There were 48 Polish riders in the top 50, but none could overcoming the strength of Germany’s André Schulze (PSK Whirlpool – Author) in the massive bunch sprint. Some 62 of the 80 finishing riders contested the bunch sprint.

Polish duo Adam Wadecki (Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy) and Krzysztof Jezowski (CCC Polsat Polkowice) rounded out the race’s podium.

Results