Van Hummel victorious at Memorial Rik Van Steenbergen
Dutchman takes field sprint finale
Kenny Van Hummel (Skil-Shimano) took out his fifth win of the season in the Memorial Rik Van Steenbergen. The Dutch rider out-sprinted German André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) in the dash to the line.
Greipel hit out early in the sprint and faded before the line, blaming inaccurate distance markers for his mistake. As his power waned Van Hummel wasa able to push past by a wheel to claim the win.
149 riders set out for the 201km race from Aartselaar, outside Antwerp, to Laar, an event dedicated to the Belgian legend, a three-time world champion and two-time Tour of Flanders champion.
The race was fast and aggressive for nearly two hours, with no significant groups able to escape until 80km into the race when an attack finally pulled a group clear. Nine riders, including Steven Van Vooren (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator), David Boucher (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Bram Tankink (Rabobank), Geoffrey Soupe (FDJ), Jan Barta (Team Netapp), Kurt Hovelynck (Donckers Koffie-Jelly Belly), Benjamin Verraes (Jong Vlaanderen-Bauknecht), Philip Van Daele (Colba-Mercury-Dourphonie) and Olivier Pardini (Wallonie Bruxelles-Credit Agricole) stayed away for the next 112km when the peloton regrouped with less than 10km to go.
Omega Pharma-Lotto set the sprint up perfectly for Greipel, but the German jumped too soon, and Van Hummel was able to turn on the after-burners and speed past to take the win.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|4:30:08
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|Dennis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|4
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|5
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|6
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|7
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|8
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|9
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
|11
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|12
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|13
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|14
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|15
|Steve Schets (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|16
|Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|17
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|18
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|19
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|20
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|21
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|Boris Dron (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|23
|Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|24
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|25
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|27
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|28
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|29
|Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|30
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|32
|David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|33
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|34
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|35
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|36
|Philip Lavery (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|37
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|38
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|39
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|40
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|41
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|42
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|43
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|44
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|45
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|46
|Van Coppernolle (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|47
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|48
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
|49
|Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|50
|Mathieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|51
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|52
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) Colba - Mercury
|53
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|54
|Garrit Broeders (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|55
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|56
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|57
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|58
|Andreas Dietzker (Swi) Team Netapp
|59
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|60
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team
|61
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|62
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|63
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp
|64
|Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|65
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|66
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|67
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|68
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|69
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|70
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|71
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|72
|Mathieu Teychenne-Coutet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|73
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|74
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|75
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|76
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|77
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|78
|Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|79
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|80
|Johann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|81
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
|82
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|83
|Jurgen François (Bel) Colba - Mercury
|84
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|85
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|86
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|87
|Vincent Bastaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|88
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|89
|Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|90
|Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ
|91
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|92
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|93
|Emanuel Vona (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|94
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|95
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|96
|Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|97
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|98
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|99
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|100
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|101
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|102
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|103
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|104
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:42
|105
|Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:00
|106
|Timothy Van Gheel (Bel) ABM
|0:01:11
|107
|Tom Vermeersch (Ned) ABM
|108
|Florent Serry (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|109
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:01:34
|110
|Kevin Van Dyck (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:01:30
|111
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:01:38
|112
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:01:41
|113
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|114
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|115
|Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|116
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|117
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:02:00
|118
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:02:03
|119
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:02:04
|120
|Gil Suray (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|0:02:12
|121
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:02:32
|122
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:02:44
|123
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:02:49
|124
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|125
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|126
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Katusha Team
|127
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|128
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|129
|Rodrigues Arguelyes (Rus) Katusha Team
|130
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|131
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
