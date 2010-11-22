Mourey takes solo victory in Miramas
Absalon, Chainel complete podium
|1
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|0:59:08
|2
|Julien Absalon (Fra) Orbea
|0:00:43
|3
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:01:16
|4
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Auber 93
|0:01:33
|5
|Jérome Chevallier (Fra) AC Bisontine
|0:01:38
|6
|David Derepas (Fra) UVC Aube
|0:01:48
|7
|Florian Le Corre (Fra) Flers Cyclisme 61
|0:01:57
|8
|Romain Lejeune (Fra) UV Aube
|0:02:12
|9
|Ludovic Renard (Fra) Oceane Cycle Poitevin
|0:02:17
|10
|Julien Roussel (Fra) VC Rouen
|0:02:28
|11
|Laurent Colombatto (Fra) AC Bisontine
|0:03:21
|12
|Lionel Genthon (Fra)
|0:03:31
|13
|Damien Mougel (Fra)
|14
|Fabrice Bost (Fra)
|0:03:34
|15
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:03:42
|16
|Boris Chauveau (Fra)
|0:03:51
|17
|Jean Philippe Maheau (Fra)
|0:03:58
|18
|Clément Bourgoin (Fra)
|0:04:01
|19
|Jeremy Mounier (Fra)
|0:04:14
|20
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra)
|21
|Guillaume Perrot (Fra)
|0:04:42
|22
|Julien Trehin (Fra)
|0:04:45
|23
|Sébastien Ugolini (Fra)
|24
|David Bonhomme (Fra)
|0:05:12
|25
|Christophe Le Bouedec (Fra)
|0:05:16
|26
|Damien Fleury (Fra)
|0:05:32
|27
|Steven Garcin (Fra)
|0:06:01
|28
|Thibaut Villa (Fra)
|0:06:11
|29
|Morgan Chedhomme (Fra)
|0:06:23
|30
|Aurélien Bianciot (Fra)
|0:06:54
|31
|Olivier Poupin (Fra)
|32
|Sebastien Jorry (Fra)
|33
|Emeric Choisy (Fra)
|34
|Adrien Pascal (Fra)
|35
|Renaud Vaubourg (Fra)
|36
|Simon Le Brun (Fra)
|37
|Nicolas Bovo Bianto (Fra)
|38
|Yoann Corbihan (Fra)
|39
|Yann Le Queau (Fra)
|40
|Julien Boyer (Fra)
|41
|Jean Michel Auguste (Fra)
|42
|Thomas Collinet (Fra)
|43
|Thibaut Boutin (Fra)
|44
|Renaud Pioline (Fra)
|45
|Gilles Rubio (Fra)
|46
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|47
|Julien Maitre (Fra)
|48
|Julien Pauget (Fra)
|49
|Mickael Damien (Fra)
|50
|Alexandre Wypelier (Fra)
|51
|Sébastien Kern (Fra) ASPTT Mulhouse
|52
|Stéphane Peysson (Fra)
|53
|Dylan Esmans (Fra)
