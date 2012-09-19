Euskaltel's Cabedo killed in training accident
23-year-old hit by vehicle
Image 1 of 2
Image 2 of 2
Euskaltel-Euskadi’s Víctor Cabedo has been killed in a training accident that occurred early on Wednesday afternoon in Almedijar, just a few kilometres from his home in Onda, in south-east Spain. According to initial reports, the 23-year-old was on a descent on a rough section of road when he was in a collision with a vehicle. He fell into a roadside ravine.
Related Articles
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy