Milano-Torino - Live race coverage

It's been at least five minutes since we last mentioned Ineos. Well, they come here with a B-team, although it's a strong B-team, led by Ben Swift. The British road champ has finished second and third in Milan-San Remo over the years and started the season in decent form with 8th in Kuurne. If he's on form then another top-ten could be on the cards.

One rider who won't make the start today is Fabio Felline from Astana. He crashed in Strade Bianche last weekend and is still feeling the effects, according to his team. The Italian was a DNF at Gran Trittico Lombardo earlier this week.

Another change in rosters. This time over at Mitchelton Scott. #MilanoTorino 🇮🇹Some late shuffling around has seen @stannardrj come into the squad in Milan.Here's our new-look line-up for today's Italian Classic 🏁 pic.twitter.com/u6gHs6AidJAugust 5, 2020

🇮🇹💨 Also today, we're tackling the oldest bike race in Europe, #MilanoTorino, with a completely sprinter-suited route before Saturday's MSR. There's a last-minute change to our lineup, with @johanjacbs coming in for @EduSepulvedaARG (Edu is fine 👍). pic.twitter.com/EtxTylpwJUAugust 5, 2020

It's now Sam Bennett's turn on the podium and the Irish national champion is in relaxed spirits. He took a much-needed stage win in at the Vuelta a Burgos last week, and he arrives at this race with his A-Team leadout. He's up against it with Gaviria and Ewan both here but it's a challenge the QuickStep rider can rise to.

The biggest news from this morning, however, comes from Israel Start-Up Nation, with the team announcing that Daryl Impey had signed for two years. The 35-year-old has been with Mitchelton-Scott since 2012 but is after a fresh challenge, and in this case that comes with the chance of working with Chris Froome for the next two seasons. Here's our story on Impey. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ewan has just signed on alongside his Lotto Soudal teammates. This is the Australian's first race back since lockdown and he's here for the win - although as he told Cyclingnews yesterday, he also has one eye firmly on Milan-San Remo - a race he finished second in a couple of years ago. "It's the only Monument that I can win, or the only Monument I have some chance of winning, because the rest are too hard. And it's a goal of mine for my career, really. I'd love to have that on my palmarès when I finish. That's probably the only thing really missing that I'd really like on there as a realistic goal," Ewan told Cyclingnews in a phone interview from Monaco. Read our interview with Caleb Ewan. (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Scanning through the final start list, a few other major names here are Mathieu Van Der Poel, Jakub Mareczko, Arnaud Demare, Davide Cimolai and Vincenzo Nibali, with the latter firmly using this race as part of his Milan-San Remo preparation. We're about 30 minutes from the official roll out.

Wood and EF are not here to defend their crown as they look ahead to Milan-San Remo at the weekend but the sprinters here are the finest in the world, and it's hard to think of too many that aren't here other than maybe Groenewegen and Viviani.

That said we still have a world-class field on the start line today, with the official start coming in about 45 minutes from now. Riders are currently signing on but we've got Caleb Ewan, Nacer Bouhanni, Peter Sagan, Sam Bennett, Wout van Aert, Matteo Moschetti, Fernando Gaviria and Alexander Kristoff all on the startlist.



Here's the full start list.

The race itself is just shy of 200km in length and it's similar to its previous route with the Superga climb removed from the finale and the race moving back to its old slot ahead of Milan-San Remo. It's a very different race to the one Michael Woods claimed in October of last year ahead of Alejandro Valverde.