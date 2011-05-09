Scott Thwaites wins the 2011 Lincoln GP (Image credit: Rob Lampard)

Storm clouds swept across a bright and breezy Lincolnshire sky line heralding the start of the day for everyone involved with the 56th Lincoln Grand Prix.

The historic Castle Square was once again the focal point and finish area for this year's race and as early as 6am the sounds of a well practised team of volunteers could be heard preparing it for the several thousand spectators which were expected to be there at the finish.

The race got off to a prompt 10am start with a full field lining up to tackle the eleven laps of the 86 mile race. So with the waving of flags and blowing of whistles, the race convoy pulled out of the Yarborough Leisure Center, and with that the clouds parted the sun shone down with the promise of a fantastic day’s racing.

With a strong wind still blowing conditions were more suitable for a tactic of wait-and-see and try and hide from the wind within the main bunch of riders, but as the sun dried out the roads the racing proper started and it became clear that quite a few of the stronger riders were going to take it on head first.

The first three laps were dominated by a group of four riders; Kristian House, Tom Murray, Scott Thwaites and James Stewart. They created a small lead and it slowly build to over two minutes.

The Rapha Condor Sharp team were sat on the front of the bunch and with their man in the lead break they were happy to control the speed and give the breakaway every chance. One or two brave riders tried to make the gap but on your own even 10 seconds can seem like an impossible distance to cross. With the main field now averaging about 19 minutes a lap the tempo was high even by last year’s very fast time and the course began to take its toll on the leading few, perhaps if they had had another couple of riders to share the work load it might of stayed away. As the inevitable began to happen and the riders in the main field got more organised and the shouts of their managers became more vocal, the gap came down to under a minute.

With strong winds still blowing across the run into Lincoln it was hard work for many riders to hold onto a wheel and the race strung out creating a brilliant sight for the spectators on the bottom half of the course and convoy of cars, motor bikes and riders made exciting viewing.

With five laps to go the leaders had held only a few seconds lead over the main peloton and as they made the 1 in 6 Michaelgate climb the race was all back together with a surprising amount of riders still in contention and some of the bigger teams still to show their hands.

Kristian House had been the driving force in the breakaway and had built enough points to win the Brian Cossavella Michaelgate trophy with Scott Thwaites taking second and the Aussie Zac Dempster in third place. This competition once again highlighted the strength and fitness of the majority of riders this year with many of the 600 strong sportive riders in the Saturday event remarking that they found it hard going just tackling the climb once.

Building on the success of last year’s schools event which saw young riders tackle the climb, British Cycling - Go ride organised an inter schools competition with four local schools taking part in a two lap mini race taking in Castle Square and The Minster Yard. The races were held in-between laps and proved popular with the crowds in and around the finish area and as usual the gave all the young riders fantastic support, and who knows we might of seen a future champion in the making, with the riders averaging 19mins to complete the full circuit.

With three laps to go in the race, the big teams had got finally organised and tightly packed splashes of colour could be seen trying to support their stronger riders as they pushed hard for the finish line.

There were still a good eighty riders in contention for a top place and although weary and tired all perhaps dreamt of a podium finish.

Magnus Backstedt of UK Youth Team had put in a good effort, with the big man himself keeping an eye on proceedings from back in the bunch. The previous winner of the Paris-Roubaix although not in the form of his earlier years is still a strong competitor and the UK Youth charity with the backing of former Formula One racing driver Nigel Mansel did much to raise awareness of their cause. Nigel Mansel was even there on the day driving the team car and his son Greg was competing in the race.

With the closing few laps of the race getting ever closer Ian Bibby and the Motorpoint team were not far off the front with Marcin Bialoblocki, a Polish rider who has been over in the UK for the last year doing an excellent ride.

As the race took to the countryside again, a group of some seventeen riders had escaped off the front of the main pack with Rapha Condor once again with a healthy contingent. Sigma Sport had also made the break with Kit Gilham in with a good chance along with Simon Gaywood and riders from Team Raleigh. Scott Thwaites was in the thick of it again after his earlier breakaway efforts with House and Dempster.

David McCann of the ever-popular and hard working Irish team, who had earlier had to pick himself up off the floor and use his energy and skills to get back onto the back of the peleton had not only made the breakaway but amazingly had the energy to spare to jump off the front and try and go for a solo effort. His team mate Philip Lavery, last year’s second place rider and tipped for a good finish again, played more of a supporting role this year but the Irish riders were always up and amongst the front of the race.

As the field swung round for the final lap into Lincoln it was hard to pick a winner. In previous years it had come down to only a select few but this year the massive crowd in the square would see something of a bunch sprint finish with riders attacking up the steep climb of Michaelgate which they had already seen ten times before. As usual there was hardly a place to stand on the pavements of the climb as the crowds had picked their spots as early as 9am and roared on their favourites to one last push.

