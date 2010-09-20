Trending

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andras Parti (Hun)1:43:28
2Szilard Buruczki (Hun)0:03:31
3Bilal Akgul (Tur)0:04:56
4Periklis Ilias (Gre)0:06:25
5Marios Athanasiadis (Cyp)0:09:51
6Benjamin Buchi (Swi)0:10:09
7Vasilis Adamou (Cyp)0:10:17
8Abdulkadir Kelleci (Tur)0:11:07
9Georgios Pattes-Toumanis (Gre)0:14:47
10Hamza Kansiz (Tur)0:15:43
11Alexios Kokovikas (Gre)0:19:59
12Gokhan Uzuntas (Tur)
13Bayram Eroglu (Tur)
14Yavuz Kilim (Tur)
15Mehmet Kurt (Tur)
16Michalis Kittis (Cyp)
17Ozan Ali Bulunmaz (Tur)
18Kunuk Gokay (Tur)
19Volkan Kultepe (Tur)
20Kadir Dogan (Tur)
21Mustafa V. Koca (Tur)
22Duraloglu Kadir (Tur)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Barbara Benko (Hun)1:34:30
2Eszter Dosa (Hun)0:10:26
3Semra Yetis (Tur)0:12:19
4Esra Kurkcu (Tur)0:17:25
5Inbar Ronen (Isr)0:22:06
6Eda Konuk (Tur)
7Asuman Burcu Balci (Tur)
8Ayris Isik (Tur)
9Pelin Bayram (Tur)

