Lotto Thuringen Ladies Tour: Rivera wins stage 1

Photo-finish sprint leaves Fournier in second place

A very happy Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Coryn Rivera (Sunweb) took her first victory this season at stage 1 of the Lotto Thuringen Ladies Tour in Schleusingen on Monday. It was a photo-finish sprint that officials later awarded to Rivera, while Roxane Fournier (FDJ) finished second. The pair had a clear separation of a few bike lengths ahead of the next group of sprinters, and Lisa Brennauer (Wiggle High5) finished third.

Rivera now leads the overall race ahead of Fournier and Ellen van Dijk (Sunweb), who moved into third after collecting time bonuses on the intermediate sprints. Brennauer is fourth overall, nine seconds behind Rivera.

The opening stage of the UCI 2.1, seven-day event started and finished in Schleusingen. The women raced seven laps of a 12.2km circuit for a total of 82.5km. The race continues Tuesday with a 136km stage in Meiningen.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women2:09:24
2Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
3Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High50:00:02
4Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing
5Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops
6Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:00:05
7Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
8Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
9Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Drops
10Alba Teruel (Spa) Movistar Team Women
11Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
12Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
13Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
14Stine Borgli (Nor) Norway
15Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
16Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
17Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
18Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
19Rachel Neylan (Aus) Movistar Team Women
20Paulien Koster (Ned) NWVG-UPLUS0:00:09
21Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
22Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Mat-Atom Deweloper
23Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
24Martina Ritter (Aut) Wiggle High5
25Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
26Maelle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00:12
27Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling
28Demi Vollering (Ned) SWABOLadies.nl
29Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
30Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
31Gudrun Stock (Ger) Maxx Solar Lindig Women Cycling
32Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana
33Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops
34Grace Brown (Aus) Wiggle High5
35Carolin Schiff (Ger) Maxx Solar Lindis Women Cycling
36Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops
37Aurela Nerlo (Pol) Mat-Atom Deweloper
38Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
39Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
40Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Germany
41Jutta Stienen (Swi) Re/Max Cycling Team
42Hayley Simmonds (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
43Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
44Marta Lach (Pol) Mt-Atom Deweloper
45Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
46Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing
47Irina Ivanova (Rus) Russia
48Jacqueline Dietrich (Ger) Germany
49Roos Hoogeboom (Ned) SWABOLadies.nl
50Carolin Dietmann (Ger) Re/Max Cycling Team
51Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
52Caroline Thorvik Olsen (Nor) Norway
53Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx Solar Lindig Women Cycling
54Monika Brezna (Pol) Mat-Atom Deweloper
55Femke Markus (Ned) NWVG-UPLUS
56Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana
57Karolina Sowa (Pol) Mat-Atom Deweloper
58Ingrid Moe (Nor) Norway
59Ingvild Gaskjenn (Nor) Norway
60Nicole Steitenga (Ned) SWABOLadies.nl
61Makhabbat Umutzhanova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
62Vera Adrian (Nam) Re/Max Cycling Team
63Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
64Marlies van der Lugt (Ned) SWABOLadies.nl
65Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
66Amiliya Iskakova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
67Anna Christian (GBr) Trek-Drops
68Eva Luca (Ger) Maxx Solar Lindig Women Cycling
69Tatjana Paller (Ger) Germany
70Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
71Michelle Andres (Swi) Re/Max Cycling Team
72Annina Jenal (Aut) Maxx Solar Lindig Women Cycling
73Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5
74Margarita Syradoeva (Rus) Russia)0:00:26
75Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops
76Faina Potapova (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:00:28
77Galina Chernycheva (Rus) Russia0:00:30
78Michaela Ebert (Ger) Germany0:00:34
79Nynke Pellikaan (Ned) NWVG-UPLUS0:00:36
80Martina Weiss (Swi) Re/Max Cycling Team0:00:49
81Amber van der Hulst (Ned) SWABOLadies.nl0:00:54
82Anne Marijn van der Graaf (Ned) NWVG-UPLUS0:00:59
83Gloria Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:01:04
84Loes Adegeest (Ned) NWVG-UPLUS0:01:06
85Wendy Oosterwoud (Ned) NWVG-UPLUS
86Karina Birkenes (Nor) Norway0:01:08
87Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
88Macey Stewart (Aus) Wiggle High5
89Winanda Spoor (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling0:01:12
90Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
91Fabienne Buri (Swi) Re/Max Cycling Team0:01:18
92Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:01:44
93Viktoria Vinogradova (Rus) Russia0:02:12
94Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women0:02:14
95Lucja Pietrzak (Pol) Mat-Atom Deweloper0:05:33
96Polina Kirillova (Rus) Russia0:06:53
97Marina Lihanova (Rus) Russia0:06:55
98Hanneke de Goeje (Ned) SWABOLadies.nl0:06:59
99Anna Knauer (Ger) Maxx Solar Lindig Women Cycling0:10:34
DNFAfke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women2:09:13
2Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00:05
3Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:00:07
4Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High50:00:09
5Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:00:12
6Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:00:13
7Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops
8Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women0:00:14
9Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:00:16
10Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
11Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Drops
12Alba Teruel (Spa) Movistar Team Women
13Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
14Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
15Stine Borgli (Nor) Norway
16Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
17Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
18Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
19Rachel Neylan (Aus) Movistar Team Women
20Paulien Koster (Ned) NWVG-UPLUS0:00:20
21Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
22Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Mat-Atom Deweloper
23Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
24Martina Ritter (Aut) Wiggle High5
25Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
26Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:00:21
27Maelle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00:23
28Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling
29Demi Vollering (Ned) SWABOLadies.nl
30Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
31Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
32Gudrun Stock (Ger) Maxx Solar Lindig Women Cycling
33Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana
34Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops
35Grace Brown (Aus) Wiggle High5
36Carolin Schiff (Ger) Maxx Solar Lindis Women Cycling
37Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops
38Aurela Nerlo (Pol) Mat-Atom Deweloper
39Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
40Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Germany
41Jutta Stienen (Swi) Re/Max Cycling Team
42Hayley Simmonds (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
43Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
44Marta Lach (Pol) Mt-Atom Deweloper
45Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
46Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing
47Irina Ivanova (Rus) Russia
48Jacqueline Dietrich (Ger) Germany
49Roos Hoogeboom (Ned) SWABOLadies.nl
50Carolin Dietmann (Ger) Re/Max Cycling Team
51Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
52Caroline Thorvik Olsen (Nor) Norway
53Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx Solar Lindig Women Cycling
54Monika Brezna (Pol) Mat-Atom Deweloper
55Femke Markus (Ned) NWVG-UPLUS
56Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana
57Karolina Sowa (Pol) Mat-Atom Deweloper
58Ingrid Moe (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
59Ingvild Gaskjenn (Nor) Norway
60Nicole Steitenga (Ned) SWABOLadies.nl
61Makhabbat Umutzhanova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
62Vera Adrian (Nam) Re/Max Cycling Team
63Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
64Marlies van der Lugt (Ned) SWABOLadies.nl
65Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
66Amiliya Iskakova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
67Anna Christian (GBr) Trek-Drops
68Eva Luca (Ger) Maxx Solar Lindig Women Cycling
69Tatjana Paller (Ger) Germany
70Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
71Michelle Andres (Swi) Re/Max Cycling Team
72Annina Jenal (Aut) Maxx Solar Lindig Women Cycling
73Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5
74Margarita Syradoeva (Rus) Russia)0:00:37
75Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops
76Faina Potapova (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:00:39
77Galina Chernycheva (Rus) Russia0:00:41
78Michaela Ebert (Ger) Germany0:00:45
79Nynke Pellikaan (Ned) NWVG-UPLUS0:00:47
80Martina Weiss (Swi) Re/Max Cycling Team0:01:00
81Amber van der Hulst (Ned) SWABOLadies.nl0:01:05
82Anne Marijn van der Graaf (Ned) NWVG-UPLUS0:01:10
83Gloria Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:01:15
84Loes Adegeest (Ned) NWVG-UPLUS0:01:17
85Wendy Oosterwoud (Ned) NWVG-UPLUS
86Karina Birkenes (Nor) Norway0:01:19
87Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
88Macey Stewart (Aus) Wiggle High5
89Winanda Spoor (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling0:01:23
90Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
91Fabienne Buri (Swi) Re/Max Cycling Team0:01:29
92Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:01:55
93Viktoria Vinogradova (Rus) Russia0:02:23
94Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women0:02:25
95Lucja Pietrzak (Pol) Mat-Atom Deweloper0:05:44
96Polina Kirillova (Rus) Russia0:07:04
97Marina Lihanova (Rus) Russia0:07:06
98Hanneke de Goeje (Ned) SWABOLadies.nl0:07:10
99Anna Knauer (Ger) Maxx Solar Lindig Women Cycling0:10:45

