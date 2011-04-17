Haas strongest in TT
Will wear yellow going into afternoon stage
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Haas
|0:30:29
|2
|Campbell Flakemore
|0:00:24
|3
|Brock Roberts
|0:01:11
|4
|Eric Sheppard
|0:01:22
|5
|Anthony Giacoppo
|0:01:28
|6
|Luke Davison
|0:01:50
|7
|Steele Von Hoff
|0:02:14
|8
|Jason Spencer
|0:02:27
|9
|Brendan Brooks
|0:02:50
|10
|Brodie Talbot
|0:03:05
|11
|Stuart Smith
|0:03:09
|12
|Andrew Margison
|0:03:19
|13
|Andrew Christie
|0:03:27
|14
|Blake Hose
|0:03:48
|15
|Mark Jamieson
|0:03:54
|16
|Oliver Kent-Spark
|0:04:06
|17
|Michael Smith
|0:04:12
|18
|David Abraham
|0:04:14
|19
|Craig Evers
|0:04:28
|20
|Joel Stearnes
|0:04:35
|21
|Trent Morey
|0:04:40
|22
|Ryan Obst
|0:04:40
|23
|Nathan Chiswell
|0:04:47
|24
|James Butler
|0:04:50
|25
|Matthew Heath
|0:05:25
|26
|Rhys Gillett
|0:05:49
|27
|Kristian Juel
|0:05:58
|28
|Reece Edwards
|0:06:01
|29
|Aaron Eynaud
|0:06:02
|30
|Glenn O'shea
|0:06:27
|31
|Chris Jahnz
|0:06:50
|32
|Simon Ackling
|0:07:02
|33
|Steven Del Gallo
|0:07:53
|34
|Michael Baker
|0:09:09
|35
|Stephen Bomball
|0:14:32
|36
|William Lind
|1:03:49
|DNS
|Aaron Jones
|DNS
|Jonathan Lovelock
|DNS
|Etienne Blumstein-Jones
|DNS
|Vaughn Allan
