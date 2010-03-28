Trending

Clarke gives Genesys a stage victory

Durbridge holds on for race win despite being dropped

Image 1 of 12

Elite men's race winner Luke Durbridge (Jayco Skins)

Elite men's race winner Luke Durbridge (Jayco Skins)
(Image credit: Lynne Ryan)
Image 2 of 12

The race director was asked to make this year's event a challenge, and that he did.

The race director was asked to make this year's event a challenge, and that he did.
(Image credit: Lynne Ryan)
Image 3 of 12

Chris Jahnz rides along a flat section of the course.

Chris Jahnz rides along a flat section of the course.
(Image credit: Lynne Ryan)
Image 4 of 12

The field waits for the stage to start.

The field waits for the stage to start.
(Image credit: Lynne Ryan)
Image 5 of 12

The elite men are ready to roll.

The elite men are ready to roll.
(Image credit: Lynne Ryan)
Image 6 of 12

Bradley Robson during the men's race.

Bradley Robson during the men's race.
(Image credit: Lynne Ryan)
Image 7 of 12

After the previous stage didn't go the team's way, Genesys Wealth Advisers had all of its men in orange working on the final stage.

After the previous stage didn't go the team's way, Genesys Wealth Advisers had all of its men in orange working on the final stage.
(Image credit: Lynne Ryan)
Image 8 of 12

Alexandra Carle climbs in the leader's jersey on the final stage.

Alexandra Carle climbs in the leader's jersey on the final stage.
(Image credit: Lynne Ryan)
Image 9 of 12

Riders keep their heads down and gritt their teeth on one of the climbs.

Riders keep their heads down and gritt their teeth on one of the climbs.
(Image credit: Lynne Ryan)
Image 10 of 12

Sally Robbins couldn't stay with the leaders on the final stage.

Sally Robbins couldn't stay with the leaders on the final stage.
(Image credit: Lynne Ryan)
Image 11 of 12

Naomi Williams smiles during the second stage.

Naomi Williams smiles during the second stage.
(Image credit: Lynne Ryan)
Image 12 of 12

Alexandra Carle won the elite women's race.

Alexandra Carle won the elite women's race.
(Image credit: Lynne Ryan)

 Will Clarke (Genesys Wealth Advisers) won the battle against fellow breakaway rider Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue-RBS Morgans) to claim victory on the Mersey Valley Tour’s final stage. Despite the peloton shattering on the final stage, Jayco-Skins’ Luke Drubridge retained enough of a margin to hold on to the general classification lead, by just six seconds ahead of Dyball.

His overall victory at the Mersey Valley Tour gives Durbridge the lead in Cycling Australia’s National Road Series. Durbridge showed gratitude to the Plan B team, which helped the lone Jayco-Skins rider defend his lead against Genesys and Virgin Blue on today’s stage.

“Today was a really tough day,” said Durbridge. “The Plan B team rode super strong for me all day, I couldn't have won it without them.”

Durbridge tried his luck with a solo attack from the breakaway group on the stage’s final climb. It proved futile however as he was caught by Clarke, Dyball and a second Genesys rider near the climb’s summit.

“They attacked me all the way to the finish,” he said. “Dyball and Clarke managed to get away, so I rode tempo to try and limit my loss and keep the lead.

“I'm really happy about the win its early season so the form is only going to get better,” he added.

The NRS continues in April with the Canberra Tour, a round of both the men’s and women’s series.

Rowney wins bunch sprint

Loren Rowney claimed victory in a sprint from a reduced selection of 13 riders on the women’s final stage. While the stage glory went to Rowney, all of the main overall contenders made it into the lead group meaning the general classification saw little change.

Having taken the race lead on the previous afternoon’s stage Alexandra Carle managed to stay with the leaders on the final stage to claim the Mersey Valley Tour victory. Carle’s victory sees her lead the Nartional Road Series standings heading into the next round, the Canberra Tour.

