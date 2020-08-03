Trending

Gorka Izagirre wins Gran Trittico Lombardo

By

More to follow...

Image 1 of 34

Gorka Izagirre joined Astana over the winter

Gorka Izagirre joined Astana over the winter (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 34

Team Ineos head to the sign in at the Gran Trittico Lombardo

Team Ineos head to the sign in at the Gran Trittico Lombardo (Image credit: Roberto Bettini)
Image 3 of 34

Vincenzo Nibali (Trek Segafredo) was back in action at the Gran Trittico Lombardo

Vincenzo Nibali (Trek Segafredo) was back in action at the Gran Trittico Lombardo (Image credit: Roberto Bettini)
Image 4 of 34

Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team) leads the peloton

Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team) leads the peloton (Image credit: Roberto Bettini)
Image 5 of 34

Fabio Felline (Astana)

Fabio Felline (Astana) (Image credit: Roberto Bettini)
Image 6 of 34

Team Ineos lead the peloton in the early stages of the Gran Trittico Lombardo

Team Ineos lead the peloton in the early stages of the Gran Trittico Lombardo (Image credit: Roberto Bettini)
Image 7 of 34

The main peloton in action at the 2020 Gran Trittico Lombardo

The main peloton in action at the 2020 Gran Trittico Lombardo (Image credit: Roberto Bettini)
Image 8 of 34

Olympic Champion Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team)

Olympic Champion Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team) (Image credit: Roberto Bettini)
Image 9 of 34

Social distancing at the race start at the Gran Trittico Lombardo

Social distancing at the race start at the Gran Trittico Lombardo (Image credit: Roberto Bettini)
Image 10 of 34

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) (Image credit: Roberto Bettini)
Image 11 of 34

Movistar riders sign on at the Gran Trittico Lombardo

Movistar riders sign on at the Gran Trittico Lombardo (Image credit: Roberto Bettini)
Image 12 of 34

Trek Segafredo rider stay safe

Trek Segafredo rider stay safe (Image credit: Roberto Bettini)
Image 13 of 34

CCC Team control the peloton at the Gran Trittico Lombardo

CCC Team control the peloton at the Gran Trittico Lombardo (Image credit: Roberto Bettini)
Image 14 of 34

UAE Team Emirates lead the peloton

UAE Team Emirates lead the peloton (Image credit: Roberto Bettini)
Image 15 of 34

Grande Trittico Lombardo 2020 03082020 Legnano Varese 1997 km CCC Team photo Flavia BelingheriBettiniPhoto2020

CCC Team lead the chase (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 34

Grande Trittico Lombardo 2020 03082020 Legnano Varese 1997 km Gianluca Brambilla ITA Trek Segafredo Michal Kwiatkowski POL Team Ineos photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2020

Gianluca Brambilla (Trek-Segafredo) leads the chase (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 34

Grande Trittico Lombardo 2020 03082020 Legnano Varese 1997 km Movistar Team photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2020

Movistar Team (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 34

Grande Trittico Lombardo 2020 03082020 Legnano Varese 1997 km Marco Marcato ITA UAE Team Emirates Valerio Conti ITA UAE Team Emirates Jan Polanc SLO UAE Team Emirates photo Flavia BelingheriBettiniPhoto2020

Marco Marcato (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 34

Grande Trittico Lombardo 2020 03082020 Legnano Varese 1997 km Filippo Fiorelli ITA Bardiani CSF Faizane photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2020

Filippo Fiorelli (Bardiani CSF Faizane) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 34

Grande Trittico Lombardo 2020 03082020 Legnano Varese 1997 km Gianni Moscon ITA Team Ineos Greg Van Avermaet BEL CCC Team photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2020

Gianni Moscon (Ineos) leads Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 34

Grande Trittico Lombardo 2020 03082020 Legnano Varese 1997 km Michal Kwiatkowski POL Team Ineos photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2020

Michal Kwiatkowski (Ineos) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 34

Grande Trittico Lombardo 2020 03082020 Legnano Varese 1997 km Edward Ravasi ITA UAE Team Emirates photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2020

Edward Ravasi (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 34

Grande Trittico Lombardo 2020 03082020 Legnano Varese 1997 km Gianluca Brambilla ITA Trek Segafredo photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2020

Gianluca Brambilla (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 34

Grande Trittico Lombardo 2020 03082020 Legnano Varese 1997 km Scenery Rain photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2020

It was a rain-soaked Trittico Lombardo (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 34

Grande Trittico Lombardo 2020 03082020 Legnano Varese 1997 km Scenery photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2020

The peloton in Trittico Lombardo (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 34

Grande Trittico Lombardo 2020 03082020 Legnano Varese 1997 km Eduardo Sepulveda ARG Movistar Team photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2020

Eduardo Sepulveda (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 34

Grande Trittico Lombardo 2020 03082020 Legnano Varese 1997 km Davide Baldaccini ITA Team Colpack photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2020

Davide Baldaccini (Colpack) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 34

Grande Trittico Lombardo 2020 03082020 Legnano Varese 1997 km Cameron Meyer AUS Mitchelton Scott photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2020

Cameron Meyer (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 34

Grande Trittico Lombardo 2020 03082020 Legnano Varese 1997 km Francisco Ventoso ESP CCC Team photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2020

CCC Team lead the peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 34

Grande Trittico Lombardo 2020 03082020 Legnano Varese 1997 km Anton Kuzmin KAZ Gazprom RusVelo photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2020

Anton Kuzmin (Gazprom-Rusvelo) in the breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 34

Grande Trittico Lombardo 2020 03082020 Legnano Varese 1997 km Michal Kwiatkowski POL Team Ineos photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2020

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Ineos) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 34

Grande Trittico Lombardo 2020 03082020 Legnano Varese 1997 km Oscar Riesebeek NED Alpecin Fenix photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2020

Oscar Riesebeek (Alpecin-Fenix) in the breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 34

Grande Trittico Lombardo 2020 03082020 Legnano Varese 1997 km Anton Kuzmin KAZ Gazprom RusVelo photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2020

Anton Kuzmin (Gazprom-Rusvelo) leads the escape group (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 34

Grande Trittico Lombardo 2020 03082020 Legnano Varese 1997 km Quinten Hermans BEL Circus Wanty Gobert photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2020

Quinten Hermans (Circus-Wanty Gobert) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Gorka Izagirre (Astana Pro Team) won the Gran Trittico Lombardo on a rain-soaked afternoon in Varese after he escaped an elite leading group on the final lap.

His Astana teammate Alex Aranburu helped to police the chasers in the finale, and he proceeded to win the sprint for second place ahead of Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team), Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Ineos) and Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo), 27 seconds down on the winner.

Izagirre had attacked alone over the top of the ascent of Montello and opened a winning gap over the other side. The Basque proceeded to manage his advantage over the final ascent of Salita dei Ronchi to secure victory.

The one-off Gran Trittico Lombardo replaced the triptych of the Coppa Bernocchi, Coppa Agostoni and Tre Valli Varesine on the revised UCI calendar, and its route combined elements of all three events, as it started in Legnano and passed through Lissone en route to a demanding finishing circuit around Varese.

The early part of the race was animated by a five-man break featuring Oscar Riesebeek (Alpecin-Fenix), Anton Kuzmin (Gazprom Rusvelo), Raffaele Radice (Sangemini-Trevigiani Mg.Kvis), Quinten Hermans (Circus-Wanty Gobert) and Davide Baldacchini (Colpack Ballan).

That quintet built up a maximum lead of nine minutes over the peloton before first CCC Team and then Trek-Segafredo set about whittling down their advantage on the approach to the finishing circuit in Varese.

The reduced bunch fragmented on the penultimate lap, with Gianluca Brambilla (Trek-Segafredo) very prominent. Come the bell, there were twelve riders at the front. Riesebeek and Hermans, the survivors of the early break, were joined by an elite group composed of Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo), Jhonatan Narvaez, Michal Kwiatowski (Ineos), Alessandro de Marchi, Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team), Jan Polanc (UAE Team Emirates), Louis Vervaeke (Alepcin-Fenix), Alex Aranburu, Gorka Izagirre (Astana) and Nicola Bagioli (Androni-Sidermec).

More to come!

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
2Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team
3Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
4Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
5Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
6Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
7Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec

Latest on Cyclingnews