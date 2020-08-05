Impey joins Chris Froome at Israel Start-Up Nation as Tour de France road captain

Daryl Impey has signed a two-year contract with Israel Start-Up Nation, with the South African set to join the team as Chris Froome's road captain at next year’s Tour de France.

As Cyclingnews reported last month, Impey had the choice between re-signing with his current team Mitchelton-Scott or moving to Israel Start-Up Nation, with the team on the lookout for experienced Grand Tour riders capable of supporting Froome at the Tour.

"I decided to make a fresh start. I feel like I need to step out of the comfort zone of Mitchelton-Scott. I had great success with the team, formed many strong friendships, and made amazing memories. I can't thank them enough for getting me this far in my career," Impey said in a press release issued by his future team.

Impey, 35, has been with Mitchelton Scott since 2012 and become one of their most loyal and successful riders. He has won a stage in the Tour de France, worn the yellow jersey, and claimed back-to-back titles in the Tour Down Under in 2018 and 2019. However, it’s his skills as a road captain and his versatile traits on the flats and in the mountains that attracted Israel Start-Up Nation.

Mitchelton-Scott have been holding out hope, even until last week, that Impey would re-sign and see out his career with them but the prospect of a new challenge tipped the South African towards a role on Froome’s new team.

"It certainly wasn't an easy decision – I gave it a great deal of thought. But it's exciting to work with a new team, with new energy and new ambitions," Impey said.

"The most crucial reason is the challenge that is waiting for me at ISN. After speaking with ISN co-owner Sylvan Adams and the team's management, I got the sense that they see other aspects of me as a bike rider. I will have the opportunity to play a leadership role, and as a team captain I will be given more responsibility and a huge challenge at the same time.

"Team ISN has moved through the ranks very quickly; and now it's about trying to create a winning culture. I will use my experience over the past decade to instill this in the younger guys and make sure we are always progressing. I'm excited about it."