Funston wins day 2 at Major Taylor Cross Cup

By

Swartz, Van Kempen round out podium

Elite Men
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Funston (USA) 0:58:22
2Caleb Swartz (USA) 0:00:12
3Jules Van Kempen (USA) 0:00:38
4Cody Cupp (USA) 0:01:08
5Gosse Van Der Meer (Ned) 0:01:22
6Jonathan Anderson (USA) 0:01:49
7Ross Ellwood (USA) 0:01:52
8Allan Schroeder (USA) 0:02:08
9Casey Hildebrandt (USA) 0:02:14
10Daxton Mock (USA) 0:02:23
11Dillon Mcneill (USA) 0:02:35
12Andrew Dillman (USA) 0:03:06
13Brian Matter (USA) 0:03:50
14Rory Jack (USA) 0:04:09
15Cody Kaiser (USA) 0:04:22
16Andrew Giniat (USA) 0:04:23
17Matthew Riley (USA) 0:04:28
18Tyler Cloutier (USA) 0:04:43
19Michael Larson (USA) 0:04:53
20Eric Thompson (USA) 0:05:25
21Lucas Stierwalt (USA) 0:05:46
22Mark Myles (USA) 0:06:01
23Terol Pursell (USA) 0:06:19
24Nick Carter (USA) 0:06:44
25Ryder Uetrecht (USA) 0:07:52
26Travis Livermon (USA)
27Peter Swinand (USA)
28Luke Arens (USA)
29John Paul Amalong (USA)
30Nathan Knowles (USA)
31Ethan Jedlicka (USA)
32Trevor August (USA)
33Michael Sanders (USA)
34Seamus O'Connor-Walker (USA)
35Josh Bauer (USA)
36Andrew Loaiza (USA)
37Nicholas Tabares (USA)
38Henry Mcalvanah (USA)
39Jon Okenfuss (Lux)
40Shawn Geiger (USA)
41Mark Hewitt (USA)
DNSJeremy Bloyd-Peshkin (USA)
DNSEli House (USA)
DNSKyle Johnson (USA)