The bottom of the hill saw Scott Thwaites of Endura Racing with a fantastic effort on the cobbles, helped by his team mates effort, managing to pull a couple of yards out on Motorpoints' Ian Bibby and the under twenty three rider crossed the line first and took the glory and the applause of an appreciative crowd, a deserving winner of the 56th event and one of the most dominant riders in this year's race. Ian Bibby held on for second place and his team mate Johnny McEvoy took third. A rush of wheels and gears saw a mass finish for the rest of the field with many sprinting hard for the minor places.

Once again The Lincoln Grand Prix had lived up to its reputation of the best one day event in the country and had given the riders and spectators alike a fantastic day's racing to enjoy.

Full results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Scott Thwaites (Endura Racing) 3:21:58 2 Ian Bibby (Motorpoint) 3 Johnny McEvoy (Motorpoint) 4 Luke Rowe (100% ME) 5 Zak Dempster (Rapha Condor Sharp) 6 Liam Holohan (Team Raleigh) 0:00:03 7 Robert Partridge (Endura Racing) 8 Martyn Irvine (Team Ireland) 9 Yanto Barker (Pendragon-Le Col-Colnago) 0:00:17 10 Marcel Six (Twenty3c-Orbea) 11 Rob Sharman (Twenty3c-Orbea) 12 John Tanner (Sportscover Strategic Altura) 13 David Clarke (Endura Racing) 14 Peter Hawkins (Team Ireland) 0:00:23 15 Tom Moses (100% ME) 16 Simon Gaywood (Team Corley Cycles) 17 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (Rapha Condor Sharp) 18 Dean Downing (Rapha Condor Sharp) 19 Joe Perrett (Twenty3c-Orbea) 20 Niklas Gustavsson (Team UK Youth) 21 Mark Christian (100% ME) 22 Kristian House (Rapha Condor Sharp) 23 David McCann (Team Ireland) 0:01:00 24 Andrew Tennant (Rapha Condor Sharp) 25 James McLaughlin (Pendragon-Le Col-Colnago) 26 Simon Yates (100% ME) 0:01:51 27 Matt Cronshaw (Team Raleigh) 28 Frederik Johansson (Team UK Youth) 29 David McLean (Pasta Montegrappa Zheroquadro) 0:02:10 30 Simon Richardson (Sigma Sport – Specialized) 31 David McGowan (Team UK Youth) 32 Richard Handley (Team Raleigh) 33 Andrew Griffiths (Twenty3c-Orbea) 34 Rafa Rodriguez Segarra (Twenty3c-Orbea) 35 Pete Williams (Motorpoint) 0:02:29 36 Gael Le Bellec (Team Raleigh) 37 Sam Redding (GWR Team) 38 Jonathan Mould (100% ME) 39 Rob Carter (Velo29 Cycling Team) 40 Hugh Wilson (Willier Goselfdrive.com) 41 Adam Yates (Maxgear Racing Team) 42 Chris McNamara (Team Corley Cycles) 43 Martin Ford (Mammoth Lifestyle RT) 44 Jon Mozeley (Pendragon-Le Col-Colnago) 45 Tom Murray (Sigma Sport – Specialized) 46 Wojciech Szlachta (Pasta Montegrappa Zheroquadro) 47 Douglas Dewey (GWR Team) 48 S. Adams (Sigma Sport – Specialized) 49 Tom Barras (CyclePremier.com-Metaltek) 50 Alex Coutts (Giant Kenda Racing Team) 51 James Moss (Endura Racing) 52 James Sampson (Motorpoint) 53 Oliver Beckingsdale (Endura MTB Racing) 54 Ashley Cox (Team Corley Cycles) 55 Alistair Rutherford (Science in Sport) 56 Matt Ullmer (Team Qoroz) 57 Chris Mark (Velo29 Cycling Team) 58 Tom Southam (Rapha Condor Sharp) 59 Daniel Smith (Velo29 Cycling Team) 60 Adam Norris (Vanillabikes.com) 61 Ian Wilkinson (Endura Racing) 62 Anthony Move (CC Luton) 63 Kevin Dawson (Sportscover Strategic Altura) 64 Marcin Bialoblocki (Motorpoint) 65 Kit Gilham (Sigma Sport – Specialized) 66 Llewellyn Kinch (GWR Team) 67 Mike Cuming (Twenty3c-Orbea) 68 James Sparling (Team Raleigh) 69 James Stewart (Team UK Youth) 0:03:42 70 Simon Wilson (CyclePremier.com-Metaltek) 71 Matt Jones (Team Raleigh) 72 Jeroen Janssen (Team Raleigh) 73 Magnus Backstedt (Team UK Youth) 74 Samuel Harrison (100% ME) 75 Rob Hayles (Endura Racing) 76 Stuart Reid (Herbalife/Wheelbase) 77 Andrew Hawdon (Herbalife/Wheelbase) 78 Richard Wilkinson (Renault Rotor Colbert RT) DNF Robert Smail (CyclePremier.com-Metaltek) DNF Collin Humphrey (Sportscover Strategic Altura) DNF Ian Knight (Team Corley Cycles) DNF Chris Coyle (Mayo Castlebar Western Edge) DNF Luke Dunbar (Team Qoroz) DNF Ben Simmons (Team Wiggle) DNF Lee Tunnicliffe (Planet X Racing Team) DNF Luke Dunbar (Team Qoroz) DNF Chris Coyle (Mayo Castlebar Western Edge) DNF Joe Norledge (Velo29 Cycling Team) DNF Ian Knight (Team Corley Cycles) DNF Russell Falder (Mammoth Lifestyle RT) DNF Jack Rees (Velo29 Cycling Team) DNF Mike Auger (Velo Club Norwich) DNF Nick Busst (Velo29 Cycling Team) DNS Adam Armstrong (Eurocycles Cycling Team) DNS Richard Lambert (Cottingham Coureurs) DNS Stephen Gallagher (CyclePremier.com-Metaltek) DNS Alex Blain (Endura Racing) DNS Sam Parker (Forme Procycliste Sanlamere) DNS Andrew Magnier (Motorpoint) DNS Matt Myers (Pasta Montegrappa Zheroquadro) DNS Mikey Thelwell (Team Qoroz) DNS Ciaran O'Sullivan (Velo29 Cycling Team) DNS Jack Cousins (Wills Wheels) DNS Michael Gregg (WyndyMilla– Maxifuel) DNS Giancarlo Checchi (WyndyMilla– Maxifuel) DNS Mark Thomson (St Ives Cycling Club) DNS Stephen Henson (Ellis Briggs Racing Team) DNS Harry Wickham (leslie bikes/rightmove windows) DNS Martin Wheeldon (Doncaster Wheelers) DNS James Newall (Team Corley Cycles) DNS Mike Rudling (Wightlink Racing Team) DNS Mark Baines (Spirit Racing)

