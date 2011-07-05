Trending

Petrovski takes out Macedonian national title

VSD Energi team unable to out-manoeuvre lone Velo-M rider

Stefan Petrovski and Jose Jovanov in the breakaway.

(Image credit: Marjan Petrovski)
The elite men's podium.

(Image credit: Marjan Petrovski)

Elite Men - Brief
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Stefan Petrovski - Cycling Team VELO-M
2Joze Jovanov - VSD ENERGI
3Goran Kuzmanovski - VSD ENERGI

