Image 1 of 12 Elite men's race winner Luke Durbridge (Jayco Skins) (Image credit: Lynne Ryan) Image 2 of 12 The race director was asked to make this year's event a challenge, and that he did. (Image credit: Lynne Ryan) Image 3 of 12 Chris Jahnz rides along a flat section of the course. (Image credit: Lynne Ryan) Image 4 of 12 The field waits for the stage to start. (Image credit: Lynne Ryan) Image 5 of 12 The elite men are ready to roll. (Image credit: Lynne Ryan) Image 6 of 12 Bradley Robson during the men's race. (Image credit: Lynne Ryan) Image 7 of 12 After the previous stage didn't go the team's way, Genesys Wealth Advisers had all of its men in orange working on the final stage. (Image credit: Lynne Ryan) Image 8 of 12 Alexandra Carle climbs in the leader's jersey on the final stage. (Image credit: Lynne Ryan) Image 9 of 12 Riders keep their heads down and gritt their teeth on one of the climbs. (Image credit: Lynne Ryan) Image 10 of 12 Sally Robbins couldn't stay with the leaders on the final stage. (Image credit: Lynne Ryan) Image 11 of 12 Naomi Williams smiles during the second stage. (Image credit: Lynne Ryan) Image 12 of 12 Alexandra Carle won the elite women's race. (Image credit: Lynne Ryan)

Will Clarke (Genesys Wealth Advisers) won the battle against fellow breakaway rider Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue-RBS Morgans) to claim victory on the Mersey Valley Tour’s final stage. Despite the peloton shattering on the final stage, Jayco-Skins’ Luke Drubridge retained enough of a margin to hold on to the general classification lead, by just six seconds ahead of Dyball.

His overall victory at the Mersey Valley Tour gives Durbridge the lead in Cycling Australia’s National Road Series. Durbridge showed gratitude to the Plan B team, which helped the lone Jayco-Skins rider defend his lead against Genesys and Virgin Blue on today’s stage.

“Today was a really tough day,” said Durbridge. “The Plan B team rode super strong for me all day, I couldn't have won it without them.”

Durbridge tried his luck with a solo attack from the breakaway group on the stage’s final climb. It proved futile however as he was caught by Clarke, Dyball and a second Genesys rider near the climb’s summit.

“They attacked me all the way to the finish,” he said. “Dyball and Clarke managed to get away, so I rode tempo to try and limit my loss and keep the lead.

“I'm really happy about the win its early season so the form is only going to get better,” he added.

The NRS continues in April with the Canberra Tour, a round of both the men’s and women’s series.

Rowney wins bunch sprint

Loren Rowney claimed victory in a sprint from a reduced selection of 13 riders on the women’s final stage. While the stage glory went to Rowney, all of the main overall contenders made it into the lead group meaning the general classification saw little change.

Having taken the race lead on the previous afternoon’s stage Alexandra Carle managed to stay with the leaders on the final stage to claim the Mersey Valley Tour victory. Carle’s victory sees her lead the Nartional Road Series standings heading into the next round, the Canberra Tour.

Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Will Clarke 3:04:02 2 Ben Dyball 3 Nathan Earle 0:00:13 4 Cameron Peterson 0:00:14 5 Luke Durbridge 6 Anthony Giacoppo 0:01:05 7 Ben Grieve-Johnson 0:01:27 8 Brodie Talbot 0:01:28 9 Ben Mather 0:01:30 10 Jason Spencer 11 Sam Davis 12 Elliott Wells 13 Dylan Newell 0:03:32 14 Adam Phelan 0:03:43 15 Sam Rutherford 0:10:56 16 John Freiberg 17 Rhys Gillett 0:14:11 18 Michael Fitzgerald 0:18:58 19 Daniel Furmston 20 Doug Hagger 0:27:47 21 Michael Freiberg 22 Nathan Haas 23 Ben Grenda 24 Joshua Chugg 25 Brett Trivers 26 Nathan Elliott 27 Jason Rigg 28 Joel Stearnes 29 Patrick Shaw 30 Peter Aquilina 31 Matthew Bishop 32 James Hepburn 33 Matthew Mcdonagh 34 Tim Elmer 35 Joshua Taylor 36 Andrew Roe 37 Daniel Alcock 38 Tim Walker 39 Andrew Margison 40 Jeremy Hills 41 Reece Edwards 42 Aaron O'Grady 43 Brett Schnitzerling 44 Nathan Chiswell 45 Chris Jahnz 46 Rob Doyle 47 Ryan Hughes 48 Thomas Robinson 49 Eric Sheppard 50 Andrew Smith 51 Andrew Christie 52 Jonathon White 53 Danny Pullbrook 54 Peter Loft 55 Maarten Wouters 56 Michael Mcgee

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Loren Rowney 2:28:54 2 Rebecca Werner 3 Joanne Hogan 4 Rowena Fry 5 Alexandra Carle 6 Simone Grounds 7 Myra Moller 8 Rebecca Domange 9 Shara Gillow 10 Laura Luxford 11 Carlee Taylor 12 Zoe Watters 13 Samantha Hemsley 14 Tahlia Paskin 0:00:59 15 Jenny Macpherson 0:01:31 16 Naomi Williams 0:03:48 17 Miranda Laidlaw 0:06:18 18 Sally Robbins 19 Laura Meadley 20 Sarah Cure 21 Nikolina Orlic 0:09:14 22 Kendelle Hodges 0:10:56 23 Brielle Carlton 24 Emma Smith 25 Heather Logie 26 Irene Digenis 27 Amy Bradley

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Durbridge 6:14:37 2 Ben Dyball 0:00:08 3 Cameron Peterson 0:00:26 4 Will Clarke 0:00:56 5 Nathan Earle 0:02:06 6 Ben Grieve-Johnson 0:03:49 7 Brodie Talbot 0:04:02 8 Anthony Giacoppo 0:04:08 9 Ben Mather 0:04:19 10 Jason Spencer 0:05:08 11 Sam Davis 0:05:20 12 Adam Phelan 0:07:51 13 Elliott Wells 0:08:01 14 Dylan Newell 0:15:48 15 Sam Rutherford 0:17:09 16 John Freiberg 0:17:10 17 Rhys Gillett 0:22:15 18 Michael Fitzgerald 0:24:05 19 Daniel Furmston 0:34:38 20 Doug Hagger 0:48:27 21 Michael Freiberg 22 Nathan Haas 23 Ben Grenda 24 Joshua Chugg 25 Brett Trivers 26 Nathan Elliott 27 Jason Rigg 28 Joel Stearnes 29 Patrick Shaw 30 Peter Aquilina 31 Matthew Bishop 32 James Hepburn 33 Matthew Mcdonagh 34 Tim Elmer 35 Joshua Taylor 36 Andrew Roe 37 Daniel Alcock 38 Tim Walker 39 Andrew Margison 40 Jeremy Hills 41 Reece Edwards 42 Aaron O”Grady 43 Brett Schnitzerling 44 Nathan Chiswell 45 Chris Jahnz 46 Rob Doyle