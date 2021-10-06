Trending

Primoz Roglic claims victory at Milano-Torino

By

Adam Yates finishes second while Almeida out-kicks Pogacar for final podium spot

Image 1 of 25

Milano Torino 2021 102nd Edition Magenta Torino Superga 190 km 06102021 Primoz Roglic SLO Jumbo Visma photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Primoz Roglic attacked in final 500 metres to win solo in Torino (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 25

MILAN ITALY OCTOBER 06 Adam Yates of United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers disappointed after crossing the finish line in second place during the 102nd MilanoTorino 2021 a 190km race from Magenta to Torino Superga 669m MilanoTorino on October 06 2021 in Milan Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) finishes second (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 25

Milano Torino 2021 102nd Edition Magenta Torino Superga 190 km 06102021 dam Yates GBR Ineos Grenadiers Primoz Roglic SLO Jumbo Visma photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) took charge with 300 metres to go (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 25

Milano - Torino 2021 - 102nd Edition - Magenta - Torino Superga 190 km - 06/10/2021 - - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Adam Yates and Primoz Roglic caught breakaway rider with 3.7km to go (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 25

Milano Torino 2021 102nd Edition Magenta Torino Superga 190 km 06102021 Primoz Roglic SLO Jumbo Visma photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Primož Roglič in peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 25

Milano Torino 2021 102nd Edition Magenta Torino Superga 190 km 06102021 Pieter Serry BEL Deceuninck QuickStep Julian Alaphilippe FRA Deceuninck QuickStep photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Julian Alaphilippe in peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 25

MILAN ITALY OCTOBER 06 Mauri Vansevenant of Belgium and Team Deceuninck QuickStep attacks in the breakaway during the 102nd MilanoTorino 2021 a 190km race from Magenta to Torino Superga 669m MilanoTorino on October 06 2021 in Milan Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Mauri Vansevenant of Deceuninck - QuickStep attacked with 19km to go but could not stay out front alone (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 25

Milano Torino 2021 102nd Edition Magenta Torino Superga 190 km 06102021 Mauri Vansevenant BEL Deceuninck QuickStep photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Mauri Vansevenant (Deceuninck - QuickStep) attacked with 19km to go (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 25

MILAN ITALY OCTOBER 06 Joan Bou Company of Spain and Team Euskaltel Euskadi Mattia Frapporti of Italy and EoloKometa Cycling Team Juri Zanotti of Italy and Bardiani Csf Faizane Team compete in the breakaway during the 102nd MilanoTorino 2021 a 190km race from Magenta to Torino Superga 669m MilanoTorino on October 06 2021 in Milan Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Front of the breakaway led by Joan Bou Company of Spain and Team Euskaltel - Euskadi, Mattia Frapporti of Italy and Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team, Juri Zanotti of Italy and Bardiani CSF Faizane' Team (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 10 of 25

MILAN ITALY OCTOBER 06 Detailed view of Kevin Vermaerke of United States and Team DSM Joan Bou Company of Spain and Team Euskaltel Euskadi Mattia Frapporti of Italy and EoloKometa Cycling Team Juri Zanotti of Italy and Bardiani Csf Faizane Team Oier Lazkano Lopez of Spain and Team Caja RuralSeguros RGA and Davide Orrico of Italy and Team Vini Zabu Brado Ktm compete in the breakaway through Cossano Canavese 346m during the 102nd MilanoTorino 2021 a 190km race from Magenta to Torino Superga 669m MilanoTorino on October 06 2021 in Milan Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Breakaway headed to finish in Torino (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 11 of 25

