2020 Milano-Torino start list

By

Provisional starters as of August 4, 2020

Lotto Soudal’s Caleb Ewan wins stage 4 of the 2020 Tour Down Under ahead of Irish road race champion Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep). Both riders will be among the favourites for the sprinter-friendly 2020 Milano-Torino
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Team Arkea-Samsic
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra)
2Thomas Boudat (Fra)
3Romain Le Roux (Fra)
4Daniel McLay (GBr)
5Laurent Pichon (Fra)
6Clément Russo (Fra)
7Florian Vachon (Fra)

AG2R la Mondiale
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
11Oliver Naesen (Bel)
12Julien Duval (Fra)
13Dorian Godon (Fra)
14Lawrence Naesen (Bel)
15Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel)
16Andrea Vendrame (Ita)
17Lawrence Warbasse (USA)

Alpecin-Fenix
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
21Mathieu Van der Poel (Ned)
22Dries De Bondt (Bel)
23Senne Leysen (Bel)
24Sacha Modolo (Ita)
25Kristian Sbaragli (Ita)
26Scott Thwaites (GBr)
27Louis Vervaeke (Bel)

Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
31Manuel Belletti (Ita)
32Nicola Bagioli (Ita)
33Francesco Gavazzi (Ita)
34Luca Pacioni (Ita)
35Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col)
36Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita)
37Mattia Viel (Ita)

Astana Pro Team
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
41Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa)
42Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa)
43Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz)
44Manuele Boaro (Ita)
45Fabio Felline (Ita)
46Daniil Fominykh (Kaz)
47Davide Martinelli (Ita)

Bardiani CSF Faizane'
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
51Nicolas Dalla Valle (Ita)
52Iuri Filosi (Ita)
53Filippo Fiorelli (Ita)
54Fabio Mazzucco (Ita)
55Matteo Pelucchi (Ita)
56Alessandro Pessot (Ita)
57Alessandro Tonelli (Ita)

Bora-Hansgrohe
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
61Peter Sagan (Svk)
62Cesare Benedetti (Ita)
63Marcus Burghardt (Ger)
64Oscar Gatto (Ita)
65Gregor Mühlberger (Aut)
66Daniel Oss (Ita)
67Andreas Schillinger (Ger)

CCC Team
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
71Jakub Mareczko (Ita)
72Alessandro De Marchi (Ita)
73Pavel Kochetkov (Rus)
74Michael Schär (Swi)
75Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel)
76Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel)
77Francisco Jose Ventoso Alberdi (Spa)

Circus-Wanty Gobert
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
81Danny Van Poppel (Ned)
82Jan Bakelants (Bel)
83Alfdan De Decker (Bel)
84Jasper De Plus (Bel)
85Timothy Dupont (Bel)
86Boy Van Poppel (Ned)
87Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel)

Deceuninck-Quick-Step
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
91Sam Bennett (Irl)
92Shane Archbold (NZl)
93Tim Declercq (Bel)
94Ian Garrison (USA)
95Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den)
96Yves Lampaert (Bel)
97Michael Mørkøv (Den)

Gazprom-Rusvelo
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
101Igor Boev (Rus)
102Damiano Cima (Ita)
103Imerio Cima (Ita)
104Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus)
105Denis Nekrasov (Rus)
106Evgeny Shalunov (Rus)
107Simone Velasco (Ita)

Groupama-FDJ
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
111Arnaud Demare (Fra)
112Clement Davy (Fra)
113Kévin Geniets (Lux)
114Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita)
115Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu)
116Miles Scotson (Aus)
117Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned)

Israel Start-Up Nation
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
121Guillaume Boivin (Can)
122Davide Cimolai (Ita)
123Alex Dowsett (GBr)
124Omer Goldstein (Isr)
125Reto Hollenstein (Swi)
126Guy Sagiv (Isr)
127Rick Zabel (Ger)

Lotto Soudal
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
131Caleb Ewan (Aus)
132Jasper De Buyst (Bel)
133Frederik Frison (Bel)
134Philippe Gilbert (Bel)
135Adam James Hansen (Aus)
136Nikolas Maes (Bel)
137Tosh Van der Sande (Bel)

Mitchelton-Scott
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
141Michael Albasini (Swi)
142Alexander Edmondson (Aus)
143Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth)
144Alexander Konychev (Ita)
145Cameron Meyer (Aus)
146Barnabás Peák (Hun)
147Dion Smith (NZl)

Movistar Team
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
151Dario Cataldo (Ita)
152Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr)
153Juri Hollmann (Ger)
154Mathias Norsgaard Jørgensen (Den)
155Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col)
156Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg)
157Davide Villella (Ita)

ITA
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
161Giovanni Aleotti (Ita)
162Kevin Colleoni (Ita)
163Filippo Conca (Ita)
164Michele Gazzoli (Ita)
165Martin Marcellusi (Ita)
166Leonardo Marchiori (Ita)
167Samuele Rivi (Ita)

Team Ineos
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
171Leonardo Basso (Ita)
172Filippo Ganna (Ita)
173Ethan Hayter (GBr)
174Christian Knees (Ger)
175Christopher Lawless (GBr)
176Gianni Moscon (Ita)
177Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu)

Team Jumbo-Visma
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
181Wout van Aert (Bel)
182Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor)
183Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned)
184Paul Martens (Ger)
185Timo Roosen (Ned)
186Antwan Tolhoek (Ned)

Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult

Trek-Segafredo
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
191Matteo Moschetti (Ita)
192Gianluca Brambilla (Ita)
193Nicola Conci (Ita)
194Koen De Kort (Ned)
195Jacopo Mosca (Ita)
196Antonio Nibali (Ita)
197Vincenzo Nibali (Ita)

UAE Team Emirates
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
201Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col)
202Tom Bohli (Swi)
203Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor)
204Alexander Kristoff (Nor)
205Marco Marcato (Ita)
206Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg)
207Oliviero Troia (Ita)

Vini Zabu' KTM
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
211Giovanni Visconti (Ita)
212Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita)
213Marco Frapporti (Ita)
214Andrea Garosio (Ita)
215Alessandro Iacchi (Ita)
216Umberto Marengo (Ita)
217Lorenzo Rota (Ita)