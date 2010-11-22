Trending

Ferrier-Bruneau tops Mani in two-rider sprint

Prevot rounds out top-three

Full Results
1Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope0:33:48
2Caroline Mani (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
3Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra)0:00:19
4Nadia Triquet-Claude (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope0:01:51
5Eva Colin (Fra)0:02:24
6Cynthia Huygens (Fra)0:02:38
7Bénédicte Herve (Fra)0:02:39
8Perrine Philippe (Fra)0:03:06
9Pauline Melaye (Fra)
10Camille Darcel (Fra)0:03:19
11Stéphanie Vaxillaire-Denuit (Fra)
12Marlene Petit (Fra)0:04:09
13Alna Burato (Fra)0:04:21
14Sandrine Baldassarre (Fra)0:04:42
15Céline Wittek (Fra)0:04:46
16Laura Joubert (Fra)0:04:48
17Isabeau Courdurier (Fra)0:05:00
18Christina Seiller (Fra)0:05:05
19Karine Bonhomme (Fra)
20Fanny Stumpf (Fra)0:05:28
21Melanie Guerrin (Fra) VC Ornans0:05:42
22Louise Blot (Fra)0:06:01
23Amélie Morel Petitgirard (Fra) VC Ornans0:06:18
24Coralie Piermay (Fra)0:06:34
25Justine Morinaud (Fra)0:06:37
26Marion Moulin (Fra)0:06:50
27Sandra Leaud (Fra)0:07:05
28Camille Robert (Fra)0:07:11
29Céline Ondet (Fra)0:07:19
30Ophélie Fenart (Fra)0:07:36
31Estelle Relave (Fra)0:07:47
32Fanny Gouya (Fra)
33Audrey Perreon (Fra)
34Ludivine Carre (Fra)0:09:10
35Alexandra Borruto (Fra)
36Pascale Metais (Fra)

