Upset Melbourne to Warrnambool victory for Nathan Elliott

Ayden Toovey and Robbie Hucker round out podium in final NRS race of 2016

Nathan Elliott celebrates his victory

(Image credit: Con Chronis / Cycling Australia)
Nathan Elliott celebrating his win

(Image credit: Con Chronis / Cycling Australia)
The 2016 podium of Ayden Toovey, Nathan Elliott and Robbie Hucker

(Image credit: Con Chronis / Cycling Australia)
2016 winner Nathan Elliott

(Image credit: Con Chronis / Cycling Australia)

Second in the opening one-day race of the 2016 National Road Series (NRS) at Grafton to Inverell, Nathan Elliott enjoyed the biggest win of his career yet with an upset victory on the 101st running of the Melbourne to Warrnambool. Elliott was without teammates for the 277km race but proved to have the strongest legs inside the closing kilometres as he launched an attack from the six-man breakaway. 

Despite a slow leaking front tyre, Ayden Toovey won the sprint for second place with Avanti IsoWhey Sport's Robbie Hucker coming in third. Patrick Lane, the winner of Grafton to Inverell ahead of Elliott, was next across the line in fourth place for Avanti IsoWhey Sport, while Mathew Ross (Pat's Veg Cycling) placed fifth.

"I'm stoked to get the win! After coming second at Grafton to Inverell, I'm so happy to have pulled this one off for sure," said Elliott. "My parents were here supporting me, it was awesome to see them here at the finish line. They were pretty teary! I had thought about getting into the early break but wanted to play it by ear. Once the break went I knew it was going to be a good one as I saw all the major teams were represented so I knew the peloton wouldn't chase us down," he added.

"I was pretty confident we would stay away, but then the chase group started coming back around Camperdown. Although I knew that if they did catch us, they would have been pretty cooked, so I was feeling pretty confident towards the end."

