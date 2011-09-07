Image 1 of 2 Kenny Van Hummel (Skil-Shimano) won the Memorial Rik Van Steenbergen (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 2 The Memorial Rik Van Steenbergen podium: Andre Greipel, Kenny Van Hummel and Denis Galimzyanov. (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Kenny Van Hummel (Skil-Shimano) took out his fifth win of the season in the Memorial Rik Van Steenbergen. The Dutch rider out-sprinted German André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) in the dash to the line.

Greipel hit out early in the sprint and faded before the line, blaming inaccurate distance markers for his mistake. As his power waned Van Hummel wasa able to push past by a wheel to claim the win.

149 riders set out for the 201km race from Aartselaar, outside Antwerp, to Laar, an event dedicated to the Belgian legend, a three-time world champion and two-time Tour of Flanders champion.

The race was fast and aggressive for nearly two hours, with no significant groups able to escape until 80km into the race when an attack finally pulled a group clear. Nine riders, including Steven Van Vooren (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator), David Boucher (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Bram Tankink (Rabobank), Geoffrey Soupe (FDJ), Jan Barta (Team Netapp), Kurt Hovelynck (Donckers Koffie-Jelly Belly), Benjamin Verraes (Jong Vlaanderen-Bauknecht), Philip Van Daele (Colba-Mercury-Dourphonie) and Olivier Pardini (Wallonie Bruxelles-Credit Agricole) stayed away for the next 112km when the peloton regrouped with less than 10km to go.

Omega Pharma-Lotto set the sprint up perfectly for Greipel, but the German jumped too soon, and Van Hummel was able to turn on the after-burners and speed past to take the win.

Full Results