Van Hoff triumphs in Sheffield

Haas holds on to overall

Elite men - Stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steele Von Hoff3:18:31
2Rhys Gillett0:00:01
3Brendan Brooks0:00:02
4William Lind
5Campbell Flakemore0:00:04
6Nathan Haas0:00:11
7Anthony Giacoppo0:01:12
8Kristian Juel0:02:01
9Glenn O'shea0:02:32
10Eric Sheppard0:02:33
11Brock Roberts0:02:44
12Michael Smith
13Joel Stearnes0:02:45
14Luke Davison
15Ryan Obst
16Mark Jamieson
17Craig Evers0:02:46
18Blake Hose
19Jason Spencer
20Oliver Kent-Spark
21Stephen Bomball0:02:47
22Brodie Talbot0:03:03
23Andrew Margison0:04:49
24Douglas Freeburn0:10:37
25Andrew Christie0:12:06
26Trent Morey
27Stuart Smith0:16:50
28Chris Jahnz0:17:41
29James Butler0:24:23
30Aaron Eynaud0:27:49
31Simon Ackling0:44:30
DNFNathan Chiswell
DNFMatthew Heath
DNFMichael Baker
DNFSteven Del Gallo
DNFReece Edwards
DNFDavid Abraham
DNSAaron Jones
DNSJonathan Lovelock
DNSEtienne Blumstein-Jones
DNSVaughn Allan

Final general classification:
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Haas6:33:37
2Campbell Flakemore0:01:28
3Steele Von Hoff0:02:21
4Brendan Brooks0:04:07
5Eric Sheppard0:05:06
6Brock Roberts0:05:24
7Jason Spencer0:05:38
8William Lind0:05:51
9Brodie Talbot0:07:25
10Anthony Giacoppo0:08:21
11Kristian Juel0:08:45
12Oliver Kent-Spark0:09:02
13Michael Smith0:09:08
14Blake Hose0:09:14
15Ryan Obst0:09:41
16Rhys Gillett0:09:52
17Joel Stearnes0:10:46
18Mark Jamieson0:10:48
19Andrew Margison0:12:10
20Luke Davison0:12:23
21Glenn O'Shea0:14:38
22Trent Morey0:21:06
23Craig Evers0:21:45
24Stephen Bomball0:23:17
25Andrew Christie0:24:31
26Stuart Smith0:27:18
27Aaron Eynaud0:46:59
28Chris Jahnz0:47:35
29James Butler0:57:30

