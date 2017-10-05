Milano-Torino race highlights - Video

Rigoberto Uran en route to victory at Milano-Torino (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Cannondale-Drapac's Rigoberto Uran hung on for victory at Milano-Torino on Thursday despite a late chase from Adam Yates (Orica-Scott).

Uran attacked in the final kilometres and rode away from a select group of favourites before Yates mounted a sterling comeback on the final climb. The Cannondale rider had just about enough in the tank to hold on, with Yates taking second and Fabio Aru (Astana) rounding out the top three.

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) was unable to follow the most powerful attacks but rescued fourth place, with David Gaudu (FDJ) taking fifth.

