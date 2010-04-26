Trending

Spain's Guardia wins Maxxis Cup downhill by over three seconds

Frenchwoman Nicole victorious by less than a second in women's race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bernat Guardia Pascual (Spa)0:02:11.39
2Emanuel Pombo (Por)0:00:03.03
3Antonio Ferreiro Pajuelo (Spa)0:00:04.11
4Sam Dale (GBr)0:00:04.73
5Harry Heath (GBr)0:00:06.13
6Claudio Loureiro (Por)0:00:06.24
7Alex Bond (GBr)0:00:06.94
8Adam Brayton (GBr)0:00:07.29
9Pasqual Canals Flix (Spa)0:00:07.32
10Luis Paulo Vicente Ferreira (Por)0:00:07.77
11Gareth Brewin (GBr)0:00:08.04
12Emyr Davies (GBr)0:00:08.77
13Olivier Nicole (Fra)0:00:08.79
14Paulo Santos (Por)0:00:09.23
15Daniel Pombo (Por)0:00:09.55
16Chris Hutchens (GBr)0:00:09.71
17Romain Paulhan (Fra)0:00:09.90
18Ivan Oulego Moreno (Spa)0:00:10.02
19Peter Williams (GBr)0:00:10.74
20Benjamin Verrier (Fra)0:00:10.82

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Myriam Nicole (Fra)0:02:43.98
2Manon Carpenter (GBr)0:00:00.87
3Aimee Dix (GBr)0:00:03.80
4Harriet Latchem (GBr)0:00:11.07
5Carmen Martinez (Spa)0:00:26.22
6Monet Adams (GBr)0:00:33.38
7Ana Martins (Por)0:01:01.97
8Ajnoha Fontan Omil (Spa)0:01:05.33
9Diana Rodrigues (Por)0:01:31.03

