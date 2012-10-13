Trending

Floris Goesinnen (Drapac) takes the win in the 2012 Melbourne to Warrnambool ahead of Aaron Donnelly (Aussie Farmers Direct)

Floris Goesinnen (Drapac) takes the win in the 2012 Melbourne to Warrnambool ahead of Aaron Donnelly (Aussie Farmers Direct)
(Image credit: Immer Schon Photography)
The peloton enroute to Warrnambool

The peloton enroute to Warrnambool
(Image credit: Immer Schon Photography)
The 2012 Melbourne to Warrnambool podium: Aaron Donnelly (Aussie Farmers Direct), Floris Goesinnen (Drapac) and Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing)

The 2012 Melbourne to Warrnambool podium: Aaron Donnelly (Aussie Farmers Direct), Floris Goesinnen (Drapac) and Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing)
(Image credit: Immer Schon Photography)

Flying Dutchman Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Professional Cycling) has won the 2012 Melbourne to Warrnambool, the classic’s first international winner since Swede Jonas Ljungblad in 2005, after just over seven hours of racing.

Aaron Donnelly (Aussie Farmers Direct) was second with the pair shooting off the front of a 40-odd-man peloton with 40 kilometres to go with a maximum advantage of 1:44.

The distance from the finish was the biggest obstruction to the win, but remarkably, the pair was able to hang on with the gap hovering at just over a minute with 10 kilometres left to the finish in Warrnambool.

Plan B Racing's Bradeley Hall was third, 35-seconds in arrears leading home the remnants of the bunch.

It was 28-year-old Goesinnen's second win of the season after taking out the second stage of the Flèche du Sud in Luxembourg as part of Drapac's annual European sojourn. He is in his second year with Drapac, having previously ridden with Skil-Shimano four five years.

"Everybody in Australia and even in Europe knows the Melbourne to Warrnambool," Goesinnen said, proud to have won. "Honestly, the Melbourne to Warrnambool was the only race I knew about before I came over, so it's pretty cool to win it."

Meantime, Donnelly's result backed up his third overall at the Tour of Murray River and the sprint classification win at the Goulburn to Sydney Cycle Classic last month.

Speaking to Cyclingnews following his breakthrough result, given it was his first race over 200km, Donnelly was struggling to find the words to enunciate just how happy he was.

"I'm speechless... Ecstatic!"

The 21-year-old had been able to say a little bit more in the break to his Dutch companion.

"We were just giving a lot of encouragement to each other," explained Donnelly.

The Wollongong-native wasn't convinced they would succeed until there was just three kilometres remaining.

"About 15km to go we were given two minutes and then I was pretty confident we could stay away but then it came back to 1:30 really quickly so I was starting to get a bit nervous. At three or four kilometres to go I knew we had it."

The race had presented as Drapac's to lose and they certainly didn't disappoint with a number of riders capable of the win. Rhys Pollock walked away the day's SEW Eurodrive Sprint Championship winner, thanks to his efforts in the day's main breakaway. Pollock, 2010 overall winner also won the Lady Bay Resort King of the Mountains. As a team, the Melbourne-based outfit was rewarded with  the team classification ahead of Genesys Wealth Advisers and SASI.

The race got underway from Werribee Racecourse on Melbourne's outskirts under still conditions, very much so the calm before the storm. A group of 15 riders moved away from the front of the peloton but it was gruppo compatto along Bulban Road. A large crash with took down around 30 riders with around 10km of racing complete saw the field split in three, with several big names including Lachlan Norris (Drapac) and Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) caught up in the mess.

Fraser Northey (SASI) wins first intermediate sprint from Brett Franklin and Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing) with the pace helping the first split to a 29 second advantage by the left-hand turn into Forest Road North with the lead bunch consisting of Will Walker, Gordon McCauley (Drapac), Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts), Andrew Roe, Alex Edmondson (SASI), Alex Smyth, Daniel Bonello (Plan B) and Andrew Crawley (GPM-Wilson Racing).

The group was caught by a determined chase at the race hit the first KOM at the 40km mark led by Genesys who had missed out on the break. Josh Taylor (GPM - Wilson Racing) was first over the top.

