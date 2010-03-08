Image 1 of 10 Alessia Bulleri rides to a win in the junior women's race. (Image credit: Maremma Cup) Image 2 of 10 Former track world championVera Carrara makes her mountain biking debut. (Image credit: Maremma Cup) Image 3 of 10 Marco Aurelio Fontana on his way to a win (Image credit: Maremma Cup) Image 4 of 10 Marco Aurelio Fontana wheelies across the line upon winning. (Image credit: Maremma Cup) Image 5 of 10 Eva Lechner on the podium. (Image credit: Maremma Cup) Image 6 of 10 Elite women's podium (Image credit: Maremma Cup) Image 7 of 10 Elite men's podium (Image credit: Maremma Cup) Image 8 of 10 Nathalie Schneitter (Image credit: Maremma Cup) Image 9 of 10 Florian Vogel was among the day's top contenders. (Image credit: Maremma Cup) Image 10 of 10 Roger Walder on his way to winning the junior men's race. (Image credit: Maremma Cup)

For fans of Italian mountain biking, the opening round of the Internazionali d'Italia could have no better start than with wins by Italians Marco Aurelio Fontana and Eva Lechner on Sunday. The two Italians won the Maremma Cup in Massa Marittima. Alessia Bulleri, from the island of Elba, also won the junior race ahead of Swiss Roger Walder.

Marco Fontana, now in top form, started fast, keeping pace with World Champion Nino Schurter, Olympic Champion Julien Absalon, Swiss Champion Florian Vogel, Jose Antonio Hermida and Ralph Naef. Fontana and Naef worked together at the front while Absalon and Schurter chased behind, followed by Tony Longo.

At the beginning of the fourth lap, Vogel and Fontana pulled away, leaving Naef, Schurter, Longo, and Absalon.

On lap five, the situation had obviously changed when Fontana, who had gained 50 yards on Vogel managed to enter the stadium at Massa Marittima with a 17-second advantage. He was greeted with applause by fans, who watched him wheelie to the finish.

Vogel finished second, and on the last lap, Schurter applied himself to finish third and take the final spot on the podium ahead of Absalon. Tony Longo, who was fourth last weekend took finishing position number five.

In the women's race, two Colnago teammates Eva Lechner and Nathalie Schneitter did battle. They took over the women's race from the start and were never overtaken by rivals.

Frenchwoman Cecile Ravanel was third, followed by track world champion Vera Carrara in her mountain bike debut.

Sunday's race wrapped up the Maremma Cup for 2010. Fontana took the overal in front of Schurter and Andreas Kugler.

With approval from the Grosseto Chamber of Commerce and the Monte dei Paschi di Siena Foundation and the municipalities of Massa Marittima, Monte Argentario, Grosseto, the Massa Marittima is likely to propose itself as a host of a future stop on the World Cup.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing 1:43:35 2 Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower Mtb-Racing 0:00:29 3 Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott-Swisspower Mtb-Racing 0:01:02 4 Julien Absalon (Fra) Orbea 0:01:13 5 Tony Longo (Ita) Team Full-Dynamix 0:01:38 6 Ruben Ruzafa Cueto (Spa) 0:02:11 7 Inaki Lejarreta Errasti (Spa) 0:02:38 8 Miguel Martinez (Fra) 0:02:55 9 Patrik Gallati (Swi) 0:03:40 10 Ralph Naef (Swi) 0:03:55 11 Manuel Fumic (Ger) 0:04:50 12 Rudi Van Houts (Ned) 0:05:03 13 Johnny Cattaneo (Ita) 0:05:49 14 Marek Konwa (Pol) 0:05:57 15 Yader Zoli (Ita) 0:06:12 16 Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) 0:06:13 17 Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) 0:06:24 18 Stéphane Tempier (Fra) 0:06:33 19 Karl Markt (Aut) 0:07:09 20 Mike Felderer (Ita) 0:07:25 21 Andrea Tiberi (Ita) 0:07:29 22 Cristian Cominelli (Ita) 0:07:38 23 Umberto Corti (Ita) 0:07:46 24 Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) 0:07:58 25 Johannes Schweiggl (Ita) 0:08:08 26 Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) 0:09:00 27 Samuele Porro (Ita) 0:09:12 28 Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) 0:10:04 29 Massimo De Bertolis (Ita) 0:10:14 30 Torsten Marx (Ger) 0:10:22 31 Juri Ragnoli (Ita) 0:10:57 32 Elia Silvestri (Ita) 0:11:17 33 Rafael Visinelli (Ita) 0:11:26 34 Matthias Rupp (Swi) 0:11:37 35 Frank Beemer (Ned) 0:12:14 36 Giuseppe Lamastra (Ita) 0:12:34 37 Luca Braidot (Ita) 0:12:43 38 Julio Humberto Caro Silva (Col) 0:12:45 39 Paolo Cesar Montoya Cantillo (CRc) 0:12:47 40 Marco Bianco (Ita) 0:12:55 41 Davide Di Marco (Ita) 0:13:01 42 Roberto Giacobazzi (Ita) 0:13:36 43 Bart Brentjens (Ned) 0:13:37 44 Franz Hofer (Ita) 0:13:41 45 Ramon Bianchi (Ita) 0:13:43 46 Alessandro Fontana (Ita) 0:14:09 47 Fabio Hernando Castaneda Monsalve (Col) 0:14:13 48 Martin Loo (Est) 0:14:46 49 Roberto Crisi (Ita) 0:14:51 50 Manfred Reis (Ger) 0:15:35 51 David Miguel Costa Rodrigues (Por) 0:15:57 52 Daniele Braidot (Ita) 0:16:15 53 Ricardo Paulo Reis Marinheiro (Por) 0:16:18 54 Martino Di Pierdomenico (Ita) 0:16:46 55 Giovanni Gatti (Ita) 0:17:12 56 Florian Thie (Swi) 0:17:50 57 Francesco Niccoli (Ita) 0:18:13 58 Luca Ronchi (Ita) 0:19:27 59 Andrea Bravin (Ita) 60 Lorenzo Martelli (Ita) 61 Alex Lupato (Ita) 62 Alessandro Bernardini (Ita) 63 Lukas Kaufmann (Swi) 64 Nicolò Ferrazzo (Ita) 65 Gunther Huber (Ita) 66 Gregory Saw (Aus) 67 Maurizio Tasca (Ita) 68 Christian Pallaoro (Ita) 69 Fabian Rabensteiner (Ita) 70 Tim Wijnants (Bel) 71 Nejc Cernilogar (Slo) 72 Thomas Forer (Ita) 73 Andrea Dei Tos (Ita) 74 Daniel Pozzecco (Ita) 75 Alessandro Pierantoni (Ita) 76 Alberto Sarto (Ita) 77 Hubert Pollinger (Ita) 78 Marco Cellini (Ita) 79 David Guzzardi (Ita) 80 Daniele Mensi (Ita) 81 Vincenzo Persico (Ita) 82 Thomas Meliti (Ita) 83 Roberto Saraceni (Ita) 84 Alessandro Bellotto (Ita) 85 Tommaso Botti (Ita) DNF Hannes Genze (Ger) DNF Andreas Kugler (Swi) DNF Moritz Milatz (Ger) DNF Robert Gehbauer (Aut) DNF Irjan Luttenberg (Ned) DNF Mirko Pirazzoli (Ita) DNF Filippo Blanc (Ita) DNF Martino Fruet (Ita) DNF Igor Smarzaro (Ita) DNF Michele Casagrande (Ita) DNF Federico Rizza (Ita) DNF Davide Finetto (Ita) DNF Marco Ponta (Ita) DNF Pierluigi Bettelli (Ita) DNF Matteo Valsecchi (Ita) DNF Sebastian Batchelor (GBr) DNF Balz Weber (Swi) DNF José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) DNF Andrea Ferrari (Ita) DNF Marzio Deho (Ita) DNF Igor Baretto (Ita) DNF Patrick Marcher (Ita) DNS Alexander Gehbauer (Aut)

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Arreghini Südtirol 1:23:24 2 Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Südtirol 0:00:46 3 Cécile Ravanel (Fra) Lapierre Interational 0:01:55 4 Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team 0:02:11 5 Adelheid Morath (Ger) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team 0:02:14 6 Katrin Leumann (Swi) 0:03:44 7 Evelyn Staffler (Ita) 0:05:44 8 Sandra Santanyes Murillo (Spa) 0:06:34 9 Daniela Veronesi (SMr) 0:07:42 10 Judith Pollinger (Ita) 0:08:31 11 Vivienne Meyer (Swi) 0:09:49 12 Stephanie Wiedner (Aut) 0:10:38 13 Lucie Vesela (Cze) 0:11:32 14 Serena Calvetti (Ita) 0:12:12 15 Nina Gulino (Ita) 0:12:48 16 Elena Gaddoni (Ita) 0:13:35 17 Michela Battaglia (Ita) 0:13:51 18 Martina Giovanniello (Ita) 0:16:16 19 Claudia Sieder (Ita) 0:17:52 20 Sabrina Di Lorenzo (Ita) 0:18:30 21 Cornelia Schuster (Ita) 0:18:42 22 Katarina Uhlarikova (Svk) 0:18:59 23 Chiara Pastore (Ita) 0:19:07 24 Marta Pastore (Ita) 0:21:44 25 Vera Carrara (Ita) 0:24:00 26 Roberta Monaldini (SMr) 0:26:06 27 Beatrice Balducci (Ita) DNF Tereza Hurikova (Cze) DNF Tatjana Dold (Ger) DNF Sona Jurkova (Cze) DNS Sabrina Enaux (Fra)

Junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Roger Walder (Scott-Swisspower Mtb-Racing) 1:14:48 2 Denny Lupato (Giant Italia Team) 0:00:30 3 Andrea Righettini (L'arcobaleno Carraro Team) 0:00:53 4 Maximilian Vieider (ASC Tiroler Radler Bozen) 0:02:56 5 Giuseppe Carpino (A.S.D. Team Bikes Ragusa Frw) 0:03:03

Junior women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alessia Bulleri (Elba Bike) 1:10:54 2 Miriam Corti (Team Cbe Tecnoimpianti A.S.D.) 0:01:32 3 Julia Tanner (A.B.C. Egna Neumarkt) 0:05:03 4 Veronika Widmann (A.B.C. Egna Neumarkt) 0:06:07 5 Elena Spadaccia (Team Gebi Sistemi) 0:06:19