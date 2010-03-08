Trending

Fontana, Lechner triumph in Italy

,

Maremma Cup concludes in Massa Marittima

Image 1 of 10

Alessia Bulleri rides to a win in the junior women's race.

Alessia Bulleri rides to a win in the junior women's race.
(Image credit: Maremma Cup)
Image 2 of 10

Former track world championVera Carrara makes her mountain biking debut.

Former track world championVera Carrara makes her mountain biking debut.
(Image credit: Maremma Cup)
Image 3 of 10

Marco Aurelio Fontana on his way to a win

Marco Aurelio Fontana on his way to a win
(Image credit: Maremma Cup)
Image 4 of 10

Marco Aurelio Fontana wheelies across the line upon winning.

Marco Aurelio Fontana wheelies across the line upon winning.
(Image credit: Maremma Cup)
Image 5 of 10

Eva Lechner on the podium.

Eva Lechner on the podium.
(Image credit: Maremma Cup)
Image 6 of 10

Elite women's podium

Elite women's podium
(Image credit: Maremma Cup)
Image 7 of 10

Elite men's podium

Elite men's podium
(Image credit: Maremma Cup)
Image 8 of 10

Nathalie Schneitter

Nathalie Schneitter
(Image credit: Maremma Cup)
Image 9 of 10

Florian Vogel was among the day's top contenders.

Florian Vogel was among the day's top contenders.
(Image credit: Maremma Cup)
Image 10 of 10

Roger Walder on his way to winning the junior men's race.

Roger Walder on his way to winning the junior men's race.
(Image credit: Maremma Cup)

For fans of Italian mountain biking, the opening round of the Internazionali d'Italia could have no better start than with wins by Italians Marco Aurelio Fontana and Eva Lechner on Sunday. The two Italians won the Maremma Cup in Massa Marittima. Alessia Bulleri, from the island of Elba, also won the junior race ahead of Swiss Roger Walder.

Marco Fontana, now in top form, started fast, keeping pace with World Champion Nino Schurter, Olympic Champion Julien Absalon, Swiss Champion Florian Vogel, Jose Antonio Hermida and Ralph Naef. Fontana and Naef worked together at the front while Absalon and Schurter chased behind, followed by Tony Longo.

At the beginning of the fourth lap, Vogel and Fontana pulled away, leaving Naef, Schurter, Longo, and Absalon.

On lap five, the situation had obviously changed when Fontana, who had gained 50 yards on Vogel managed to enter the stadium at Massa Marittima with a 17-second advantage. He was greeted with applause by fans, who watched him wheelie to the finish.

Vogel finished second, and on the last lap, Schurter applied himself to finish third and take the final spot on the podium ahead of Absalon. Tony Longo, who was fourth last weekend took finishing position number five.

In the women's race, two Colnago teammates Eva Lechner and Nathalie Schneitter did battle. They took over the women's race from the start and were never overtaken by rivals.

Frenchwoman Cecile Ravanel was third, followed by track world champion Vera Carrara in her mountain bike debut.

Sunday's race wrapped up the Maremma Cup for 2010. Fontana took the overal in front of Schurter and Andreas Kugler.

With approval from the Grosseto Chamber of Commerce and the Monte dei Paschi di Siena Foundation and the municipalities of Massa Marittima, Monte Argentario, Grosseto, the Massa Marittima is likely to propose itself as a host of a future stop on the World Cup.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing1:43:35
2Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower Mtb-Racing0:00:29
3Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott-Swisspower Mtb-Racing0:01:02
4Julien Absalon (Fra) Orbea0:01:13
5Tony Longo (Ita) Team Full-Dynamix0:01:38
6Ruben Ruzafa Cueto (Spa)0:02:11
7Inaki Lejarreta Errasti (Spa)0:02:38
8Miguel Martinez (Fra)0:02:55
9Patrik Gallati (Swi)0:03:40
10Ralph Naef (Swi)0:03:55
11Manuel Fumic (Ger)0:04:50
12Rudi Van Houts (Ned)0:05:03
13Johnny Cattaneo (Ita)0:05:49
14Marek Konwa (Pol)0:05:57
15Yader Zoli (Ita)0:06:12
16Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col)0:06:13
17Jelmer Pietersma (Ned)0:06:24
18Stéphane Tempier (Fra)0:06:33
19Karl Markt (Aut)0:07:09
20Mike Felderer (Ita)0:07:25
21Andrea Tiberi (Ita)0:07:29
22Cristian Cominelli (Ita)0:07:38
23Umberto Corti (Ita)0:07:46
24Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa)0:07:58
25Johannes Schweiggl (Ita)0:08:08
26Marcel Wildhaber (Swi)0:09:00
27Samuele Porro (Ita)0:09:12
28Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita)0:10:04
29Massimo De Bertolis (Ita)0:10:14
30Torsten Marx (Ger)0:10:22
31Juri Ragnoli (Ita)0:10:57
32Elia Silvestri (Ita)0:11:17
33Rafael Visinelli (Ita)0:11:26
34Matthias Rupp (Swi)0:11:37
35Frank Beemer (Ned)0:12:14
36Giuseppe Lamastra (Ita)0:12:34
37Luca Braidot (Ita)0:12:43
38Julio Humberto Caro Silva (Col)0:12:45
39Paolo Cesar Montoya Cantillo (CRc)0:12:47
40Marco Bianco (Ita)0:12:55
41Davide Di Marco (Ita)0:13:01
42Roberto Giacobazzi (Ita)0:13:36
43Bart Brentjens (Ned)0:13:37
44Franz Hofer (Ita)0:13:41
45Ramon Bianchi (Ita)0:13:43
46Alessandro Fontana (Ita)0:14:09
47Fabio Hernando Castaneda Monsalve (Col)0:14:13
48Martin Loo (Est)0:14:46
49Roberto Crisi (Ita)0:14:51
50Manfred Reis (Ger)0:15:35
51David Miguel Costa Rodrigues (Por)0:15:57
52Daniele Braidot (Ita)0:16:15
53Ricardo Paulo Reis Marinheiro (Por)0:16:18
54Martino Di Pierdomenico (Ita)0:16:46
55Giovanni Gatti (Ita)0:17:12
56Florian Thie (Swi)0:17:50
57Francesco Niccoli (Ita)0:18:13
58Luca Ronchi (Ita)0:19:27
59Andrea Bravin (Ita)
60Lorenzo Martelli (Ita)
61Alex Lupato (Ita)
62Alessandro Bernardini (Ita)
63Lukas Kaufmann (Swi)
64Nicolò Ferrazzo (Ita)
65Gunther Huber (Ita)
66Gregory Saw (Aus)
67Maurizio Tasca (Ita)
68Christian Pallaoro (Ita)
69Fabian Rabensteiner (Ita)
70Tim Wijnants (Bel)
71Nejc Cernilogar (Slo)
72Thomas Forer (Ita)
73Andrea Dei Tos (Ita)
74Daniel Pozzecco (Ita)
75Alessandro Pierantoni (Ita)
76Alberto Sarto (Ita)
77Hubert Pollinger (Ita)
78Marco Cellini (Ita)
79David Guzzardi (Ita)
80Daniele Mensi (Ita)
81Vincenzo Persico (Ita)
82Thomas Meliti (Ita)
83Roberto Saraceni (Ita)
84Alessandro Bellotto (Ita)
85Tommaso Botti (Ita)
DNFHannes Genze (Ger)
DNFAndreas Kugler (Swi)
DNFMoritz Milatz (Ger)
DNFRobert Gehbauer (Aut)
DNFIrjan Luttenberg (Ned)
DNFMirko Pirazzoli (Ita)
DNFFilippo Blanc (Ita)
DNFMartino Fruet (Ita)
DNFIgor Smarzaro (Ita)
DNFMichele Casagrande (Ita)
DNFFederico Rizza (Ita)
DNFDavide Finetto (Ita)
DNFMarco Ponta (Ita)
DNFPierluigi Bettelli (Ita)
DNFMatteo Valsecchi (Ita)
DNFSebastian Batchelor (GBr)
DNFBalz Weber (Swi)
DNFJosé Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa)
DNFAndrea Ferrari (Ita)
DNFMarzio Deho (Ita)
DNFIgor Baretto (Ita)
DNFPatrick Marcher (Ita)
DNSAlexander Gehbauer (Aut)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Arreghini Südtirol1:23:24
2Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Südtirol0:00:46
3Cécile Ravanel (Fra) Lapierre Interational0:01:55
4Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team0:02:11
5Adelheid Morath (Ger) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team0:02:14
6Katrin Leumann (Swi)0:03:44
7Evelyn Staffler (Ita)0:05:44
8Sandra Santanyes Murillo (Spa)0:06:34
9Daniela Veronesi (SMr)0:07:42
10Judith Pollinger (Ita)0:08:31
11Vivienne Meyer (Swi)0:09:49
12Stephanie Wiedner (Aut)0:10:38
13Lucie Vesela (Cze)0:11:32
14Serena Calvetti (Ita)0:12:12
15Nina Gulino (Ita)0:12:48
16Elena Gaddoni (Ita)0:13:35
17Michela Battaglia (Ita)0:13:51
18Martina Giovanniello (Ita)0:16:16
19Claudia Sieder (Ita)0:17:52
20Sabrina Di Lorenzo (Ita)0:18:30
21Cornelia Schuster (Ita)0:18:42
22Katarina Uhlarikova (Svk)0:18:59
23Chiara Pastore (Ita)0:19:07
24Marta Pastore (Ita)0:21:44
25Vera Carrara (Ita)0:24:00
26Roberta Monaldini (SMr)0:26:06
27Beatrice Balducci (Ita)
DNFTereza Hurikova (Cze)
DNFTatjana Dold (Ger)
DNFSona Jurkova (Cze)
DNSSabrina Enaux (Fra)

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roger Walder (Scott-Swisspower Mtb-Racing)1:14:48
2Denny Lupato (Giant Italia Team)0:00:30
3Andrea Righettini (L'arcobaleno Carraro Team)0:00:53
4Maximilian Vieider (ASC Tiroler Radler Bozen)0:02:56
5Giuseppe Carpino (A.S.D. Team Bikes Ragusa Frw)0:03:03

Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessia Bulleri (Elba Bike)1:10:54
2Miriam Corti (Team Cbe Tecnoimpianti A.S.D.)0:01:32
3Julia Tanner (A.B.C. Egna Neumarkt)0:05:03
4Veronika Widmann (A.B.C. Egna Neumarkt)0:06:07
5Elena Spadaccia (Team Gebi Sistemi)0:06:19

Final Maremma Cup classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita)22pts
2Nino Schurter (Swi)15
3Andreas Kugler (Swi)12
4Rudi Van Houts (Ned)7
5Florian Vogel (Swi)7
6Ralph Näf (Swi)4
7Moritz Milatz (Ger)3
8Lukas Kaufmann (Swi)2
9Julien Absalon (Fra)2
10Tony Longo (Ita)2

Latest on Cyclingnews