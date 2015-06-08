Trending

Clarke and Schneider win in Manhattan Beach

NCC round six hosts top criterium racers

The Schneider sisters, Samantha and Skylar worked together for a good showing for Iscorp p/b Smart Choice MRI.

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Sam Schneider wins best young rider

(Image credit: Matt James)
Ty Magner (Hincapie Racing) and Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) before the race begins

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare)
2David Santos (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
3Garrett Olsen (Team Skyline)
4Rene Corella
5Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati-WTR)
6Fabrizio VonNacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
7Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare)
8James LaBerge (Champion System - Stans NoTubes)
9Christopher Barton (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
10Ryan Aitcheson
11Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling Team)
12Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare)
13Quinten Kirby (SoCalCycling.com)
14Kayle Leo Grande (Surf City Cyclery/STERLING BMW)
15Derek Brauch (Surf City Cyclery/STERLING BMW)
16Justin Williams (Astellas Cycling Team)
17Demis Aleman
18Eder Frayre
19Anthony Morrow (S2C/Primal)
20Scott Francis (Monster Media Elite Masters)
21Cullen Easter (Airgas-Safeway Cycling)
22Geron Williams (Champion System - Stan's No Tubes)
23Danny Kam (Monster Media Elite Masters)
24Dustin Armstrong (Serious Cycling)
25Andrew Bosco (BBI-SIC Cycling)
26erick sobey (SPY GIANT RIDE p/b GQ-6)
27Stephan Hoffman (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
28Josh Ruiz (SoCalCycling.com)
29Juan Pimentel Jr. (Champion System - Stans NoTubes)
30Leonardo Martinez
31Arturo Anaya (Bahati-WTR)
32francisco Javier flores Ruiz
33Tyler Locke (PAA/Empire Bikes)
34Martin Adamczyk (SDBC/EMERALD TEXTILES)
35Daniel Katz (PAA/Empire Bikes)
36Logan Fiedler (SPY GIANT RIDE p/b GQ-6)
37Hogan Sills (Astellas Cycling Team)
38Ian Umstead (Village Volkswagen Cycling Team)
39Evan Stade (Bike Effect)
40Victor Ayala (Michelob Ultra - La Grange +21)
41Robert Kamppila (Surf City Cyclery/STERLING BMW)
42Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare)
43Peter Olejniczak (Astellas Cycling Team)
44Stefano Barberi (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
45Mike Tettleton (Team Velosport-CA)
46Brandon Gritters (Rock N' Road Cyclery)
47Ulises Castillo (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
48Jacob Gerhardt (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
49Eric Hilbrecht (hie cycling/RW)
50Miles LaMon (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
51Steven Davis (SoCalCycling.com)
52Stathis Sakellariadis (SPY GIANT RIDE p/b GQ-6)
53Wesley Eslick
54Daniel Gay (SPY GIANT RIDE p/b GQ-6)
55Luis-Alejandro Zamudio (Rock Racing)
56Robert Frank (Hot Wheels Factory Team)
57Blake Anton (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
58David Robertson (SoCalCycling.com)
59Emmanuel Suarez (PAA/Empire Bikes)
60Brian McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
DNFShawn Dobbs (US Military Cycling Team)
DNFAdam Mills (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)
DNFSoren Molina (Rock Racing)
DNFFrank Sarate (SoCalCycling.com)
DNFCharon Smith (Surf City Cyclery/STERLING BMW)
DNFShawn Wayland (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
DNFAaron Wimberley (Surf City Cyclery/STERLING BMW)
DNFPatrick Caro (Full Circle Cycling)
DNFJoseph Pasqualetto (PAA/Empire Bikes)
DNFMichael Smith
DNFAntonio Cruz

Women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Samantha Schneider (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI)
2Tina Pic (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
3Erica Allar (Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking)
4Skylar Schneider (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI)
5Jamie Gilgen
6Morgan Brown (Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking)
7holly breck (Incycle Racing p/b Full Circle Cycling)
8Lauren Mulwitz (Sisterhood of Cycling)
9Yussely Soto (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI)
10Angelica Frayre (SPY GIANT RIDE p/b GQ-6)
11Emily Georgeson (Monster Media Elite Women)
12Krista Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO-SVB)
13Shelby Reynolds (Incycle Racing p/b Full Circle Cycling)
14Trina Jacobson (SPY GIANT RIDE p/b GQ-6)
15Nicolle Bruderer
16Jenny Rios
17Mary Elizabeth Maroon (ACADEMY)
18Hanna Muegge (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees)
19Daniela Garcia (Michelob Ultra - La Grange +21)
20Charity Chia (South Bay Wheelmen)
21Joy McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
22Jennifer Whalen (SPY GIANT RIDE p/b GQ-6)
23Vikki Appel (Sisterhood of Cycling)
24Karen Meske (Holliday Rock p/b Zoca)
25Kate Wilson (Michelob Ultra - La Grange +21)
26Moirin Nelson (fastercyclist.com)
27Michelle Khare
28Tracy Tilton (Incycle Racing p/b Full Circle Cycling)
29Siobhan McNamara (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees)
30Summer Moak (TWENTY16 Devo Presented by SHO-AIR)
31Shannon Castle (Holliday Rock p/b Zoca)
32Amy Benner (Incycle Racing p/b Full Circle Cycling)
33Alicia Silvera (Michelob Ultra - La Grange +21)
34Caitlin Laroche (Monster Media Elite Women)
35Morgan Kapp (Michelob Ultra - La Grange +21)
36Julie Bellerose (Incycle Racing p/b Full Circle Cycling)
37Brenna Nelson (fastercyclist.com)
38Ivie Crawford (JETCycling)
39Terra Kier (Michelob Ultra - La Grange +21)
40Michelle Ignash (Monster Media Elite Women)
41Lexie Millard (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI)
42Suzanne Sonye (Monster Media Elite Women)
43Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
44Priscilla Calderon
45Nicole Brandt (Monster Media Elite Women)
46Amy Firth (South Bay Wheelmen)
DNSDara Rogers (Monster Media Elite Women)
DNFBethany Allen (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports)
DNFAlexis Gannis (GPE Racing p/b Athlete Octane)
DNFRachel Swan (Strive Racing)
DNFAngela Wimberly (UC Cyclery/JW Floors)

