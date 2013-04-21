Image 1 of 115 World champion Philippe Gilbert (Team (BMC) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 115 Team Garmin rider Thomas Dekker (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 3 of 115 Riders going to the start line (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 4 of 115 Riders going to the start line (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 5 of 115 A Team Saxo Bank rider (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 6 of 115 Spanish riders waiting for the start at 10.15 (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 7 of 115 A Team Europcar rider (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 8 of 115 A French rider from Team BMC (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 9 of 115 Two cycling legends: Bernard Hinault and Daniel Mangeas (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 10 of 115 Dan Martin wins Liege Bastogne Liege (Image credit: AFP) Image 11 of 115 A Team Euskaltel rider (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 12 of 115 Nibali from Team Astana befort the start (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 13 of 115 Eyes on the prize... Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp) won a thrilling Liege-Bastogne-Liege, powering clear of Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) in the final few hundred meters to seal his first Classics victory. The Irishman was set up for the win by teammate Ryder Hesjedal who attacked on the penultimate climb of the race and then held a crucial chase group together before the final drag to the finish in Ans.

Martin, who came into the race as one of the favourites following his fourth place in La Fleche Wallonne, jumped onto Rodriguez's wheel when the Spaniard attacked with one kilometre to go and then distanced the Spaniard with the line in sight.

"I can't believe it, I'm really in shock," said Martin. "I've never seen the team ride so strong - they kept me protected all day. It felt like one of the easiest races I've ever did. It really is incredible, I'm so happy."

When an early break of Sander Armee (Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise), Bart De Clercq (Lotto Belisol), Vincent Jérôme (Europcar) plus IAM Cycling teammates Jonathan Fumeaux and Pirmin Lang reeled in on the lower slopes of the Côte de la Redoute the real racing began in earnest. Team Sky, BMC and Katusha had controlled much of the early action up until that point but with a race route altered due to road works, caution appeared to temper the peloton's aggression. An early attack from the favourites on the Côte de la Redoute would have been foolish, but when David Lopez attacked on the lower slopes of the climb panic began to reign.

Sky boxed the front, and only a prowling Philippe Gilbert (BMC) was allowed to move up but in the heat of the moment Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) and Rui Costa (Movistar) were able to join Lopez.

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Merida), keen to remind everyone and even himself of the abilities he once had, launched himself up the road in pursuit. It wasn’t the Cunego of old, though, and even with the help of Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale), Alberto Losada (Katusha), Mathias Frank (BMC) and Pierrick Fedrigo (FDJ) the merging groups were only given a maximum of 18 seconds.

Behind them Astana and BMC mustered the troops while Garmin-Sharp kept their powder dry.

Even when Cunego led a second raiding party Garmin-Sharp kept their sharp wits about them, only Alex Howes playing a role as he brought his leaders to the front.

Contador plays his hand



Alberto Contador (Team Saxo-Tinkoff) was the first genuine contender to attack from the field on the Côte de Colonster. The Spaniard had played down his chances on the eve of the race and there was certainly a spark missing from his normally distinctive attacks. He lumbered rather than led and was quickly bridged to by Ryder Hesjedal, Carlos Betancur (AG2R La Mondiale), Rigoberto Uran (Sky), Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha) and Rui Costa (Movistar). So much for the pre-race prediction that the Colonster was not decisive enough to force a split.

World champion Philippe Gilbert was unable to follow, and although Pierre Rolland (Europcar) briefly threatened, the Frenchman was brought to heel by the top of the climb.

Hesjedal had no intention of being so subservient and attacked Contador and his companions before the top of the climb. The Canadian flew down the descent as if his life depended on it, forcing BMC and Astana to regroup. The move dragged the Giro d’Italia champion 20 seconds clear and with Martin marking moves in the peloton Garmin’s cards were beginning to pay off.

The team had been in a similar position with Martin and Hesjedal at the front of the race last year but this time the pair looked far more assured and when Hesjedal was eventually caught by Betancur, Valverde, Martin, Rodriguez and Scarponi on the Côte de Saint-Nicolas, the Canadian remained at the front of the race and kept the group clear.

By now even the leaders were starting to show their fatigue. Valverde gripped the bars and hoped that a sprint would ensue, while Rodriguez looked back and saw that Astana and BMC were closing in. It was now or never and with 1km to go the Spaniard attacked. Scarponi was the first to respond before Martin leapfrogged the Lampre man. Martin then took over and in the space of 500 meters the Irishman went from the doldrums of Classic nearly-man to a Monument champion.

The early stages

It took a number of attacks to get there, but after 10km of racing the day's break established itself under overcast skies in the way out of Liège.

Sander Armee (Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise), Bart De Clercq (Lotto), Vincent Jérôme (Europcar), Pirmin Lang (IAM Cycling), Frederik Veucheulen (Vacansoleil) and Jonathan Fumeaux (IAM Cycling) were the chosen six, the peloton content to let them move ahead of the race rather quickly. With 44km of racing done, and with the breakaway having gained 14 minutes over the bunch, Katusha moved to the front of the chase, pegging the six back to around 12 minutes. And only with around 100km of racing complete, did the gap finally dip below 10 minutes.

The Côte de Wanne saw BMC and Movistar with a concerted effort at the front of the peloton with the breakaway's advantage hovering around six minutes, but the bunch was stretched in the process. Next up, the Côte de Stockeu forced the breakaway to split under pressure, with Lang dropping behind but eventually making contact again with 90km to go and the gap at 5:29.

The Col du Rosier, the highest point in the race at 565 metres marked the spot for Team Saxo-Tinkoff, as they accelerated off the front of the bunch via Mads Christensen and Chris Anker Sørensen. The move took another 15 seconds off the six leaders' advantage and with 70km to go, the breakaway had just 2:56 over the peloton. Through Spa and the Côte du Maquisard was next, this time Astana leading the charge up the climb, with RadioShack and Sky in the wheels behind.

Armee was dropped from the front group on the Maquisard and seemed content to let his companions drive on ahead, the peloton continuing to close in with four climbs left in the race. De Clercq was next to drop out of the breakaway, suffering mechanical issues and receiving assistance from neutral service and eventually the team car with a spare bike. At least 30 seconds back, the Belgian's day looked to be over with 57km to go. De Clercq made it back to the lead group seven kilometres later, but the quintet’s lead had been cut considerably, now down to 1:28 following the Mont-Theux.

Sky firmly had charge of the pace-setting for the peloton, with Froome and Porte the last of their intact squad at the front of the bunch. Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) was hovering nearby, as was Philippe Gilbert (BMC) with his home town just ahead with thousands of fans awaiting his arrival, while Maxim Iglinskiy (Astana) was one of the last men in the bunch.

The Côte de la Redoute ahead, the jostling for position at the front of the bunch began in earnest, with Sky gaining company from Lampre-Merida, AG2R La Mondiale, Omega Pharma-QuickStep and BMC. The gap continued to drop under these conditions and with 41km to go, it was down to a minute.

Andrei Amador (Movistar) crashed on a left-hand bend with 40km to go, taking several Cofidis riders with them, no doubt causing concern for Alejandro Valverde's chances.

The ascent of the Redoute brought multiple attacks, first from Vincent Jerome (Europcar) with David Lopez (Sky), Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) joining him in the charge.

Full Results 1 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 6:38:07 2 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 0:00:03 3 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:09 4 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 5 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 6 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:18 7 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 8 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 9 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 10 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 11 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 12 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 13 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 15 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 16 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 17 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:21 18 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:26 19 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:56 20 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 21 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 22 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:01:00 23 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 24 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 25 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:03 26 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha 27 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:06 28 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 29 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 30 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 31 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 32 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 33 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 34 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 35 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ 36 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:14 37 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 38 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 39 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 40 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:01:18 41 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:20 42 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp 43 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:24 44 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 45 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:01:25 46 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:01:30 47 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:34 48 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 49 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 50 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 51 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:40 52 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 0:01:49 53 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 54 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:02:12 55 Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:02:15 56 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 57 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 58 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 59 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:21 60 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:28 61 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:04:40 62 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 63 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 64 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 65 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:04:51 66 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:04:53 67 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 68 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:05:16 69 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 70 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 71 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 72 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 73 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 74 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 75 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 76 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 77 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 78 Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 79 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha 0:05:26 80 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 81 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:05:33 82 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 83 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 0:07:51 84 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:07:57 85 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:09 86 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:08:20 87 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 88 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 89 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 90 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 91 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 92 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 93 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 94 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:08:29 95 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 96 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 97 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 98 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 99 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 100 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 101 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 102 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 103 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 104 Rémi Cusin (Fra) IAM Cycling 105 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 106 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 107 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 108 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 109 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 110 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 111 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 112 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 113 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 114 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 115 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 116 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 117 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 118 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 119 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty 120 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 121 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 122 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 123 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:09:20 124 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:09:35 125 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:09:54 126 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:11:38 127 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 128 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:12:52 129 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 130 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:13:37 131 David Tanner (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:14:39 132 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 133 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 134 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 135 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 136 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 137 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:16:08 138 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 139 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol 140 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 141 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 142 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 143 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 144 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 145 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 146 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 147 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 148 Gilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:16:43 DNF Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team DNF Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team DNF Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling DNF Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar DNF Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar DNF David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar DNF Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling DNF Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling DNF Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling DNF Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team DNF Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step DNF Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp DNF Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team DNF Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team DNF Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team DNF Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team DNF Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team DNF Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida DNF Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida DNF Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida DNF Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ DNF Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ DNF Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling DNF Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) IAM Cycling DNF Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol DNF Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol DNF Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi DNF Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty DNF Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty DNF Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty DNF Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty DNF Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty DNF Will Routley (Can) Accent Jobs-Wanty DNF Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty DNF Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team DNF Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise DNF Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise DNF Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise DNF Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise DNF Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise DNF William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano DNF Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano DNF Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano DNF Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano DNF Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano DNF Joeri Bueken (Bel) Crelan-Euphony DNF Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony DNF Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony DNF Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony DNF Klaas Sys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony

Côte de la Roche-en-Ardenne 1 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1

Côte de Saint-Roch 1 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 1

Côte de Wanne 1 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 1

Côte de Stockeu (stèle Eddy Merckx) 1 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1

Côte de la Haute-Levée 1 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Col du Rosier 1 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 1

Côte de Maquisard Côte de Maquisard 1 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1

Mont-Theux 1 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 1

Côte de la Redoute 1 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 1

Côte de Colonster 1 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 1

Côte de Saint-Nicolas 1 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 1