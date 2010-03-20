Image 1 of 146 Oscar Freire (Rabobank) celebrates his win at Milan - San Remo. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 146 Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) descends the Passo del Turchino (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 146 Enrico Gasparotto (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 146 Stefano Garzelli (Acqua&Sapone - D'Angelo&Antenucci) after the race. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 146 Oscar Freire (Rabobank) atop the podium. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 146 Diego Caccia (ISD - Neri) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 146 Alessandro Ballan (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 146 Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre - Farnese Vini) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 146 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma Lotto) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 146 Oscar Freire (Rabobank) with his son on the podium. Oscar Freire (Rabobank) claimed his third and most emphatic victory in the Italian Classic, Milan-San Remo, on Saturday afternoon. The Spaniard positioned himself perfectly for a sprint finish from a select group of 25 riders to defeat race favourite Tom Boonen (Quick Step) and Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini).

Despite several spirited attempts by riders to get away on the ever-decisive Poggio, the favourites all regrouped in the three-kilometre dash towards the finish. Liquigas entered the final kilometre at the front, but it was a cagey Freire who benefited most from the lime green lead-out as he leapt out from third wheel to finish a bike length clear of Boonen.

"I think I deserved to win my first win Milan-San Remo because Zabel wasn't the same rider he had been," said Freire, as he compared his 2004 and 2007 wins with his latest title. "The second Milan-San Remo went really went and I did a great sprint. This year it was the same. I think I had good form. I was scared of the finish because it wasn't on the Via Roma, which I prefer. Fortunately it went well."

Snap, crackle and pop on the Poggio

The sprint finish defied pre-race predictions of late attackers being able to stay away, though, it was not for lack of trying. A nervous-looking peloton appeared willing to delay hostilities on the Cipressa, and despite a move by Alexandr Kolobnev (Katusha) towards the top of the penultimate climb, it wasn't until the Poggio that all-out war commenced.

A bold move by Yoann Offredo (Francaise des Jeux) on the descent off the Cipressa was met just kilometres later, on the Poggio, with a stampede from a Stefano Garzelli-led peloton. As the Acqua & Sapone man swung off, Michael Rogers (HTC-Columbia) tore off the front of the race, with Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) launching their own counter-attacks.

Pozzato led the race over the summit, but as he began the descent, the proximity of his rivals made it clear that a sizable group was going to make it to the finish. Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas) led a hair-raising descent into San Remo and although he took Pozzato, Gilbert, Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam) and Matti Breschel (Saxo Bank) with him, the race once again came back together as the terrain flattened out for the final kilometres.

Freire admitted afterwards that this regrouping was key to his eventual victory. "The most difficult moment for me was on the descent of Poggio," he said. "Pozzato got a gap with five or six others. I was scared they'd stay away. Then when he attacked I knew I had to just find a good wheel because I couldn't chase him. That was the only way I could win was in a sprint."

A final flourish from Nibali was answered by Pozzato, who went clear with two kilometres to go. After a moment's hesitation by the pack, Liquigas took responsibility for drawing the Italian Champion back once more as its team led the way into the final kilometre. Around a minute later, Freire slid out of their slipstream and sprinted across the line for yet another famous victory at La Classicisma.

"The statistics say that Milan-San Remo finishes more often than not in a sprint and so the sprinters have to wait for the sprint. There are always attacks, for sure, but there always are a lot of sprinters who want a sprint finish. A team like Liquigas could have done everything, go on the attack or wait for the sprint. They opted for a sprint but we all took advantage of that.

"When I started the sprint I knew I was in a good position and had good legs for it," he said. "I'd been worried about being blocked in like two years ago but this time the right people were up there for the sprint and I found the right wheel. Bennati went, but I don't think he had the legs today."

And so it begins

Just under seven hours earlier, the peloton had left a drizzly Milan for their journey to the coast. With the flag pulled in, the customary early attack followed just three kilometres down the road. Unsurprisingly, it was an all Italian affair as Fabrice Piemontesi (Androni Giocatolli), Aristide Ratti (Carmiooro NGC) and Diego Caccia (ISD-Neri) used the outskirts of Milan to make good their escape.

With almost 300 kilometres on the day's agenda, the trio were given a wide berth. Lampre-Farnese Vini, Liquigas-Doimo, Katusha and HTC-Columbia were the teams patrolling the front of the peloton behind, but their tempo was tranquil enough to allow the leaders to push out to over 22 minutes. However, as they approached the Passo del Turchino the leaders' time gap commenced its gradual retreat.

Quick Step now making themselves visible at the front of the main group, the time gap began to drop. The leaders began the climb with 16:25 and they finished it with a little over 12 minutes. There was no rush to shrink that gap further, and the leaders were still out in front on the slopes of Le Mànie, with 100 kilometres to go. But their advantage was now a meagre two minutes.

While the leaders had been making their way between the Turchino and Le Mànie, the race behind had split after a crash on the descent of the Turchino, with reigning champion Mark Cavendish caught in the latter selection. The Briton's HTC-Columbia squad immediately came to the front in order to limit the damage. While Cavendish's men set to work, Murilo Fischer (Garmin-Transitions), who had also crashed in the incident, left the race with a broken collarbone.

