Goesinnen prevails over Donnelly for Warrnambool win
Hall leads bunch across the line for third
Flying Dutchman Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Professional Cycling) has won the 2012 Melbourne to Warrnambool, the classic’s first international winner since Swede Jonas Ljungblad in 2005, after just over seven hours of racing.
Aaron Donnelly (Aussie Farmers Direct) was second with the pair shooting off the front of a 40-odd-man peloton with 40 kilometres to go with a maximum advantage of 1:44.
The distance from the finish was the biggest obstruction to the win, but remarkably, the pair was able to hang on with the gap hovering at just over a minute with 10 kilometres left to the finish in Warrnambool.
Plan B Racing's Bradeley Hall was third, 35-seconds in arrears leading home the remnants of the bunch.
It was 28-year-old Goesinnen's second win of the season after taking out the second stage of the Flèche du Sud in Luxembourg as part of Drapac's annual European sojourn. He is in his second year with Drapac, having previously ridden with Skil-Shimano four five years.
"Everybody in Australia and even in Europe knows the Melbourne to Warrnambool," Goesinnen said, proud to have won. "Honestly, the Melbourne to Warrnambool was the only race I knew about before I came over, so it's pretty cool to win it."
Meantime, Donnelly's result backed up his third overall at the Tour of Murray River and the sprint classification win at the Goulburn to Sydney Cycle Classic last month.
Speaking to Cyclingnews following his breakthrough result, given it was his first race over 200km, Donnelly was struggling to find the words to enunciate just how happy he was.
"I'm speechless... Ecstatic!"
The 21-year-old had been able to say a little bit more in the break to his Dutch companion.
"We were just giving a lot of encouragement to each other," explained Donnelly.
The Wollongong-native wasn't convinced they would succeed until there was just three kilometres remaining.
"About 15km to go we were given two minutes and then I was pretty confident we could stay away but then it came back to 1:30 really quickly so I was starting to get a bit nervous. At three or four kilometres to go I knew we had it."
The race had presented as Drapac's to lose and they certainly didn't disappoint with a number of riders capable of the win. Rhys Pollock walked away the day's SEW Eurodrive Sprint Championship winner, thanks to his efforts in the day's main breakaway. Pollock, 2010 overall winner also won the Lady Bay Resort King of the Mountains. As a team, the Melbourne-based outfit was rewarded with the team classification ahead of Genesys Wealth Advisers and SASI.
The race got underway from Werribee Racecourse on Melbourne's outskirts under still conditions, very much so the calm before the storm. A group of 15 riders moved away from the front of the peloton but it was gruppo compatto along Bulban Road. A large crash with took down around 30 riders with around 10km of racing complete saw the field split in three, with several big names including Lachlan Norris (Drapac) and Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) caught up in the mess.
Fraser Northey (SASI) wins first intermediate sprint from Brett Franklin and Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing) with the pace helping the first split to a 29 second advantage by the left-hand turn into Forest Road North with the lead bunch consisting of Will Walker, Gordon McCauley (Drapac), Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts), Andrew Roe, Alex Edmondson (SASI), Alex Smyth, Daniel Bonello (Plan B) and Andrew Crawley (GPM-Wilson Racing).
The group was caught by a determined chase at the race hit the first KOM at the 40km mark led by Genesys who had missed out on the break. Josh Taylor (GPM - Wilson Racing) was first over the top.
Race was now in five distinct groups with a lead group of three, a chase group and a dropped group fighting for survival.
With the climb out of the way, with GPM - Wilson Racing's Sam Rutherford leading the way the front groups came together but a new group of nine riders were soon away.
McCauley, Rhys Pollock (Drapac), Brenton Jones (Genesys), Josh Berry (Suzuki / Trek), Sean McCarthy (Budget Forklifts) Ed White, Rutherford (GPM - Wilson Racing), Liam Dove (Plan B Racing), Northey (SASI) moving out to an advantage of 4:30. Three riders were in hot pursuit - Sam Witmitz (Budget Forklifts), Peter Smith (Plan B Racing) and Jarrod Moroni (SEW Eurodrive) and the lead group of nine was soon 12.
