Spain's Guardia wins Maxxis Cup downhill by over three seconds
Frenchwoman Nicole victorious by less than a second in women's race
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bernat Guardia Pascual (Spa)
|0:02:11.39
|2
|Emanuel Pombo (Por)
|0:00:03.03
|3
|Antonio Ferreiro Pajuelo (Spa)
|0:00:04.11
|4
|Sam Dale (GBr)
|0:00:04.73
|5
|Harry Heath (GBr)
|0:00:06.13
|6
|Claudio Loureiro (Por)
|0:00:06.24
|7
|Alex Bond (GBr)
|0:00:06.94
|8
|Adam Brayton (GBr)
|0:00:07.29
|9
|Pasqual Canals Flix (Spa)
|0:00:07.32
|10
|Luis Paulo Vicente Ferreira (Por)
|0:00:07.77
|11
|Gareth Brewin (GBr)
|0:00:08.04
|12
|Emyr Davies (GBr)
|0:00:08.77
|13
|Olivier Nicole (Fra)
|0:00:08.79
|14
|Paulo Santos (Por)
|0:00:09.23
|15
|Daniel Pombo (Por)
|0:00:09.55
|16
|Chris Hutchens (GBr)
|0:00:09.71
|17
|Romain Paulhan (Fra)
|0:00:09.90
|18
|Ivan Oulego Moreno (Spa)
|0:00:10.02
|19
|Peter Williams (GBr)
|0:00:10.74
|20
|Benjamin Verrier (Fra)
|0:00:10.82
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Myriam Nicole (Fra)
|0:02:43.98
|2
|Manon Carpenter (GBr)
|0:00:00.87
|3
|Aimee Dix (GBr)
|0:00:03.80
|4
|Harriet Latchem (GBr)
|0:00:11.07
|5
|Carmen Martinez (Spa)
|0:00:26.22
|6
|Monet Adams (GBr)
|0:00:33.38
|7
|Ana Martins (Por)
|0:01:01.97
|8
|Ajnoha Fontan Omil (Spa)
|0:01:05.33
|9
|Diana Rodrigues (Por)
|0:01:31.03