MILAN ITALY OCTOBER 06 Silhouettes of Juri Zanotti of Italy and Bardiani Csf Faizane Team Oier Lazkano Lopez of Spain and Team Caja RuralSeguros RGA Mattia Frapporti of Italy and EoloKometa Cycling Team Joan Bou Company of Spain and Team Euskaltel Euskadi Kevin Vermaerke of United States and Team DSM and Davide Orrico of Italy and Team Vini Zabu Brado Ktm compete in the breakaway during the 102nd MilanoTorino 2021 a 190km race from Magenta to Torino Superga 669m MilanoTorino on October 06 2021 in Milan Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Edition 102 for Milano-Torino rolls 190 kilometres from Magenta to Torino (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 12 of 25

MILAN ITALY OCTOBER 06 A general view of the peloton competes during the 102nd MilanoTorino 2021 a 190km race from Magenta to Torino Superga 669m MilanoTorino on October 06 2021 in Milan Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Sunshine and dry conditions in Italy for 102nd edition of race (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 13 of 25

MILAN ITALY OCTOBER 06 Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team Deceuninck QuickStep competes during the 102nd MilanoTorino 2021 a 190km race from Magenta to Torino Superga 669m MilanoTorino on October 06 2021 in Milan Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Deceuninck-QuickStep ushers Julian Alaphilippe along route (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 14 of 25

MILAN ITALY OCTOBER 06 Christopher Froome of United Kingdom Ben Hermans of Belgium and Team Israel StartUp Nation compete during the 102nd MilanoTorino 2021 a 190km race from Magenta to Torino Superga 669m MilanoTorino on October 06 2021 in Milan Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Christopher Froome and Ben Hermans at front of peloton for Team Israel Start-Up Nation (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 15 of 25

MILAN ITALY OCTOBER 06 Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team Deceuninck QuickStep competes during the 102nd MilanoTorino 2021 a 190km race from Magenta to Torino Superga 669m MilanoTorino on October 06 2021 in Milan Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

World Champion Julian Alaphilippe during race (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 16 of 25

Milano Torino 2021 102nd Edition Magenta Torino Superga 190 km 06102021 Tadej Pogacar SLO UAE Team Emirates Dario Cataldo ITA Movistar Team Tobias SFoss NOR Jumbo Visma photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Tadej Pogačar during race (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 25

MILAN ITALY OCTOBER 06 A general view of the peloton pass through Piverone 242m during the 102nd MilanoTorino 2021 a 190km race from Magenta to Torino Superga 669m MilanoTorino on October 06 2021 in Milan Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The peloton winds its way 190km from Milano to Torino in northern Italy (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 18 of 25

MILAN ITALY OCTOBER 06 Detailed view of Dylan Sunderland of Australia and Team Qhubeka Nexthash prior to the 102nd MilanoTorino 2021 a 190km race from Magenta to Torino Superga 669m MilanoTorino on October 06 2021 in Milan Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Qhubeka NextHash riders at the start (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 19 of 25

MILAN ITALY OCTOBER 06 1prior to the 102nd MilanoTorino 2021 a 190km race from Magenta to Torino Superga 669m MilanoTorino on October 06 2021 in Milan Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Nairo Quintana (Arkea-Samsic) captures his own memories at the start in Milano (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 20 of 25

MILAN ITALY OCTOBER 06 LR Detailed view of Thomas Champion of France and Team Cofidis and Jaakko ParetPeintre of France and Ag2R Citroen Team prior to during the 102nd MilanoTorino 2021 a 190km race from Magenta to Torino Superga 669m MilanoTorino on October 06 2021 in Milan Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Large banners remind riders of 102-year history of the race (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 21 of 25

MILAN ITALY OCTOBER 06 Primoz Roglic of Slovenia George Bennett of New Zealand Tobias Foss of Norway Chris Harper of Australia Michel Hessmann of Germany Sepp Kuss of United States Sam Oomen of Netherlands and Team Jumbo Visma during the team presentation prior tothe 102nd MilanoTorino 2021 a 190km race from Magenta to Torino Superga 669m MilanoTorino on October 06 2021 in Milan Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Jumbo-Visma at the start ceremonies (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 22 of 25

MILAN ITALY OCTOBER 06 Thibaut Pinot of France Matteo Badilatti of Switzerland William Bonnet of France David Gaudu of France Matthieu Ladagnous of France Sebastien Reichenbach of Switzerland Attila Valter of Hungary and Team Groupama FDJ during the team presentation prior to the 102nd MilanoTorino 2021 a 190km race from Magenta to Torino Superga 669m MilanoTorino on October 06 2021 in Milan Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Groupama-FDJ says "yes, yes" at the start (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 23 of 25

Milano Torino 2021 102nd Edition Magenta Torino Superga 190 km 06102021 Adam Yates GBR Ineos Grenadiers Primoz Roglic SLO Jumbo Visma Joao Almeida POR Deceuninck QuickStep photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Podium (L to R): second place Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers), winner Primož Roglič ( Jumbo - Visma) and third place João Almeida (Deceuninck - QuickStep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 25

Milano Torino 2021 102nd Edition Magenta Torino Superga 190 km 06102021 Adam Yates GBR Ineos Grenadiers Primoz Roglic SLO Jumbo Visma Joao Almeida POR Deceuninck QuickStep photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Podium celebration for Adam Yates (left) in second place, Primož Roglič (center) race winner, and João Almeida (right) third place (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 25

MILAN ITALY OCTOBER 06 Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo Visma celebrates winning the race on the podium ceremony after the 102nd MilanoTorino 2021 a 190km race from Magenta to Torino Superga 669m MilanoTorino on October 06 2021 in Milan Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Primož Roglič hoists his trophy (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) won Milano-Torino after out-kicking Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) atop the finishing climb of Superga. 

The pair escaped from an elite leading group inside the final 3km of the final ascent, and while Yates made sustained attempts to put Roglič in difficulty, he was unable to match the Slovenian’s devastating acceleration in the final 300 metres.

João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) out-sprinted Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) for third place at 35 seconds, while Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation) led home the rest of the chasers at 49 seconds.

As per recent tradition, Milano-Torino was decided on the final twin ascents of Superga, though the race ignited when the peloton split in two with more than 50km remaining. Yates was caught on the wrong side of that selection, but he showcased his form by bridging up to the elite group of leaders on the first time up Superga.

Deceuninck-QuickStep were to the fore on that ascent, with Fausto Masnada setting a brisk tempo on behalf of Almeida and world champion Julian Alaphilippe, before Mauri Vansevenant clipped away from the leading group near the summit, with a little overt 19km remaining.

The Belgian youngster scrambled down the descent and then extended his advantage on the run-in to the final climb up Superga, and he reach the final 5km with a lead of 24 seconds over a group of 23 riders.

Rafal Majka (UAE Team Emirates) quickly pared back that advantage with Alaphilippe on his wheel, but both men faded from the front immediately after Vansevenant was caught.

Yates, meanwhile, began his onslaught with a little under 4km to go, and only Roglič, Pogačar, Almeida, Woods and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) could track his initial acceleration.

The Briton’s forcing soon burnt off Woods and Valverde, and it was later apparent that both Almeida and Pogačar would struggle to match his pace. Yates kicked again with 2.8km to go and he was briefly alone at the head of the race before Roglič zoomed across the gap in familiar fashion 400 metres later.

The leading pair worked together to establish a winning lead over Pogačar and the battling Almeida. Yates led into the final kilometre and he unleashed a last acceleration with 400 metres to go but Roglič was able to get back on terms and then deliver the telling blow within sight of the finish.

“You never really know what you have left in the legs for the final kick; sometimes it goes, sometimes it doesn't go. Today I had it,” said Roglič, who enhanced his status ahead of Saturday’s Il Lombardia. 

“I don't want to think about that at the moment, I want to get some rest and enjoy it,” he added. “The final one, the biggest one - there's a nice challenge in front of us.”

How it unfolded

After a one-off mid-pandemic, flat edition last year, Milano-Torino returned to its roots and to Superga for its 102nd edition. The 190km route was largely flat ahead of the twin ascents of the 5km final climb, with its average gradient of nine per cent. 

The race set out from the outskirts of Milan just before midday and it didn’t take long for a breakaway to form. Oier Lazkano (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Mattia Frapporti (Eolo-Kometa), Joan Bou (Euskaltel-Euskadi), and Davide Orrico (Vini Zabù) went clear initially before Kevin Vermaerke (Team DSM) and Juri Zanotti (Bardiani-CSF-Faizane) set off behind. 

It took a while, but the front four decided to ease up to allow the two late-comers into the fold after around 20km. The sextet then built a lead of 3:30, but it soon came down to 2:45 for much of the first half of the race as the peloton kept them on a short leash.

It was a quiet day in the saddle, until it wasn’t. Suddenly. With just under 65km left to race, the peloton split in three. A brisk tailwind was blowing along much of the route but there were a couple of jinks where it turned to a sidewind, and Deceuninck-QuickStep took full advantage. 

The Belgian team, something of specialists when it comes to crosswinds, put no fewer than six of their seven riders into a front echelon of 19 riders that clipped clear. The rest of the bunch itself split in two before reforming and then mounting a furious chase around 45 seconds down on what was now the lead group, the breakaway having been swiftly swept up. 

Alaphilippe, Almeida, Vansevenant, Masnada, and Dries Devenyns were the QuickStep riders up front, while Roglič had teammates in Tobias Foss and Michel Hessmann, Pogačar had Majka and Marc Hirschi for company, Woods had Chris Froome, Ben Hermans, and Reto Hollenstein, and Valverde had Dario Cataldo. Together with the original break, they formed a 23-rider front group that barrelled towards Turin in the final 50km. 

At first, there was widespread commitment up front, but the responsibility later fell squarely on Deceuninck-QuickStep as a strong chase was mounted behind. Ineos Grenadiers, Trek-Segafredo, Arkéa-Samsic all committed numbers, while Astana, Qhubeka NextHash, and Cofidis all contributed to bring the gap down to just 15 seconds with 30km to go. 

Devenyns did the bulk of the work ahead of the first ascent of Superga, where the race quickly exploded again with 24km to go. Masnada took it up and soon only Alaphilippe, Almeida, Vansevenant, Pogačar, Majka, Roglič, Woods, Hermans, and Valverde were able to follow. 

However, the favourites who’d missed the earlier split started to spring from the chase group and make their way across the gap. Yates was the first to do so and he was soon joined by his teammate Pavel Sivakov, along with Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic), Michael Storer (Team DSM), David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ), Matteo Fabbro (Bora-Hansgrohe), and Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech). 

Towards the top, Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo), Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates), Rein Taaramäe (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux), Remy Rochas (Cofidis), Clement Champoussin (AG2R Citroën) and Mikel Bizkarra (Euskaltel-Euskadi) made it a group of 24. 

Just shy of the summit, Vansevenant launched a big attack and led alone onto the descent. By the bottom he had 10 seconds in hand, and he managed to extend that to 25 seconds on the 5km of flat that preceded the final climb. 

Majka was the sole chaser but quickly ate into the gap once the final climb began. He set such a pace that he briefly went clear with Alaphilippe, although both riders soon paid for their efforts and fell away. 

At that point, Yates began his charge, and barely relented all the way up. As he swept past Vansevenant, only Roglič, Pogačar, Almeida, Woods, and Valverde could follow. The latter two were soon distanced, however, and Pogačar and Almeida themselves started to struggle with 3.5km to go. They clawed their way back but as soon as they did so, Yates hit them again, moving well clear. 

At first, it looked like Roglič couldn’t follow as he swung to the side of the road, but he suddenly sprang into gear and blitzed his way across the gap. That left two, and they combined for much of the climb before taking the left-hander up the steep final ramps to the Basilica inside the final 600 metres. 

Yates knew he had to make one last attack but Roglič dug in, got himself back on terms, and then went around and clear with another devastating final acceleration. After winning the Giro dell’Emilia on Saturday, he has confirmed himself as the man to beat at Il Lombardia.

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 4:17:41
2Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:12
3João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:35
4Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
5Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:48
6David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
7Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
8Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
9Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
10Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:56
11Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
12Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
13Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
14Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
15Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 1:27:00
16Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:50
17Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:01
18Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash 0:02:05
19Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:02:30
20Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:02:35
21Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:40
22Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:51
23Chris Harper (Aus) Jumbo-Visma 0:03:01
24Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
25Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:03:18
26Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:03:39
27Cristian Scaroni (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
28Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
29Jhojan Garcia Susa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:43
30Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
31Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
32Edward Ravasi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
33Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
34Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 0:04:02
35Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:04:07
36Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team
37Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:04:14
38Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:04:22
39George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 0:04:33
40Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:04:39
41Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
42Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis 0:04:49
43Sergio Roman Martin Galan (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
44Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:58
45Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
46Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
47Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
48Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
49Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team
50Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
51Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
52Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
53Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 0:05:09
54Jason Osborne (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:05:57
55Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:06:33
56Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
57Clément Berthet (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
58Daniel Pearson (GBr) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM
59Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 0:06:51
60Davide Orrico (Ita) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM 0:07:06
61Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:07:12
62Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:07:19
63Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
64Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team
65Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
66Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
67Romain Combaud (Fra) Team DSM
68Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Ineos Grenadiers
69Sergei Chernetskii (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
70Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
71Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:26
72Alessandro Monaco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:07:36
73Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:49
74Luca Chirico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:07:59
75Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:08:09
76Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:08:28
77Mikaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:09:08
78Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
79Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM 0:09:32
80Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
81Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation 0:11:06
82Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
83Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM
84Erik Fetter (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
85Hugo Toumire (Fra) Cofidis
86Michel Hessmann (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
87Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
88Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
89Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea-Samsic
90Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana-Premier Tech
91Abner González Rivera (PuR) Movistar Team
92Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
93Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
94Yannis Voisard (Swi) 0:11:44
95Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:13:04
96Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
97Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Qhubeka NextHash
98Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:25
99Amanuel Gehbreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo
100Sean Bennett (USA) Qhubeka NextHash
101Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
102Riccardo Tosin (Ita) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM
103Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
104Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:14:33
105Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
106Unai Iribar Jauregi (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:16:47
107Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
108Josu Etxeberria Azpilikueta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:18:56
109William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:21:03
DNFDries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
DNFPieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
DNFJhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
DNFMattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
DNFFabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
DNFSamuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
DNFMatteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
DNFFilippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
DNFJuri Zanotti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
DNFMatthew Walls (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFBen Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFPablo Garcia Frances (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFThomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis
DNFSimon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
DNFVictor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
DNFLorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
DNFMark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
DNFDiego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
DNFJokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFAntonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFTxomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFMarco Canola (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
DNFIvan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
DNFThibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
DNFTao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
DNFIvan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
DNFCameron Wurf (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
DNFJan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
DNFRiccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
DNFJakub Boucek (Cze) Israel Start-Up Nation
DNFDaryl Impey (RSA) Israel Start-up Nation
DNFChris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
DNFDaniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation
DNFDario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
DNFNelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
DNFDavide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team
DNFRomain Hardy (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
DNFMark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM
DNFKevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM
DNFAntonio Puppio (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash
DNFMauro Schmid (Swi) Qhubeka NextHash
DNFKarel Vacek (Cze) Qhubeka NextHash
DNFEmil Vinjebo (Den) Qhubeka NextHash
DNFAntonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
DNFAntonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
DNFValerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
DNFAleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
DNFEdoardo Zardini (Ita) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM
DNFMarco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM
DNFGiulio Masotto (Ita) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM
DNFRiccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM
DNSAlex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech

Latest on Cyclingnews