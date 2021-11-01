Gilbert doubles up in Major Taylor Cross Cup
By Cyclingnews
Megale, Gunsalus round out podium
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sunny Gilbert (USA)
|0:50:14
|2
|Anna Megale (USA)
|0:00:47
|3
|Lizzy Gunsalus (USA)
|0:01:06
|4
|Jennifer Malik (USA)
|0:01:13
|5
|Erica Zaveta (USA)
|0:01:39
|6
|Emily Werner (USA)
|0:01:55
|7
|Lauren Zoerner (USA)
|0:02:41
|8
|Hannah Arensman (USA)
|0:02:59
|9
|Austin Killips (USA)
|0:03:54
|10
|Traci Judge (USA)
|0:05:31
|11
|Erin Feldhausen (USA)
|0:05:59
|12
|Maria Larkin (Irl)
|0:06:18
|13
|Ivy Audrain (USA)
|0:06:34
|14
|Caitlin Neuman (USA)
|0:06:35
|15
|Brooke Lyman (USA)
|16
|Alijah Beatty (USA)
|17
|Rachel Rubino (USA)
|18
|Clementine Nixon (USA)
|19
|Sarah Larson (USA)
|20
|Ivy Pedersen (USA)
|21
|Laura Alagna (USA)
|DNS
|Natalie Smith (USA)
Gilbert doubles up in Major Taylor Cross CupMegale, Gunsalus round out podium
