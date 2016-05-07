Trending

Pat Lane wins 2016 Grafton to Inverell

Nathan Elliott beaten in two-up sprint with Pat Shaw completing podium

Nathan Elliott (Kenyan Riders Downunder), Patrick Lane and Pat Shaw (Avanti Isowhey Sport)

(Image credit: ESi Sports Photography)
Patrick Lane (Avanti Isowhey Sport) has plenty of time to celebrate

(Image credit: ESi Sports Photography)
Patrick Lane (Avanti Isowhey Sport) wins the 2016 Grafton to Inverell

(Image credit: ESi Sports Photography)
The 2016 Grafton to Inverell podium

(Image credit: ESi Sports Photography)
Patrick Lane (Avanti Isowhey Sport) puts in an attack

(Image credit: ESi Sports Photography)
Nathan Elliott (Kenyan Riders Downunder) has a dig

(Image credit: ESi Sports Photography)
The breakaway working together

(Image credit: ESi Sports Photography)
Sean Trainor leads the peloton through a corner

(Image credit: ESi Sports Photography)
State of Matter / MAAP controlling the front of the peloton

(Image credit: ESi Sports Photography)
Patrick Lane (Avanti Isowhey Sport) celebrates his victory

(Image credit: ESi Sports Photography)

Pat Lane enjoyed the biggest win of his career yet with the Avanti Isowhey Sports rider beating Nathan Elliott of Kenyan Riders Downunder to the 2016 Grafton to Inverell title and pull on the first NRS leader's jersey of the season.

Avanti Isowhey Sports teammate Pat Shaw then won the sprint for third place to cap off the race which was won in record time by Lane.

"I am over the moon to come away with that one," said Lane. "To get the record is also great, but I would have been equally happy to win the slowest Classic – just winning is incredible!

"Nathan did most of the work today, he was just awesome. I tried to go ahead but could not get rid of him. Nathan’s a good mate of mine – I train with him all the time – so to come into the finish together was just awesome."

Two-time defending champion Sean Lake was eighth as Avanti placed all but one of their riders, Sam Chrome, inside the top-ten to dominate the race.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Lane (Aus) Avanti Isowhey Sport5:57:55
2Nathan Elliott (Aus) Kenyan Riders Downunder
3Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti Isowhey Sport0:00:26
4Ayden Toovey (Aus) Subaru NSWIS SNS MS
5Joseph Cooper (Aus) Avanti Isowhey Sport0:02:07
6Neil van der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Isowhey Sport0:02:16
7Samuel Burston (Aus) Mobius Future Racing0:02:44
8Sean Lake (Aus) Avanti Isowhey Sport0:03:11
9Jason Lea (Aus) Physiohealth Focus0:03:29
10Robbie Hucker (Aus) Avanti Isowhey Sport0:03:43
11Jason Christie (NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder
12Zane Hunter (Aus) Physiohealth Focus
13Dylan Sunderland (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP
14Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP
15Logan Griffin (NZl) Oliver's Real Food Racing
16Aaron Watts (Aus) AMR Renault Racing
17Sean Trainor (Aus)
18Sam Crome (Aus) Avanti Isowhey Sport
19Rowan Dever (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
20Aden Reynolds (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
21Timothy Cameron (Aus) AMR Renault Racing
22Joshua Aldridge (NZl) AMR Renault Racing
23Rhys Gillett (Aus)0:04:54
24Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Subaru NSWIS SNS MS
25Mitchell Mulhern (Aus) Satalyst Verve Racing
26Mike Cuming (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP0:06:02
27Darcy Pirotta (Aus) JML Racing0:10:11
28Christopher Miller (Aus) SUVelo Racing
29Sam Phipps (NZl) GPM Stulz
30Nicholas Woods (Aus) St George Merida Cycling Team
31Nicholas Leonard (Aus)
32Alex West (NZl) Mobius Future Racing
33Thomas Coates (Aus)
34Ayub Kinoti (Ken) Kenyan Riders Downunder
35Rob Webb (Aus)
36Alexander Smyth (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP
37Jay Dutton (Aus) St George Merida Cycling Team
38Nicholas Katsonis (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP
39Mitch Neumann (Aus) Cobra9/Interbuild Racing
40Nick Miller (NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder
41Jake Klajnblat (Aus) JML Racing
42Brodie Talbot (Aus) St George Merida Cycling Team
43Rylee Field (Aus) GPM Stulz
44Andrew Wagner (Aus) SUVelo Racing0:10:17
45Scott Law (Aus) Subaru NSWIS SNS MS0:20:41
46Jesse Kerrison (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP
47Stuart Shaw (Aus) Subaru NSWIS SNS MS
48Matthew Warner-Smith (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
49Harrison Bailey (Aus) GPM Stulz
50Daniel Scheiner (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
51Mark Jamesion (Aus)
52Elliot Kippen (Aus) Cobra9/Interbuild Racing
53Conor Mullervy (USA) GPM Stulz
54Matthew Slee (Aus) AMR Renault Racing
55Ben Carman (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
56Adam White (Aus) Cobra9/Interbuild Racing
57Sam Mobberley (Aus)
58Harrison Wiles (Aus) St George Merida Cycling Team
59Todd Buschkuehl (Aus) Physiohealth Focus
60Jordan Davies (Aus) St George Merida Cycling Team
61Tristan Ward (Aus) AMR Renault Racing
62Michael Owen (Aus)
63Daniel Bonello (Aus) St George Merida Cycling Team
64Edward White (Aus) GPM Stulz
65Manolo Zanella (Aus)
66Jackson Mawby (Aus) JML Racing
67Morgan Smith (NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder0:20:47
68Callum O'Sullivan (Aus) Cobra9/Interbuild Racing
69Henry Pennell (Aus) Satalyst Verve Racing
70Alex Wohler (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP0:20:49
71Logan Calder (Aus) Satalyst Verve Racing0:46:31
72Dugald Macarthur (Aus) Cobra9/Interbuild Racing
73Nathan White (Aus) Cobra9/Interbuild Racing
74Bradley Soden (Aus) Kenyan Riders Downunder
75Kris Johnston (Aus) AMR Renault Racing
76Samwel Ekiru (Ken) Kenyan Riders Downunder
77Bill Boulton (Aus) GPM Stulz
78Aaron Bicknell (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
79Timothy Sellar (Aus) Satalyst Verve Racing
DNFPatrick Sharpe (Aus) St George Merida Cycling Team
DNFMatthew Clark (Aus) Satalyst Verve Racing
DNFJoel Strachan (Aus) Satalyst Verve Racing
DNFJackson Law (Aus) Subaru NSWIS SNS MS
DNFNathan Bradshaw (Aus) Subaru NSWIS SNS MS
DNFLiam Magennis (Aus) Subaru NSWIS SNS MS
DNFGlenn Mathiske (Aus) JML Racing

 

