Pliuschin wins in Moldavia

Four minute margin over Berdos, Cioban and others

Results

Elite & U23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandr Pliuschin (Katusha Team)3:42:40
2Oleg Berdos (De Rosa-Ceramica Flaminia)0:04:03
3Sergiu Cioban (Tusnad Cycling Team)
4Victor Mironov (CTN Moldova)
5Eugeniu Cozonac (Louletano/Loule Conselho)
6Alexandr Braico (Tusnad Cycling Team)
7Maxim Rusnac (CTN Moldova)0:04:10
8Igor Sorin (CTN Moldova)0:05:12
9Andrei Vrabii (SSC Balti)
10Mihail Gac (Construcciones Paulino - Charterworld)

