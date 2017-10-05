Image 1 of 47 Thibaut Pinot finishes Milano-Torino (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 47 Rigoberto Uran at Milano-Torino (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 47 Fabio Aru looks back after putting in a dig at Milano-Torino (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 47 Mikael Cherel tries his luck at Milano-Torino (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 47 Fabio Aru puts in a dig at Milano-Torino (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 47 The final podium of the 2017 Milano-Torino (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 47 Rigoberto Uran after winning Milano-Torino (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 47 Fabio Aru after Milano-Torino (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 47 Nairo Quintana at Milano-Torino (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 47 Rigoberto Uran after his Milano-Torino victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 47 Adam Yates on the podium after his runner-up ride at Milano-Torino (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 47 Rigoberto Uran on the Milano-Torino podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 47 Rigoberto Uran riding to victory at Milano-Torino (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 47 Milano-Torino winner Rigoberto Uran flanked by runner-up Adam Yates and third-placed Fabio Aru (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 47 Julian Alaphilippe (QuickStep Floors) can see the peloton closing in (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 47 Diego Rosa (Team Sky) stretches out the leaders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 47 David Gaudu (FDJ) on the attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 47 Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale Drapac) on the attack in Milano-Torino (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 47 Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale Drapac) wins Milano-Torino (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 47 Fabio Aru (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 47 Adam Yates (Orica Scott) finished second at Milano-Torino (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 47 Wout Poels at Milano-Torino (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 47 Rein Taaramae at Milano-Torino (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 47 Dan Martin at Milano-Torino (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 47 Wout Poels at the finish of Milano-Torino (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 47 Rigoberto Uran soloing clear at Milano-Torino (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 47 Rein Taaramae at Milano-Torino (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 47 Rigoberto Uran after his Milano-Torino win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 47 Nairo Quintana after Milano-Torino (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 47 Julian Alaphilippe (QuickStep Floors) jumps before the final climb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 47 Winner Anacona Gomez (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 47 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in action at Milano-Torino (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 47 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in action at Milano-Torino (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 47 Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale Drapac) is paced back to the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 47 Sergio Henao (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 47 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 47 Wout Poels (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 47 Adam Yates and Robert Power in Milan-Torino (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 47 Clement Chevrier (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 47 Thumbs up from Mickael Cherel (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 47 Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 47 The break during Milano-Torino 2017 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 47 Milano-Torino 2017 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 47 The break during Milano-Torino 2017 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 47 Milano-Torino 2017 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 47 The peloton roll through at Milano-Torino (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 47 Rigoberto Uran en route to victory at Milano-Torino (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale-Drapac) won the 2017 Milano-Torino, attacking on the second and final ascent of Superga before holding off a late onslaught from Adam Yates (Orica-Scott) to celebrate a solo victory at the Basilica overlooking Turin.

Yates crossed the line 10 seconds behind the Colombian, with Fabio Aru (Astana) finishing a further 10 seconds back to round out the podium.

Uran, who finished third here last year, produced a brace of powerful accelerations to go clear from a six-man group that had formed on the early slopes of the 4.9km climb, which was tackled twice in the finale of the autumn classic.

As Aru, David Gaudu (FDJ), Rudy Molard (FDJ), Egan Bernal (Androni), and Mickael Cherel (AG2R La Mondiale), were left scattered in his wake with 2.7km to go, Uran seemed destined for victory, though he was made to sweat for it by the advancing Yates. The 25-year-old attacked from the main group of favourites – containing Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) – and impressively made his way up to Aru and Gaudu before skipping clear to set up a nail-biting final-kilometre pursuit of Uran.

The Colombian went under the flamme rouge with 22 seconds in hand but it was down to 14 seconds as he took the left-hand turn for the final hike up to the Basilica. Yates was looking the stronger of the two but he essentially ran out of road, with Uran denied the luxury of sitting up and celebrating but not the victory itself – his second of the season and a statement of intent ahead of Il Lombardia on Saturday.

"I was a little worried about Yates catching me because I’d suffered a lot to get up here," Uran said. "I wanted to do well today because I’m feeling good. I like racing in Italy and I like this race, it suits me. I’ve been trying to win Lombardia for a few years now, let's hope I can do it this year.”

Nairo Quintana finished strongly to take fourth place as the race fragmented behind Uran and Yates. His Movistar team had looked to split the race with aggressive tactics on the first ascent of Superga but he opted to wait when the move containing Uran went away on the final climb.

Gaudu, the impressive French neo-pro, held on for fourth, crossing the line with Team Sky’s Wout Poels, while Daniel Martinez (Wilier Triestina) and Pinot finished a further few seconds in arrears.

Pierre Latour (AG2R) and Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo) rounded out the top 10.

How it unfolded

The roads were largely flat all the way to Superga, which has featured in the race for many years but only as the finale since the race was reimagined by RCS Sport in 2012. The nine per cent climb was tackled twice, the first time seeing the riders turn off shy of the summit for a descent before looping round and tackling it all the way to the Basilica at the top.

In the opening kilometres four riders clipped off the front of the peloton to form the day’s breakaway: Patrick Lauk (Astana), Simone Andreetta (Bardiani-CSF), Guillaume Bonnafond (Cofidis) and Grégory Rast (Trek-Segafredo). Pinot was part of a brief counter-attack that was swiftly shut down by Movistar, but after that there was calm throughout as the breakaway steadily opened up an advantage of over five minutes.

Once through Casale Monferrato and the feed zone at Pozzo Sant’Evasio, with around 90km remaining, the peloton started to move through the gears and make up ground on the leading quartet. FDJ, Cannondale-Drapac, and Movistar, were the primary forces at the head of the bunch and they brought the gap down to 2:30 with 50km remaining.

The pace truly intensified on the approach to Turin, with the start of the finishing circuit at 29.6km to go signifying the start of the race’s denouement. The break’s lead had been slashed as the favourites vied for position on approach to the climb and almost immediately after the road pitched uphill, Bonnafond and Andreeta skipped away from Lauk and Rast, though it wasn’t long before they themselves were caught by the advancing peloton.

Movistar were in the mood and took control, with Dayer Quintana and Victor de la Parte both upping the pace while Sky’s Diego Rosa looked to tap out a more sensible tempo. The first attack came from Winner Anacona and that was cue for the already-thinned bunch to fragment. Rosa tracked it, while Pello Bilbao (Astana), Rein Taaramae (Katusha), Latour, Gaudu, and then Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step) jumped across. As the rest of the other riders started to come back, Alaphilipe kicked again less than a kilometre from the top, leaving the others in his wake.

Alaphilippe might have preferred some company but he seemed to commit as he took on the swooping descent, while some 25 riders settled into a chasing pack behind. Once he hit the flat, however, he found out his lead was less than 20 seconds and he eased up and slotted back into the pack for tactical talks with Dan Martin.

Luis Leon Sanchez, with Bilbao on his wheel, led them to the bottom of the climb with 4.9km to go, but it was Molard who was the first to attack, shortly followed by Aru. The Italian champion’s acceleration was followed closely by Bernal, with Cherel, Gaudu, and Uran also getting involved.

Cherel attacked but, after a brief hesitation among the other five as to who should close it down, he was hunted down, with Uran putting in a pair of impressive accelerations to go clear at the front of the race. Gaudu followed the first but couldn’t match the second.

Further down the road Adam Yates extracted himself from what was left of the bunch and impressively jumped across to the chasers. Cherel and Molard were out of the picture by the time the young Briton made it, with just under 2km to go, leaving him to slot in with Aru and Gaudu some 25 seconds behind Uran. He soon accelerated and left them behind, with Uran in his sights under the flamme rouge.

Quintana, Pinot and Poels made their way up in the closing phases but it proved too little too late as the cameras were fixed on Yates’ pursuit of Uran, the Colombian clinging on for his first victory since the Tour de France.

