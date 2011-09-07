Trending

Van Hummel victorious at Memorial Rik Van Steenbergen

Dutchman takes field sprint finale

Image 1 of 2

Kenny Van Hummel (Skil-Shimano) won the Memorial Rik Van Steenbergen

Kenny Van Hummel (Skil-Shimano) won the Memorial Rik Van Steenbergen
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 2 of 2

The Memorial Rik Van Steenbergen podium: Andre Greipel, Kenny Van Hummel and Denis Galimzyanov.

The Memorial Rik Van Steenbergen podium: Andre Greipel, Kenny Van Hummel and Denis Galimzyanov.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Kenny Van Hummel (Skil-Shimano) took out his fifth win of the season in the Memorial Rik Van Steenbergen. The Dutch rider out-sprinted German André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) in the dash to the line.

Greipel hit out early in the sprint and faded before the line, blaming inaccurate distance markers for his mistake. As his power waned Van Hummel wasa able to push past by a wheel to claim the win.

149 riders set out for the 201km race from Aartselaar, outside Antwerp, to Laar, an event dedicated to the Belgian legend, a three-time world champion and two-time Tour of Flanders champion.

The race was fast and aggressive for nearly two hours, with no significant groups able to escape until 80km into the race when an attack finally pulled a group clear. Nine riders, including Steven Van Vooren (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator), David Boucher (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Bram Tankink (Rabobank), Geoffrey Soupe (FDJ), Jan Barta (Team Netapp), Kurt Hovelynck (Donckers Koffie-Jelly Belly), Benjamin Verraes (Jong Vlaanderen-Bauknecht), Philip Van Daele (Colba-Mercury-Dourphonie) and Olivier Pardini (Wallonie Bruxelles-Credit Agricole) stayed away for the next 112km when the peloton regrouped with less than 10km to go.

Omega Pharma-Lotto set the sprint up perfectly for Greipel, but the German jumped too soon, and Van Hummel was able to turn on the after-burners and speed past to take the win.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano4:30:08
2André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
3Dennis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
4Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
5Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
6Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
7Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
8Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
9Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
10Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
11Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
12Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
13Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
14Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
15Steve Schets (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
16Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
17Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
18Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
19Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
20Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
21Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
22Boris Dron (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
23Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
24Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
25Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
26Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
27Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
28Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
29Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
30Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
31Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
32David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
33Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
34Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
35Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
36Philip Lavery (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
37Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
38Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
39Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
40Tom Dernies (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
41Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
42Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
43Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
44Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
45Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
46Van Coppernolle (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
47Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
48Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
49Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
50Mathieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
51Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
52Niels Wytinck (Bel) Colba - Mercury
53Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
54Garrit Broeders (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
55Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
56James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
57Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
58Andreas Dietzker (Swi) Team Netapp
59Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
60Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team
61Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
62Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
63Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp
64Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
65Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
66Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
67Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
68Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
69Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
70Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
71Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
72Mathieu Teychenne-Coutet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
73Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
74Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
75Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
76Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
77Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
78Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
79Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
80Johann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
81Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
82Huub Duijn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
83Jurgen François (Bel) Colba - Mercury
84Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
85Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:18
86Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
87Vincent Bastaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
88Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
89Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
90Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ
91Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
92Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
93Emanuel Vona (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
94Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
95Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
96Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
97Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
98Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
99Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
100Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
101Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
102Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
103Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:29
104Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:42
105Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:00
106Timothy Van Gheel (Bel) ABM0:01:11
107Tom Vermeersch (Ned) ABM
108Florent Serry (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
109Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp0:01:34
110Kevin Van Dyck (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:01:30
111Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:01:38
112Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:01:41
113Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
114Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
115Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
116Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
117Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:02:00
118Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:02:03
119Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:02:04
120Gil Suray (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon0:02:12
121Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:02:32
122Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:02:44
123Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:02:49
124Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
125Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
126Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Katusha Team
127Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
128Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team
129Rodrigues Arguelyes (Rus) Katusha Team
130Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
131Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator

Latest on Cyclingnews