Under-23 classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Scott Thwaites (Endura Racing) 2 Johnny McEvoy (Motorpoint) 3 Luke Rowe (100% ME)

Brian Cossavella Michaelgate Trophy # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristian House (Rapha Condor Sharp) 15 pts 2 Scott Thwaites (Endura Racing) 9 3 Zak Dempster (Rapha Condor Sharp) 7 4 Tom Murray (Sigma Sport – Specialized) 7 5 Robert Partridge (Endura Racing) 6 6 Ian Bibby (Motorpoint) 5 7 Johnny McEvoy (Motorpoint) 3 8 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (Rapha Condor Sharp) 3 9 Matt Cronshaw (Team Raleigh) 3 10 Luke Rowe (100% ME) 2 11 Dean Downing (Rapha Condor Sharp) 2 12 Richard Wilkinson (Renault Rotor Colbert RT) 2 13 David Clarke (Endura Racing) 1 14 Jonathan Mould (100% ME) 1

Prime 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristian House (Rapha Condor Sharp) 3 pts 2 Luke Rowe (100% ME) 2 3 Tom Murray (Sigma Sport – Specialized) 1

Prime 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristian House (Rapha Condor Sharp) 3 pts 2 Scott Thwaites (Endura Racing) 2 3 Tom Murray (Sigma Sport – Specialized) 1

Prime 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristian House (Rapha Condor Sharp) 3 pts 2 Tom Murray (Sigma Sport – Specialized) 2 3 Scott Thwaites (Endura Racing) 1

Prime 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristian House (Rapha Condor Sharp) 3 pts 2 Tom Murray (Sigma Sport – Specialized) 2 3 Scott Thwaites (Endura Racing) 1

Prime 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristian House (Rapha Condor Sharp) 3 pts 2 Scott Thwaites (Endura Racing) 2 3 Tom Murray (Sigma Sport – Specialized) 1

Prime 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Partridge (Endura Racing) 3 pts 2 Dean Downing (Rapha Condor Sharp) 2 3 Jonathan Mould (100% ME) 1

Prime 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Partridge (Endura Racing) 3 pts 2 Richard Wilkinson (Renault Rotor Colbert RT) 2 3 Matt Cronshaw (Team Raleigh) 1

Prime 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Zak Dempster (Rapha Condor Sharp) 3 pts 2 Matt Cronshaw (Team Raleigh) 2 3 David Clarke (Endura Racing) 1

Prime 9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (Rapha Condor Sharp) 3 pts 2 Zak Dempster (Rapha Condor Sharp) 2 3 Johnny McEvoy (Motorpoint) 1

Prime 10 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ian Bibby (Motorpoint) 3 pts 2 Zak Dempster (Rapha Condor Sharp) 2 3 Johnny McEvoy (Motorpoint) 1