Despite not racing, Joe Cooper sealed the overall NRS title for the second time in his career with Pat Shaw finishing in second place on the standings to complete a one-two for Avanti Isowhey Sports. The Tasmanian Continental team also secured the overall team standings for a sixth straight year.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Elliott6:38:55
2Ayden Toovey (Subaru NSWIS & MS)0:00:02
3Robbie Hucker (Avanti Isowhey Sport)0:00:05
4Patrick Lane (Avanti Isowhey Sport)0:00:12
5Mathew Ross (Pat's Veg Cycling)
6Daniel Fitter (State Of Matter / MAAP)
7Stuart Shaw (Subaru NSWIS & MS)0:03:35
8Mark O'brien (Avanti Isowhey Sport)0:03:37
9Jesse Kerrison (State Of Matter / MAAP)0:04:22
10Tommy Nankervis (Team Detours)
11Brenton Jones
12Anthony Giacoppo (Avanti Isowhey Sport)
13Jacob Kauffmann (Subaru NSWIS & MS)0:04:31
14Patrick Shaw (Avanti Isowhey Sport)0:04:42
15Sam Crome (Avanti Isowhey Sport)0:11:29
16Tom Robinson (State Of Matter / MAAP)
17Chris Harper (Swisswellness Cycling Team)
18Scott Sunderland0:13:37
19Samuel Jenner (Subaru NSWIS & MS)
20Conor Murtagh (State Of Matter / MAAP)0:15:02
21Samuel Lane (JML Racing)
22Chris Hamilton (Avanti Isowhey Sport)
23Jeremy Cameron (Swisswellness Cycling Team)0:25:40
24Harry Carpenter (SASI/Callidus Cycling Team)
25Rohan Wight (SASI/Callidus Cycling Team)
26Tom Kaesler (SASI/Callidus Cycling Team)0:25:42
27Tom Paton0:29:34
28Nicholas Squillari (Van D'am Racing p/b Butterfields)0:29:41
29Patrick Burt0:34:46
30John Linke
31Todd Satchell (Anchor Point South Coast)0:34:48
32Joel Strachan (Satalyst Verve Racing)
33Thomas Allford (Van D'am Racing p/b Butterfields)
34Michael Hale (Van D'am Racing p/b Butterfields)
35Alexander Smyth (State Of Matter / MAAP)
36Christopher Miller (Sydney Uni Velo Racing)
37Morgan Smith
38Edward White (GPM Stulz)
39Matthew Lane (JML Racing)
40Angus Maddern (SASI/Callidus Cycling Team)
41Todd Buschkuehl
42Allan Satchell (Anchor Point South Coast)
43James Glasspool
44Justin Tomlinson (Swisswellness Cycling Team)
45Jonathon Noble (Satalyst Verve Racing)
46Peter Livingstone (mobius Future Racing)
47Ben Carman (mobius Future Racing)
48Jesse Coyle (mobius Future Racing)
49Jack Sutton
50Alexander Holden0:38:21
51Lee Burchell
52Tyson Warnett
53Sam Gifford
54Jeremy Mcinnes (Swisswellness Cycling Team)
55Gervaise Christie
56Conor Mullervy (GPM Stulz)
57Julian Thomson (AMR Renault Racing)0:40:59
58Harrison Wiles (Van D'am Racing p/b Butterfields)
59Sam Edwards
60Darcy Pirotta (JML Racing)
61Daniel Forsythe
62Jackson Mawby (JML Racing)
63Wayne Evans0:49:35
64Chris Harney
65David Mclean
66Thomas Sandholt Lund
67William Geor
68Giovanni Cipriano
69Wayne Hildred
70Ashleigh Key (Anchor Point South Coast)0:49:39
71Iven Bennett (Van D'am Racing p/b Butterfields)
72Indiana Michel
73Dylan Hately0:49:42
74Hayden Brodie
75Ashley Mackay0:49:46
76Gerard Wild (Swisswellness Cycling Team)0:49:56
77Patrick Ruggles1:02:49
78Adam Mcgillivray (Team Detours)1:02:57
79Andrew McCosker (Phoenix Cycling Collective)1:03:01
80Marc Loecherer
81Jake Morgan
82Glenn Landers
83Chris Alsop
84Fraser Short
85Lee Turner (Team Detours)
86William Barker (Phoenix Cycling Collective)
87Nick Kiatos
88Simon Ward
89Brad Daly
90Travis Small1:03:07
91Nathan Booth (Phoenix Cycling Collective)
92Matthew Darby1:06:58
93Robert Marcucci1:07:01
94Tessa Fabry
95Darren Joy1:07:02
96Marcus Warner
97Fiona Yard
98Andrew Ames
99Duncan Murray
100Joe Spano
101Michael Dunn1:07:06
102Ryan Flinn1:12:17
103Michael Miles
104Paul Collins
105Robert Wilmoth
106Gary Haydon
107Lewis Fulcher1:12:23
108Dave Bingley1:24:41
109David Newett
110Glenn Riseley
111Jessica Lane1:24:43
112Taylor Anstee
113Joshua McLellan
114Paul Berry1:28:34
115Tim Mcgrath
OTLMick Patton
OTLJames Van Gelder
OTLLang Harvey
OTLCraig Fry
OTLShannon Overton
OTLCarley Mckay
DNFAaron Bicknell (mobius Future Racing)
DNFScott Law (Subaru NSWIS & MS)
DNFLiam Magennis (Subaru NSWIS & MS)
DNFRussell Gill (SASI/Callidus Cycling Team)
DNFMichael Vink (State Of Matter / MAAP)
DNFCyrus Monk (Pat's Veg Cycling)
DNFDrew Morey (Pat's Veg Cycling)
DNFJames Pane (Pat's Veg Cycling)
DNFLiam White (Pat's Veg Cycling)
DNFLachlan Holliday (Swisswellness Cycling Team)
DNFSean Whitfield (Oliver's Real Food Racing)
DNFZane Hunter (Oliver's Real Food Racing)
DNFBen Marshall (Oliver's Real Food Racing)
DNFBrad Davies (Oliver's Real Food Racing)
DNFLachlan Glasspool (Oliver's Real Food Racing)
DNFMatthew Warner-Smith (Oliver's Real Food Racing)
DNFMatthew Clark (Satalyst Verve Racing)
DNFBradley Linfield (JML Racing)
DNFSam Phipps (GPM Stulz)
DNFHarrison Bailey (GPM Stulz)
DNFRylee Field (GPM Stulz)
DNFReece Robinson (GPM Stulz)
DNFDylan Lindsey (Anchor Point South Coast)
DNFSimon Burchell (Anchor Point South Coast)
DNFHayden Campbell (Phoenix Cycling Collective)
DNFAlex Abell (Sydney Uni Velo Racing)
DNFPeter Ritskes (Sydney Uni Velo Racing)
DNFDaniel Roberts-Clarke (Sydney Uni Velo Racing)
DNFSam Sautelle (Sydney Uni Velo Racing)
DNFRay Forbes (Team Detours)
DNFJeremy Hunt (Team Detours)
DNFLuke Jones (Team Detours)
DNFKris Johnston (AMR Renault Racing)
DNFTimothy Cameron (AMR Renault Racing)
DNFAlexander Evans (AMR Renault Racing)
DNFSean Trainor (AMR Renault Racing)
DNFDamien Ingram
DNFJames Mowatt
DNFNicholas Leonard
DNFThomas Weereratne
DNFStefan Imberger
DNFAngus Lyons
DNFWilliam Hodges
DNFTrevor Perry
DNFAndrew Goodwin
DNFMat Elkan
DNFMason Austen
DNFShule Going
DNFCallum Brown
DNFDavin Harding
DNFJustin Vincent
DNFGavin Bryant
DNFBrent Davis
DNFChris Papakostas
DNFLindsay Burgoyne
DNFRicky Holmes
DNFTom Crebbin
DNFSydney Anstee
DNFGregory Hosking
DNFDoris Marr
DNFJessica Douglas
DNFBianca Pickett
DNFPurdie Long
DNFRebecCa Wiasak
DNFMadeline Wright
DNFKendelle Hodges
DNFMinda Murray
DNSSam Evans (Pat's Veg Cycling)
DNSJesse Featonby (Swisswellness Cycling Team)
DNSTristan Ward (AMR Renault Racing)
DNSTroy Herfoss
DNSShayne Kirby
DNSDrew Ginn
DNSDaniel Strauss
DNSDylan Newell
DNSDavid Rugendyke
DNSKyle Thompson
DNSDavid Randall
DNSTony Doherty
DNSMatthew De Vroet
DNSMathew Upton
DNSDean Johnstone
DNSJack Carecos
DNSChristopher Lee
DNSMark Hogan
DNSJared McClintock
DNSScott Thomas
DNSMark Robertson
DNSJames Broadway
DNSColin Carrigan
DNSScott Smith
DNSDarren Spiteri
DNSBen Edwards
DNSNick Zandes
DNSAndrew Tanner
DNSDfmd Hoyal
DNSLaurence Basell
DNSDaniel Hopper
DNSRobert Devolle
DNSDion Harris
DNSJohn Dam
DNSDavid Swan
DNSChristopher Munro
DNSDavid Foster
DNSSophie Mackay

