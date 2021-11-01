Trending

Gilbert doubles up in Major Taylor Cross Cup

By

Megale, Gunsalus round out podium

Sunny Gilbert rides a descent
Sunny Gilbert rides a descent (Image credit: dejansmaicphoto)

Elite Women
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sunny Gilbert (USA) 0:50:14
2Anna Megale (USA) 0:00:47
3Lizzy Gunsalus (USA) 0:01:06
4Jennifer Malik (USA) 0:01:13
5Erica Zaveta (USA) 0:01:39
6Emily Werner (USA) 0:01:55
7Lauren Zoerner (USA) 0:02:41
8Hannah Arensman (USA) 0:02:59
9Austin Killips (USA) 0:03:54
10Traci Judge (USA) 0:05:31
11Erin Feldhausen (USA) 0:05:59
12Maria Larkin (Irl) 0:06:18
13Ivy Audrain (USA) 0:06:34
14Caitlin Neuman (USA) 0:06:35
15Brooke Lyman (USA)
16Alijah Beatty (USA)
17Rachel Rubino (USA)
18Clementine Nixon (USA)
19Sarah Larson (USA)
20Ivy Pedersen (USA)
21Laura Alagna (USA)
DNSNatalie Smith (USA)
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Latest on Cyclingnews