Clarke and Schneider win in Manhattan Beach
NCC round six hosts top criterium racers
Image 1 of 3
Image 2 of 3
Image 3 of 3
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare)
|2
|David Santos (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
|3
|Garrett Olsen (Team Skyline)
|4
|Rene Corella
|5
|Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati-WTR)
|6
|Fabrizio VonNacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
|7
|Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare)
|8
|James LaBerge (Champion System - Stans NoTubes)
|9
|Christopher Barton (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
|10
|Ryan Aitcheson
|11
|Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling Team)
|12
|Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare)
|13
|Quinten Kirby (SoCalCycling.com)
|14
|Kayle Leo Grande (Surf City Cyclery/STERLING BMW)
|15
|Derek Brauch (Surf City Cyclery/STERLING BMW)
|16
|Justin Williams (Astellas Cycling Team)
|17
|Demis Aleman
|18
|Eder Frayre
|19
|Anthony Morrow (S2C/Primal)
|20
|Scott Francis (Monster Media Elite Masters)
|21
|Cullen Easter (Airgas-Safeway Cycling)
|22
|Geron Williams (Champion System - Stan's No Tubes)
|23
|Danny Kam (Monster Media Elite Masters)
|24
|Dustin Armstrong (Serious Cycling)
|25
|Andrew Bosco (BBI-SIC Cycling)
|26
|erick sobey (SPY GIANT RIDE p/b GQ-6)
|27
|Stephan Hoffman (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|28
|Josh Ruiz (SoCalCycling.com)
|29
|Juan Pimentel Jr. (Champion System - Stans NoTubes)
|30
|Leonardo Martinez
|31
|Arturo Anaya (Bahati-WTR)
|32
|francisco Javier flores Ruiz
|33
|Tyler Locke (PAA/Empire Bikes)
|34
|Martin Adamczyk (SDBC/EMERALD TEXTILES)
|35
|Daniel Katz (PAA/Empire Bikes)
|36
|Logan Fiedler (SPY GIANT RIDE p/b GQ-6)
|37
|Hogan Sills (Astellas Cycling Team)
|38
|Ian Umstead (Village Volkswagen Cycling Team)
|39
|Evan Stade (Bike Effect)
|40
|Victor Ayala (Michelob Ultra - La Grange +21)
|41
|Robert Kamppila (Surf City Cyclery/STERLING BMW)
|42
|Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare)
|43
|Peter Olejniczak (Astellas Cycling Team)
|44
|Stefano Barberi (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
|45
|Mike Tettleton (Team Velosport-CA)
|46
|Brandon Gritters (Rock N' Road Cyclery)
|47
|Ulises Castillo (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
|48
|Jacob Gerhardt (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|49
|Eric Hilbrecht (hie cycling/RW)
|50
|Miles LaMon (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|51
|Steven Davis (SoCalCycling.com)
|52
|Stathis Sakellariadis (SPY GIANT RIDE p/b GQ-6)
|53
|Wesley Eslick
|54
|Daniel Gay (SPY GIANT RIDE p/b GQ-6)
|55
|Luis-Alejandro Zamudio (Rock Racing)
|56
|Robert Frank (Hot Wheels Factory Team)
|57
|Blake Anton (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|58
|David Robertson (SoCalCycling.com)
|59
|Emmanuel Suarez (PAA/Empire Bikes)
|60
|Brian McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
|DNF
|Shawn Dobbs (US Military Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Adam Mills (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Soren Molina (Rock Racing)
|DNF
|Frank Sarate (SoCalCycling.com)
|DNF
|Charon Smith (Surf City Cyclery/STERLING BMW)
|DNF
|Shawn Wayland (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
|DNF
|Aaron Wimberley (Surf City Cyclery/STERLING BMW)
|DNF
|Patrick Caro (Full Circle Cycling)
|DNF
|Joseph Pasqualetto (PAA/Empire Bikes)
|DNF
|Michael Smith
|DNF
|Antonio Cruz
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Samantha Schneider (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI)
|2
|Tina Pic (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|3
|Erica Allar (Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking)
|4
|Skylar Schneider (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI)
|5
|Jamie Gilgen
|6
|Morgan Brown (Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking)
|7
|holly breck (Incycle Racing p/b Full Circle Cycling)
|8
|Lauren Mulwitz (Sisterhood of Cycling)
|9
|Yussely Soto (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI)
|10
|Angelica Frayre (SPY GIANT RIDE p/b GQ-6)
|11
|Emily Georgeson (Monster Media Elite Women)
|12
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO-SVB)
|13
|Shelby Reynolds (Incycle Racing p/b Full Circle Cycling)
|14
|Trina Jacobson (SPY GIANT RIDE p/b GQ-6)
|15
|Nicolle Bruderer
|16
|Jenny Rios
|17
|Mary Elizabeth Maroon (ACADEMY)
|18
|Hanna Muegge (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees)
|19
|Daniela Garcia (Michelob Ultra - La Grange +21)
|20
|Charity Chia (South Bay Wheelmen)
|21
|Joy McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
|22
|Jennifer Whalen (SPY GIANT RIDE p/b GQ-6)
|23
|Vikki Appel (Sisterhood of Cycling)
|24
|Karen Meske (Holliday Rock p/b Zoca)
|25
|Kate Wilson (Michelob Ultra - La Grange +21)
|26
|Moirin Nelson (fastercyclist.com)
|27
|Michelle Khare
|28
|Tracy Tilton (Incycle Racing p/b Full Circle Cycling)
|29
|Siobhan McNamara (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees)
|30
|Summer Moak (TWENTY16 Devo Presented by SHO-AIR)
|31
|Shannon Castle (Holliday Rock p/b Zoca)
|32
|Amy Benner (Incycle Racing p/b Full Circle Cycling)
|33
|Alicia Silvera (Michelob Ultra - La Grange +21)
|34
|Caitlin Laroche (Monster Media Elite Women)
|35
|Morgan Kapp (Michelob Ultra - La Grange +21)
|36
|Julie Bellerose (Incycle Racing p/b Full Circle Cycling)
|37
|Brenna Nelson (fastercyclist.com)
|38
|Ivie Crawford (JETCycling)
|39
|Terra Kier (Michelob Ultra - La Grange +21)
|40
|Michelle Ignash (Monster Media Elite Women)
|41
|Lexie Millard (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI)
|42
|Suzanne Sonye (Monster Media Elite Women)
|43
|Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|44
|Priscilla Calderon
|45
|Nicole Brandt (Monster Media Elite Women)
|46
|Amy Firth (South Bay Wheelmen)
|DNS
|Dara Rogers (Monster Media Elite Women)
|DNF
|Bethany Allen (ZOCA p/b Halo Sports)
|DNF
|Alexis Gannis (GPE Racing p/b Athlete Octane)
|DNF
|Rachel Swan (Strive Racing)
|DNF
|Angela Wimberly (UC Cyclery/JW Floors)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
-
Arkéa-Samsic to ride Canyon bikes in 2020French squad switch from BH for a two-year deal with German manufacturer
-
Evans Cycles Black FridayThe Evans Cycles Black Friday sale is live, here's our roundup of the best deals
-
Remembering Poulidor and his enduring presence at the Tour de FranceFrenchman attended every edition of the race since 1962
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy