Mourey takes solo victory in Miramas

Absalon, Chainel complete podium

Full Results
1Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ0:59:08
2Julien Absalon (Fra) Orbea0:00:43
3Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:01:16
4Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Auber 930:01:33
5Jérome Chevallier (Fra) AC Bisontine0:01:38
6David Derepas (Fra) UVC Aube0:01:48
7Florian Le Corre (Fra) Flers Cyclisme 610:01:57
8Romain Lejeune (Fra) UV Aube0:02:12
9Ludovic Renard (Fra) Oceane Cycle Poitevin0:02:17
10Julien Roussel (Fra) VC Rouen0:02:28
11Laurent Colombatto (Fra) AC Bisontine0:03:21
12Lionel Genthon (Fra)0:03:31
13Damien Mougel (Fra)
14Fabrice Bost (Fra)0:03:34
15Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:03:42
16Boris Chauveau (Fra)0:03:51
17Jean Philippe Maheau (Fra)0:03:58
18Clément Bourgoin (Fra)0:04:01
19Jeremy Mounier (Fra)0:04:14
20Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra)
21Guillaume Perrot (Fra)0:04:42
22Julien Trehin (Fra)0:04:45
23Sébastien Ugolini (Fra)
24David Bonhomme (Fra)0:05:12
25Christophe Le Bouedec (Fra)0:05:16
26Damien Fleury (Fra)0:05:32
27Steven Garcin (Fra)0:06:01
28Thibaut Villa (Fra)0:06:11
29Morgan Chedhomme (Fra)0:06:23
30Aurélien Bianciot (Fra)0:06:54
31Olivier Poupin (Fra)
32Sebastien Jorry (Fra)
33Emeric Choisy (Fra)
34Adrien Pascal (Fra)
35Renaud Vaubourg (Fra)
36Simon Le Brun (Fra)
37Nicolas Bovo Bianto (Fra)
38Yoann Corbihan (Fra)
39Yann Le Queau (Fra)
40Julien Boyer (Fra)
41Jean Michel Auguste (Fra)
42Thomas Collinet (Fra)
43Thibaut Boutin (Fra)
44Renaud Pioline (Fra)
45Gilles Rubio (Fra)
46Dimitri Champion (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
47Julien Maitre (Fra)
48Julien Pauget (Fra)
49Mickael Damien (Fra)
50Alexandre Wypelier (Fra)
51Sébastien Kern (Fra) ASPTT Mulhouse
52Stéphane Peysson (Fra)
53Dylan Esmans (Fra)

