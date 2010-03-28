Clarke gives Genesys a stage victory
Durbridge holds on for race win despite being dropped
Will Clarke (Genesys Wealth Advisers) won the battle against fellow breakaway rider Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue-RBS Morgans) to claim victory on the Mersey Valley Tour’s final stage. Despite the peloton shattering on the final stage, Jayco-Skins’ Luke Drubridge retained enough of a margin to hold on to the general classification lead, by just six seconds ahead of Dyball.
His overall victory at the Mersey Valley Tour gives Durbridge the lead in Cycling Australia’s National Road Series. Durbridge showed gratitude to the Plan B team, which helped the lone Jayco-Skins rider defend his lead against Genesys and Virgin Blue on today’s stage.
“Today was a really tough day,” said Durbridge. “The Plan B team rode super strong for me all day, I couldn't have won it without them.”
Durbridge tried his luck with a solo attack from the breakaway group on the stage’s final climb. It proved futile however as he was caught by Clarke, Dyball and a second Genesys rider near the climb’s summit.
“They attacked me all the way to the finish,” he said. “Dyball and Clarke managed to get away, so I rode tempo to try and limit my loss and keep the lead.
“I'm really happy about the win its early season so the form is only going to get better,” he added.
The NRS continues in April with the Canberra Tour, a round of both the men’s and women’s series.
Rowney wins bunch sprint
Loren Rowney claimed victory in a sprint from a reduced selection of 13 riders on the women’s final stage. While the stage glory went to Rowney, all of the main overall contenders made it into the lead group meaning the general classification saw little change.
Having taken the race lead on the previous afternoon’s stage Alexandra Carle managed to stay with the leaders on the final stage to claim the Mersey Valley Tour victory. Carle’s victory sees her lead the Nartional Road Series standings heading into the next round, the Canberra Tour.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Will Clarke
|3:04:02
|2
|Ben Dyball
|3
|Nathan Earle
|0:00:13
|4
|Cameron Peterson
|0:00:14
|5
|Luke Durbridge
|6
|Anthony Giacoppo
|0:01:05
|7
|Ben Grieve-Johnson
|0:01:27
|8
|Brodie Talbot
|0:01:28
|9
|Ben Mather
|0:01:30
|10
|Jason Spencer
|11
|Sam Davis
|12
|Elliott Wells
|13
|Dylan Newell
|0:03:32
|14
|Adam Phelan
|0:03:43
|15
|Sam Rutherford
|0:10:56
|16
|John Freiberg
|17
|Rhys Gillett
|0:14:11
|18
|Michael Fitzgerald
|0:18:58
|19
|Daniel Furmston
|20
|Doug Hagger
|0:27:47
|21
|Michael Freiberg
|22
|Nathan Haas
|23
|Ben Grenda
|24
|Joshua Chugg
|25
|Brett Trivers
|26
|Nathan Elliott
|27
|Jason Rigg
|28
|Joel Stearnes
|29
|Patrick Shaw
|30
|Peter Aquilina
|31
|Matthew Bishop