With a now 12-man strong group leading the race, the break's advantage was at 6:30 with 110km of racing complete. The break started to come back with Genesys driving the front of the bunch but the weather was beginning to close in with half of the total distance covered.
By the time the race was closing in on Camperdown, with less than 100km remaining the gap was down to 3:12 but their fortunes were doomed with the riders no longer working together.
With the chase on, Adam Murchie (Bikebug.com - Forza Capital) and 1988 Seoul Olympian, 50-year-old Stephen Fairless (Aussie Farmers Direct) set out into no man's land in a bid to join the faltering breakaway. With the lead group just over two minutes ahead, the pair made contact and with 180km done, McCarthy was shelled. The pressure continued despite the efforts of Fairless to rally the group, with Berry the next rider to drop away and the gap down to just 55 seconds heading to the Camperdown climb.
Pollock decided it was time to go and attacked in a solo effort on the climb as the field began to split. The move earned Pollock the Victorian 200km Championships which is awarded as part of the one-day classic.
McCauley, was also unwilling to relent and took second on the KOM behind Pollock, with Genesys' Nathan Earle bridging across to the break that was still hanging on for third. Soon after, Pollock was caught leaving a main group of 60 riders.
With the race approaching Terang, NRS leader Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts), Floris Goesinnen (Drapac), Edmondson and Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain) moved ahead briefly only to be brought back at the 215km mark.
Goesinnen however wasn't finished and again escaped off the front with Aaron Donnelly (Aussie Farmers Direct) with 40km left to race. Ten kilometres of racing ahead of the peloton earned the pair a one-minute lead with Budget and Genesys leading a determined chase.
With 20km to go the gap was out to 1:44 with the peloton seemingly lacking a strong group to lead a cohesive chase. That number did come down however, with most gains made by the peloton as Goesinnen and Donnelly were fighting it out in the final five kilometres.
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|7:00:23
|2
|Aaron Donnelly (Aussie Farmers Direct)
|3
|Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing)
|0:00:35
|4
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain)
|5
|Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|6
|George Tansley (SASI)
|7
|William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|8
|Thomas Palmer (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|9
|Russell Gill (Aussie Farmers Direct)
|10
|Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts)
|11
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|12
|Peter English (Staytrue Giant)
|13
|Stuart Smith (Campolina)
|14
|Glenn O'Shea (SASI)
|15
|Tom Paton (Campolina)
|16
|Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing)
|17
|Samuel Nelson (Campolina)
|18
|Tomas Szollosi (Radio 3YB)
|19
|Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|20
|Chris Jory (GPM - Wilson Racing)
|21
|Alexander Ray (Campolina)
|22
|Jason Rigg (Radio 3YB)
|23
|Andrew Christie (Bikebug.com - Forza Capital)
|24
|Jack Beckinsale (SASI)
|25
|Sam Stow (Wyndham City Council)
|26
|Jarrod Moroni (SEW Eurodrive)
|27
|John Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|28
|Correy Edmed (Aussie Farmers Direct)
|29
|Cal Britten (search2retain)
|30
|Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki / Trek)
|31
|Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|32
|Luke Fetch (search2retain)
|33
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Suzuki / Trek)
|34
|Jesse Ewart (Parramatta Race Team)
|35
|Chris Beek (Plan B Racing)
|36
|Trevor Spencer (Campolina)
|37
|Peter Smith (Plan B Racing)
|38
|Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|39
|Adam Murchie (Bikebug.com - Forza Capital)
|40
|Daniel Herrewyn (Warrnambool City Council)
|41
|Fraser Northey (SASI)
|42
|Vaughan Bowman (Aussie Farmers Direct)
|43
|Harry Carpenter (SASI)
|44
|Cameron Mcdonald (Bike Gallery-Lexus Blackburn)
|45
|Jay Bourke (John West Cycling)
|46
|Mathew Marshall (SEW Eurodrive)
|47
|Daniel Strauss (Bike Gallery-Lexus Blackburn)
|48
|Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|49
|Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts)
|50
|Samuel Witmitz (Budget Forklifts)
|51
|Karl Evans (SASI)
|52
|Tristan Jones (SEW Eurodrive)
|53
|Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris)
|54
|Benjamin Johnson (Bikebug.com - Forza Capital)
|55
|Andrew Roe (SASI)
|56
|Sam Rutherford (GPM - Wilson Racing)
|57
|Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:00:45
|58
|Mark O'Brien (Budget Forklifts)
|0:00:48
|59
|Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|60
|Brendan Johnston (Suzuki / Trek)
|0:00:51
|61
|Alex Edmondson (SASI)
|62
|Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts)
|0:01:36
|63
|Rico Rogers (ZoomVideo Invert Buildling)
|0:02:44
|64
|Jason Spencer (Budget Forklifts)
|0:04:14
|65
|Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:10:16
|66
|Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|67
|Stephen Fairless (Aussie Farmers Direct)
|0:13:03
|68
|Sam Crome (AXS Insurance P/B Spencers)
|0:17:24
|69
|Neil Robinson (Total Rush)
|70
|Kris Johnston (Suzuki / Trek)
|71
|Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling)
|72
|Shane Young (Mitchell Building Supplies)
|73
|Lachlan Davidson (Artisan BV Sport)
|74
|David Woolsey (Wyndham City Council)
|75
|Wade Edwards (Wyndham City Council)
|76
|Brett Hickford (Tifosi Eyewear)
|77
|Sam Pickering (Artisan BV Sport)
|78
|Travers Nuttall (Bikebug.com - Forza Capital)
|79
|Stuart Morgan (Bikebug.com - Forza Capital)
|80
|Aaron Salisbury (Bikebug.com - Forza Capital)
|81
|Henry Morley (Plan B Racing)
|82
|Luigi Vecchio (African Wildlife Safaris)
|83
|Hadleigh Milligan (Lady Bay Resort)
|84
|Alexander Woff (Mitchell Building Supplies)
|85
|Jake Klajnblat (search2retain)
|86
|Dan Wilkins (Bike Gallery-Lexus Blackburn)
|87
|Simon Davies (Wyndham City Council)
|88
|Peter Ladd (AXS Insurance P/B Spencers)
|89
|Raymond Forbes (Total Rush)