Race was now in five distinct groups with a lead group of three, a chase group and a dropped group fighting for survival.

With the climb out of the way, with GPM - Wilson Racing's Sam Rutherford leading the way the front groups came together but a new group of nine riders were soon away.

McCauley, Rhys Pollock (Drapac), Brenton Jones (Genesys), Josh Berry (Suzuki / Trek), Sean McCarthy (Budget Forklifts) Ed White, Rutherford (GPM - Wilson Racing), Liam Dove (Plan B Racing), Northey (SASI) moving out to an advantage of 4:30. Three riders were in hot pursuit - Sam Witmitz (Budget Forklifts), Peter Smith (Plan B Racing) and Jarrod Moroni (SEW Eurodrive) and the lead group of nine was soon 12.

With a now 12-man strong group leading the race, the break's advantage was at 6:30 with 110km of racing complete. The break started to come back with Genesys driving the front of the bunch but the weather was beginning to close in with half of the total distance covered.

By the time the race was closing in on Camperdown, with less than 100km remaining the gap was down to 3:12 but their fortunes were doomed with the riders no longer working together.

With the chase on, Adam Murchie (Bikebug.com - Forza Capital) and 1988 Seoul Olympian, 50-year-old Stephen Fairless (Aussie Farmers Direct) set out into no man's land in a bid to join the faltering breakaway. With the lead group just over two minutes ahead, the pair made contact and with 180km done, McCarthy was shelled. The pressure continued despite the efforts of Fairless to rally the group, with Berry the next rider to drop away and the gap down to just 55 seconds heading to the Camperdown climb.

Pollock decided it was time to go and attacked in a solo effort on the climb as the field began to split. The move earned Pollock the Victorian 200km Championships which is awarded as part of the one-day classic.

McCauley, was also unwilling to relent and took second on the KOM behind Pollock, with Genesys' Nathan Earle bridging across to the break that was still hanging on for third. Soon after, Pollock was caught leaving a main group of 60 riders.

With the race approaching Terang, NRS leader Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts), Floris Goesinnen (Drapac), Edmondson and Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain) moved ahead briefly only to be brought back at the 215km mark.

Goesinnen however wasn't finished and again escaped off the front with Aaron Donnelly (Aussie Farmers Direct) with 40km left to race. Ten kilometres of racing ahead of the peloton earned the pair a one-minute lead with Budget and Genesys leading a determined chase.

With 20km to go the gap was out to 1:44 with the peloton seemingly lacking a strong group to lead a cohesive chase. That number did come down however, with most gains made by the peloton as Goesinnen and Donnelly were fighting it out in the final five kilometres.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Professional Cycling)7:00:23
2Aaron Donnelly (Aussie Farmers Direct)
3Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing)0:00:35
4Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain)
5Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
6George Tansley (SASI)
7William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
8Thomas Palmer (Drapac Professional Cycling)
9Russell Gill (Aussie Farmers Direct)
10Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts)
11Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
12Peter English (Staytrue Giant)
13Stuart Smith (Campolina)
14Glenn O'Shea (SASI)
15Tom Paton (Campolina)
16Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing)
17Samuel Nelson (Campolina)
18Tomas Szollosi (Radio 3YB)
19Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
20Chris Jory (GPM - Wilson Racing)
21Alexander Ray (Campolina)
22Jason Rigg (Radio 3YB)
23Andrew Christie (Bikebug.com - Forza Capital)
24Jack Beckinsale (SASI)
25Sam Stow (Wyndham City Council)
26Jarrod Moroni (SEW Eurodrive)
27John Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
28Correy Edmed (Aussie Farmers Direct)
29Cal Britten (search2retain)
30Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki / Trek)
31Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)
32Luke Fetch (search2retain)
33Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Suzuki / Trek)
34Jesse Ewart (Parramatta Race Team)
35Chris Beek (Plan B Racing)
36Trevor Spencer (Campolina)
37Peter Smith (Plan B Racing)
38Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)
39Adam Murchie (Bikebug.com - Forza Capital)
40Daniel Herrewyn (Warrnambool City Council)
41Fraser Northey (SASI)
42Vaughan Bowman (Aussie Farmers Direct)
43Harry Carpenter (SASI)
44Cameron Mcdonald (Bike Gallery-Lexus Blackburn)
45Jay Bourke (John West Cycling)
46Mathew Marshall (SEW Eurodrive)
47Daniel Strauss (Bike Gallery-Lexus Blackburn)
48Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
49Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts)
50Samuel Witmitz (Budget Forklifts)
51Karl Evans (SASI)
52Tristan Jones (SEW Eurodrive)
53Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris)
54Benjamin Johnson (Bikebug.com - Forza Capital)
55Andrew Roe (SASI)
56Sam Rutherford (GPM - Wilson Racing)
57Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:45
58Mark O'Brien (Budget Forklifts)0:00:48
59Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
60Brendan Johnston (Suzuki / Trek)0:00:51
61Alex Edmondson (SASI)
62Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts)0:01:36
63Rico Rogers (ZoomVideo Invert Buildling)0:02:44
64Jason Spencer (Budget Forklifts)0:04:14
65Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:10:16
66Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
67Stephen Fairless (Aussie Farmers Direct)0:13:03
68Sam Crome (AXS Insurance P/B Spencers)0:17:24
69Neil Robinson (Total Rush)
70Kris Johnston (Suzuki / Trek)
71Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling)
72Shane Young (Mitchell Building Supplies)
73Lachlan Davidson (Artisan BV Sport)
74David Woolsey (Wyndham City Council)
75Wade Edwards (Wyndham City Council)
76Brett Hickford (Tifosi Eyewear)
77Sam Pickering (Artisan BV Sport)
78Travers Nuttall (Bikebug.com - Forza Capital)
79Stuart Morgan (Bikebug.com - Forza Capital)
80Aaron Salisbury (Bikebug.com - Forza Capital)
81Henry Morley (Plan B Racing)
82Luigi Vecchio (African Wildlife Safaris)
83Hadleigh Milligan (Lady Bay Resort)
84Alexander Woff (Mitchell Building Supplies)
85Jake Klajnblat (search2retain)
86Dan Wilkins (Bike Gallery-Lexus Blackburn)
87Simon Davies (Wyndham City Council)
88Peter Ladd (AXS Insurance P/B Spencers)
89Raymond Forbes (Total Rush)0:17:33
90Byron Davy (TKM Slattery)0:17:36
91Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
92Joel Strachan (TKM Slattery)
93Jacob Sutherland (Total Rush)0:17:40
94Nicholas Squillari (Wyndham City Council)
95David Kelly (Total Rush)
96Tom Christie (Unibicycles / Melbourne Uni)
97Edward White (GPM - Wilson Racing)0:17:52
98Shaun McCarthy (Budget Forklifts)
99Brendan Schultz (Campolina)0:25:13
100Chris Smith (Wayne Hayes Tyres)0:26:10
101Michael Brown (ZoomVideo Invert Buildling)0:26:23
102Sean Roberts (ZoomVideo Invert Buildling)0:26:27
103Aidan Mckenzie (SEW Eurodrive)0:26:29
104Boon Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris)
105Luke Mackenzie (Total Rush)0:26:34
106Calum Middleton (Unibicycles / Melbourne Uni)
107David Edwards (Aussie Farmers Direct)
108Kornelis Sietsma (Radio 3YB)
109Benjamin Sartori (6amers-BSGM Building Surveyors)
