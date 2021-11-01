Funston wins day 2 at Major Taylor Cross Cup
By Cyclingnews
Swartz, Van Kempen round out podium
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Scott Funston (USA)
|0:58:22
|2
|Caleb Swartz (USA)
|0:00:12
|3
|Jules Van Kempen (USA)
|0:00:38
|4
|Cody Cupp (USA)
|0:01:08
|5
|Gosse Van Der Meer (Ned)
|0:01:22
|6
|Jonathan Anderson (USA)
|0:01:49
|7
|Ross Ellwood (USA)
|0:01:52
|8
|Allan Schroeder (USA)
|0:02:08
|9
|Casey Hildebrandt (USA)
|0:02:14
|10
|Daxton Mock (USA)
|0:02:23
|11
|Dillon Mcneill (USA)
|0:02:35
|12
|Andrew Dillman (USA)
|0:03:06
|13
|Brian Matter (USA)
|0:03:50
|14
|Rory Jack (USA)
|0:04:09
|15
|Cody Kaiser (USA)
|0:04:22
|16
|Andrew Giniat (USA)
|0:04:23
|17
|Matthew Riley (USA)
|0:04:28
|18
|Tyler Cloutier (USA)
|0:04:43
|19
|Michael Larson (USA)
|0:04:53
|20
|Eric Thompson (USA)
|0:05:25
|21
|Lucas Stierwalt (USA)
|0:05:46
|22
|Mark Myles (USA)
|0:06:01
|23
|Terol Pursell (USA)
|0:06:19
|24
|Nick Carter (USA)
|0:06:44
|25
|Ryder Uetrecht (USA)
|0:07:52
|26
|Travis Livermon (USA)
|27
|Peter Swinand (USA)
|28
|Luke Arens (USA)
|29
|John Paul Amalong (USA)
|30
|Nathan Knowles (USA)
|31
|Ethan Jedlicka (USA)
|32
|Trevor August (USA)
|33
|Michael Sanders (USA)
|34
|Seamus O'Connor-Walker (USA)
|35
|Josh Bauer (USA)
|36
|Andrew Loaiza (USA)
|37
|Nicholas Tabares (USA)
|38
|Henry Mcalvanah (USA)
|39
|Jon Okenfuss (Lux)
|40
|Shawn Geiger (USA)
|41
|Mark Hewitt (USA)
|DNS
|Jeremy Bloyd-Peshkin (USA)
|DNS
|Eli House (USA)
|DNS
|Kyle Johnson (USA)
