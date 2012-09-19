Euskaltel's Cabedo killed in training accident

Image 1 of 2 Victor Cabedo (Orbea Continental) wins the stage (Image credit: Rafa Carbonero) Image 2 of 2 Victor Cabedo (Orbea Continental) on the podium (Image credit: Rafa Carbonero)

Euskaltel-Euskadi’s Víctor Cabedo has been killed in a training accident that occurred early on Wednesday afternoon in Almedijar, just a few kilometres from his home in Onda, in south-east Spain. According to initial reports, the 23-year-old was on a descent on a rough section of road when he was in a collision with a vehicle. He fell into a roadside ravine.