110Matthew Lane (Lady Bay Resort)
111Andrew Douglas Clark (ZoomVideo Invert Buildling)
112Robert Mann (Will Ferris Auto)
113Gary McLennan (Will Ferris Auto)
114Paul La Cava (Will Ferris Auto)
115Barry Kenyon (Tifosi Eyewear)
116William Murray (Lady Bay Resort)
117Brett Franklin (Warrnambool City Council)
118Clive Silcock (Unibicycles / Melbourne Uni)
119Bradley Wright (Sunbury CC)0:26:38
120Stefan Imberger (Warrnambool City Council)0:26:42
121Geoffrey Robertson (Wayne Hayes Tyres)0:26:46
122Adam Trewin (Radio 3YB)0:26:47
123Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:27:27
124Gerard Wild (The Standard)
125Adam Mulford (One Track Mind, Wynn's Racing)0:38:00
126Patrick McIntyre (Sunbury CC)
127Tim Mcgrath (Staytrue Giant)
128Julien Fleurus (Bike Gallery-Lexus Blackburn)
129Nathan Wilson (Mitchell Building Supplies)
130Ron Heron (Warrnambool City Council)0:48:58
131Jeffrey Provan (Hammonds Paints)
132David Phillips (Hammonds Paints)
133Michael Krause (Tifosi Eyewear)
134Simon Frost (One Track Mind, Wynn's Racing)0:49:02
135Leigh Clifford (Bike Gallery-Lexus Blackburn)
136Dee Thomas (Wayne Hayes Tyres)0:49:04
137Peter Sens (Wayne Hayes Tyres)0:55:12
138Thomas McDonough (Mini Golf By The Sea)0:55:14
139Tony Piacquadio (Will Ferris Auto)1:00:40
140Nadine O'Connor (Staytrue Giant)1:00:46
141Nick Bensley (Staytrue Giant)1:00:51
142John Marcan (Sunbury CC)1:00:54
143Colin Bell (Sunbury CC)
144Glynn Matthey (Sunbury CC)
145Frank McCarthy (Mini Golf By The Sea)1:13:52
146James Steinhauser (Radio 3YB)
147Enrico Eberhart (Tifosi Eyewear)
148Daryl Stewart (Hammonds Paints)1:14:02
149Steven Payne (Will Ferris Auto)1:27:46
150Brent Sword (Hammonds Paints)1:27:48
151Glenn Warwick (Hammonds Paints)1:28:05
152Adrian Vlok (One Track Mind, Wynn's Racing)
153Adrian Chew (The Standard)1:28:12
154Matthew Rafferty (Will Ferris Auto)1:29:02
155Costa Chronis (Mitchell Building Supplies)1:43:23
DNFLuke Ockerby (Budget Forklifts)
DNFThomas Donald (search2retain)
DNFAndrew Crawley (GPM - Wilson Racing)
DNFScott Law (GPM - Wilson Racing)
DNFJake Magee (GPM - Wilson Racing)
DNFDylan Hately (John West Cycling)
DNFDene Rogers (John West Cycling)
DNFLiam Dove (Plan B Racing)
DNFAlexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)
DNFJames Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)
DNFJosh Berry (Suzuki / Trek)
DNFSam Sautelle (Suzuki / Trek)
DNFJeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris)
DNFJosh Egbers (African Wildlife Safaris)
DNFJames Henry (African Wildlife Safaris)
DNFNicholas D'Ambrosio (Parramatta Race Team)
DNFAntony Dimitrovski (Parramatta Race Team)
DNFSam Watson (ZoomVideo Invert Buildling)
DNFKarl Michelin-Beard (SEW Eurodrive)
DNFDavid Mulhall (SEW Eurodrive)
DNFPaul Aulakh (Wyndham City Council)
DNFMatthew Berg (Bike Gallery-Lexus Blackburn)
DNFFergus Sully (Bike Gallery-Lexus Blackburn)
DNFMark Comer (TKM Slattery)
DNFEdward Powell (Unibicycles / Melbourne Uni)
DNFChris Zucchet (Unibicycles / Melbourne Uni)
DNFMatthew Heath (Warrnambool City Council)
DNFMatthew Leonard (Lady Bay Resort)
DNFMatt Lewis (Lady Bay Resort)
DNFJames Love (Lady Bay Resort)
DNFDylan Pierre-Humbert (Lady Bay Resort)
DNFTimothy Storer (Radio 3YB)
DNFAaron Blomeley (The Standard)
DNFAndrew Cahill (The Standard)
DNFJack Carecos (The Standard)
DNFWilliam Williamson (Artisan BV Sport)
DNFJames McPherson (One Track Mind, Wynn's Racing)
DNFAdam Hudson (Tifosi Eyewear)
DNFChristopher Jehu (Tifosi Eyewear)
DNFNeil Matthews (Will Ferris Auto)
DNFBruce Trew (Wayne Hayes Tyres)
DNFDion Wilkes (Wayne Hayes Tyres)
DNFIain Clark (Mitchell Building Supplies)
DNFPhillip Galga (Mitchell Building Supplies)
DNFRoss Hamilton (Mitchell Building Supplies)
DNFBrendan Mahony (6amers-BSGM Building Surveyors)
DNFDavid Baker (6amers-BSGM Building Surveyors)
DNFJoseph Owens (6amers-BSGM Building Surveyors)
DNFMichael Skerritt (Sunbury CC)
DNFVin McCarthy (Mini Golf By The Sea)
DNFWarwick McGhee (Mini Golf By The Sea)
DNFDavid McLean (Mini Golf By The Sea)
DNFPaul Volk (Hammonds Paints)
DNFJoshua Taylor (GPM - Wilson Racing)
DNSJames Boal (John West Cycling)
DNSTimothy Cameron (Suzuki / Trek)
DNSBenjamin Hill (Suzuki / Trek)
DNSBen Hilleard (African Wildlife Safaris)
DNSLuke Knox (AXS Insurance P/B Spencers)
DNSMalachi Moxon (Staytrue Giant)
DNSDean Heathcote (Total Rush)
DNSJesse Ewart (Aussie Farmers Direct)
DNSPatrick Lane (SEW Eurodrive)
DNSJames Rendall (Campolina)
DNSSean Carruthers (Wyndham City Council)
DNSLauchlan Stewart (Unibicycles / Melbourne Uni)
DNSGervaise Christie (Unibicycles / Melbourne Uni)
DNSJordan Elliott (Warrnambool City Council)
DNSChris Harper (Warrnambool City Council)
DNSScott Keating (Tifosi Eyewear)
DNSScott Hunter (Mini Golf By The Sea)
DNSMatthew Mckenzie (Mini Golf By The Sea)
DNSPeter McWeeney (Mini Golf By The Sea)
DNSNoel Sens (Hammonds Paints)
DNSSam McCallum (SEW Eurodrive)

