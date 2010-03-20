Freire gives Oscar-winning performance in Milan - San Remo
Spaniard takes his third Milan - San Remo victory
Oscar Freire (Rabobank) claimed his third and most emphatic victory in the Italian Classic, Milan-San Remo, on Saturday afternoon. The Spaniard positioned himself perfectly for a sprint finish from a select group of 25 riders to defeat race favourite Tom Boonen (Quick Step) and Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini).
Despite several spirited attempts by riders to get away on the ever-decisive Poggio, the favourites all regrouped in the three-kilometre dash towards the finish. Liquigas entered the final kilometre at the front, but it was a cagey Freire who benefited most from the lime green lead-out as he leapt out from third wheel to finish a bike length clear of Boonen.
"I think I deserved to win my first win Milan-San Remo because Zabel wasn't the same rider he had been," said Freire, as he compared his 2004 and 2007 wins with his latest title. "The second Milan-San Remo went really went and I did a great sprint. This year it was the same. I think I had good form. I was scared of the finish because it wasn't on the Via Roma, which I prefer. Fortunately it went well."
Snap, crackle and pop on the Poggio
The sprint finish defied pre-race predictions of late attackers being able to stay away, though, it was not for lack of trying. A nervous-looking peloton appeared willing to delay hostilities on the Cipressa, and despite a move by Alexandr Kolobnev (Katusha) towards the top of the penultimate climb, it wasn't until the Poggio that all-out war commenced.
A bold move by Yoann Offredo (Francaise des Jeux) on the descent off the Cipressa was met just kilometres later, on the Poggio, with a stampede from a Stefano Garzelli-led peloton. As the Acqua & Sapone man swung off, Michael Rogers (HTC-Columbia) tore off the front of the race, with Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) launching their own counter-attacks.
Pozzato led the race over the summit, but as he began the descent, the proximity of his rivals made it clear that a sizable group was going to make it to the finish. Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas) led a hair-raising descent into San Remo and although he took Pozzato, Gilbert, Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam) and Matti Breschel (Saxo Bank) with him, the race once again came back together as the terrain flattened out for the final kilometres.
Freire admitted afterwards that this regrouping was key to his eventual victory. "The most difficult moment for me was on the descent of Poggio," he said. "Pozzato got a gap with five or six others. I was scared they'd stay away. Then when he attacked I knew I had to just find a good wheel because I couldn't chase him. That was the only way I could win was in a sprint."
A final flourish from Nibali was answered by Pozzato, who went clear with two kilometres to go. After a moment's hesitation by the pack, Liquigas took responsibility for drawing the Italian Champion back once more as its team led the way into the final kilometre. Around a minute later, Freire slid out of their slipstream and sprinted across the line for yet another famous victory at La Classicisma.
"The statistics say that Milan-San Remo finishes more often than not in a sprint and so the sprinters have to wait for the sprint. There are always attacks, for sure, but there always are a lot of sprinters who want a sprint finish. A team like Liquigas could have done everything, go on the attack or wait for the sprint. They opted for a sprint but we all took advantage of that.
"When I started the sprint I knew I was in a good position and had good legs for it," he said. "I'd been worried about being blocked in like two years ago but this time the right people were up there for the sprint and I found the right wheel. Bennati went, but I don't think he had the legs today."
And so it begins
Just under seven hours earlier, the peloton had left a drizzly Milan for their journey to the coast. With the flag pulled in, the customary early attack followed just three kilometres down the road. Unsurprisingly, it was an all Italian affair as Fabrice Piemontesi (Androni Giocatolli), Aristide Ratti (Carmiooro NGC) and Diego Caccia (ISD-Neri) used the outskirts of Milan to make good their escape.
With almost 300 kilometres on the day's agenda, the trio were given a wide berth. Lampre-Farnese Vini, Liquigas-Doimo, Katusha and HTC-Columbia were the teams patrolling the front of the peloton behind, but their tempo was tranquil enough to allow the leaders to push out to over 22 minutes. However, as they approached the Passo del Turchino the leaders' time gap commenced its gradual retreat.
Quick Step now making themselves visible at the front of the main group, the time gap began to drop. The leaders began the climb with 16:25 and they finished it with a little over 12 minutes. There was no rush to shrink that gap further, and the leaders were still out in front on the slopes of Le Mànie, with 100 kilometres to go. But their advantage was now a meagre two minutes.
While the leaders had been making their way between the Turchino and Le Mànie, the race behind had split after a crash on the descent of the Turchino, with reigning champion Mark Cavendish caught in the latter selection. The Briton's HTC-Columbia squad immediately came to the front in order to limit the damage. While Cavendish's men set to work, Murilo Fischer (Garmin-Transitions), who had also crashed in the incident, left the race with a broken collarbone.
As attention focussed on the gap between the pelotons, the leaders were brought back by the front section of the grim-coated group at 81 kilometres-to-go. Caccia, who had spent more than 200 kilometres out in front, had clearly developed a penchant for that position in the race. The Italian took point duty at the front and controlled the tempo of the 30-strong group for another five kilometres.
With no-one in the mood to push the pace in the front group, the two halves of the peloton reformed. But at 60 kilometres to go AG2R-La Mondiale's Maxime Bouet decided to attempt mission impossible as he fired off the front. The young Frenchman quickly built a 20-second buffer, which he gradually stretched out towards 40 seconds. Dimitri Grabovskyy (ISD-Neri) was one of the first to answer the move as seven riders attempted to bridge across to the lone leader.
Grabovskyy was the only one able to catch Bouet. He made brief contact before storming past the AG2R rider on the Capo Berta. Unfortunately for the Ukrainian, the peloton had started to sharpen the pencil and it wasn't long before he too was recouped after the town of Imperia, with 37 kilometres to go.
With Grabovskyy caught and the peloton once again back to status quo, Milram led onto the Cipressa and into what would be a fantastic finale for Freire.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|6:57:28
|2
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
|3
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|4
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|5
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|6
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|7
|Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana
|9
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|10
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|11
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|12
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|13
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|14
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack
|15
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank
|16
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|17
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|18
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|19
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|20
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|21
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|22
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|24
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|25
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|26
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|0:00:09
|27
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|28
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|29
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:00:18
|30
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:21
|31
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:39
|32
|Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri
|0:01:35
|33
|Lorenzo Bernucci (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|34
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|35
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|36
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:40
|37
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
|38
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|39
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|40
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
|41
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|42
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|43
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|44
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|45
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|46
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|47
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|48
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|49
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|50
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|51
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|52
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|53
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux
|54
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|55
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|56
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack
|57
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack
|58
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|59
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|60
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|61
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
|62
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
|63
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
|64
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|65
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|66
|Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
|67
|William Bonnet (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|68
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
|69
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|70
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|71
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|72
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|73
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|74
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|75
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|76
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|77
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|78
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|79
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|80
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|81
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|82
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:01:49
|83
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|84
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:54
|85
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:03:04
|86
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:03:13
|87
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|88
|Steve Chainel (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:05:29
|89
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:06:12
|90
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
|91
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|92
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
|93
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|94
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|95
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
|96
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|97
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|98
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|99
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|100
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Androni Giocattoli
|101
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|102
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|103
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|104
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|105
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|106
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|107
|Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
|108
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|109
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:10:07
|110
|Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|111
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha
|112
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack
|113
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack
|114
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|115
|Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
|116
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|117
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|118
|Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|119
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|120
|Stuart O'grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|121
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia
|122
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|123
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|124
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|125
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|126
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|127
|Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|128
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|129
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|130
|Dmytro Grabovskyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|131
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri
|132
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|133
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Carmiooro NGC
|134
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|135
|Alessandro Fantini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|136
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|137
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|138
|Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC
|139
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli
|140
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro NGC
|141
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|0:10:18
|142
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:14:24
|143
|Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|144
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|145
|Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana
|0:17:17
|146
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|147
|Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
|148
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|149
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux
|150
|Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri
|151
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|152
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|153
|Fabrice Piemontesi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|DNF
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|DNF
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|DNF
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|DNF
|Dario Andriotto (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|DNF
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|DNF
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Damiano Margutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
|DNF
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|DNF
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|DNF
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|DNF
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|DNF
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne
|DNF
|Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|DNF
|Raffaele Ferrara (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|DNF
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|DNF
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
|DNF
|Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|DNF
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|DNF
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|DNF
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|DNF
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|DNF
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|DNF
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
|DNF
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
|DNF
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|DNF
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|DNF
|Carlo Scognamiglio (Ita) ISD - Neri
|DNF
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri
|DNF
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|DNF
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|DNF
|Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|DNF
|Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|DNF
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|DNF
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|DNF
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step
|DNF
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|DNF
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack
|DNF
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|DNF
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
Nico Mattan on Milan-San Remo:
Some people were surprised that Oscar Freire won Milan-San Remo but I wasn't. The riders went so easy on the Poggio, that it was going to be a bunch sprint and he knows how to win after 298km.
I know Gilbert gave it a go but you could see he was not at 100% and was never going to get away. Pozzato was probably the strongest but there wasn't much he could, with everybody else wanting a sprint finish. Anyway, cycling is not like 15 years ago when riders attacked on the Poggio and stayed away. Now everyone is at a similar level and so Milan-San Remo is not as spectacular. It will probably always end in a group sprint now unless they add an extra climb or move the finish to the top of the Poggio.
In races over 250km, Freire is the best sprinter out there, that's why he won three world titles and now three Milan-San Remo. Boonen was there but he's not really a sprinter like Freire, Cavendish or Petacchi, he's a cobbled classics rider who has a fast finish.
Freire also wanted it more. He'll never win on the cobbles, he doesn't like them, and so he put everything on winning Milan-San Remo. Now it's up to Boonen to prove he's as hungry for another win at the Ronde van Vlaanderen and Paris-Roubaix.
