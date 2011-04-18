Van Hoff triumphs in Sheffield
Haas holds on to overall
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Steele Von Hoff
|3:18:31
|2
|Rhys Gillett
|0:00:01
|3
|Brendan Brooks
|0:00:02
|4
|William Lind
|5
|Campbell Flakemore
|0:00:04
|6
|Nathan Haas
|0:00:11
|7
|Anthony Giacoppo
|0:01:12
|8
|Kristian Juel
|0:02:01
|9
|Glenn O'shea
|0:02:32
|10
|Eric Sheppard
|0:02:33
|11
|Brock Roberts
|0:02:44
|12
|Michael Smith
|13
|Joel Stearnes
|0:02:45
|14
|Luke Davison
|15
|Ryan Obst
|16
|Mark Jamieson
|17
|Craig Evers
|0:02:46
|18
|Blake Hose
|19
|Jason Spencer
|20
|Oliver Kent-Spark
|21
|Stephen Bomball
|0:02:47
|22
|Brodie Talbot
|0:03:03
|23
|Andrew Margison
|0:04:49
|24
|Douglas Freeburn
|0:10:37
|25
|Andrew Christie
|0:12:06
|26
|Trent Morey
|27
|Stuart Smith
|0:16:50
|28
|Chris Jahnz
|0:17:41
|29
|James Butler
|0:24:23
|30
|Aaron Eynaud
|0:27:49
|31
|Simon Ackling
|0:44:30
|DNF
|Nathan Chiswell
|DNF
|Matthew Heath
|DNF
|Michael Baker
|DNF
|Steven Del Gallo
|DNF
|Reece Edwards
|DNF
|David Abraham
|DNS
|Aaron Jones
|DNS
|Jonathan Lovelock
|DNS
|Etienne Blumstein-Jones
|DNS
|Vaughn Allan
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Haas
|6:33:37
|2
|Campbell Flakemore
|0:01:28
|3
|Steele Von Hoff
|0:02:21
|4
|Brendan Brooks
|0:04:07
|5
|Eric Sheppard
|0:05:06
|6
|Brock Roberts
|0:05:24
|7
|Jason Spencer
|0:05:38
|8
|William Lind
|0:05:51
|9
|Brodie Talbot
|0:07:25
|10
|Anthony Giacoppo
|0:08:21
|11
|Kristian Juel
|0:08:45
|12
|Oliver Kent-Spark
|0:09:02
|13
|Michael Smith
|0:09:08
|14
|Blake Hose
|0:09:14
|15
|Ryan Obst
|0:09:41
|16
|Rhys Gillett
|0:09:52
|17
|Joel Stearnes
|0:10:46
|18
|Mark Jamieson
|0:10:48
|19
|Andrew Margison
|0:12:10
|20
|Luke Davison
|0:12:23
|21
|Glenn O'Shea
|0:14:38
|22
|Trent Morey
|0:21:06
|23
|Craig Evers
|0:21:45
|24
|Stephen Bomball
|0:23:17
|25
|Andrew Christie
|0:24:31
|26
|Stuart Smith
|0:27:18
|27
|Aaron Eynaud
|0:46:59
|28
|Chris Jahnz
|0:47:35
|29
|James Butler
|0:57:30
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Trek bikes Black Friday deals: the best Trek deals available in the Black Friday saleNow that Black Friday deals are in full swing here are some of the best deals on Trek bikes
-
Iserbyt and Nash defend series leads as UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup resumes in TaborVan der Poel to ride World Cup on Saturday and Flandriencross DVV Trofee race on Sunday
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy