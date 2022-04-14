Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes 2022 route

Image 1 of 2 Route map for the 2022 Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes (Image credit: Amaury Sport Organisation) Image 2 of 2 Profile for 2022 Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes (Image credit: Amaury Sport Organisation)

The unrelenting terrain of Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes returns on April 24 with 142.1 kilometres through Wallonia with seven Ardennes to provide ample geography for team tactics to play out and for mental and physical strength to wane.

The first of the seven classified ascents is the Côte de Mont-le-Soie at kilometre 55, which organisers added this year. Packed across 17km the peloton will encounter the Côte de Wanne and Côte de la Haute-Levée. Next is the longest climb of the day, the Col du Rosier, which leads to a long descent and then to the Côte de Desnié.

Then the next 13 kilometres are sure to bring drama, where decisive moves have been made to the top of the Côte de la Redoute. This includes a short pass through the Amblève Valley and the 2km climb that averages 8.9 per cent and reaches gradients of 13 per cent. Once cresting the top of Redoute, the riders are 29.4km from the finish, which is 6km closer than last year.

Gone is the Côte des Forges this time around so the peloton then proceeds to the Côte de la Roche-aux-Faucons as the final categorised climb, 1.3km at 11 per cent. After a short descent there is another 2km climb that reaches a little over six per cent in gradient that could provide opportunities, and then the final plunge into Liège, with two flat kilometres to the finish line.