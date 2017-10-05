Milano-Torino race highlights - Video
Uran holds off late charge from Adam Yates to take victory
Cannondale-Drapac's Rigoberto Uran hung on for victory at Milano-Torino on Thursday despite a late chase from Adam Yates (Orica-Scott).
Related Articles
Uran attacked in the final kilometres and rode away from a select group of favourites before Yates mounted a sterling comeback on the final climb. The Cannondale rider had just about enough in the tank to hold on, with Yates taking second and Fabio Aru (Astana) rounding out the top three.
Nairo Quintana (Movistar) was unable to follow the most powerful attacks but rescued fourth place, with David Gaudu (FDJ) taking fifth.
Watch how it unfolded in the highlights video above, and click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy