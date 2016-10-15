Upset Melbourne to Warrnambool victory for Nathan Elliott
Ayden Toovey and Robbie Hucker round out podium in final NRS race of 2016
Second in the opening one-day race of the 2016 National Road Series (NRS) at Grafton to Inverell, Nathan Elliott enjoyed the biggest win of his career yet with an upset victory on the 101st running of the Melbourne to Warrnambool. Elliott was without teammates for the 277km race but proved to have the strongest legs inside the closing kilometres as he launched an attack from the six-man breakaway.
Despite a slow leaking front tyre, Ayden Toovey won the sprint for second place with Avanti IsoWhey Sport's Robbie Hucker coming in third. Patrick Lane, the winner of Grafton to Inverell ahead of Elliott, was next across the line in fourth place for Avanti IsoWhey Sport, while Mathew Ross (Pat's Veg Cycling) placed fifth.
"I'm stoked to get the win! After coming second at Grafton to Inverell, I'm so happy to have pulled this one off for sure," said Elliott. "My parents were here supporting me, it was awesome to see them here at the finish line. They were pretty teary! I had thought about getting into the early break but wanted to play it by ear. Once the break went I knew it was going to be a good one as I saw all the major teams were represented so I knew the peloton wouldn't chase us down," he added.
"I was pretty confident we would stay away, but then the chase group started coming back around Camperdown. Although I knew that if they did catch us, they would have been pretty cooked, so I was feeling pretty confident towards the end."
Despite not racing, Joe Cooper sealed the overall NRS title for the second time in his career with Pat Shaw finishing in second place on the standings to complete a one-two for Avanti Isowhey Sports. The Tasmanian Continental team also secured the overall team standings for a sixth straight year.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Elliott
|6:38:55
|2
|Ayden Toovey (Subaru NSWIS & MS)
|0:00:02
|3
|Robbie Hucker (Avanti Isowhey Sport)
|0:00:05
|4
|Patrick Lane (Avanti Isowhey Sport)
|0:00:12
|5
|Mathew Ross (Pat's Veg Cycling)
|6
|Daniel Fitter (State Of Matter / MAAP)
|7
|Stuart Shaw (Subaru NSWIS & MS)
|0:03:35
|8
|Mark O'brien (Avanti Isowhey Sport)
|0:03:37
|9
|Jesse Kerrison (State Of Matter / MAAP)
|0:04:22
|10
|Tommy Nankervis (Team Detours)
|11
|Brenton Jones
|12
|Anthony Giacoppo (Avanti Isowhey Sport)
|13
|Jacob Kauffmann (Subaru NSWIS & MS)
|0:04:31
|14
|Patrick Shaw (Avanti Isowhey Sport)
|0:04:42
|15
|Sam Crome (Avanti Isowhey Sport)
|0:11:29
|16
|Tom Robinson (State Of Matter / MAAP)
|17
|Chris Harper (Swisswellness Cycling Team)
|18
|Scott Sunderland
|0:13:37
|19
|Samuel Jenner (Subaru NSWIS & MS)
|20
|Conor Murtagh (State Of Matter / MAAP)
|0:15:02
|21
|Samuel Lane (JML Racing)
|22
|Chris Hamilton (Avanti Isowhey Sport)
|23
|Jeremy Cameron (Swisswellness Cycling Team)
|0:25:40
|24
|Harry Carpenter (SASI/Callidus Cycling Team)
|25
|Rohan Wight (SASI/Callidus Cycling Team)
|26
|Tom Kaesler (SASI/Callidus Cycling Team)
|0:25:42
|27
|Tom Paton
|0:29:34
|28
|Nicholas Squillari (Van D'am Racing p/b Butterfields)
|0:29:41
|29
|Patrick Burt
|0:34:46
|30
|John Linke
|31
|Todd Satchell (Anchor Point South Coast)
|0:34:48
|32
|Joel Strachan (Satalyst Verve Racing)
|33
|Thomas Allford (Van D'am Racing p/b Butterfields)
|34
|Michael Hale (Van D'am Racing p/b Butterfields)
|35
|Alexander Smyth (State Of Matter / MAAP)
|36
|Christopher Miller (Sydney Uni Velo Racing)
|37
|Morgan Smith
|38
|Edward White (GPM Stulz)
|39
|Matthew Lane (JML Racing)
|40
|Angus Maddern (SASI/Callidus Cycling Team)
|41
|Todd Buschkuehl
|42
|Allan Satchell (Anchor Point South Coast)
|43
|James Glasspool
|44
|Justin Tomlinson (Swisswellness Cycling Team)
|45
|Jonathon Noble (Satalyst Verve Racing)
|46
|Peter Livingstone (mobius Future Racing)
|47
|Ben Carman (mobius Future Racing)
|48
|Jesse Coyle (mobius Future Racing)
|49
|Jack Sutton
|50
|Alexander Holden
|0:38:21
|51
|Lee Burchell
|52
|Tyson Warnett
|53
|Sam Gifford
|54
|Jeremy Mcinnes (Swisswellness Cycling Team)
|55
|Gervaise Christie
|56
|Conor Mullervy (GPM Stulz)
|57
|Julian Thomson (AMR Renault Racing)
|0:40:59
|58
|Harrison Wiles (Van D'am Racing p/b Butterfields)
|59
|Sam Edwards
|60
|Darcy Pirotta (JML Racing)
|61
|Daniel Forsythe
|62
|Jackson Mawby (JML Racing)
|63
|Wayne Evans
|0:49:35
|64
|Chris Harney
|65
|David Mclean
|66
|Thomas Sandholt Lund
|67
|William Geor
|68
|Giovanni Cipriano
|69
|Wayne Hildred
|70
|Ashleigh Key (Anchor Point South Coast)
|0:49:39
|71
|Iven Bennett (Van D'am Racing p/b Butterfields)
|72
|Indiana Michel
|73
|Dylan Hately
|0:49:42
|74
|Hayden Brodie
|75
|Ashley Mackay
|0:49:46
|76
|Gerard Wild (Swisswellness Cycling Team)
|0:49:56
|77
|Patrick Ruggles
|1:02:49
|78
|Adam Mcgillivray (Team Detours)
|1:02:57
|79
|Andrew McCosker (Phoenix Cycling Collective)
|1:03:01
|80
|Marc Loecherer
|81
|Jake Morgan
|82
|Glenn Landers
|83
|Chris Alsop
|84
|Fraser Short
|85
|Lee Turner (Team Detours)
|86
|William Barker (Phoenix Cycling Collective)
|87
|Nick Kiatos
|88
|Simon Ward
|89
|Brad Daly
|90
|Travis Small
|1:03:07
|91
|Nathan Booth (Phoenix Cycling Collective)
|92
|Matthew Darby
|1:06:58
|93
|Robert Marcucci
|1:07:01
|94
|Tessa Fabry
|95
|Darren Joy
|1:07:02
|96
|Marcus Warner
|97
|Fiona Yard
|98
|Andrew Ames
|99
|Duncan Murray
|100
|Joe Spano
|101
|Michael Dunn
|1:07:06
|102
|Ryan Flinn
|1:12:17
|103
|Michael Miles
|104
|Paul Collins
|105
|Robert Wilmoth
|106
|Gary Haydon
|107
|Lewis Fulcher
|1:12:23
|108
|Dave Bingley
|1:24:41
|109
|David Newett
|110
|Glenn Riseley
|111
|Jessica Lane
|1:24:43
|112
|Taylor Anstee
|113
|Joshua McLellan
|114
|Paul Berry
|1:28:34
|115
|Tim Mcgrath
|OTL
|Mick Patton
|OTL
|James Van Gelder
|OTL
|Lang Harvey
|OTL
|Craig Fry
|OTL
|Shannon Overton
|OTL
|Carley Mckay
|DNF
|Aaron Bicknell (mobius Future Racing)
|DNF
|Scott Law (Subaru NSWIS & MS)
|DNF
|Liam Magennis (Subaru NSWIS & MS)
|DNF
|Russell Gill (SASI/Callidus Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Michael Vink (State Of Matter / MAAP)
|DNF
|Cyrus Monk (Pat's Veg Cycling)
|DNF
|Drew Morey (Pat's Veg Cycling)
|DNF
|James Pane (Pat's Veg Cycling)
|DNF
|Liam White (Pat's Veg Cycling)
|DNF
|Lachlan Holliday (Swisswellness Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Sean Whitfield (Oliver's Real Food Racing)
|DNF
|Zane Hunter (Oliver's Real Food Racing)
|DNF
|Ben Marshall (Oliver's Real Food Racing)
|DNF
|Brad Davies (Oliver's Real Food Racing)
|DNF
|Lachlan Glasspool (Oliver's Real Food Racing)
|DNF
|Matthew Warner-Smith (Oliver's Real Food Racing)
|DNF
|Matthew Clark (Satalyst Verve Racing)
|DNF
|Bradley Linfield (JML Racing)
|DNF
|Sam Phipps (GPM Stulz)
|DNF
|Harrison Bailey (GPM Stulz)
|DNF
|Rylee Field (GPM Stulz)
|DNF
|Reece Robinson (GPM Stulz)
|DNF
|Dylan Lindsey (Anchor Point South Coast)
|DNF
|Simon Burchell (Anchor Point South Coast)
|DNF
|Hayden Campbell (Phoenix Cycling Collective)
|DNF
|Alex Abell (Sydney Uni Velo Racing)
|DNF
|Peter Ritskes (Sydney Uni Velo Racing)
|DNF
|Daniel Roberts-Clarke (Sydney Uni Velo Racing)
|DNF
|Sam Sautelle (Sydney Uni Velo Racing)
|DNF
|Ray Forbes (Team Detours)
|DNF
|Jeremy Hunt (Team Detours)
|DNF
|Luke Jones (Team Detours)
|DNF
|Kris Johnston (AMR Renault Racing)
|DNF
|Timothy Cameron (AMR Renault Racing)
|DNF
|Alexander Evans (AMR Renault Racing)
|DNF
|Sean Trainor (AMR Renault Racing)
|DNF
|Damien Ingram
|DNF
|James Mowatt
|DNF
|Nicholas Leonard
|DNF
|Thomas Weereratne
|DNF
|Stefan Imberger
|DNF
|Angus Lyons
|DNF
|William Hodges
|DNF
|Trevor Perry
|DNF
|Andrew Goodwin
|DNF
|Mat Elkan
|DNF
|Mason Austen
|DNF
|Shule Going
|DNF
|Callum Brown
|DNF
|Davin Harding
|DNF
|Justin Vincent
|DNF
|Gavin Bryant
|DNF
|Brent Davis
|DNF
|Chris Papakostas
|DNF
|Lindsay Burgoyne
|DNF
|Ricky Holmes
|DNF
|Tom Crebbin
|DNF
|Sydney Anstee
|DNF
|Gregory Hosking
|DNF
|Doris Marr
|DNF
|Jessica Douglas
|DNF
|Bianca Pickett
|DNF
|Purdie Long
|DNF
|RebecCa Wiasak
|DNF
|Madeline Wright
|DNF
|Kendelle Hodges
|DNF
|Minda Murray
|DNS
|Sam Evans (Pat's Veg Cycling)
|DNS
|Jesse Featonby (Swisswellness Cycling Team)
|DNS
|Tristan Ward (AMR Renault Racing)
|DNS
|Troy Herfoss
|DNS
|Shayne Kirby
|DNS
|Drew Ginn
|DNS
|Daniel Strauss
|DNS
|Dylan Newell
|DNS
|David Rugendyke
|DNS
|Kyle Thompson
|DNS
|David Randall
|DNS
|Tony Doherty
|DNS
|Matthew De Vroet
|DNS
|Mathew Upton
|DNS
|Dean Johnstone
|DNS
|Jack Carecos
|DNS
|Christopher Lee
|DNS
|Mark Hogan
|DNS
|Jared McClintock
|DNS
|Scott Thomas
|DNS
|Mark Robertson
|DNS
|James Broadway
|DNS
|Colin Carrigan
|DNS
|Scott Smith
|DNS
|Darren Spiteri
|DNS
|Ben Edwards
|DNS
|Nick Zandes
|DNS
|Andrew Tanner
|DNS
|Dfmd Hoyal
|DNS
|Laurence Basell
|DNS
|Daniel Hopper
|DNS
|Robert Devolle
|DNS
|Dion Harris
|DNS
|John Dam
|DNS
|David Swan
|DNS
|Christopher Munro
|DNS
|David Foster
|DNS
|Sophie Mackay
