2020 Milano-Torino start list
By Cyclingnews
Provisional starters as of August 4, 2020
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra)
|2
|Thomas Boudat (Fra)
|3
|Romain Le Roux (Fra)
|4
|Daniel McLay (GBr)
|5
|Laurent Pichon (Fra)
|6
|Clément Russo (Fra)
|7
|Florian Vachon (Fra)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|11
|Oliver Naesen (Bel)
|12
|Julien Duval (Fra)
|13
|Dorian Godon (Fra)
|14
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel)
|15
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel)
|16
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita)
|17
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|21
|Mathieu Van der Poel (Ned)
|22
|Dries De Bondt (Bel)
|23
|Senne Leysen (Bel)
|24
|Sacha Modolo (Ita)
|25
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita)
|26
|Scott Thwaites (GBr)
|27
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|31
|Manuel Belletti (Ita)
|32
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita)
|33
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita)
|34
|Luca Pacioni (Ita)
|35
|Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col)
|36
|Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita)
|37
|Mattia Viel (Ita)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|41
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa)
|42
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa)
|43
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz)
|44
|Manuele Boaro (Ita)
|45
|Fabio Felline (Ita)
|46
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz)
|47
|Davide Martinelli (Ita)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|51
|Nicolas Dalla Valle (Ita)
|52
|Iuri Filosi (Ita)
|53
|Filippo Fiorelli (Ita)
|54
|Fabio Mazzucco (Ita)
|55
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita)
|56
|Alessandro Pessot (Ita)
|57
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|61
|Peter Sagan (Svk)
|62
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita)
|63
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger)
|64
|Oscar Gatto (Ita)
|65
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut)
|66
|Daniel Oss (Ita)
|67
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|71
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita)
|72
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita)
|73
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus)
|74
|Michael Schär (Swi)
|75
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel)
|76
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel)
|77
|Francisco Jose Ventoso Alberdi (Spa)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|81
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned)
|82
|Jan Bakelants (Bel)
|83
|Alfdan De Decker (Bel)
|84
|Jasper De Plus (Bel)
|85
|Timothy Dupont (Bel)
|86
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned)
|87
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|91
|Sam Bennett (Irl)
|92
|Shane Archbold (NZl)
|93
|Tim Declercq (Bel)
|94
|Ian Garrison (USA)
|95
|Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den)
|96
|Yves Lampaert (Bel)
|97
|Michael Mørkøv (Den)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|101
|Igor Boev (Rus)
|102
|Damiano Cima (Ita)
|103
|Imerio Cima (Ita)
|104
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus)
|105
|Denis Nekrasov (Rus)
|106
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus)
|107
|Simone Velasco (Ita)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|111
|Arnaud Demare (Fra)
|112
|Clement Davy (Fra)
|113
|Kévin Geniets (Lux)
|114
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita)
|115
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu)
|116
|Miles Scotson (Aus)
|117
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|121
|Guillaume Boivin (Can)
|122
|Davide Cimolai (Ita)
|123
|Alex Dowsett (GBr)
|124
|Omer Goldstein (Isr)
|125
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi)
|126
|Guy Sagiv (Isr)
|127
|Rick Zabel (Ger)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|131
|Caleb Ewan (Aus)
|132
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel)
|133
|Frederik Frison (Bel)
|134
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel)
|135
|Adam James Hansen (Aus)
|136
|Nikolas Maes (Bel)
|137
|Tosh Van der Sande (Bel)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|141
|Michael Albasini (Swi)
|142
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus)
|143
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth)
|144
|Alexander Konychev (Ita)
|145
|Cameron Meyer (Aus)
|146
|Barnabás Peák (Hun)
|147
|Dion Smith (NZl)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|151
|Dario Cataldo (Ita)
|152
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr)
|153
|Juri Hollmann (Ger)
|154
|Mathias Norsgaard Jørgensen (Den)
|155
|Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col)
|156
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg)
|157
|Davide Villella (Ita)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|161
|Giovanni Aleotti (Ita)
|162
|Kevin Colleoni (Ita)
|163
|Filippo Conca (Ita)
|164
|Michele Gazzoli (Ita)
|165
|Martin Marcellusi (Ita)
|166
|Leonardo Marchiori (Ita)
|167
|Samuele Rivi (Ita)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|171
|Leonardo Basso (Ita)
|172
|Filippo Ganna (Ita)
|173
|Ethan Hayter (GBr)
|174
|Christian Knees (Ger)
|175
|Christopher Lawless (GBr)
|176
|Gianni Moscon (Ita)
|177
|Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|181
|Wout van Aert (Bel)
|182
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor)
|183
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned)
|184
|Paul Martens (Ger)
|185
|Timo Roosen (Ned)
|186
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|191
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita)
|192
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita)
|193
|Nicola Conci (Ita)
|194
|Koen De Kort (Ned)
|195
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita)
|196
|Antonio Nibali (Ita)
|197
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|201
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col)
|202
|Tom Bohli (Swi)
|203
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor)
|204
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor)
|205
|Marco Marcato (Ita)
|206
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg)
|207
|Oliviero Troia (Ita)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|211
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita)
|212
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita)
|213
|Marco Frapporti (Ita)
|214
|Andrea Garosio (Ita)
|215
|Alessandro Iacchi (Ita)
|216
|Umberto Marengo (Ita)
|217
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita)
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.