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Will Clarke3:04:02
2Ben Dyball
3Nathan Earle0:00:13
4Cameron Peterson0:00:14
5Luke Durbridge
6Anthony Giacoppo0:01:05
7Ben Grieve-Johnson0:01:27
8Brodie Talbot0:01:28
9Ben Mather0:01:30
10Jason Spencer
11Sam Davis
12Elliott Wells
13Dylan Newell0:03:32
14Adam Phelan0:03:43
15Sam Rutherford0:10:56
16John Freiberg
17Rhys Gillett0:14:11
18Michael Fitzgerald0:18:58
19Daniel Furmston
20Doug Hagger0:27:47
21Michael Freiberg
22Nathan Haas
23Ben Grenda
24Joshua Chugg
25Brett Trivers
26Nathan Elliott
27Jason Rigg
28Joel Stearnes
29Patrick Shaw
30Peter Aquilina
31Matthew Bishop
32James Hepburn
33Matthew Mcdonagh
34Tim Elmer
35Joshua Taylor
36Andrew Roe
37Daniel Alcock
38Tim Walker
39Andrew Margison
40Jeremy Hills
41Reece Edwards
42Aaron O'Grady
43Brett Schnitzerling
44Nathan Chiswell
45Chris Jahnz
46Rob Doyle
47Ryan Hughes
48Thomas Robinson
49Eric Sheppard
50Andrew Smith
51Andrew Christie
52Jonathon White
53Danny Pullbrook
54Peter Loft
55Maarten Wouters
56Michael Mcgee

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Loren Rowney2:28:54
2Rebecca Werner
3Joanne Hogan
4Rowena Fry
5Alexandra Carle
6Simone Grounds
7Myra Moller
8Rebecca Domange
9Shara Gillow
10Laura Luxford
11Carlee Taylor
12Zoe Watters
13Samantha Hemsley
14Tahlia Paskin0:00:59
15Jenny Macpherson0:01:31
16Naomi Williams0:03:48
17Miranda Laidlaw0:06:18
18Sally Robbins
19Laura Meadley
20Sarah Cure
21Nikolina Orlic0:09:14
22Kendelle Hodges0:10:56
23Brielle Carlton
24Emma Smith
25Heather Logie
26Irene Digenis
27Amy Bradley

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Durbridge6:14:37
2Ben Dyball0:00:08
3Cameron Peterson0:00:26
4Will Clarke0:00:56
5Nathan Earle0:02:06
6Ben Grieve-Johnson0:03:49
7Brodie Talbot0:04:02
8Anthony Giacoppo0:04:08
9Ben Mather0:04:19
10Jason Spencer0:05:08
11Sam Davis0:05:20
12Adam Phelan0:07:51
13Elliott Wells0:08:01
14Dylan Newell0:15:48
15Sam Rutherford0:17:09
16John Freiberg0:17:10
17Rhys Gillett0:22:15
18Michael Fitzgerald0:24:05
19Daniel Furmston0:34:38
20Doug Hagger0:48:27
21Michael Freiberg
22Nathan Haas
23Ben Grenda
24Joshua Chugg
25Brett Trivers
26Nathan Elliott
27Jason Rigg
28Joel Stearnes
29Patrick Shaw
30Peter Aquilina
31Matthew Bishop
32James Hepburn
33Matthew Mcdonagh
34Tim Elmer
35Joshua Taylor
36Andrew Roe
37Daniel Alcock
38Tim Walker
39Andrew Margison
40Jeremy Hills
41Reece Edwards
42Aaron O”Grady
43Brett Schnitzerling
44Nathan Chiswell
45Chris Jahnz
46Rob Doyle

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandra Carle4:54:13
2Joanne Hogan0:00:14
3Rowena Fry0:00:50
4Simone Grounds0:01:18
5Myra Moller0:01:24
6Rebecca Domange0:01:42
7Shara Gillow0:02:14
8Laura Luxford0:02:33
9Carlee Taylor0:02:53
10Zoe Watters0:03:07
11Loren Rowney0:03:22
12Rebecca Werner0:03:24
13Tahlia Paskin0:03:53
14Jenny Macpherson0:05:21
15Naomi Williams0:09:23
16Miranda Laidlaw0:12:59
17Samantha Hemsley0:13:20
18Sally Robbins0:13:48
19Nikolina Orlic0:14:35
20Laura Meadley0:15:21
21Kendelle Hodges0:17:09
22Sarah Cure0:24:11
23Brielle Carlton0:32:01

 

Latest on Cyclingnews