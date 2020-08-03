Gorka Izagirre wins Gran Trittico Lombardo

Image 1 of 34 Gorka Izagirre joined Astana over the winter (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 34 Team Ineos head to the sign in at the Gran Trittico Lombardo (Image credit: Roberto Bettini) Image 3 of 34 Vincenzo Nibali (Trek Segafredo) was back in action at the Gran Trittico Lombardo (Image credit: Roberto Bettini) Image 4 of 34 Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team) leads the peloton (Image credit: Roberto Bettini) Image 5 of 34 Fabio Felline (Astana) (Image credit: Roberto Bettini) Image 6 of 34 Team Ineos lead the peloton in the early stages of the Gran Trittico Lombardo (Image credit: Roberto Bettini) Image 7 of 34 The main peloton in action at the 2020 Gran Trittico Lombardo (Image credit: Roberto Bettini) Image 8 of 34 Olympic Champion Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team) (Image credit: Roberto Bettini) Image 9 of 34 Social distancing at the race start at the Gran Trittico Lombardo (Image credit: Roberto Bettini) Image 10 of 34 Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) (Image credit: Roberto Bettini) Image 11 of 34 Movistar riders sign on at the Gran Trittico Lombardo (Image credit: Roberto Bettini) Image 12 of 34 Trek Segafredo rider stay safe (Image credit: Roberto Bettini) Image 13 of 34 CCC Team control the peloton at the Gran Trittico Lombardo (Image credit: Roberto Bettini) Image 14 of 34 UAE Team Emirates lead the peloton (Image credit: Roberto Bettini) Image 15 of 34 CCC Team lead the chase (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 34 Gianluca Brambilla (Trek-Segafredo) leads the chase (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 34 Movistar Team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 34 Marco Marcato (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 34 Filippo Fiorelli (Bardiani CSF Faizane) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 34 Gianni Moscon (Ineos) leads Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 34 Michal Kwiatkowski (Ineos) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 34 Edward Ravasi (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 34 Gianluca Brambilla (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 34 It was a rain-soaked Trittico Lombardo (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 34 The peloton in Trittico Lombardo (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 34 Eduardo Sepulveda (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 34 Davide Baldaccini (Colpack) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 34 Cameron Meyer (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 34 CCC Team lead the peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 34 Anton Kuzmin (Gazprom-Rusvelo) in the breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 34 Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Ineos) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 34 Oscar Riesebeek (Alpecin-Fenix) in the breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 34 Anton Kuzmin (Gazprom-Rusvelo) leads the escape group (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 34 Quinten Hermans (Circus-Wanty Gobert) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Gorka Izagirre (Astana Pro Team) won the Gran Trittico Lombardo on a rain-soaked afternoon in Varese after he escaped an elite leading group on the final lap.

His Astana teammate Alex Aranburu helped to police the chasers in the finale, and he proceeded to win the sprint for second place ahead of Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team), Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Ineos) and Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo), 27 seconds down on the winner.

Izagirre had attacked alone over the top of the ascent of Montello and opened a winning gap over the other side. The Basque proceeded to manage his advantage over the final ascent of Salita dei Ronchi to secure victory.

The one-off Gran Trittico Lombardo replaced the triptych of the Coppa Bernocchi, Coppa Agostoni and Tre Valli Varesine on the revised UCI calendar, and its route combined elements of all three events, as it started in Legnano and passed through Lissone en route to a demanding finishing circuit around Varese.

The early part of the race was animated by a five-man break featuring Oscar Riesebeek (Alpecin-Fenix), Anton Kuzmin (Gazprom Rusvelo), Raffaele Radice (Sangemini-Trevigiani Mg.Kvis), Quinten Hermans (Circus-Wanty Gobert) and Davide Baldacchini (Colpack Ballan).

That quintet built up a maximum lead of nine minutes over the peloton before first CCC Team and then Trek-Segafredo set about whittling down their advantage on the approach to the finishing circuit in Varese.

The reduced bunch fragmented on the penultimate lap, with Gianluca Brambilla (Trek-Segafredo) very prominent. Come the bell, there were twelve riders at the front. Riesebeek and Hermans, the survivors of the early break, were joined by an elite group composed of Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo), Jhonatan Narvaez, Michal Kwiatowski (Ineos), Alessandro de Marchi, Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team), Jan Polanc (UAE Team Emirates), Louis Vervaeke (Alepcin-Fenix), Alex Aranburu, Gorka Izagirre (Astana) and Nicola Bagioli (Androni-Sidermec).

