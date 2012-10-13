Image 1 of 3 Floris Goesinnen (Drapac) takes the win in the 2012 Melbourne to Warrnambool ahead of Aaron Donnelly (Aussie Farmers Direct) (Image credit: Immer Schon Photography) Image 2 of 3 The peloton enroute to Warrnambool (Image credit: Immer Schon Photography) Image 3 of 3 The 2012 Melbourne to Warrnambool podium: Aaron Donnelly (Aussie Farmers Direct), Floris Goesinnen (Drapac) and Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing) (Image credit: Immer Schon Photography)

Flying Dutchman Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Professional Cycling) has won the 2012 Melbourne to Warrnambool, the classic’s first international winner since Swede Jonas Ljungblad in 2005, after just over seven hours of racing.

Aaron Donnelly (Aussie Farmers Direct) was second with the pair shooting off the front of a 40-odd-man peloton with 40 kilometres to go with a maximum advantage of 1:44.

The distance from the finish was the biggest obstruction to the win, but remarkably, the pair was able to hang on with the gap hovering at just over a minute with 10 kilometres left to the finish in Warrnambool.

Plan B Racing's Bradeley Hall was third, 35-seconds in arrears leading home the remnants of the bunch.

It was 28-year-old Goesinnen's second win of the season after taking out the second stage of the Flèche du Sud in Luxembourg as part of Drapac's annual European sojourn. He is in his second year with Drapac, having previously ridden with Skil-Shimano four five years.

"Everybody in Australia and even in Europe knows the Melbourne to Warrnambool," Goesinnen said, proud to have won. "Honestly, the Melbourne to Warrnambool was the only race I knew about before I came over, so it's pretty cool to win it."

Meantime, Donnelly's result backed up his third overall at the Tour of Murray River and the sprint classification win at the Goulburn to Sydney Cycle Classic last month.

Speaking to Cyclingnews following his breakthrough result, given it was his first race over 200km, Donnelly was struggling to find the words to enunciate just how happy he was.

"I'm speechless... Ecstatic!"

The 21-year-old had been able to say a little bit more in the break to his Dutch companion.

"We were just giving a lot of encouragement to each other," explained Donnelly.

The Wollongong-native wasn't convinced they would succeed until there was just three kilometres remaining.

"About 15km to go we were given two minutes and then I was pretty confident we could stay away but then it came back to 1:30 really quickly so I was starting to get a bit nervous. At three or four kilometres to go I knew we had it."

The race had presented as Drapac's to lose and they certainly didn't disappoint with a number of riders capable of the win. Rhys Pollock walked away the day's SEW Eurodrive Sprint Championship winner, thanks to his efforts in the day's main breakaway. Pollock, 2010 overall winner also won the Lady Bay Resort King of the Mountains. As a team, the Melbourne-based outfit was rewarded with the team classification ahead of Genesys Wealth Advisers and SASI.

The race got underway from Werribee Racecourse on Melbourne's outskirts under still conditions, very much so the calm before the storm. A group of 15 riders moved away from the front of the peloton but it was gruppo compatto along Bulban Road. A large crash with took down around 30 riders with around 10km of racing complete saw the field split in three, with several big names including Lachlan Norris (Drapac) and Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) caught up in the mess.

Fraser Northey (SASI) wins first intermediate sprint from Brett Franklin and Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing) with the pace helping the first split to a 29 second advantage by the left-hand turn into Forest Road North with the lead bunch consisting of Will Walker, Gordon McCauley (Drapac), Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts), Andrew Roe, Alex Edmondson (SASI), Alex Smyth, Daniel Bonello (Plan B) and Andrew Crawley (GPM-Wilson Racing).

The group was caught by a determined chase at the race hit the first KOM at the 40km mark led by Genesys who had missed out on the break. Josh Taylor (GPM - Wilson Racing) was first over the top.

Race was now in five distinct groups with a lead group of three, a chase group and a dropped group fighting for survival.

With the climb out of the way, with GPM - Wilson Racing's Sam Rutherford leading the way the front groups came together but a new group of nine riders were soon away.

McCauley, Rhys Pollock (Drapac), Brenton Jones (Genesys), Josh Berry (Suzuki / Trek), Sean McCarthy (Budget Forklifts) Ed White, Rutherford (GPM - Wilson Racing), Liam Dove (Plan B Racing), Northey (SASI) moving out to an advantage of 4:30. Three riders were in hot pursuit - Sam Witmitz (Budget Forklifts), Peter Smith (Plan B Racing) and Jarrod Moroni (SEW Eurodrive) and the lead group of nine was soon 12.

With a now 12-man strong group leading the race, the break's advantage was at 6:30 with 110km of racing complete. The break started to come back with Genesys driving the front of the bunch but the weather was beginning to close in with half of the total distance covered.

By the time the race was closing in on Camperdown, with less than 100km remaining the gap was down to 3:12 but their fortunes were doomed with the riders no longer working together.

With the chase on, Adam Murchie (Bikebug.com - Forza Capital) and 1988 Seoul Olympian, 50-year-old Stephen Fairless (Aussie Farmers Direct) set out into no man's land in a bid to join the faltering breakaway. With the lead group just over two minutes ahead, the pair made contact and with 180km done, McCarthy was shelled. The pressure continued despite the efforts of Fairless to rally the group, with Berry the next rider to drop away and the gap down to just 55 seconds heading to the Camperdown climb.

Pollock decided it was time to go and attacked in a solo effort on the climb as the field began to split. The move earned Pollock the Victorian 200km Championships which is awarded as part of the one-day classic.

McCauley, was also unwilling to relent and took second on the KOM behind Pollock, with Genesys' Nathan Earle bridging across to the break that was still hanging on for third. Soon after, Pollock was caught leaving a main group of 60 riders.

With the race approaching Terang, NRS leader Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts), Floris Goesinnen (Drapac), Edmondson and Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain) moved ahead briefly only to be brought back at the 215km mark.

Goesinnen however wasn't finished and again escaped off the front with Aaron Donnelly (Aussie Farmers Direct) with 40km left to race. Ten kilometres of racing ahead of the peloton earned the pair a one-minute lead with Budget and Genesys leading a determined chase.

With 20km to go the gap was out to 1:44 with the peloton seemingly lacking a strong group to lead a cohesive chase. That number did come down however, with most gains made by the peloton as Goesinnen and Donnelly were fighting it out in the final five kilometres.



Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Professional Cycling) 7:00:23 2 Aaron Donnelly (Aussie Farmers Direct) 3 Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing) 0:00:35 4 Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain) 5 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 6 George Tansley (SASI) 7 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 8 Thomas Palmer (Drapac Professional Cycling) 9 Russell Gill (Aussie Farmers Direct) 10 Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts) 11 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 12 Peter English (Staytrue Giant) 13 Stuart Smith (Campolina) 14 Glenn O'Shea (SASI) 15 Tom Paton (Campolina) 16 Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing) 17 Samuel Nelson (Campolina) 18 Tomas Szollosi (Radio 3YB) 19 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 20 Chris Jory (GPM - Wilson Racing) 21 Alexander Ray (Campolina) 22 Jason Rigg (Radio 3YB) 23 Andrew Christie (Bikebug.com - Forza Capital) 24 Jack Beckinsale (SASI) 25 Sam Stow (Wyndham City Council) 26 Jarrod Moroni (SEW Eurodrive) 27 John Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 28 Correy Edmed (Aussie Farmers Direct) 29 Cal Britten (search2retain) 30 Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki / Trek) 31 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 32 Luke Fetch (search2retain) 33 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Suzuki / Trek) 34 Jesse Ewart (Parramatta Race Team) 35 Chris Beek (Plan B Racing) 36 Trevor Spencer (Campolina) 37 Peter Smith (Plan B Racing) 38 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling) 39 Adam Murchie (Bikebug.com - Forza Capital) 40 Daniel Herrewyn (Warrnambool City Council) 41 Fraser Northey (SASI) 42 Vaughan Bowman (Aussie Farmers Direct) 43 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 44 Cameron Mcdonald (Bike Gallery-Lexus Blackburn) 45 Jay Bourke (John West Cycling) 46 Mathew Marshall (SEW Eurodrive) 47 Daniel Strauss (Bike Gallery-Lexus Blackburn) 48 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 49 Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts) 50 Samuel Witmitz (Budget Forklifts) 51 Karl Evans (SASI) 52 Tristan Jones (SEW Eurodrive) 53 Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris) 54 Benjamin Johnson (Bikebug.com - Forza Capital) 55 Andrew Roe (SASI) 56 Sam Rutherford (GPM - Wilson Racing) 57 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:45 58 Mark O'Brien (Budget Forklifts) 0:00:48 59 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 60 Brendan Johnston (Suzuki / Trek) 0:00:51 61 Alex Edmondson (SASI) 62 Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts) 0:01:36 63 Rico Rogers (ZoomVideo Invert Buildling) 0:02:44 64 Jason Spencer (Budget Forklifts) 0:04:14 65 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:10:16 66 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 67 Stephen Fairless (Aussie Farmers Direct) 0:13:03 68 Sam Crome (AXS Insurance P/B Spencers) 0:17:24 69 Neil Robinson (Total Rush) 70 Kris Johnston (Suzuki / Trek) 71 Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling) 72 Shane Young (Mitchell Building Supplies) 73 Lachlan Davidson (Artisan BV Sport) 74 David Woolsey (Wyndham City Council) 75 Wade Edwards (Wyndham City Council) 76 Brett Hickford (Tifosi Eyewear) 77 Sam Pickering (Artisan BV Sport) 78 Travers Nuttall (Bikebug.com - Forza Capital) 79 Stuart Morgan (Bikebug.com - Forza Capital) 80 Aaron Salisbury (Bikebug.com - Forza Capital) 81 Henry Morley (Plan B Racing) 82 Luigi Vecchio (African Wildlife Safaris) 83 Hadleigh Milligan (Lady Bay Resort) 84 Alexander Woff (Mitchell Building Supplies) 85 Jake Klajnblat (search2retain) 86 Dan Wilkins (Bike Gallery-Lexus Blackburn) 87 Simon Davies (Wyndham City Council) 88 Peter Ladd (AXS Insurance P/B Spencers) 89 Raymond Forbes (Total Rush) 0:17:33 90 Byron Davy (TKM Slattery) 0:17:36 91 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 92 Joel Strachan (TKM Slattery) 93 Jacob Sutherland (Total Rush) 0:17:40 94 Nicholas Squillari (Wyndham City Council) 95 David Kelly (Total Rush) 96 Tom Christie (Unibicycles / Melbourne Uni) 97 Edward White (GPM - Wilson Racing) 0:17:52 98 Shaun McCarthy (Budget Forklifts) 99 Brendan Schultz (Campolina) 0:25:13 100 Chris Smith (Wayne Hayes Tyres) 0:26:10 101 Michael Brown (ZoomVideo Invert Buildling) 0:26:23 102 Sean Roberts (ZoomVideo Invert Buildling) 0:26:27 103 Aidan Mckenzie (SEW Eurodrive) 0:26:29 104 Boon Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris) 105 Luke Mackenzie (Total Rush) 0:26:34 106 Calum Middleton (Unibicycles / Melbourne Uni) 107 David Edwards (Aussie Farmers Direct) 108 Kornelis Sietsma (Radio 3YB) 109 Benjamin Sartori (6amers-BSGM Building Surveyors) 110 Matthew Lane (Lady Bay Resort) 111 Andrew Douglas Clark (ZoomVideo Invert Buildling) 112 Robert Mann (Will Ferris Auto) 113 Gary McLennan (Will Ferris Auto) 114 Paul La Cava (Will Ferris Auto) 115 Barry Kenyon (Tifosi Eyewear) 116 William Murray (Lady Bay Resort) 117 Brett Franklin (Warrnambool City Council) 118 Clive Silcock (Unibicycles / Melbourne Uni) 119 Bradley Wright (Sunbury CC) 0:26:38 120 Stefan Imberger (Warrnambool City Council) 0:26:42 121 Geoffrey Robertson (Wayne Hayes Tyres) 0:26:46 122 Adam Trewin (Radio 3YB) 0:26:47 123 Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:27:27 124 Gerard Wild (The Standard) 125 Adam Mulford (One Track Mind, Wynn's Racing) 0:38:00 126 Patrick McIntyre (Sunbury CC) 127 Tim Mcgrath (Staytrue Giant) 128 Julien Fleurus (Bike Gallery-Lexus Blackburn) 129 Nathan Wilson (Mitchell Building Supplies) 130 Ron Heron (Warrnambool City Council) 0:48:58 131 Jeffrey Provan (Hammonds Paints) 132 David Phillips (Hammonds Paints) 133 Michael Krause (Tifosi Eyewear) 134 Simon Frost (One Track Mind, Wynn's Racing) 0:49:02 135 Leigh Clifford (Bike Gallery-Lexus Blackburn) 136 Dee Thomas (Wayne Hayes Tyres) 0:49:04 137 Peter Sens (Wayne Hayes Tyres) 0:55:12 138 Thomas McDonough (Mini Golf By The Sea) 0:55:14 139 Tony Piacquadio (Will Ferris Auto) 1:00:40 140 Nadine O'Connor (Staytrue Giant) 1:00:46 141 Nick Bensley (Staytrue Giant) 1:00:51 142 John Marcan (Sunbury CC) 1:00:54 143 Colin Bell (Sunbury CC) 144 Glynn Matthey (Sunbury CC) 145 Frank McCarthy (Mini Golf By The Sea) 1:13:52 146 James Steinhauser (Radio 3YB) 147 Enrico Eberhart (Tifosi Eyewear) 148 Daryl Stewart (Hammonds Paints) 1:14:02 149 Steven Payne (Will Ferris Auto) 1:27:46 150 Brent Sword (Hammonds Paints) 1:27:48 151 Glenn Warwick (Hammonds Paints) 1:28:05 152 Adrian Vlok (One Track Mind, Wynn's Racing) 153 Adrian Chew (The Standard) 1:28:12 154 Matthew Rafferty (Will Ferris Auto) 1:29:02 155 Costa Chronis (Mitchell Building Supplies) 1:43:23 DNF Luke Ockerby (Budget Forklifts) DNF Thomas Donald (search2retain) DNF Andrew Crawley (GPM - Wilson Racing) DNF Scott Law (GPM - Wilson Racing) DNF Jake Magee (GPM - Wilson Racing) DNF Dylan Hately (John West Cycling) DNF Dene Rogers (John West Cycling) DNF Liam Dove (Plan B Racing) DNF Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing) DNF James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing) DNF Josh Berry (Suzuki / Trek) DNF Sam Sautelle (Suzuki / Trek) DNF Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris) DNF Josh Egbers (African Wildlife Safaris) DNF James Henry (African Wildlife Safaris) DNF Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Parramatta Race Team) DNF Antony Dimitrovski (Parramatta Race Team) DNF Sam Watson (ZoomVideo Invert Buildling) DNF Karl Michelin-Beard (SEW Eurodrive) DNF David Mulhall (SEW Eurodrive) DNF Paul Aulakh (Wyndham City Council) DNF Matthew Berg (Bike Gallery-Lexus Blackburn) DNF Fergus Sully (Bike Gallery-Lexus Blackburn) DNF Mark Comer (TKM Slattery) DNF Edward Powell (Unibicycles / Melbourne Uni) DNF Chris Zucchet (Unibicycles / Melbourne Uni) DNF Matthew Heath (Warrnambool City Council) DNF Matthew Leonard (Lady Bay Resort) DNF Matt Lewis (Lady Bay Resort) DNF James Love (Lady Bay Resort) DNF Dylan Pierre-Humbert (Lady Bay Resort) DNF Timothy Storer (Radio 3YB) DNF Aaron Blomeley (The Standard) DNF Andrew Cahill (The Standard) DNF Jack Carecos (The Standard) DNF William Williamson (Artisan BV Sport) DNF James McPherson (One Track Mind, Wynn's Racing) DNF Adam Hudson (Tifosi Eyewear) DNF Christopher Jehu (Tifosi Eyewear) DNF Neil Matthews (Will Ferris Auto) DNF Bruce Trew (Wayne Hayes Tyres) DNF Dion Wilkes (Wayne Hayes Tyres) DNF Iain Clark (Mitchell Building Supplies) DNF Phillip Galga (Mitchell Building Supplies) DNF Ross Hamilton (Mitchell Building Supplies) DNF Brendan Mahony (6amers-BSGM Building Surveyors) DNF David Baker (6amers-BSGM Building Surveyors) DNF Joseph Owens (6amers-BSGM Building Surveyors) DNF Michael Skerritt (Sunbury CC) DNF Vin McCarthy (Mini Golf By The Sea) DNF Warwick McGhee (Mini Golf By The Sea) DNF David McLean (Mini Golf By The Sea) DNF Paul Volk (Hammonds Paints) DNF Joshua Taylor (GPM - Wilson Racing) DNS James Boal (John West Cycling) DNS Timothy Cameron (Suzuki / Trek) DNS Benjamin Hill (Suzuki / Trek) DNS Ben Hilleard (African Wildlife Safaris) DNS Luke Knox (AXS Insurance P/B Spencers) DNS Malachi Moxon (Staytrue Giant) DNS Dean Heathcote (Total Rush) DNS Jesse Ewart (Aussie Farmers Direct) DNS Patrick Lane (SEW Eurodrive) DNS James Rendall (Campolina) DNS Sean Carruthers (Wyndham City Council) DNS Lauchlan Stewart (Unibicycles / Melbourne Uni) DNS Gervaise Christie (Unibicycles / Melbourne Uni) DNS Jordan Elliott (Warrnambool City Council) DNS Chris Harper (Warrnambool City Council) DNS Scott Keating (Tifosi Eyewear) DNS Scott Hunter (Mini Golf By The Sea) DNS Matthew Mckenzie (Mini Golf By The Sea) DNS Peter McWeeney (Mini Golf By The Sea) DNS Noel Sens (Hammonds Paints) DNS Sam McCallum (SEW Eurodrive)

