Petrovski takes out Macedonian national title
VSD Energi team unable to out-manoeuvre lone Velo-M rider
Elite Men Road Race: -
Image 1 of 2
Image 2 of 2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Stefan Petrovski - Cycling Team VELO-M
|2
|Joze Jovanov - VSD ENERGI
|3
|Goran Kuzmanovski - VSD ENERGI
