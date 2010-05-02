Trending

German Schulze holds off Poles at home

Wadecki, Jezowski fill podium

There were 48 Polish riders in the top 50, but none could overcoming the strength of Germany’s André Schulze (PSK Whirlpool – Author) in the massive bunch sprint. Some 62 of the 80 finishing riders contested the bunch sprint.

Polish duo Adam Wadecki (Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy) and Krzysztof Jezowski (CCC Polsat Polkowice) rounded out the race’s podium.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Schulze (Ger) PSK Whirlpool - Author3:54:45
2Adam Wadecki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
3Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
4Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
5Piotr Krajewski (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
6Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
7Kajetan Skrobich (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
8Wojciech Kaczmarski (Pol) Legia - Felt
9Piotr Kirpsza (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
10Mateusz Mroz (Pol) DHL - Author
11Mariusz Wiesiak (Pol) Team Nippo
12Konrad Tomasiak (Pol)
13Pawel Wdowiak (Pol)
14Sebastian Gensch (Pol)
15Jakub Tomkiewicz (Pol) Legia - Felt
16Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
17Artur Komisarek (Pol)
18Jacek Kirpsza (Pol)
19Dawid Glowacki (Pol)
20Wojciech Skarzynski (Pol)
21Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
22Grzegorz Czetyrko (Pol)
23Piotr Typek (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
24Jaroslaw Kowalczyk (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
25Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
26Marcin Niedziolka (Pol) Legia - Felt
27Tomasz Marzec (Pol)
28Marcin Urbanowski (Pol) DHL - Author
29Marcin Mrozek (Pol)
30Mateusz Nowaczek (Pol)
31Kornel Sojka (Pol)
32Piotr Krysman (Pol) DHL - Author
33Pawel Poljanski (Pol)
34Radoslaw Syrojc (Pol)
35Marcin Wolski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
36Dariusz Baranowski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
37Lukasz Bujko (Pol)
38Lukasz Modzelewski (Pol) Legia - Felt
39Dawid Piechnik (Pol)
40Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
41Konrad Tomaszewski (Pol) DHL - Author
42Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia - Felt
43Wojciech Ziolkowski (Pol) DHL - Author
44Damian Fornalski (Pol)
45Wojciech Handzlik (Pol)
46Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
47Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
48Damian Szramka (Pol)
49Kamil Migdol (Pol)
50Stanislav Kozubek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
51Radoslaw Romanik (Pol) DHL - Author
52Damian Pinczuk (Pol)
53Piotr Kasperkiewicz (Pol)
54Pawel Lis (Pol)
55Michal Podlaski (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
56Jakub Sredzinki (Pol)
57Pawel Brylowski (Pol)
58Wojciech Wrega (Pol)
59Robert Radosz (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
60Bartosz Grochowski (Pol)
61Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
62Jaroslaw Rebiewski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
63Mateusz Szawlowski (Pol)0:00:16
64Tomasz Muszalak (Pol)0:00:24
65Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:44
66Wojciech Pszczolarski (Pol)
67Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:52
68Artur Detko (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy0:04:41
69Artur Przydzial (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
70Adam Stachowiak (Pol)
71Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
72Piotr Sztobryn (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
73Frantisek Kloucek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
74Tomas Danacik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
75Martin Hebik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
76Martin Mares (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
77Dawid Klimczyk (Pol)
78Leopold Konig (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author0:04:45
79Vojtech Dlouhy (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
80Radoslaw Swiatek (Pol) DHL - Author