SEW Eurodrive Sprint Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 23 pts 2 Edward White (GPM - Wilson Racing) 19 3 Aaron Donnelly (Aussie Farmers Direct) 11 4 Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Professional Cycling) 10 5 Sam Rutherford (GPM - Wilson Racing) 7 6 Joshua Taylor (GPM - Wilson Racing) 6 7 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling) 6 8 Fraser Northey (SASI) 6 9 George Tansley (SASI) 3 10 Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts) 3 11 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 12 Russell Gill (Aussie Farmers Direct) 2 13 Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts) 2 14 Adam Murchie (Bikebug.com - Forza Capital) 2 15 Brett Franklin (Warrnambool City Council) 2 16 Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing) 1 17 Mark O'Brien (Budget Forklifts) 1 18 Alex Edmondson (SASI) 1 19 Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts) 1 20 Stephen Fairless (Aussie Farmers Direct) 1

Lady Bay Resort King of the Mountains # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 10 pts 2 Sam Rutherford (GPM - Wilson Racing) 10 3 Edward White (GPM - Wilson Racing) 10 4 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling) 6 5 Joshua Taylor (GPM - Wilson Racing) 3 6 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 7 Fraser Northey (SASI) 2 8 Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts) 2 9 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1 10 Stephen Fairless (Aussie Farmers Direct) 1

Team classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Drapac Professional Cycling 21:02:19 2 Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team 0:00:35 3 SASI 4 Campolina 5 Plan B Racing 6 Search2Retain 7 Aussie Farmers Direct 8 Team Budget Forklifts 9 Bikebug.Com - Forza Capital 10 Sew Eurodrive 11 Suzuki / Trek 12 Wyndham City Council 0:34:13 13 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:43:18 14 Total Rush 0:51:43 15 Zoomvideo Invert Buildling 0:54:24 16 Staytrue Giant 1:38:11

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nadine O'Connor (Staytrue Giant) 8:01:09

NRS Individual Leaders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts) 577 pts 2 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 506 3 Mark O'Brien (Budget Forklifts) 381 4 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 316 5 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 304 6 Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain) 270 7 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 250 8 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 245 9 Ben Hill (Suzuki / Trek) 210 10 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 205 11 Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Professional Cycling) 187 12 Pat Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 167 13 Scott Law (GPM - Wilson Racing) 160 14 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 142 15 Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia) 140

Sprint 1: Little River Reserve # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fraser Northey (SASI) 3 pts 2 Brett Franklin (Warrnambool City Council) 2 3 Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing) 1

Sprint 2: You Yangs Regional Park # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joshua Taylor (GPM - Wilson Racing) 3 pts 2 James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing) 2 3 Fraser Northey (SASI) 1

Sprint 3: Serendip Sanctuary # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joshua Taylor (GPM - Wilson Racing) 3 pts 2 James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing) 2 3 Fraser Northey (SASI) 1

Sprint 4: Moorabool Telephone Exchange # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 pts 2 Sam Rutherford (GPM - Wilson Racing) 2

Sprint 5: Bell Park Sports Club # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2 Adam Murchie (Bikebug.com - Forza Capital) 2 3 Fraser Northey (SASI) 1

Sprint 6: Batesford Hotel # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 George Tansley (SASI) 3 pts 2 Russell Gill (Aussie Farmers Direct) 2 3 Edward White (GPM - Wilson Racing) 1

Sprint 7: Stonehaven # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edward White (GPM - Wilson Racing) 3 pts 2 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 3 Sam Rutherford (GPM - Wilson Racing) 1

Sprint 8: Homestead # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2 Edward White (GPM - Wilson Racing) 2 3 Sam Rutherford (GPM - Wilson Racing) 1

Sprint 9: Inverleigh Hotel # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Liam Dove (Plan B Racing) 3 pts 2 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 3 Edward White (GPM - Wilson Racing) 1

Sprint 10: Buranah Plains # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2 Edward White (GPM - Wilson Racing) 2 3 Liam Dove (Plan B Racing) 1

Sprint 11: Cressy Primary School # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2 Edward White (GPM - Wilson Racing) 2 3 Liam Dove (Plan B Racing) 1

Sprint 12: Old Berrybank School # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2 Edward White (GPM - Wilson Racing) 2 3 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1

Sprint 13: Blue Yabby Cafe # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2 Sam Rutherford (GPM - Wilson Racing) 2 3 Edward White (GPM - Wilson Racing) 1

Sprint 14: Chocolyn Town Sign # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2 Edward White (GPM - Wilson Racing) 2 3 Stephen Fairless (Aussie Farmers Direct) 1

Sprint 15: Camperdown Racecourse # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edward White (GPM - Wilson Racing) 3 pts 2 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 3 Sam Rutherford (GPM - Wilson Racing) 1

Sprint 16: Boorcan # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts) 2 3 Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1

Sprint 17: Terang # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aaron Donnelly (Aussie Farmers Direct) 3 pts 2 Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 3 Alex Edmondson (SASI) 1

Sprint 18: Garvoc Hotel # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aaron Donnelly (Aussie Farmers Direct) 3 pts 2 Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 3 Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts) 1

Sprint 19: Panmure # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2 Aaron Donnelly (Aussie Farmers Direct) 2 3 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1

Sprint 20: Allansford # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aaron Donnelly (Aussie Farmers Direct) 3 pts 2 Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 3 Mark O'Brien (Budget Forklifts) 1

Climb 1: Elcho Park CAT4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joshua Taylor (GPM - Wilson Racing) 3 pts 2 Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts) 2 3 Sam Rutherford (GPM - Wilson Racing) 1

Climb 2: Golden Plains CAT4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Rutherford (GPM - Wilson Racing) 3 pts 2 Liam Dove (Plan B Racing) 2 3 Edward White (GPM - Wilson Racing) 1

Climb 3: Murgheboluc CAT4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edward White (GPM - Wilson Racing) 3 pts 2 Fraser Northey (SASI) 2 3 Sam Rutherford (GPM - Wilson Racing) 1

Climb 4: Teesdale CAT4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Rutherford (GPM - Wilson Racing) 3 pts 2 Liam Dove (Plan B Racing) 2 3 Edward White (GPM - Wilson Racing) 1

Climb 5: Lismore CAT4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edward White (GPM - Wilson Racing) 3 pts 2 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 3 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1

Climb 6: Camperdown CAT4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2 Edward White (GPM - Wilson Racing) 2 3 Liam Dove (Plan B Racing) 1

Climb 7: Lake Bullen Merri CAT4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2 Sam Rutherford (GPM - Wilson Racing) 2 3 Stephen Fairless (Aussie Farmers Direct) 1