Gorka Izagirre wins Gran Trittico Lombardo
Gorka Izagirre (Astana Pro Team) won the Gran Trittico Lombardo on a rain-soaked afternoon in Varese after he escaped an elite leading group on the final lap.
His Astana teammate Alex Aranburu helped to police the chasers in the finale, and he proceeded to win the sprint for second place ahead of Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team), Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Ineos) and Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo), 27 seconds down on the winner.
Izagirre had attacked alone over the top of the ascent of Montello and opened a winning gap over the other side. The Basque proceeded to manage his advantage over the final ascent of Salita dei Ronchi to secure victory.
The one-off Gran Trittico Lombardo replaced the triptych of the Coppa Bernocchi, Coppa Agostoni and Tre Valli Varesine on the revised UCI calendar, and its route combined elements of all three events, as it started in Legnano and passed through Lissone en route to a demanding finishing circuit around Varese.
The early part of the race was animated by a five-man break featuring Oscar Riesebeek (Alpecin-Fenix), Anton Kuzmin (Gazprom Rusvelo), Raffaele Radice (Sangemini-Trevigiani Mg.Kvis), Quinten Hermans (Circus-Wanty Gobert) and Davide Baldacchini (Colpack Ballan).
That quintet built up a maximum lead of nine minutes over the peloton before first CCC Team and then Trek-Segafredo set about whittling down their advantage on the approach to the finishing circuit in Varese.
The reduced bunch fragmented on the penultimate lap, with Gianluca Brambilla (Trek-Segafredo) very prominent. Come the bell, there were twelve riders at the front. Riesebeek and Hermans, the survivors of the early break, were joined by an elite group composed of Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo), Jhonatan Narvaez, Michal Kwiatowski (Ineos), Alessandro de Marchi, Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team), Jan Polanc (UAE Team Emirates), Louis Vervaeke (Alepcin-Fenix), Alex Aranburu, Gorka Izagirre (Astana) and Nicola Bagioli (Androni-Sidermec).
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|3
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|4
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
|5
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
