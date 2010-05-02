German Schulze holds off Poles at home
Wadecki, Jezowski fill podium
There were 48 Polish riders in the top 50, but none could overcoming the strength of Germany’s André Schulze (PSK Whirlpool – Author) in the massive bunch sprint. Some 62 of the 80 finishing riders contested the bunch sprint.
Polish duo Adam Wadecki (Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy) and Krzysztof Jezowski (CCC Polsat Polkowice) rounded out the race’s podium.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Schulze (Ger) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|3:54:45
|2
|Adam Wadecki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|3
|Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|4
|Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|5
|Piotr Krajewski (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
|6
|Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
|7
|Kajetan Skrobich (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|8
|Wojciech Kaczmarski (Pol) Legia - Felt
|9
|Piotr Kirpsza (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|10
|Mateusz Mroz (Pol) DHL - Author
|11
|Mariusz Wiesiak (Pol) Team Nippo
|12
|Konrad Tomasiak (Pol)
|13
|Pawel Wdowiak (Pol)
|14
|Sebastian Gensch (Pol)
|15
|Jakub Tomkiewicz (Pol) Legia - Felt
|16
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|17
|Artur Komisarek (Pol)
|18
|Jacek Kirpsza (Pol)
|19
|Dawid Glowacki (Pol)
|20
|Wojciech Skarzynski (Pol)
|21
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|22
|Grzegorz Czetyrko (Pol)
|23
|Piotr Typek (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|24
|Jaroslaw Kowalczyk (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|25
|Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|26
|Marcin Niedziolka (Pol) Legia - Felt
|27
|Tomasz Marzec (Pol)
|28
|Marcin Urbanowski (Pol) DHL - Author
|29
|Marcin Mrozek (Pol)
|30
|Mateusz Nowaczek (Pol)
|31
|Kornel Sojka (Pol)
|32
|Piotr Krysman (Pol) DHL - Author
|33
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol)
|34
|Radoslaw Syrojc (Pol)
|35
|Marcin Wolski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
|36
|Dariusz Baranowski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
|37
|Lukasz Bujko (Pol)
|38
|Lukasz Modzelewski (Pol) Legia - Felt
|39
|Dawid Piechnik (Pol)
|40
|Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
|41
|Konrad Tomaszewski (Pol) DHL - Author
|42
|Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia - Felt
|43
|Wojciech Ziolkowski (Pol) DHL - Author
|44
|Damian Fornalski (Pol)
|45
|Wojciech Handzlik (Pol)
|46
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
|47
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
|48
|Damian Szramka (Pol)
|49
|Kamil Migdol (Pol)
|50
|Stanislav Kozubek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|51
|Radoslaw Romanik (Pol) DHL - Author
|52
|Damian Pinczuk (Pol)
|53
|Piotr Kasperkiewicz (Pol)
|54
|Pawel Lis (Pol)
|55
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|56
|Jakub Sredzinki (Pol)
|57
|Pawel Brylowski (Pol)
|58
|Wojciech Wrega (Pol)
|59
|Robert Radosz (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|60
|Bartosz Grochowski (Pol)
|61
|Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
|62
|Jaroslaw Rebiewski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|63
|Mateusz Szawlowski (Pol)
|0:00:16
|64
|Tomasz Muszalak (Pol)
|0:00:24
|65
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:44
|66
|Wojciech Pszczolarski (Pol)
|67
|Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:52
|68
|Artur Detko (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|0:04:41
|69
|Artur Przydzial (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
|70
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol)
|71
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
|72
|Piotr Sztobryn (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|73
|Frantisek Kloucek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|74
|Tomas Danacik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|75
|Martin Hebik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|76
|Martin Mares (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|77
|Dawid Klimczyk (Pol)
|78
|Leopold Konig (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|0:04:45
|79
|Vojtech Dlouhy (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|80
|Radoslaw Swiatek (Pol) DHL - Author
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy