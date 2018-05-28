Lotto Thuringen Ladies Tour: Rivera wins stage 1
Photo-finish sprint leaves Fournier in second place
Coryn Rivera (Sunweb) took her first victory this season at stage 1 of the Lotto Thuringen Ladies Tour in Schleusingen on Monday. It was a photo-finish sprint that officials later awarded to Rivera, while Roxane Fournier (FDJ) finished second. The pair had a clear separation of a few bike lengths ahead of the next group of sprinters, and Lisa Brennauer (Wiggle High5) finished third.
Rivera now leads the overall race ahead of Fournier and Ellen van Dijk (Sunweb), who moved into third after collecting time bonuses on the intermediate sprints. Brennauer is fourth overall, nine seconds behind Rivera.
The opening stage of the UCI 2.1, seven-day event started and finished in Schleusingen. The women raced seven laps of a 12.2km circuit for a total of 82.5km. The race continues Tuesday with a 136km stage in Meiningen.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|2:09:24
|2
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|3
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5
|0:00:02
|4
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|5
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops
|6
|Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:00:05
|7
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|8
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|9
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Drops
|10
|Alba Teruel (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|11
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|12
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
|13
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|14
|Stine Borgli (Nor) Norway
|15
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|16
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|17
|Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
|18
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|19
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Movistar Team Women
|20
|Paulien Koster (Ned) NWVG-UPLUS
|0:00:09
|21
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|22
|Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Mat-Atom Deweloper
|23
|Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Martina Ritter (Aut) Wiggle High5
|25
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|26
|Maelle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00:12
|27
|Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling
|28
|Demi Vollering (Ned) SWABOLadies.nl
|29
|Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|30
|Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
|31
|Gudrun Stock (Ger) Maxx Solar Lindig Women Cycling
|32
|Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana
|33
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops
|34
|Grace Brown (Aus) Wiggle High5
|35
|Carolin Schiff (Ger) Maxx Solar Lindis Women Cycling
|36
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops
|37
|Aurela Nerlo (Pol) Mat-Atom Deweloper
|38
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|39
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|40
|Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Germany
|41
|Jutta Stienen (Swi) Re/Max Cycling Team
|42
|Hayley Simmonds (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|43
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|44
|Marta Lach (Pol) Mt-Atom Deweloper
|45
|Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|46
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|47
|Irina Ivanova (Rus) Russia
|48
|Jacqueline Dietrich (Ger) Germany
|49
|Roos Hoogeboom (Ned) SWABOLadies.nl
|50
|Carolin Dietmann (Ger) Re/Max Cycling Team
|51
|Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|52
|Caroline Thorvik Olsen (Nor) Norway
|53
|Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx Solar Lindig Women Cycling
|54
|Monika Brezna (Pol) Mat-Atom Deweloper
|55
|Femke Markus (Ned) NWVG-UPLUS
|56
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana
|57
|Karolina Sowa (Pol) Mat-Atom Deweloper
|58
|Ingrid Moe (Nor) Norway
|59
|Ingvild Gaskjenn (Nor) Norway
|60
|Nicole Steitenga (Ned) SWABOLadies.nl
|61
|Makhabbat Umutzhanova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
|62
|Vera Adrian (Nam) Re/Max Cycling Team
|63
|Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|64
|Marlies van der Lugt (Ned) SWABOLadies.nl
|65
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
|66
|Amiliya Iskakova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
|67
|Anna Christian (GBr) Trek-Drops
|68
|Eva Luca (Ger) Maxx Solar Lindig Women Cycling
|69
|Tatjana Paller (Ger) Germany
|70
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
|71
|Michelle Andres (Swi) Re/Max Cycling Team
|72
|Annina Jenal (Aut) Maxx Solar Lindig Women Cycling
|73
|Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5
|74
|Margarita Syradoeva (Rus) Russia)
|0:00:26
|75
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops
|76
|Faina Potapova (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:00:28
|77
|Galina Chernycheva (Rus) Russia
|0:00:30
|78
|Michaela Ebert (Ger) Germany
|0:00:34
|79
|Nynke Pellikaan (Ned) NWVG-UPLUS
|0:00:36
|80
|Martina Weiss (Swi) Re/Max Cycling Team
|0:00:49
|81
|Amber van der Hulst (Ned) SWABOLadies.nl
|0:00:54
|82
|Anne Marijn van der Graaf (Ned) NWVG-UPLUS
|0:00:59
|83
|Gloria Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:01:04
|84
|Loes Adegeest (Ned) NWVG-UPLUS
|0:01:06
|85
|Wendy Oosterwoud (Ned) NWVG-UPLUS
|86
|Karina Birkenes (Nor) Norway
|0:01:08
|87
|Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|88
|Macey Stewart (Aus) Wiggle High5
|89
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:01:12
|90
|Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|91
|Fabienne Buri (Swi) Re/Max Cycling Team
|0:01:18
|92
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:01:44
|93
|Viktoria Vinogradova (Rus) Russia
|0:02:12
|94
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women
|0:02:14
|95
|Lucja Pietrzak (Pol) Mat-Atom Deweloper
|0:05:33
|96
|Polina Kirillova (Rus) Russia
|0:06:53
|97
|Marina Lihanova (Rus) Russia
|0:06:55
|98
|Hanneke de Goeje (Ned) SWABOLadies.nl
|0:06:59
|99
|Anna Knauer (Ger) Maxx Solar Lindig Women Cycling
|0:10:34
|DNF
|Afke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|2:09:13
|2
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00:05
|3
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:07
|4
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5
|0:00:09
|5
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:12
|6
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:00:13
|7
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops
|8
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|0:00:14
|9
|Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:00:16
|10
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|11
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Drops
|12
|Alba Teruel (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|13
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
|14
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|15
|Stine Borgli (Nor) Norway
|16
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|17
|Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
|18
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|19
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Movistar Team Women
|20
|Paulien Koster (Ned) NWVG-UPLUS
|0:00:20
|21
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|22
|Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Mat-Atom Deweloper
|23
|Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Martina Ritter (Aut) Wiggle High5
|25
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|26
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:21
|27
|Maelle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00:23
|28
|Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling
|29
|Demi Vollering (Ned) SWABOLadies.nl
|30
|Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|31
|Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
|32
|Gudrun Stock (Ger) Maxx Solar Lindig Women Cycling
|33
|Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana
|34
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops
|35
|Grace Brown (Aus) Wiggle High5
|36
|Carolin Schiff (Ger) Maxx Solar Lindis Women Cycling
|37
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops
|38
|Aurela Nerlo (Pol) Mat-Atom Deweloper
|39
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|40
|Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Germany
|41
|Jutta Stienen (Swi) Re/Max Cycling Team
|42
|Hayley Simmonds (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|43
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|44
|Marta Lach (Pol) Mt-Atom Deweloper
|45
|Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|46
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|47
|Irina Ivanova (Rus) Russia
|48
|Jacqueline Dietrich (Ger) Germany
|49
|Roos Hoogeboom (Ned) SWABOLadies.nl
|50
|Carolin Dietmann (Ger) Re/Max Cycling Team
|51
|Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|52
|Caroline Thorvik Olsen (Nor) Norway
|53
|Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx Solar Lindig Women Cycling
|54
|Monika Brezna (Pol) Mat-Atom Deweloper
|55
|Femke Markus (Ned) NWVG-UPLUS
|56
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana
|57
|Karolina Sowa (Pol) Mat-Atom Deweloper
|58
|Ingrid Moe (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|59
|Ingvild Gaskjenn (Nor) Norway
|60
|Nicole Steitenga (Ned) SWABOLadies.nl
|61
|Makhabbat Umutzhanova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
|62
|Vera Adrian (Nam) Re/Max Cycling Team
|63
|Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|64
|Marlies van der Lugt (Ned) SWABOLadies.nl
|65
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
|66
|Amiliya Iskakova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
|67
|Anna Christian (GBr) Trek-Drops
|68
|Eva Luca (Ger) Maxx Solar Lindig Women Cycling
|69
|Tatjana Paller (Ger) Germany
|70
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
|71
|Michelle Andres (Swi) Re/Max Cycling Team
|72
|Annina Jenal (Aut) Maxx Solar Lindig Women Cycling
|73
|Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5
|74
|Margarita Syradoeva (Rus) Russia)
|0:00:37
|75
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops
|76
|Faina Potapova (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:00:39
|77
|Galina Chernycheva (Rus) Russia
|0:00:41
|78
|Michaela Ebert (Ger) Germany
|0:00:45
|79
|Nynke Pellikaan (Ned) NWVG-UPLUS
|0:00:47
|80
|Martina Weiss (Swi) Re/Max Cycling Team
|0:01:00
|81
|Amber van der Hulst (Ned) SWABOLadies.nl
|0:01:05
|82
|Anne Marijn van der Graaf (Ned) NWVG-UPLUS
|0:01:10
|83
|Gloria Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:01:15
|84
|Loes Adegeest (Ned) NWVG-UPLUS
|0:01:17
|85
|Wendy Oosterwoud (Ned) NWVG-UPLUS
|86
|Karina Birkenes (Nor) Norway
|0:01:19
|87
|Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|88
|Macey Stewart (Aus) Wiggle High5
|89
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:01:23
|90
|Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|91
|Fabienne Buri (Swi) Re/Max Cycling Team
|0:01:29
|92
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:01:55
|93
|Viktoria Vinogradova (Rus) Russia
|0:02:23
|94
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women
|0:02:25
|95
|Lucja Pietrzak (Pol) Mat-Atom Deweloper
|0:05:44
|96
|Polina Kirillova (Rus) Russia
|0:07:04
|97
|Marina Lihanova (Rus) Russia
|0:07:06
|98
|Hanneke de Goeje (Ned) SWABOLadies.nl
|0:07:10
|99
|Anna Knauer (Ger) Maxx Solar Lindig Women Cycling
|0:10:45