SEW Eurodrive Sprint Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)23pts
2Edward White (GPM - Wilson Racing)19
3Aaron Donnelly (Aussie Farmers Direct)11
4Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Professional Cycling)10
5Sam Rutherford (GPM - Wilson Racing)7
6Joshua Taylor (GPM - Wilson Racing)6
7Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)6
8Fraser Northey (SASI)6
9George Tansley (SASI)3
10Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts)3
11Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3
12Russell Gill (Aussie Farmers Direct)2
13Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts)2
14Adam Murchie (Bikebug.com - Forza Capital)2
15Brett Franklin (Warrnambool City Council)2
16Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing)1
17Mark O'Brien (Budget Forklifts)1
18Alex Edmondson (SASI)1
19Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts)1
20Stephen Fairless (Aussie Farmers Direct)1

Lady Bay Resort King of the Mountains
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)10pts
2Sam Rutherford (GPM - Wilson Racing)10
3Edward White (GPM - Wilson Racing)10
4Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)6
5Joshua Taylor (GPM - Wilson Racing)3
6Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
7Fraser Northey (SASI)2
8Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts)2
9Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1
10Stephen Fairless (Aussie Farmers Direct)1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Drapac Professional Cycling21:02:19
2Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team0:00:35
3SASI
4Campolina
5Plan B Racing
6Search2Retain
7Aussie Farmers Direct
8Team Budget Forklifts
9Bikebug.Com - Forza Capital
10Sew Eurodrive
11Suzuki / Trek
12Wyndham City Council0:34:13
13African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:43:18
14Total Rush0:51:43
15Zoomvideo Invert Buildling0:54:24
16Staytrue Giant1:38:11

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nadine O'Connor (Staytrue Giant)8:01:09

NRS Individual Leaders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts)577pts
2Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)506
3Mark O'Brien (Budget Forklifts)381
4Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers)316
5William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)304
6Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain)270
7Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)250
8Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)245
9Ben Hill (Suzuki / Trek)210
10Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)205
11Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Professional Cycling)187
12Pat Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)167
13Scott Law (GPM - Wilson Racing)160
14Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)142
15Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia)140

