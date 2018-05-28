A very happy Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Coryn Rivera (Sunweb) took her first victory this season at stage 1 of the Lotto Thuringen Ladies Tour in Schleusingen on Monday. It was a photo-finish sprint that officials later awarded to Rivera, while Roxane Fournier (FDJ) finished second. The pair had a clear separation of a few bike lengths ahead of the next group of sprinters, and Lisa Brennauer (Wiggle High5) finished third.

Rivera now leads the overall race ahead of Fournier and Ellen van Dijk (Sunweb), who moved into third after collecting time bonuses on the intermediate sprints. Brennauer is fourth overall, nine seconds behind Rivera.

The opening stage of the UCI 2.1, seven-day event started and finished in Schleusingen. The women raced seven laps of a 12.2km circuit for a total of 82.5km. The race continues Tuesday with a 136km stage in Meiningen.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 2:09:24 2 Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 3 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5 0:00:02 4 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing 5 Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops 6 Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:00:05 7 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 8 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women 9 Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Drops 10 Alba Teruel (Spa) Movistar Team Women 11 Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 12 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5 13 Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 14 Stine Borgli (Nor) Norway 15 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 16 Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 17 Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana 18 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 19 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Movistar Team Women 20 Paulien Koster (Ned) NWVG-UPLUS 0:00:09 21 Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women 22 Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Mat-Atom Deweloper 23 Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 24 Martina Ritter (Aut) Wiggle High5 25 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 26 Maelle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:00:12 27 Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling 28 Demi Vollering (Ned) SWABOLadies.nl 29 Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 30 Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team 31 Gudrun Stock (Ger) Maxx Solar Lindig Women Cycling 32 Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana 33 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops 34 Grace Brown (Aus) Wiggle High5 35 Carolin Schiff (Ger) Maxx Solar Lindis Women Cycling 36 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops 37 Aurela Nerlo (Pol) Mat-Atom Deweloper 38 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 39 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 40 Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Germany 41 Jutta Stienen (Swi) Re/Max Cycling Team 42 Hayley Simmonds (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 43 Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 44 Marta Lach (Pol) Mt-Atom Deweloper 45 Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 46 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing 47 Irina Ivanova (Rus) Russia 48 Jacqueline Dietrich (Ger) Germany 49 Roos Hoogeboom (Ned) SWABOLadies.nl 50 Carolin Dietmann (Ger) Re/Max Cycling Team 51 Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 52 Caroline Thorvik Olsen (Nor) Norway 53 Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx Solar Lindig Women Cycling 54 Monika Brezna (Pol) Mat-Atom Deweloper 55 Femke Markus (Ned) NWVG-UPLUS 56 Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana 57 Karolina Sowa (Pol) Mat-Atom Deweloper 58 Ingrid Moe (Nor) Norway 59 Ingvild Gaskjenn (Nor) Norway 60 Nicole Steitenga (Ned) SWABOLadies.nl 61 Makhabbat Umutzhanova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team 62 Vera Adrian (Nam) Re/Max Cycling Team 63 Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 64 Marlies van der Lugt (Ned) SWABOLadies.nl 65 Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini 66 Amiliya Iskakova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team 67 Anna Christian (GBr) Trek-Drops 68 Eva Luca (Ger) Maxx Solar Lindig Women Cycling 69 Tatjana Paller (Ger) Germany 70 Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana 71 Michelle Andres (Swi) Re/Max Cycling Team 72 Annina Jenal (Aut) Maxx Solar Lindig Women Cycling 73 Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5 74 Margarita Syradoeva (Rus) Russia) 0:00:26 75 Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops 76 Faina Potapova (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:00:28 77 Galina Chernycheva (Rus) Russia 0:00:30 78 Michaela Ebert (Ger) Germany 0:00:34 79 Nynke Pellikaan (Ned) NWVG-UPLUS 0:00:36 80 Martina Weiss (Swi) Re/Max Cycling Team 0:00:49 81 Amber van der Hulst (Ned) SWABOLadies.nl 0:00:54 82 Anne Marijn van der Graaf (Ned) NWVG-UPLUS 0:00:59 83 Gloria Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:01:04 84 Loes Adegeest (Ned) NWVG-UPLUS 0:01:06 85 Wendy Oosterwoud (Ned) NWVG-UPLUS 86 Karina Birkenes (Nor) Norway 0:01:08 87 Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 88 Macey Stewart (Aus) Wiggle High5 89 Winanda Spoor (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling 0:01:12 90 Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 91 Fabienne Buri (Swi) Re/Max Cycling Team 0:01:18 92 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:01:44 93 Viktoria Vinogradova (Rus) Russia 0:02:12 94 Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women 0:02:14 95 Lucja Pietrzak (Pol) Mat-Atom Deweloper 0:05:33 96 Polina Kirillova (Rus) Russia 0:06:53 97 Marina Lihanova (Rus) Russia 0:06:55 98 Hanneke de Goeje (Ned) SWABOLadies.nl 0:06:59 99 Anna Knauer (Ger) Maxx Solar Lindig Women Cycling 0:10:34 DNF Afke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team