|32
|James Hepburn
|33
|Matthew Mcdonagh
|34
|Tim Elmer
|35
|Joshua Taylor
|36
|Andrew Roe
|37
|Daniel Alcock
|38
|Tim Walker
|39
|Andrew Margison
|40
|Jeremy Hills
|41
|Reece Edwards
|42
|Aaron O'Grady
|43
|Brett Schnitzerling
|44
|Nathan Chiswell
|45
|Chris Jahnz
|46
|Rob Doyle
|47
|Ryan Hughes
|48
|Thomas Robinson
|49
|Eric Sheppard
|50
|Andrew Smith
|51
|Andrew Christie
|52
|Jonathon White
|53
|Danny Pullbrook
|54
|Peter Loft
|55
|Maarten Wouters
|56
|Michael Mcgee
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Loren Rowney
|2:28:54
|2
|Rebecca Werner
|3
|Joanne Hogan
|4
|Rowena Fry
|5
|Alexandra Carle
|6
|Simone Grounds
|7
|Myra Moller
|8
|Rebecca Domange
|9
|Shara Gillow
|10
|Laura Luxford
|11
|Carlee Taylor
|12
|Zoe Watters
|13
|Samantha Hemsley
|14
|Tahlia Paskin
|0:00:59
|15
|Jenny Macpherson
|0:01:31
|16
|Naomi Williams
|0:03:48
|17
|Miranda Laidlaw
|0:06:18
|18
|Sally Robbins
|19
|Laura Meadley
|20
|Sarah Cure
|21
|Nikolina Orlic
|0:09:14
|22
|Kendelle Hodges
|0:10:56
|23
|Brielle Carlton
|24
|Emma Smith
|25
|Heather Logie
|26
|Irene Digenis
|27
|Amy Bradley
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Durbridge
|6:14:37
|2
|Ben Dyball
|0:00:08
|3
|Cameron Peterson
|0:00:26
|4
|Will Clarke
|0:00:56
|5
|Nathan Earle
|0:02:06
|6
|Ben Grieve-Johnson
|0:03:49
|7
|Brodie Talbot
|0:04:02
|8
|Anthony Giacoppo
|0:04:08
|9
|Ben Mather
|0:04:19
|10
|Jason Spencer
|0:05:08
|11
|Sam Davis
|0:05:20
|12
|Adam Phelan
|0:07:51
|13
|Elliott Wells
|0:08:01
|14
|Dylan Newell
|0:15:48
|15
|Sam Rutherford
|0:17:09
|16
|John Freiberg
|0:17:10
|17
|Rhys Gillett
|0:22:15
|18
|Michael Fitzgerald
|0:24:05
|19
|Daniel Furmston
|0:34:38
|20
|Doug Hagger
|0:48:27
|21
|Michael Freiberg
|22
|Nathan Haas
|23
|Ben Grenda
|24
|Joshua Chugg
|25
|Brett Trivers
|26
|Nathan Elliott
|27
|Jason Rigg
|28
|Joel Stearnes
|29
|Patrick Shaw
|30
|Peter Aquilina
|31
|Matthew Bishop
|32
|James Hepburn
|33
|Matthew Mcdonagh
|34
|Tim Elmer
|35
|Joshua Taylor
|36
|Andrew Roe
|37
|Daniel Alcock
|38
|Tim Walker
|39
|Andrew Margison
|40
|Jeremy Hills
|41
|Reece Edwards
|42
|Aaron O”Grady
|43
|Brett Schnitzerling
|44
|Nathan Chiswell
|45
|Chris Jahnz
|46
|Rob Doyle
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexandra Carle
|4:54:13
|2
|Joanne Hogan
|0:00:14
|3
|Rowena Fry
|0:00:50
|4
|Simone Grounds
|0:01:18
|5
|Myra Moller
|0:01:24
|6
|Rebecca Domange
|0:01:42
|7
|Shara Gillow
|0:02:14
|8
|Laura Luxford
|0:02:33
|9
|Carlee Taylor
|0:02:53
|10
|Zoe Watters
|0:03:07
|11
|Loren Rowney
|0:03:22
|12
|Rebecca Werner
|0:03:24
|13
|Tahlia Paskin
|0:03:53
|14
|Jenny Macpherson
|0:05:21
|15
|Naomi Williams
|0:09:23
|16
|Miranda Laidlaw
|0:12:59
|17
|Samantha Hemsley
|0:13:20
|18
|Sally Robbins
|0:13:48
|19
|Nikolina Orlic
|0:14:35
|20
|Laura Meadley
|0:15:21
|21
|Kendelle Hodges
|0:17:09
|22
|Sarah Cure
|0:24:11
|23
|Brielle Carlton
|0:32:01
