Ferrier-Bruneau tops Mani in two-rider sprint
Prevot rounds out top-three
|1
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:33:48
|2
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|3
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra)
|0:00:19
|4
|Nadia Triquet-Claude (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:01:51
|5
|Eva Colin (Fra)
|0:02:24
|6
|Cynthia Huygens (Fra)
|0:02:38
|7
|Bénédicte Herve (Fra)
|0:02:39
|8
|Perrine Philippe (Fra)
|0:03:06
|9
|Pauline Melaye (Fra)
|10
|Camille Darcel (Fra)
|0:03:19
|11
|Stéphanie Vaxillaire-Denuit (Fra)
|12
|Marlene Petit (Fra)
|0:04:09
|13
|Alna Burato (Fra)
|0:04:21
|14
|Sandrine Baldassarre (Fra)
|0:04:42
|15
|Céline Wittek (Fra)
|0:04:46
|16
|Laura Joubert (Fra)
|0:04:48
|17
|Isabeau Courdurier (Fra)
|0:05:00
|18
|Christina Seiller (Fra)
|0:05:05
|19
|Karine Bonhomme (Fra)
|20
|Fanny Stumpf (Fra)
|0:05:28
|21
|Melanie Guerrin (Fra) VC Ornans
|0:05:42
|22
|Louise Blot (Fra)
|0:06:01
|23
|Amélie Morel Petitgirard (Fra) VC Ornans
|0:06:18
|24
|Coralie Piermay (Fra)
|0:06:34
|25
|Justine Morinaud (Fra)
|0:06:37
|26
|Marion Moulin (Fra)
|0:06:50
|27
|Sandra Leaud (Fra)
|0:07:05
|28
|Camille Robert (Fra)
|0:07:11
|29
|Céline Ondet (Fra)
|0:07:19
|30
|Ophélie Fenart (Fra)
|0:07:36
|31
|Estelle Relave (Fra)
|0:07:47
|32
|Fanny Gouya (Fra)
|33
|Audrey Perreon (Fra)
|34
|Ludivine Carre (Fra)
|0:09:10
|35
|Alexandra Borruto (Fra)
|36
|Pascale Metais (Fra)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy