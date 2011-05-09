Trending

Scott Thwaites wins the 2011 Lincoln GP

Storm clouds swept across a bright and breezy Lincolnshire sky line heralding the start of the day for everyone involved with the 56th Lincoln Grand Prix.

The historic Castle Square was once again the focal point and finish area for this year's race and as early as 6am the sounds of a well practised team of volunteers could be heard preparing it for the several thousand spectators which were expected to be there at the finish.

The race got off to a prompt 10am start with a full field lining up to tackle the eleven laps of the 86 mile race. So with the waving of flags and blowing of whistles, the race convoy pulled out of the Yarborough Leisure Center, and with that the clouds parted the sun shone down with the promise of a fantastic day’s racing.

With a strong wind still blowing conditions were more suitable for a tactic of wait-and-see and try and hide from the wind within the main bunch of riders, but as the sun dried out the roads the racing proper started and it became clear that quite a few of the stronger riders were going to take it on head first.

The first three laps were dominated by a group of four riders; Kristian House, Tom Murray, Scott Thwaites and James Stewart. They created a small lead and it slowly build to over two minutes.

The Rapha Condor Sharp team were sat on the front of the bunch and with their man in the lead break they were happy to control the speed and give the breakaway every chance. One or two brave riders tried to make the gap but on your own even 10 seconds can seem like an impossible distance to cross. With the main field now averaging about 19 minutes a lap the tempo was high even by last year’s very fast time and the course began to take its toll on the leading few, perhaps if they had had another couple of riders to share the work load it might of stayed away. As the inevitable began to happen and the riders in the main field got more organised and the shouts of their managers became more vocal, the gap came down to under a minute.

With strong winds still blowing across the run into Lincoln it was hard work for many riders to hold onto a wheel and the race strung out creating a brilliant sight for the spectators on the bottom half of the course and convoy of cars, motor bikes and riders made exciting viewing.

With five laps to go the leaders had held only a few seconds lead over the main peloton and as they made the 1 in 6 Michaelgate climb the race was all back together with a surprising amount of riders still in contention and some of the bigger teams still to show their hands.

Kristian House had been the driving force in the breakaway and had built enough points to win the Brian Cossavella Michaelgate trophy with Scott Thwaites taking second and the Aussie Zac Dempster in third place. This competition once again highlighted the strength and fitness of the majority of riders this year with many of the 600 strong sportive riders in the Saturday event remarking that they found it hard going just tackling the climb once.

Building on the success of last year’s schools event which saw young riders tackle the climb, British Cycling - Go ride organised an inter schools competition with four local schools taking part in a two lap mini race taking in Castle Square and The Minster Yard. The races were held in-between laps and proved popular with the crowds in and around the finish area and as usual the gave all the young riders fantastic support, and who knows we might of seen a future champion in the making, with the riders averaging 19mins to complete the full circuit.

With three laps to go in the race, the big teams had got finally organised and tightly packed splashes of colour could be seen trying to support their stronger riders as they pushed hard for the finish line.

There were still a good eighty riders in contention for a top place and although weary and tired all perhaps dreamt of a podium finish.

Magnus Backstedt of UK Youth Team had put in a good effort, with the big man himself keeping an eye on proceedings from back in the bunch. The previous winner of the Paris-Roubaix although not in the form of his earlier years is still a strong competitor and the UK Youth charity with the backing of former Formula One racing driver Nigel Mansel did much to raise awareness of their cause. Nigel Mansel was even there on the day driving the team car and his son Greg was competing in the race.

With the closing few laps of the race getting ever closer Ian Bibby and the Motorpoint team were not far off the front with Marcin Bialoblocki, a Polish rider who has been over in the UK for the last year doing an excellent ride.

As the race took to the countryside again, a group of some seventeen riders had escaped off the front of the main pack with Rapha Condor once again with a healthy contingent. Sigma Sport had also made the break with Kit Gilham in with a good chance along with Simon Gaywood and riders from Team Raleigh. Scott Thwaites was in the thick of it again after his earlier breakaway efforts with House and Dempster.

David McCann of the ever-popular and hard working Irish team, who had earlier had to pick himself up off the floor and use his energy and skills to get back onto the back of the peleton had not only made the breakaway but amazingly had the energy to spare to jump off the front and try and go for a solo effort. His team mate Philip Lavery, last year’s second place rider and tipped for a good finish again, played more of a supporting role this year but the Irish riders were always up and amongst the front of the race.

As the field swung round for the final lap into Lincoln it was hard to pick a winner. In previous years it had come down to only a select few but this year the massive crowd in the square would see something of a bunch sprint finish with riders attacking up the steep climb of Michaelgate which they had already seen ten times before. As usual there was hardly a place to stand on the pavements of the climb as the crowds had picked their spots as early as 9am and roared on their favourites to one last push.

The bottom of the hill saw Scott Thwaites of Endura Racing with a fantastic effort on the cobbles, helped by his team mates effort, managing to pull a couple of yards out on Motorpoints' Ian Bibby and the under twenty three rider crossed the line first and took the glory and the applause of an appreciative crowd, a deserving winner of the 56th event and one of the most dominant riders in this year's race. Ian Bibby held on for second place and his team mate Johnny McEvoy took third. A rush of wheels and gears saw a mass finish for the rest of the field with many sprinting hard for the minor places.

Once again The Lincoln Grand Prix had lived up to its reputation of the best one day event in the country and had given the riders and spectators alike a fantastic day's racing to enjoy.

Full results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Thwaites (Endura Racing)3:21:58
2Ian Bibby (Motorpoint)
3Johnny McEvoy (Motorpoint)
4Luke Rowe (100% ME)
5Zak Dempster (Rapha Condor Sharp)
6Liam Holohan (Team Raleigh)0:00:03
7Robert Partridge (Endura Racing)
8Martyn Irvine (Team Ireland)
9Yanto Barker (Pendragon-Le Col-Colnago)0:00:17
10Marcel Six (Twenty3c-Orbea)
11Rob Sharman (Twenty3c-Orbea)
12John Tanner (Sportscover Strategic Altura)
13David Clarke (Endura Racing)
14Peter Hawkins (Team Ireland)0:00:23
15Tom Moses (100% ME)
16Simon Gaywood (Team Corley Cycles)
17Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (Rapha Condor Sharp)
18Dean Downing (Rapha Condor Sharp)
19Joe Perrett (Twenty3c-Orbea)
20Niklas Gustavsson (Team UK Youth)
21Mark Christian (100% ME)
22Kristian House (Rapha Condor Sharp)
23David McCann (Team Ireland)0:01:00
24Andrew Tennant (Rapha Condor Sharp)
25James McLaughlin (Pendragon-Le Col-Colnago)
26Simon Yates (100% ME)0:01:51
27Matt Cronshaw (Team Raleigh)
28Frederik Johansson (Team UK Youth)
29David McLean (Pasta Montegrappa Zheroquadro)0:02:10
30Simon Richardson (Sigma Sport – Specialized)
31David McGowan (Team UK Youth)
32Richard Handley (Team Raleigh)
33Andrew Griffiths (Twenty3c-Orbea)
34Rafa Rodriguez Segarra (Twenty3c-Orbea)
35Pete Williams (Motorpoint)0:02:29
36Gael Le Bellec (Team Raleigh)
37Sam Redding (GWR Team)
38Jonathan Mould (100% ME)
39Rob Carter (Velo29 Cycling Team)
40Hugh Wilson (Willier Goselfdrive.com)
41Adam Yates (Maxgear Racing Team)
42Chris McNamara (Team Corley Cycles)
43Martin Ford (Mammoth Lifestyle RT)
44Jon Mozeley (Pendragon-Le Col-Colnago)
45Tom Murray (Sigma Sport – Specialized)
46Wojciech Szlachta (Pasta Montegrappa Zheroquadro)
47Douglas Dewey (GWR Team)
48S. Adams (Sigma Sport – Specialized)
49Tom Barras (CyclePremier.com-Metaltek)
50Alex Coutts (Giant Kenda Racing Team)
51James Moss (Endura Racing)
52James Sampson (Motorpoint)
53Oliver Beckingsdale (Endura MTB Racing)
54Ashley Cox (Team Corley Cycles)
55Alistair Rutherford (Science in Sport)
56Matt Ullmer (Team Qoroz)
57Chris Mark (Velo29 Cycling Team)
58Tom Southam (Rapha Condor Sharp)
59Daniel Smith (Velo29 Cycling Team)
60Adam Norris (Vanillabikes.com)
61Ian Wilkinson (Endura Racing)
62Anthony Move (CC Luton)
63Kevin Dawson (Sportscover Strategic Altura)
64Marcin Bialoblocki (Motorpoint)
65Kit Gilham (Sigma Sport – Specialized)
66Llewellyn Kinch (GWR Team)
67Mike Cuming (Twenty3c-Orbea)
68James Sparling (Team Raleigh)
69James Stewart (Team UK Youth)0:03:42
70Simon Wilson (CyclePremier.com-Metaltek)
71Matt Jones (Team Raleigh)
72Jeroen Janssen (Team Raleigh)
73Magnus Backstedt (Team UK Youth)
74Samuel Harrison (100% ME)
75Rob Hayles (Endura Racing)
76Stuart Reid (Herbalife/Wheelbase)
77Andrew Hawdon (Herbalife/Wheelbase)
78Richard Wilkinson (Renault Rotor Colbert RT)
DNFRobert Smail (CyclePremier.com-Metaltek)
DNFCollin Humphrey (Sportscover Strategic Altura)
DNFIan Knight (Team Corley Cycles)
DNFChris Coyle (Mayo Castlebar Western Edge)
DNFLuke Dunbar (Team Qoroz)
DNFBen Simmons (Team Wiggle)
DNFLee Tunnicliffe (Planet X Racing Team)
DNFLuke Dunbar (Team Qoroz)
DNFChris Coyle (Mayo Castlebar Western Edge)
DNFJoe Norledge (Velo29 Cycling Team)
DNFIan Knight (Team Corley Cycles)
DNFRussell Falder (Mammoth Lifestyle RT)
DNFJack Rees (Velo29 Cycling Team)
DNFMike Auger (Velo Club Norwich)
DNFNick Busst (Velo29 Cycling Team)
DNSAdam Armstrong (Eurocycles Cycling Team)
DNSRichard Lambert (Cottingham Coureurs)
DNSStephen Gallagher (CyclePremier.com-Metaltek)
DNSAlex Blain (Endura Racing)
DNSSam Parker (Forme Procycliste Sanlamere)
DNSAndrew Magnier (Motorpoint)
DNSMatt Myers (Pasta Montegrappa Zheroquadro)
DNSMikey Thelwell (Team Qoroz)
DNSCiaran O'Sullivan (Velo29 Cycling Team)
DNSJack Cousins (Wills Wheels)
DNSMichael Gregg (WyndyMilla– Maxifuel)
DNSGiancarlo Checchi (WyndyMilla– Maxifuel)
DNSMark Thomson (St Ives Cycling Club)
DNSStephen Henson (Ellis Briggs Racing Team)
DNSHarry Wickham (leslie bikes/rightmove windows)
DNSMartin Wheeldon (Doncaster Wheelers)
DNSJames Newall (Team Corley Cycles)
DNSMike Rudling (Wightlink Racing Team)
DNSMark Baines (Spirit Racing)

Under-23 classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Scott Thwaites (Endura Racing)
2Johnny McEvoy (Motorpoint)
3Luke Rowe (100% ME)

Brian Cossavella Michaelgate Trophy
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristian House (Rapha Condor Sharp)15pts
2Scott Thwaites (Endura Racing)9
3Zak Dempster (Rapha Condor Sharp)7
4Tom Murray (Sigma Sport – Specialized)7
5Robert Partridge (Endura Racing)6
6Ian Bibby (Motorpoint)5
7Johnny McEvoy (Motorpoint)3
8Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (Rapha Condor Sharp)3
9Matt Cronshaw (Team Raleigh)3
10Luke Rowe (100% ME)2
11Dean Downing (Rapha Condor Sharp)2
12Richard Wilkinson (Renault Rotor Colbert RT)2
13David Clarke (Endura Racing)1
14Jonathan Mould (100% ME)1

Prime 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristian House (Rapha Condor Sharp)3pts
2Luke Rowe (100% ME)2
3Tom Murray (Sigma Sport – Specialized)1

Prime 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristian House (Rapha Condor Sharp)3pts
2Scott Thwaites (Endura Racing)2
3Tom Murray (Sigma Sport – Specialized)1

Prime 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristian House (Rapha Condor Sharp)3pts
2Tom Murray (Sigma Sport – Specialized)2
3Scott Thwaites (Endura Racing)1

Prime 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristian House (Rapha Condor Sharp)3pts
2Tom Murray (Sigma Sport – Specialized)2
3Scott Thwaites (Endura Racing)1

Prime 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristian House (Rapha Condor Sharp)3pts
2Scott Thwaites (Endura Racing)2
3Tom Murray (Sigma Sport – Specialized)1

Prime 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Partridge (Endura Racing)3pts
2Dean Downing (Rapha Condor Sharp)2
3Jonathan Mould (100% ME)1

Prime 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Partridge (Endura Racing)3pts
2Richard Wilkinson (Renault Rotor Colbert RT)2
3Matt Cronshaw (Team Raleigh)1

Prime 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zak Dempster (Rapha Condor Sharp)3pts
2Matt Cronshaw (Team Raleigh)2
3David Clarke (Endura Racing)1

Prime 9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (Rapha Condor Sharp)3pts
2Zak Dempster (Rapha Condor Sharp)2
3Johnny McEvoy (Motorpoint)1

Prime 10
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ian Bibby (Motorpoint)3pts
2Zak Dempster (Rapha Condor Sharp)2
3Johnny McEvoy (Motorpoint)1

Prime 11
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Thwaites (Endura Racing)3pts
2Ian Bibby (Motorpoint)2
3Johnny McEvoy (Motorpoint)1

