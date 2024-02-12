Milan-San Remo 2024 route

Image 1 of 2 Profile for Milan-San Remo 2024 (Image credit: RCS Sport) Map for Milan-San Remo 2024 (Image credit: RCS Sport)

Milan-San Remo won't start in central Milan again in 2024. The race began in the suburb of Abbiategrasso in 2023 after organisers struggled to get an agreement from the Milan authorities to host the start. This year, the race begins even further away in Pavia.

Although the shift shaves about 45km off the distance, the race organisers added a jog east toward Piacenza before bringing the riders back to the historical route near Tortona.

The Passo del Turchino continues as the first climb of the race which will clock at 288km this season. The trio of small climbs along the Mediterranean coast - the Capo Mele, Capo Cervo and Capo Berta - mark the start of the end game, with the last climb coming with 39km to race.

The fight for position will begin as the race hurtles toward the Cipressa which riders summit with 21.7km to go, and then again as the contenders reach the final ascent, the Poggio.

With just 5.6km to go before the line, the Poggio's summit isn't always the decider as the technical descent can favour riders with keen skills heading downhill, such as Matej Mohorič in 2022 and Mathieu van der Poel in 2023.

While the start changes, the finale remains the same with the winner crowned on the Via Roma.