|0:17:33
|90
|Byron Davy (TKM Slattery)
|0:17:36
|91
|Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|92
|Joel Strachan (TKM Slattery)
|93
|Jacob Sutherland (Total Rush)
|0:17:40
|94
|Nicholas Squillari (Wyndham City Council)
|95
|David Kelly (Total Rush)
|96
|Tom Christie (Unibicycles / Melbourne Uni)
|97
|Edward White (GPM - Wilson Racing)
|0:17:52
|98
|Shaun McCarthy (Budget Forklifts)
|99
|Brendan Schultz (Campolina)
|0:25:13
|100
|Chris Smith (Wayne Hayes Tyres)
|0:26:10
|101
|Michael Brown (ZoomVideo Invert Buildling)
|0:26:23
|102
|Sean Roberts (ZoomVideo Invert Buildling)
|0:26:27
|103
|Aidan Mckenzie (SEW Eurodrive)
|0:26:29
|104
|Boon Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris)
|105
|Luke Mackenzie (Total Rush)
|0:26:34
|106
|Calum Middleton (Unibicycles / Melbourne Uni)
|107
|David Edwards (Aussie Farmers Direct)
|108
|Kornelis Sietsma (Radio 3YB)
|109
|Benjamin Sartori (6amers-BSGM Building Surveyors)
|110
|Matthew Lane (Lady Bay Resort)
|111
|Andrew Douglas Clark (ZoomVideo Invert Buildling)
|112
|Robert Mann (Will Ferris Auto)
|113
|Gary McLennan (Will Ferris Auto)
|114
|Paul La Cava (Will Ferris Auto)
|115
|Barry Kenyon (Tifosi Eyewear)
|116
|William Murray (Lady Bay Resort)
|117
|Brett Franklin (Warrnambool City Council)
|118
|Clive Silcock (Unibicycles / Melbourne Uni)
|119
|Bradley Wright (Sunbury CC)
|0:26:38
|120
|Stefan Imberger (Warrnambool City Council)
|0:26:42
|121
|Geoffrey Robertson (Wayne Hayes Tyres)
|0:26:46
|122
|Adam Trewin (Radio 3YB)
|0:26:47
|123
|Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:27:27
|124
|Gerard Wild (The Standard)
|125
|Adam Mulford (One Track Mind, Wynn's Racing)
|0:38:00
|126
|Patrick McIntyre (Sunbury CC)
|127
|Tim Mcgrath (Staytrue Giant)
|128
|Julien Fleurus (Bike Gallery-Lexus Blackburn)
|129
|Nathan Wilson (Mitchell Building Supplies)
|130
|Ron Heron (Warrnambool City Council)
|0:48:58
|131
|Jeffrey Provan (Hammonds Paints)
|132
|David Phillips (Hammonds Paints)
|133
|Michael Krause (Tifosi Eyewear)
|134
|Simon Frost (One Track Mind, Wynn's Racing)
|0:49:02
|135
|Leigh Clifford (Bike Gallery-Lexus Blackburn)
|136
|Dee Thomas (Wayne Hayes Tyres)
|0:49:04
|137
|Peter Sens (Wayne Hayes Tyres)
|0:55:12
|138
|Thomas McDonough (Mini Golf By The Sea)
|0:55:14
|139
|Tony Piacquadio (Will Ferris Auto)
|1:00:40
|140
|Nadine O'Connor (Staytrue Giant)
|1:00:46
|141
|Nick Bensley (Staytrue Giant)
|1:00:51
|142
|John Marcan (Sunbury CC)
|1:00:54
|143
|Colin Bell (Sunbury CC)
|144
|Glynn Matthey (Sunbury CC)
|145
|Frank McCarthy (Mini Golf By The Sea)
|1:13:52
|146
|James Steinhauser (Radio 3YB)
|147
|Enrico Eberhart (Tifosi Eyewear)
|148
|Daryl Stewart (Hammonds Paints)
|1:14:02
|149
|Steven Payne (Will Ferris Auto)
|1:27:46
|150
|Brent Sword (Hammonds Paints)
|1:27:48
|151
|Glenn Warwick (Hammonds Paints)
|1:28:05
|152
|Adrian Vlok (One Track Mind, Wynn's Racing)
|153
|Adrian Chew (The Standard)
|1:28:12
|154
|Matthew Rafferty (Will Ferris Auto)
|1:29:02
|155
|Costa Chronis (Mitchell Building Supplies)
|1:43:23
|DNF
|Luke Ockerby (Budget Forklifts)
|DNF
|Thomas Donald (search2retain)
|DNF
|Andrew Crawley (GPM - Wilson Racing)
|DNF
|Scott Law (GPM - Wilson Racing)
|DNF
|Jake Magee (GPM - Wilson Racing)
|DNF
|Dylan Hately (John West Cycling)
|DNF
|Dene Rogers (John West Cycling)
|DNF
|Liam Dove (Plan B Racing)
|DNF
|Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)
|DNF
|James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)
|DNF
|Josh Berry (Suzuki / Trek)
|DNF
|Sam Sautelle (Suzuki / Trek)
|DNF
|Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris)
|DNF
|Josh Egbers (African Wildlife Safaris)
|DNF
|James Henry (African Wildlife Safaris)
|DNF
|Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Parramatta Race Team)
|DNF
|Antony Dimitrovski (Parramatta Race Team)
|DNF
|Sam Watson (ZoomVideo Invert Buildling)
|DNF
|Karl Michelin-Beard (SEW Eurodrive)
|DNF
|David Mulhall (SEW Eurodrive)
|DNF
|Paul Aulakh (Wyndham City Council)
|DNF
|Matthew Berg (Bike Gallery-Lexus Blackburn)
|DNF
|Fergus Sully (Bike Gallery-Lexus Blackburn)
|DNF
|Mark Comer (TKM Slattery)
|DNF
|Edward Powell (Unibicycles / Melbourne Uni)
|DNF
|Chris Zucchet (Unibicycles / Melbourne Uni)
|DNF
|Matthew Heath (Warrnambool City Council)
|DNF
|Matthew Leonard (Lady Bay Resort)
|DNF
|Matt Lewis (Lady Bay Resort)
|DNF
|James Love (Lady Bay Resort)
|DNF
|Dylan Pierre-Humbert (Lady Bay Resort)
|DNF
|Timothy Storer (Radio 3YB)
|DNF
|Aaron Blomeley (The Standard)
|DNF
|Andrew Cahill (The Standard)
|DNF
|Jack Carecos (The Standard)
|DNF
|William Williamson (Artisan BV Sport)
|DNF
|James McPherson (One Track Mind, Wynn's Racing)
|DNF
|Adam Hudson (Tifosi Eyewear)
|DNF
|Christopher Jehu (Tifosi Eyewear)
|DNF
|Neil Matthews (Will Ferris Auto)
|DNF
|Bruce Trew (Wayne Hayes Tyres)
|DNF
|Dion Wilkes (Wayne Hayes Tyres)
|DNF
|Iain Clark (Mitchell Building Supplies)
|DNF
|Phillip Galga (Mitchell Building Supplies)
|DNF
|Ross Hamilton (Mitchell Building Supplies)
|DNF
|Brendan Mahony (6amers-BSGM Building Surveyors)
|DNF
|David Baker (6amers-BSGM Building Surveyors)
|DNF
|Joseph Owens (6amers-BSGM Building Surveyors)
|DNF
|Michael Skerritt (Sunbury CC)
|DNF
|Vin McCarthy (Mini Golf By The Sea)
|DNF
|Warwick McGhee (Mini Golf By The Sea)
|DNF
|David McLean (Mini Golf By The Sea)
|DNF
|Paul Volk (Hammonds Paints)
|DNF
|Joshua Taylor (GPM - Wilson Racing)
|DNS
|James Boal (John West Cycling)
|DNS
|Timothy Cameron (Suzuki / Trek)
|DNS
|Benjamin Hill (Suzuki / Trek)
|DNS
|Ben Hilleard (African Wildlife Safaris)
|DNS
|Luke Knox (AXS Insurance P/B Spencers)
|DNS
|Malachi Moxon (Staytrue Giant)
|DNS
|Dean Heathcote (Total Rush)
|DNS
|Jesse Ewart (Aussie Farmers Direct)
|DNS
|Patrick Lane (SEW Eurodrive)
|DNS
|James Rendall (Campolina)
|DNS
|Sean Carruthers (Wyndham City Council)
|DNS
|Lauchlan Stewart (Unibicycles / Melbourne Uni)
|DNS
|Gervaise Christie (Unibicycles / Melbourne Uni)
|DNS
|Jordan Elliott (Warrnambool City Council)
|DNS
|Chris Harper (Warrnambool City Council)
|DNS
|Scott Keating (Tifosi Eyewear)
|DNS
|Scott Hunter (Mini Golf By The Sea)
|DNS
|Matthew Mckenzie (Mini Golf By The Sea)
|DNS
|Peter McWeeney (Mini Golf By The Sea)
|DNS
|Noel Sens (Hammonds Paints)
|DNS
|Sam McCallum (SEW Eurodrive)