As attention focussed on the gap between the pelotons, the leaders were brought back by the front section of the grim-coated group at 81 kilometres-to-go. Caccia, who had spent more than 200 kilometres out in front, had clearly developed a penchant for that position in the race. The Italian took point duty at the front and controlled the tempo of the 30-strong group for another five kilometres.

With no-one in the mood to push the pace in the front group, the two halves of the peloton reformed. But at 60 kilometres to go AG2R-La Mondiale's Maxime Bouet decided to attempt mission impossible as he fired off the front. The young Frenchman quickly built a 20-second buffer, which he gradually stretched out towards 40 seconds. Dimitri Grabovskyy (ISD-Neri) was one of the first to answer the move as seven riders attempted to bridge across to the lone leader.

Grabovskyy was the only one able to catch Bouet. He made brief contact before storming past the AG2R rider on the Capo Berta. Unfortunately for the Ukrainian, the peloton had started to sharpen the pencil and it wasn't long before he too was recouped after the town of Imperia, with 37 kilometres to go.

With Grabovskyy caught and the peloton once again back to status quo, Milram led onto the Cipressa and into what would be a fantastic finale for Freire.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank 6:57:28 2 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step 3 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 4 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 5 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 6 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 7 Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 8 Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana 9 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 10 Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 11 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 12 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux 13 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 14 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack 15 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank 16 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux 17 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 18 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 19 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 20 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 21 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 22 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 23 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 24 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 25 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 26 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 0:00:09 27 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 28 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 29 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 0:00:18 30 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:21 31 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:39 32 Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri 0:01:35 33 Lorenzo Bernucci (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 34 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 35 Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 36 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:40 37 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack 38 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 39 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 40 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro NGC 41 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 42 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 43 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 44 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 45 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 46 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 47 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 48 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 49 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 50 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 51 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 52 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 53 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux 54 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team 55 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 56 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack 57 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack 58 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 59 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 60 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 61 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank 62 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank 63 Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri 64 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 65 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 66 Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale 67 William Bonnet (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 68 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step 69 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 70 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 71 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 72 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 73 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 74 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 75 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 76 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 77 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 78 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 79 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 80 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux 81 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 82 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:01:49 83 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 84 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:54 85 Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:03:04 86 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 0:03:13 87 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 88 Steve Chainel (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 0:05:29 89 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 0:06:12 90 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana 91 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri 92 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack 93 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 94 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 95 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank 96 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 97 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 98 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 99 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 100 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Androni Giocattoli 101 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 102 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux 103 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 104 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 105 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 106 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 107 Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step 108 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 109 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 0:10:07 110 Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 111 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha 112 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack 113 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack 114 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 115 Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram 116 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 117 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 118 Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 119 Mathieu Claude (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 120 Stuart O'grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 121 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia 122 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 123 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 124 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 125 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 126 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 127 Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank 128 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 129 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 130 Dmytro Grabovskyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri 131 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri 132 Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 133 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Carmiooro NGC 134 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 135 Alessandro Fantini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 136 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 137 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 138 Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC 139 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli 140 Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro NGC 141 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 0:10:18 142 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:14:24 143 Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) Française Des Jeux 144 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 145 Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana 0:17:17 146 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 147 Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram 148 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 149 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux 150 Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri 151 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 152 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 153 Fabrice Piemontesi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli DNF Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia DNF Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia DNF Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia DNF Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia DNF Dario Andriotto (Ita) Acqua & Sapone DNF Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone DNF Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Damiano Margutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli DNF Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana DNF Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) BBox Bouygues Telecom DNF Saïd Haddou (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom DNF Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom DNF Damien Gaudin (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom DNF Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team DNF Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team DNF Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne DNF Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne DNF Raffaele Ferrara (Ita) Carmiooro NGC DNF Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo Test Team DNF Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team DNF Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox DNF Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox DNF Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox DNF Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox DNF Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi DNF Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi DNF Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions DNF Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions DNF Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions DNF Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions DNF Carlo Scognamiglio (Ita) ISD - Neri DNF Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri DNF Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini DNF Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo DNF Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto DNF Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto DNF Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto DNF Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step DNF Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step DNF Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team DNF Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha DNF Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha DNF Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha DNF Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack DNF Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank DNF Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank

Nico Mattan on Milan-San Remo:

Some people were surprised that Oscar Freire won Milan-San Remo but I wasn't. The riders went so easy on the Poggio, that it was going to be a bunch sprint and he knows how to win after 298km.

I know Gilbert gave it a go but you could see he was not at 100% and was never going to get away. Pozzato was probably the strongest but there wasn't much he could, with everybody else wanting a sprint finish. Anyway, cycling is not like 15 years ago when riders attacked on the Poggio and stayed away. Now everyone is at a similar level and so Milan-San Remo is not as spectacular. It will probably always end in a group sprint now unless they add an extra climb or move the finish to the top of the Poggio.

In races over 250km, Freire is the best sprinter out there, that's why he won three world titles and now three Milan-San Remo. Boonen was there but he's not really a sprinter like Freire, Cavendish or Petacchi, he's a cobbled classics rider who has a fast finish.

Freire also wanted it more. He'll never win on the cobbles, he doesn't like them, and so he put everything on winning Milan-San Remo. Now it's up to Boonen to prove he's as hungry for another win at the Ronde van Vlaanderen and Paris-Roubaix.

