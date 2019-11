Image 1 of 4 David McCann (Giant Asia Racing Team) celebrates his victory in stage one. (Image credit: Pulse Media Communications) Image 2 of 4 David McCann (Giant Asia Racing Team) solos to victory in the opening stage. (Image credit: Pulse Media Communications) Image 3 of 4 The stage 1 podium (l-r): Sam Witmitz (Letua Cycling Team), 2nd; David McCann (Giant Asia Racing Team) , 1st; Matnur Matnur (Polygon Sweet Nice), 3rd. (Image credit: Pulse Media Communications) Image 4 of 4 David McCann (Giant Asia Racing Team) leads the Melaka Governor Cup after stage one. (Image credit: Pulse Media Communications)

David McCann (Giant Asia Racing Team) soloed to victory in stage one of the Melaka Governor Cup and earned the leader's jersey in the two-day event. The Irishman finished 10 seconds ahead of a nine-man chase group led in by Samuel Paul Witmitz (Le Tua Cycling Team).

"It's an honour to get the first stage win. During the last four races I've started I have won the first stage so I seem to be a bit on a roll," said McCann. "The heat was incredible today, though Thailand was as hot as it could get and I don't think it was as hot today but it's more humid and it was like it riding in a swimming pool... So hot.

McCann was part of a 16-man break which attacked early in the stage. "When you get a big group working like that it's difficult for the bunch to catch so the group went all the way to the finish, although there was a chase group later on with two of my teammates; Alex Coutts and Prajax Mahawong almost caught us. Maybe just 10km from the finish some attacks started, maybe at 5km everyone looked a little tired so I made an effort and nobody came with me so I finished on my own again."

McCann is confident that he'll successfully defend his lead on tomorrow's concluding stage. "It looks good for us [tomorrow]. We have a strong team now, although the guys are getting tired riding for me in yellow for a lot of different races. We've already done Tour of Taiwan, Tour of Thailand and Tour of Philippines which we finished a few days ago.

"Luckily it's only 125km [tomorrow] so it's short enough. Hopefully we can control the race. There's a lot of strong guys here which impress me, a lot of Malaysians are going really well for this race.

"There's 15 guys that can take me with just a few seconds, so we gotta keep everybody with us. I think we'll try to close the race down and make a bunch sprint and if that happens I should stay in yellow."

