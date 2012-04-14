Trending

Bontrager-Livestrong's Ian Boswell and Chipotle Development Team's Josh Berry overcame extreme weather conditions to finish second and third Saturday at the U23 Liege-Bastogne-Liege race in Belgium. Denmark's Michael Andersen (Glud & Marstrand) soloed in for the win.

Saturday’s weather, which included snow flurries, helped whittle the field of 198 starters to just 56 by the finish of the 180.8km U23 race that runs prior to this weekend's ProTour event. Boswell attacked the peloton with about 20 kilometers remaining and bridged to a seven-rider chase group, including Berry.

The leaders hunted down Andersen’s leading trio, which had escaped the peloton with about 70km remaining. Andersen attacked the lead group with just over 10km remaining in the race and set off for the finish on his own. At the top of the last climb of St. Nicholas with about 7 km to go, he led Boswell, Berry and the two former riders from his lead group by about 31 seconds.

The chase group swelled to 10 riders before Boswell attacked one more time at 5km. Berry also jumped away from that group, and the two Americans set off in search of the lone Dane at the head of the race. But Boswell soon ran out of race course, and Andersen finished about 15 seconds ahead of Boswell and then Berry at about 52 seconds in arrears. Team USA's Larry Warbasse, who finished fifth last year, was 24th.

The podium finish marks Boswell's best in three tries and the best-ever by an American. Berry, who was riding his first race for the US national team, told the local press that his upbringing in Idaho's Sun Valley prepared him well for the harsh conditions.

1Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Glud & Marstrand4:35:48
2Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:00:15
3Joshua Berry (USA) Chipotle - First Solar0:00:52
4Dieter Bouvry (Bel) EFC - OmegaPharma - Quick.Step0:00:58
5Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cc Nogent-sur-oise
6Samuel Spokes (Aus) EFC - OmegaPharma - Quick.Step0:01:02
7Ethan Kimmince (Aus) EFC - OmegaPharma - Quick.Step0:01:04
8Daan Olivier (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
9Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) Vendée U0:01:07
10Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Oster Hus - Ridley
11Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Team Jayco Skins
12Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Vl Technics Abutriek
13Petr Vakoc (Cze) CC Etupes Le Doubs
14Sander Helven (Bel) Ovyta - Eijssen Acrog
15Gert-Jan Devos (Bel) Geox Fuji Test Team0:01:10
16Warren Barguil (Fra) CC Etupes Le Doubs0:02:02
17Axel Domont (Fra)
18Sean De Bie (Bel) Ovyta - Eijssen Acrog0:02:40
19Gerry Druyts (Bel) EFC - OmegaPharma - Quick.Step
20Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Cc Chevigny
21Yann Botrel (Fra)
22Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto - Ridley Espoirs
23Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Rabobank Continental Team
24Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Team
25Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Crédit Agricole
26Frederik Backaert (Bel) United Cycling Team Sint Truiden
27Axel Gremelpont (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
28Diego Van Looy (Bel) Geox Fuji Test Team0:03:24
29Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:03:28
30Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
31Patrick Clausen (Den) Glud & Marstrand
32Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
33Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team
34Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Lotto - Ridley Espoirs
35Dylan Teuns (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
36Antoine Warnier (Bel) Ucs Crabbé Performance VOO
37Bryan Kouwenbergh (Bel) Vl Technics Abutriek
38Thomas Vanbesien (Bel) Lotto - Ridley Espoirs
39Bram Van Broekhoven (Bel) Apk Quality Team
40Niels Tooth (Bel) Melbotech - Prorace Cycling Team
41Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Oster Hus - Ridley
42Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Vendée U
43Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
44Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto - Ridley Espoirs0:04:53
45Kenzie Boutté (Bel) Soenens-Construkt Glas0:10:24
46Gilles Loncin (Bel) EFC - OmegaPharma - Quick.Step
47James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:11:34
48Quentin Borcy (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Cc Chevigny
49Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
50Janis Dakteris (Lat) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
51Jens Van Bijlen (Bel) United Cycling Team Sint Truiden
52Daniel Klemme (Ger)
53Jens Wallays (Bel) EFC - OmegaPharma - Quick.Step
54Phillip Müller (Ger)
55Brecht Ruyters (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
56Arnaud Geronboux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
57Niels Vandyck (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht

 

