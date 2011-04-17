Trending

Haas strongest in TT

Will wear yellow going into afternoon stage

Results

Stage 1 - Elite Men TT
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Haas0:30:29
2Campbell Flakemore0:00:24
3Brock Roberts0:01:11
4Eric Sheppard0:01:22
5Anthony Giacoppo0:01:28
6Luke Davison0:01:50
7Steele Von Hoff0:02:14
8Jason Spencer0:02:27
9Brendan Brooks0:02:50
10Brodie Talbot0:03:05
11Stuart Smith0:03:09
12Andrew Margison0:03:19
13Andrew Christie0:03:27
14Blake Hose0:03:48
15Mark Jamieson0:03:54
16Oliver Kent-Spark0:04:06
17Michael Smith0:04:12
18David Abraham0:04:14
19Craig Evers0:04:28
20Joel Stearnes0:04:35
21Trent Morey0:04:40
22Ryan Obst0:04:40
23Nathan Chiswell0:04:47
24James Butler0:04:50
25Matthew Heath0:05:25
26Rhys Gillett0:05:49
27Kristian Juel0:05:58
28Reece Edwards0:06:01
29Aaron Eynaud0:06:02
30Glenn O'shea0:06:27
31Chris Jahnz0:06:50
32Simon Ackling0:07:02
33Steven Del Gallo0:07:53
34Michael Baker0:09:09
35Stephen Bomball0:14:32
36William Lind1:03:49
DNSAaron Jones
DNSJonathan Lovelock
DNSEtienne Blumstein-Jones
DNSVaughn Allan

