Parti defeats Buruczki, Akgul for win
Hungarian 1-2 in Turkey
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andras Parti (Hun)
|1:43:28
|2
|Szilard Buruczki (Hun)
|0:03:31
|3
|Bilal Akgul (Tur)
|0:04:56
|4
|Periklis Ilias (Gre)
|0:06:25
|5
|Marios Athanasiadis (Cyp)
|0:09:51
|6
|Benjamin Buchi (Swi)
|0:10:09
|7
|Vasilis Adamou (Cyp)
|0:10:17
|8
|Abdulkadir Kelleci (Tur)
|0:11:07
|9
|Georgios Pattes-Toumanis (Gre)
|0:14:47
|10
|Hamza Kansiz (Tur)
|0:15:43
|11
|Alexios Kokovikas (Gre)
|0:19:59
|12
|Gokhan Uzuntas (Tur)
|13
|Bayram Eroglu (Tur)
|14
|Yavuz Kilim (Tur)
|15
|Mehmet Kurt (Tur)
|16
|Michalis Kittis (Cyp)
|17
|Ozan Ali Bulunmaz (Tur)
|18
|Kunuk Gokay (Tur)
|19
|Volkan Kultepe (Tur)
|20
|Kadir Dogan (Tur)
|21
|Mustafa V. Koca (Tur)
|22
|Duraloglu Kadir (Tur)
|1
|Barbara Benko (Hun)
|1:34:30
|2
|Eszter Dosa (Hun)
|0:10:26
|3
|Semra Yetis (Tur)
|0:12:19
|4
|Esra Kurkcu (Tur)
|0:17:25
|5
|Inbar Ronen (Isr)
|0:22:06
|6
|Eda Konuk (Tur)
|7
|Asuman Burcu Balci (Tur)
|8
|Ayris Isik (Tur)
|9
|Pelin Bayram (Tur)