Sprint 1: Little River Reserve
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fraser Northey (SASI)3pts
2Brett Franklin (Warrnambool City Council)2
3Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing)1

Sprint 2: You Yangs Regional Park
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joshua Taylor (GPM - Wilson Racing)3pts
2James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)2
3Fraser Northey (SASI)1

Sprint 3: Serendip Sanctuary
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joshua Taylor (GPM - Wilson Racing)3pts
2James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)2
3Fraser Northey (SASI)1

Sprint 4: Moorabool Telephone Exchange
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3pts
2Sam Rutherford (GPM - Wilson Racing)2

Sprint 5: Bell Park Sports Club
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Adam Murchie (Bikebug.com - Forza Capital)2
3Fraser Northey (SASI)1

Sprint 6: Batesford Hotel
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1George Tansley (SASI)3pts
2Russell Gill (Aussie Farmers Direct)2
3Edward White (GPM - Wilson Racing)1

Sprint 7: Stonehaven
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edward White (GPM - Wilson Racing)3pts
2Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
3Sam Rutherford (GPM - Wilson Racing)1

Sprint 8: Homestead
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Edward White (GPM - Wilson Racing)2
3Sam Rutherford (GPM - Wilson Racing)1

Sprint 9: Inverleigh Hotel
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liam Dove (Plan B Racing)3pts
2Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
3Edward White (GPM - Wilson Racing)1

Sprint 10: Buranah Plains
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Edward White (GPM - Wilson Racing)2
3Liam Dove (Plan B Racing)1

Sprint 11: Cressy Primary School
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Edward White (GPM - Wilson Racing)2
3Liam Dove (Plan B Racing)1

Sprint 12: Old Berrybank School
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Edward White (GPM - Wilson Racing)2
3Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Sprint 13: Blue Yabby Cafe
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Sam Rutherford (GPM - Wilson Racing)2
3Edward White (GPM - Wilson Racing)1

Sprint 14: Chocolyn Town Sign
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Edward White (GPM - Wilson Racing)2
3Stephen Fairless (Aussie Farmers Direct)1

Sprint 15: Camperdown Racecourse
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edward White (GPM - Wilson Racing)3pts
2Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
3Sam Rutherford (GPM - Wilson Racing)1

Sprint 16: Boorcan
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts)2
3Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Sprint 17: Terang
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aaron Donnelly (Aussie Farmers Direct)3pts
2Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
3Alex Edmondson (SASI)1

Sprint 18: Garvoc Hotel
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aaron Donnelly (Aussie Farmers Direct)3pts
2Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
3Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts)1

Sprint 19: Panmure
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Aaron Donnelly (Aussie Farmers Direct)2
3Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Sprint 20: Allansford
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aaron Donnelly (Aussie Farmers Direct)3pts
2Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
3Mark O'Brien (Budget Forklifts)1

Climb 1: Elcho Park CAT4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joshua Taylor (GPM - Wilson Racing)3pts
2Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts)2
3Sam Rutherford (GPM - Wilson Racing)1

Climb 2: Golden Plains CAT4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Rutherford (GPM - Wilson Racing)3pts
2Liam Dove (Plan B Racing)2
3Edward White (GPM - Wilson Racing)1

Climb 3: Murgheboluc CAT4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edward White (GPM - Wilson Racing)3pts
2Fraser Northey (SASI)2
3Sam Rutherford (GPM - Wilson Racing)1

Climb 4: Teesdale CAT4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Rutherford (GPM - Wilson Racing)3pts
2Liam Dove (Plan B Racing)2
3Edward White (GPM - Wilson Racing)1

Climb 5: Lismore CAT4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edward White (GPM - Wilson Racing)3pts
2Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
3Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

Climb 6: Camperdown CAT4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Edward White (GPM - Wilson Racing)2
3Liam Dove (Plan B Racing)1

Climb 7: Lake Bullen Merri CAT4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Sam Rutherford (GPM - Wilson Racing)2
3Stephen Fairless (Aussie Farmers Direct)1

Climb 8: Hill Crest Park CAT3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)5pts
2Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)3
3Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2

 

