action after 15km with eight riders out in front with a lead of 3:30 over the bunch.