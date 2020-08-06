Aleksandr Vlasov wins Mont Ventoux Dénivelé Challenge
By Cyclingnews
Richie Porte second, Guillaume Martin third on iconic summit finish
Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana) took the biggest win of his career with victory at the Mont Ventoux Dénivelé Challenge after holding off a late chase from Richie Porte (Trek Segafredo). Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) finished third to complete the podium.
As expected the race came down to a frantic battle on the slopes of Mont Ventoux with several major attacks taking place before Vlasov made his move. The 24-year-old, who enjoying an incredible run of form attacked with 4.5km remaining and quickly caught and dropped Martin. The Astana rider’s acceleration sparked a reaction from both Richie Porte and Nairo Quintana but the Colombian could offer little in the way of assistance as the finish approached.
Porte was able to drop his companion and then repeat the trick when he caught Martin with just over 2km to go but the Australian was unable to pull back any time on Vlasov. The Astana climber provided necessary cover when his teammate Miguel Angel Lopez was dropped on the lower slopes of the climb and carried on his form from La Route d’Occitaine, where he finished third overall.
Pierre Latour, who had instigated the attacking when he soloed off the front with 10km to go finished fourth, just ahead of Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates). Quintana was forced to settle for eighth, while last year’s winner Jesus Herrada took ninth.
More to follow...
Results
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|4:56:39
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:18
|3
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|0:00:59
|4
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|0:01:29
|5
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:38
|6
|Harold Tejada (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:43
|7
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:51
|8
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:01:57
|9
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|0:02:15
|10
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:32
