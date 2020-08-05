Bardet's immediate racing future in doubt following Route d'Occitanie crash
By Cyclingnews
'I'm in so much pain' says French climber, who will undergo x-rays on Wednesday
AG2R La Mondiale's Romain Bardet is set to undergo x-rays on Wednesday after struggling through the remainder of the Route d'Occitanie "in so much pain" following a crash on the opening stage on Saturday.
The French climber nevertheless finished eighth on stage 3 on Monday, 1:18 down on stage winner – and eventual overall winner – Egan Bernal (Team Ineos), and then 17th on Tuesday's fourth and final stage after working for AG2R teammate and stage winner Benoît Cosnefroy.
Despite that, Bardet told the French press on Tuesday that he's been suffering since crashing on stage 1 at the weekend, initially concerned about his left knee, but now more concerned about his left arm.
"My race stopped on the first day," Bardet told L'Equipe. "I've just been surviving since then, and don't even know whether I'm going to be able to continue racing, as I'm in so much pain.
"I'm going to have some x-rays tomorrow [Wednesday], and just try to look after myself," he said, adding that his arm was particularly painful, and that he was having trouble even holding his handlebars.
Bardet is due to ride the one-day Mont Ventoux Dénivelé Challenges on Thursday, but his participation now seems in doubt. The following week, he's set to race at the Critérium du Dauphiné [August 12-16] – his last race before the start of the Tour de France in Nice on August 29.
"The Tour is still a few weeks away," he said, "but I don't want to risk causing any further damage before my big goals."
