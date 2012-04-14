Andersen wins espoir Liège - Bastogne - Liège
Boswell, Berry make two Americans on podium
Bontrager-Livestrong's Ian Boswell and Chipotle Development Team's Josh Berry overcame extreme weather conditions to finish second and third Saturday at the U23 Liege-Bastogne-Liege race in Belgium. Denmark's Michael Andersen (Glud & Marstrand) soloed in for the win.
Saturday’s weather, which included snow flurries, helped whittle the field of 198 starters to just 56 by the finish of the 180.8km U23 race that runs prior to this weekend's ProTour event. Boswell attacked the peloton with about 20 kilometers remaining and bridged to a seven-rider chase group, including Berry.
The leaders hunted down Andersen’s leading trio, which had escaped the peloton with about 70km remaining. Andersen attacked the lead group with just over 10km remaining in the race and set off for the finish on his own. At the top of the last climb of St. Nicholas with about 7 km to go, he led Boswell, Berry and the two former riders from his lead group by about 31 seconds.
The chase group swelled to 10 riders before Boswell attacked one more time at 5km. Berry also jumped away from that group, and the two Americans set off in search of the lone Dane at the head of the race. But Boswell soon ran out of race course, and Andersen finished about 15 seconds ahead of Boswell and then Berry at about 52 seconds in arrears. Team USA's Larry Warbasse, who finished fifth last year, was 24th.
The podium finish marks Boswell's best in three tries and the best-ever by an American. Berry, who was riding his first race for the US national team, told the local press that his upbringing in Idaho's Sun Valley prepared him well for the harsh conditions.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Glud & Marstrand
|4:35:48
|2
|Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:00:15
|3
|Joshua Berry (USA) Chipotle - First Solar
|0:00:52
|4
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) EFC - OmegaPharma - Quick.Step
|0:00:58
|5
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cc Nogent-sur-oise
|6
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) EFC - OmegaPharma - Quick.Step
|0:01:02
|7
|Ethan Kimmince (Aus) EFC - OmegaPharma - Quick.Step
|0:01:04
|8
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|9
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) Vendée U
|0:01:07
|10
|Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Oster Hus - Ridley
|11
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Team Jayco Skins
|12
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Vl Technics Abutriek
|13
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) CC Etupes Le Doubs
|14
|Sander Helven (Bel) Ovyta - Eijssen Acrog
|15
|Gert-Jan Devos (Bel) Geox Fuji Test Team
|0:01:10
|16
|Warren Barguil (Fra) CC Etupes Le Doubs
|0:02:02
|17
|Axel Domont (Fra)
|18
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Ovyta - Eijssen Acrog
|0:02:40
|19
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) EFC - OmegaPharma - Quick.Step
|20
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Cc Chevigny
|21
|Yann Botrel (Fra)
|22
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto - Ridley Espoirs
|23
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Rabobank Continental Team
|24
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Team
|25
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Crédit Agricole
|26
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) United Cycling Team Sint Truiden
|27
|Axel Gremelpont (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|28
|Diego Van Looy (Bel) Geox Fuji Test Team
|0:03:24
|29
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:03:28
|30
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|31
|Patrick Clausen (Den) Glud & Marstrand
|32
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|33
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|34
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Lotto - Ridley Espoirs
|35
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|36
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Ucs Crabbé Performance VOO
|37
|Bryan Kouwenbergh (Bel) Vl Technics Abutriek
|38
|Thomas Vanbesien (Bel) Lotto - Ridley Espoirs
|39
|Bram Van Broekhoven (Bel) Apk Quality Team
|40
|Niels Tooth (Bel) Melbotech - Prorace Cycling Team
|41
|Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Oster Hus - Ridley
|42
|Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Vendée U
|43
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|44
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto - Ridley Espoirs
|0:04:53
|45
|Kenzie Boutté (Bel) Soenens-Construkt Glas
|0:10:24
|46
|Gilles Loncin (Bel) EFC - OmegaPharma - Quick.Step
|47
|James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:11:34
|48
|Quentin Borcy (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Cc Chevigny
|49
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|50
|Janis Dakteris (Lat) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|51
|Jens Van Bijlen (Bel) United Cycling Team Sint Truiden
|52
|Daniel Klemme (Ger)
|53
|Jens Wallays (Bel) EFC - OmegaPharma - Quick.Step
|54
|Phillip Müller (Ger)
|55
|Brecht Ruyters (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|56
|Arnaud Geronboux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|57
|Niels Vandyck (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
