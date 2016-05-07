Image 1 of 10 Nathan Elliott (Kenyan Riders Downunder), Patrick Lane and Pat Shaw (Avanti Isowhey Sport) (Image credit: ESi Sports Photography) Image 2 of 10 Patrick Lane (Avanti Isowhey Sport) has plenty of time to celebrate (Image credit: ESi Sports Photography) Image 3 of 10 Patrick Lane (Avanti Isowhey Sport) wins the 2016 Grafton to Inverell (Image credit: ESi Sports Photography) Image 4 of 10 The 2016 Grafton to Inverell podium (Image credit: ESi Sports Photography) Image 5 of 10 Patrick Lane (Avanti Isowhey Sport) puts in an attack (Image credit: ESi Sports Photography) Image 6 of 10 Nathan Elliott (Kenyan Riders Downunder) has a dig (Image credit: ESi Sports Photography) Image 7 of 10 The breakaway working together (Image credit: ESi Sports Photography) Image 8 of 10 Sean Trainor leads the peloton through a corner (Image credit: ESi Sports Photography) Image 9 of 10 State of Matter / MAAP controlling the front of the peloton (Image credit: ESi Sports Photography) Image 10 of 10 Patrick Lane (Avanti Isowhey Sport) celebrates his victory (Image credit: ESi Sports Photography)

Pat Lane enjoyed the biggest win of his career yet with the Avanti Isowhey Sports rider beating Nathan Elliott of Kenyan Riders Downunder to the 2016 Grafton to Inverell title and pull on the first NRS leader's jersey of the season.

Avanti Isowhey Sports teammate Pat Shaw then won the sprint for third place to cap off the race which was won in record time by Lane.

"I am over the moon to come away with that one," said Lane. "To get the record is also great, but I would have been equally happy to win the slowest Classic – just winning is incredible!

"Nathan did most of the work today, he was just awesome. I tried to go ahead but could not get rid of him. Nathan’s a good mate of mine – I train with him all the time – so to come into the finish together was just awesome."

Two-time defending champion Sean Lake was eighth as Avanti placed all but one of their riders, Sam Chrome, inside the top-ten to dominate the race.

