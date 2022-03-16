Cavendish sprints to victory at Milano-Torino
Quickstep-AlphaVinyl sprinter becomes first British winner of Italian race
Mark Cavendish made history at Milano-Torino, finishing off the work of the QuickStep-AlphaVinyl lead-out train to claim the first victory by a British rider in 103 editions of the oldest race of the calendar.
The 36-year-old was unrivalled in the dash for the line at the end of 199 kilometres of racing. Alexander Kristoff (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) surged before fading to third, while just behind it was Nacer Bouhanni (Arkéa-Samsic) who squeezed through against the barriers into second place.
It was another tremendous outing for the QuickStep train at the culmination of the flat race in Rivoli, with Michael Mørkøv delivering Cavendish to his final destination at 150 metres to go. By that point, as he hit the front, the Manxman's sprint rivals were already a step behind, as Kristoff went left and Bouhanni just managed to make his way between Mørkøv and the barriers.
The Frenchman had Cavendish in front, though, and Kristoff just didn't have enough finishing speed to compete. Further back, Max Kanter (Movistar) and Peter Sagan (TotalEnergies) came quickly from less amenable starting positions to take fourth and fifth, but the day was all about QuickStep and Cavendish, who took win number 159 of his career.
"Really happy. Back with Mørkøv again. Just dialled you know, with this team." Cavendish explained after the finish. "For a one day race you have to be dialled because there's only one opportunity.
"They sent most of the sprint team with Fabio all year, and they've sent a solid base of a sprint team for me here. And like you've seen it's just incredible. I'm super happy. It's the first time I've raced MiTo and I'm happy, I'm so happy.
"I just like winning races, it doesn’t matter. I've already won Milan-San Remo and now I can say I've won Milano-Torino as well. It's obviously usually a hilly race, so to see my name next to the riders who have won this race in history is going to be quite special, I think."
How it unfolded
For its 103rd edition, the oldest Classic on the calendar returned to its roots with a move back to the spring and with it a switch in parcours, dispensing with the Superga climb in Turin and instead bringing in a flat course suited to the sprinters.
The race, first run in 1876 would see the peloton tackle 199 kilometres from Magenta, west of Milan, to Rivoli, just west of Turin. With a high point of 426 metres, the day would be well-suited to the sprint squads, a far cry from the twin peaks of Superga that usually concludes the race.
A fast pace at the start of the day meant it was a hard battle for the breakaway, with Alessandro De Marchi (Israel-Premier Tech) and Benoît Cosnefroy (AG2R Citroën) among those going on the offensive early on.
The pair didn't make it out, though, and it would eventually take over 20 kilometres for the break of the day to form. Three Italian ProTeams would make the move, with Martin Marcellusi (Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè), Juan Diego Alba (Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli), and Daniel Viegas (Eolo-Kometa) filled out the breakaway group.
The trio were quickly allowed to build a gap of over four minutes as the likes of Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert, Team DSM, and QuickStep-AlphaVinyl worked at the head of the peloton on behalf of sprinters Alexander Kristoff, Alberto Dainese, and Mark Cavendish.
By the mid-point of the day, that advantage had been cut to just over two minutes as the sprinters' teams sought to control the situation, with Arkéa-Samsic (for Nacer Bouhanni) and Trek-Segafredo (for Matteo Moschetti) also contributing to the work.
Very few obstacles lay on the course as the riders crossed the Po Valley and several tributaries of Italy's longest river, and as such, there was little drama through the day as the peloton and break rode along in sync, awaiting the inevitable catch ahead of the finale
That catch came at 20 kilometres to go with Intermarché, DSM, QuickStep, and TotalEnergies (for Peter Sagan) pulled the peloton. Three kilometres later, EF Education-EasyPost, with no real sprinter in their squad, put in a mini move with Alberto Bettiol and Irish neo-pro Ben Healy.
The pair nipped off the front as the race circled around to the west of Turin, through the towns of Drubiaglio and Avigliana. Bettiol, who was making his return from COVID-19, peeled off at 15 to go to leave Healy to a solo move 15 seconds off the front of the peloton.
Healy, who last month was in the breakaway at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, put in a valiant effort as he toiled on alone out front. The Irishman impressed with his effort as QuickStep and Arkéa led the chase, but a stint on the front from French champion Rémi Cavagna put an end to his escape with just 4.3 kilometres to run.
Arkéa, TotalEnergies, Movistar, Astana Qazaqstan, and Ineos Grenadiers would all flow to the front over the closing kilometres. At two kilometres to go it was Fabio Felline (Astana Qazaqstan) and Michał Kwiatkowski (Ineos Grenadiers) leading the way, though both teams would be absent in the final dash for the line.
QuickStep and TotalEnergies were back for the final 1.5 kilometres, with the Belgian team eventually wresting control when it mattered and delivering yet another pinpoint lead out to score the 12th win of 2022.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|4:31:22
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|3
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|4
|Max Kanter (Ger) Movistar Team
|5
|Peter Sagan (Svk) TotalEnergies
|6
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroen Team
|7
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|8
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|9
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
|10
|Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|11
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|13
|Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM
|14
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) Cofidis
|15
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|0:00:04
|16
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
|17
|Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel-Premier Tech
|18
|Corbin Strong (NZl) Israel-Premier Tech
|0:00:06
|19
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|20
|Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
|21
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:09
|22
|Derek Gee (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|23
|Julien Simon (Fra) TotalEnergies
|24
|Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
|25
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|26
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel-Premier Tech
|27
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|28
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
|29
|Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-EasyPost
|30
|Clément Russo (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|31
|Alessandro Verre (Ita) Arkea-Samsic
|32
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|33
|Bob Jungels (Lux) AG2R Citroen Team
|34
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|35
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|36
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team
|37
|Cesare Benedetti (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|38
|Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) EF Education-EasyPost
|39
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost
|40
|Simon Dehairs (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix Development Team
|41
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|42
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|43
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM
|0:00:15
|44
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Arkea-Samsic
|45
|Asbjørn Hellemose (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|46
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|47
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|48
|Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|49
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|50
|Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM
|51
|Hugo Toumire (Fra) Cofidis
|52
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|53
|Iñigo Elosegui Momeñe (Spa) Movistar Team
|54
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|55
|William Barta (USA) Movistar Team
|56
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|57
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|58
|Donavan Grondin (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|59
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|60
|Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Ineos Grenadiers
|61
|Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|62
|Marco Haller (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|63
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team
|64
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|65
|Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis
|66
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|67
|Ricardo Zurita Garcia (Spa) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:22
|68
|Alexandre Delettre (Fra) Cofidis
|69
|Lorenzo Milesi (Ita) Development Team DSM
|70
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|71
|Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|72
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team
|73
|Michele Gazzoli (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|74
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo
|75
|Alexander Konychev (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco
|76
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM
|77
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM
|78
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|79
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education-EasyPost
|80
|Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM
|81
|Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:00:27
|82
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:00:29
|83
|Edvald Boasson-Hagen (Nor) TotalEnergies
|84
|Alessandro Fancellu (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|85
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|86
|Abner González Rivera (PuR) Movistar Team
|0:00:31
|87
|Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
|88
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) BikeExchange-Jayco
|89
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|90
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|91
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|92
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|93
|Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|94
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) TotalEnergies
|95
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|96
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|97
|Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|98
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|99
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel-Premier Tech
|100
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:35
|101
|Kaden Groves (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:00:36
|102
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Movistar Team
|103
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|104
|James Shaw (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
|105
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:40
|106
|Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:42
|107
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
|108
|Alastair Mackellar (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|109
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|110
|Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:00
|111
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:01:25
|112
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
|0:01:27
|113
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|114
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) TotalEnergies
|115
|Alan Jousseaume (Fra) TotalEnergies
|116
|Iker Bonillo (Spa) Bardiani CSF Faizainé
|0:01:34
|117
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|118
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|119
|Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:01:37
|120
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers
|121
|Ben Healy (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost
|0:02:17
|122
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:03:13
|123
|Didier Merchan (Col) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
|0:03:28
|124
|Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
|125
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|0:03:30
|126
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|127
|Martin Marcellusi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:04:33
|128
|Sam Bewley (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:04:54
|129
|Daniel Viegas (Por) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:05:14
|DNS
|Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroen Team
|DNS
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Cofidis
|DNS
|Luis-Joe Lührs (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
Daniel Ostanek is production editor at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired as staff writer. Before Cyclingnews, he was published in numerous publications around the cycling world, including Procycling, CyclingWeekly, CyclingTips, Cyclist, and Rouleur, among others. As well as reporting and writing news and features, Daniel runs the 'How to watch' content throughout the season.
Daniel has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, and has interviewed a number of the sport's biggest stars, including Egan Bernal, Wout van Aert, Remco Evenepoel, Mark Cavendish, and Anna van der Breggen. Daniel rides a 2002 Landbouwkrediet Colnago C40 and his favourite races are Strade Bianche and the Vuelta a España.
