Pat Lane wins 2016 Grafton to Inverell
Nathan Elliott beaten in two-up sprint with Pat Shaw completing podium
Pat Lane enjoyed the biggest win of his career yet with the Avanti Isowhey Sports rider beating Nathan Elliott of Kenyan Riders Downunder to the 2016 Grafton to Inverell title and pull on the first NRS leader's jersey of the season.
Avanti Isowhey Sports teammate Pat Shaw then won the sprint for third place to cap off the race which was won in record time by Lane.
"I am over the moon to come away with that one," said Lane. "To get the record is also great, but I would have been equally happy to win the slowest Classic – just winning is incredible!
"Nathan did most of the work today, he was just awesome. I tried to go ahead but could not get rid of him. Nathan’s a good mate of mine – I train with him all the time – so to come into the finish together was just awesome."
Two-time defending champion Sean Lake was eighth as Avanti placed all but one of their riders, Sam Chrome, inside the top-ten to dominate the race.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Avanti Isowhey Sport
|5:57:55
|2
|Nathan Elliott (Aus) Kenyan Riders Downunder
|3
|Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti Isowhey Sport
|0:00:26
|4
|Ayden Toovey (Aus) Subaru NSWIS SNS MS
|5
|Joseph Cooper (Aus) Avanti Isowhey Sport
|0:02:07
|6
|Neil van der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Isowhey Sport
|0:02:16
|7
|Samuel Burston (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
|0:02:44
|8
|Sean Lake (Aus) Avanti Isowhey Sport
|0:03:11
|9
|Jason Lea (Aus) Physiohealth Focus
|0:03:29
|10
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Avanti Isowhey Sport
|0:03:43
|11
|Jason Christie (NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder
|12
|Zane Hunter (Aus) Physiohealth Focus
|13
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP
|14
|Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP
|15
|Logan Griffin (NZl) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|16
|Aaron Watts (Aus) AMR Renault Racing
|17
|Sean Trainor (Aus)
|18
|Sam Crome (Aus) Avanti Isowhey Sport
|19
|Rowan Dever (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|20
|Aden Reynolds (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
|21
|Timothy Cameron (Aus) AMR Renault Racing
|22
|Joshua Aldridge (NZl) AMR Renault Racing
|23
|Rhys Gillett (Aus)
|0:04:54
|24
|Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Subaru NSWIS SNS MS
|25
|Mitchell Mulhern (Aus) Satalyst Verve Racing
|26
|Mike Cuming (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP
|0:06:02
|27
|Darcy Pirotta (Aus) JML Racing
|0:10:11
|28
|Christopher Miller (Aus) SUVelo Racing
|29
|Sam Phipps (NZl) GPM Stulz
|30
|Nicholas Woods (Aus) St George Merida Cycling Team
|31
|Nicholas Leonard (Aus)
|32
|Alex West (NZl) Mobius Future Racing
|33
|Thomas Coates (Aus)
|34
|Ayub Kinoti (Ken) Kenyan Riders Downunder
|35
|Rob Webb (Aus)
|36
|Alexander Smyth (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP
|37
|Jay Dutton (Aus) St George Merida Cycling Team
|38
|Nicholas Katsonis (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP
|39
|Mitch Neumann (Aus) Cobra9/Interbuild Racing
|40
|Nick Miller (NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder
|41
|Jake Klajnblat (Aus) JML Racing
|42
|Brodie Talbot (Aus) St George Merida Cycling Team
|43
|Rylee Field (Aus) GPM Stulz
|44
|Andrew Wagner (Aus) SUVelo Racing
|0:10:17
|45
|Scott Law (Aus) Subaru NSWIS SNS MS
|0:20:41
|46
|Jesse Kerrison (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP
|47
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Subaru NSWIS SNS MS
|48
|Matthew Warner-Smith (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|49
|Harrison Bailey (Aus) GPM Stulz
|50
|Daniel Scheiner (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
|51
|Mark Jamesion (Aus)
|52
|Elliot Kippen (Aus) Cobra9/Interbuild Racing
|53
|Conor Mullervy (USA) GPM Stulz
|54
|Matthew Slee (Aus) AMR Renault Racing
|55
|Ben Carman (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
|56
|Adam White (Aus) Cobra9/Interbuild Racing
|57
|Sam Mobberley (Aus)
|58
|Harrison Wiles (Aus) St George Merida Cycling Team
|59
|Todd Buschkuehl (Aus) Physiohealth Focus
|60
|Jordan Davies (Aus) St George Merida Cycling Team
|61
|Tristan Ward (Aus) AMR Renault Racing
|62
|Michael Owen (Aus)
|63
|Daniel Bonello (Aus) St George Merida Cycling Team
|64
|Edward White (Aus) GPM Stulz
|65
|Manolo Zanella (Aus)
|66
|Jackson Mawby (Aus) JML Racing
|67
|Morgan Smith (NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder
|0:20:47
|68
|Callum O'Sullivan (Aus) Cobra9/Interbuild Racing
|69
|Henry Pennell (Aus) Satalyst Verve Racing
|70
|Alex Wohler (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP
|0:20:49
|71
|Logan Calder (Aus) Satalyst Verve Racing
|0:46:31
|72
|Dugald Macarthur (Aus) Cobra9/Interbuild Racing
|73
|Nathan White (Aus) Cobra9/Interbuild Racing
|74
|Bradley Soden (Aus) Kenyan Riders Downunder
|75
|Kris Johnston (Aus) AMR Renault Racing
|76
|Samwel Ekiru (Ken) Kenyan Riders Downunder
|77
|Bill Boulton (Aus) GPM Stulz
|78
|Aaron Bicknell (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
|79
|Timothy Sellar (Aus) Satalyst Verve Racing
|DNF
|Patrick Sharpe (Aus) St George Merida Cycling Team
|DNF
|Matthew Clark (Aus) Satalyst Verve Racing
|DNF
|Joel Strachan (Aus) Satalyst Verve Racing
|DNF
|Jackson Law (Aus) Subaru NSWIS SNS MS
|DNF
|Nathan Bradshaw (Aus) Subaru NSWIS SNS MS
|DNF
|Liam Magennis (Aus) Subaru NSWIS SNS MS
|DNF
|Glenn Mathiske (Aus) JML Racing