Full Results 1 David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team 4:01:03 2 Samuel Paul Witmitz (Aus) Le Tua Cycling Team 0:00:10 3 Matnur (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice 4 Mat Amin Mohd Shahrul (Mas) ATM 5 Mohd Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Malaysia National Team 6 Wan Mohamad Wan Mohd Najmee (Mas) Wilayah Persekutuan 7 Amir Mustafa Rusli (Mas) Malaysia National Team 8 Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) ATM 9 Iwan Setiawan (Ina) Customs Cycling Club 10 Ali Ahmad Fallanie (Mas) Wilayah Persekutuan 0:00:19 11 Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice 12 Mat Senan Mohd Saufie (Mas) Terengganu 0:00:22 13 Mark O'Brien (Aus) Le Tua Cycling Team 14 Mohd Fauzi Mohd Fadhli Anwar (Mas) ATM 0:01:20 15 A. Agung Syahbana (Ina) Customs Cycling Club 0:01:37 16 Prajak Mahawong (Tha) Giant Asia Racing Team 17 Hassan Suhardi (Mas) Wilayah Persekutuan 18 Rastra Patria Dinawan (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice 19 Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Asia Racing Team 20 Junaidi hashim (Sin) OCBC Singapore Cycling Team 21 Mohd Hafiz Rozli (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team 0:04:38 22 Mohd Fakhruddin b Daud (Mas) MSN Pelapis 23 Mohd Shafee Mohd Shawal (Mas) Pahang 24 Khairul Naim Azhar (Mas) Johor 25 Muhamad Rizal Muhamad (Mas) Johor 26 Nicklos Minol (Mas) Sabah 27 Vincent Ang (Sin) Cycleworx 28 Parno (Ina) Customs Cycling Club 29 Mohd Razif Mohd Salleh (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team 30 P. Heksa Prasetya (Ina) Customs Cycling Club 31 Ahmad Fakhrullah Ismail (Mas) MSN Pelapis 32 Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Malaysia National Team 33 Sata Mohd Halid (Bru) Brunei 34 Abdullah Mohd Shobry (Mas) Terengganu 35 Abu Bakar Mohd Khuzairi (Mas) Wilayah Persekutuan 36 Mohamad Fauzi Mohamad Aim (Mas) Pahang 37 Kisnanto Nuggroho (Ina) Putra Perjuangan Cycling Team 38 Mohammad Zulkfili Mohammad Rosejati (Mas) Sabah 39 Taufik Muhamad (Ina) Putra Perjuangan Cycling Team 40 Melvin Kow (Sin) OCBC Singapore Cycling Team 41 Mohd Shahelmie Abd Karim (Mas) Johor 42 Hock Seng Gan (Mas) Melaka 43 Mohd Nazri Muhamad (Mas) Johor 44 Lemuel Lee Yun Jie (Sin) OCBC Singapore Cycling Team 45 Afiza Fauizan Mohd Shahrul (Mas) ATM 46 Yusop Reduan (Bru) Brunei 47 Iswana, Arin (Ina) Putra Perjuangan Cycling Team 48 Yusrizal Usoff (Mas) MSN Pelapis 49 Zakaria Md. Rafiuddin (Bru) Brunei 50 Syed Mazlan Syed Mohd Hussaini (Mas) Terengganu 51 Marcus Leong (Sin) JFT Cycling 52 Greg Svarc (Sin) Cycleworx 53 Danny Feng (USA) Cycleworx 54 Roman Krasil'nikov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice 55 Ho Jun Rong (Sin) OCBC Singapore Cycling Team 56 Zainul Ariffin Md Arbe Shadatul Farrani (Bru) Brunei 57 Zulkifli Mohd Yazrul Hisham (Mas) Pahang 58 Mohd Hashim Mohd Zarif (Mas) Pahang 59 Nunung Burhanudin (Ina) Putra Perjuangan Cycling Team 60 Rasoul Barati (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team 61 Erik Suprianto (Ina) Customs Cycling Club 62 Adrian Wye Kit Chuah (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team 63 Amiruddin Muhammad Amin (Mas) Wilayah Persekutuan 64 Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Putra Perjuangan Cycling Team 65 Muhamad Faiz Syariffudin Abd Kadir (Mas) MSN Pelapis 66 Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice 67 Mohd Azmi Mohmad Ali (Mas) Melaka 68 Zainal Mohd Nur Rizuan (Mas) ATM 69 Mohammad Akmal Amrun (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:05:17 70 Sarham Miswan (Mas) Melaka 71 Nick Swallow (Sin) Cycleworx 0:05:21 72 Rosdi Mohd Nor Umardi (Mas) Terengganu 0:08:20 DSQ Eng Hou Chai (Mas) Sabah DSQ Mohammad Akmal Amrun (Mas) Malaysia National Team DSQ Mohd Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Malaysia National Team DNF Marvin George (Mas) Sabah DNF Raijesh Ryner Anang (Mas) Sabah DNF Muhamad Firdaus Daud (Mas) Johor DNF Wan Hasan Wan Mohamad Syafiq (Mas) Pahang DNF Muhammad Elmi Jumari (Mas) Melaka DNF Amirudin Jamaludin (Mas) Melaka DNF Mohd Rizal Tisin (Mas) Malaysia National Team DNF Youjie Luke Chen (Sin) JFT Cycling DNF Choon Guan Lim (Sin) JFT Cycling DNF Low Desmond (Sin) JFT Cycling DNF Soh Alan (Sin) JFT Cycling DNF Mohd Farhan Amri Zaid (Mas) MSN Pelapis DNF Abd Aziz Muhammad Raihaan (Bru) Brunei DNF Ang Kee Meng (Sin) OCBC Singapore Cycling Team DNF Jason Chiang (Sin) Cycleworx