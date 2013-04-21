Trending

Daniel Martin wins Liège-Bastogne-Liège

,

Irishman adds first Monument victory to palmares

Image 1 of 115

World champion Philippe Gilbert (Team (BMC)

World champion Philippe Gilbert (Team (BMC)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 115

Team Garmin rider Thomas Dekker

Team Garmin rider Thomas Dekker
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 3 of 115

Riders going to the start line

Riders going to the start line
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 4 of 115

Riders going to the start line

Riders going to the start line
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 5 of 115

A Team Saxo Bank rider

A Team Saxo Bank rider
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 6 of 115

Spanish riders waiting for the start at 10.15

Spanish riders waiting for the start at 10.15
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 7 of 115

A Team Europcar rider

A Team Europcar rider
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 8 of 115

A French rider from Team BMC

A French rider from Team BMC
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 9 of 115

Two cycling legends: Bernard Hinault and Daniel Mangeas

Two cycling legends: Bernard Hinault and Daniel Mangeas
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 10 of 115

Dan Martin wins Liege Bastogne Liege

Dan Martin wins Liege Bastogne Liege
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 11 of 115

A Team Euskaltel rider

A Team Euskaltel rider
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 12 of 115

Nibali from Team Astana befort the start

Nibali from Team Astana befort the start
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 13 of 115

Eyes on the prize...

Eyes on the prize...
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 14 of 115

Liege Bastogne Liege 2013

Liege Bastogne Liege 2013
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 15 of 115

A rider from team BMC

A rider from team BMC
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 16 of 115

Katusha team's Hans Michael Holzer and German photographer Hennes Roth

Katusha team's Hans Michael Holzer and German photographer Hennes Roth
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 17 of 115

Andy Schleck on his way to the start

Andy Schleck on his way to the start
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 18 of 115

Always time for fans for Maxime Monfort

Always time for fans for Maxime Monfort
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 19 of 115

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 20 of 115

A rider from team Omega Pharma Quick Step

A rider from team Omega Pharma Quick Step
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 21 of 115

A young rider from Team Topsport Vlaanderen

A young rider from Team Topsport Vlaanderen
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 22 of 115

Maxime Monfort gives an interview

Maxime Monfort gives an interview
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 23 of 115

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 24 of 115

French Team Ag2R also at Liege

French Team Ag2R also at Liege
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 25 of 115

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 26 of 115

French rider Jerome Pinot

French rider Jerome Pinot
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 27 of 115

French rider Pierrick Fedrigo with a young fan

French rider Pierrick Fedrigo with a young fan
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 28 of 115

A French rider in a good mood

A French rider in a good mood
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 29 of 115

Philippe Gilbert

Philippe Gilbert
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 30 of 115

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 31 of 115

A huge crowd around Philippe Gilbert

A huge crowd around Philippe Gilbert
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 32 of 115

Amstel Gold Race winner Roman Kreuziger

Amstel Gold Race winner Roman Kreuziger
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 33 of 115

Pierre Rolland (Europcar)

Pierre Rolland (Europcar)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 34 of 115

Anthony Charteau (Europcar)

Anthony Charteau (Europcar)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 35 of 115

Andy Schleck (RadioShack Leopard)

Andy Schleck (RadioShack Leopard)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 36 of 115

Fabian Wegmann (Garmin-Sharp)

Fabian Wegmann (Garmin-Sharp)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 37 of 115

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi)

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 38 of 115

Michele Scarponi (Lampre Merida)

Michele Scarponi (Lampre Merida)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 39 of 115

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank)

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 40 of 115

Greg Van Avermaet (Team BMC)

Greg Van Avermaet (Team BMC)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 41 of 115

A Europcar rider at the start

A Europcar rider at the start
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 42 of 115

Nicolas Vogondy (Accent Jobs-Wanty)

Nicolas Vogondy (Accent Jobs-Wanty)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 43 of 115

Thomas Dekker (Garmin-Sharp)

Thomas Dekker (Garmin-Sharp)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 44 of 115

Arthur Vichot (FDJ)

Arthur Vichot (FDJ)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 45 of 115

Chris Anker Sörensen (Team Saxo-Tinkoff)

Chris Anker Sörensen (Team Saxo-Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 46 of 115

Blel Kadri (AG2R La Mondiale)

Blel Kadri (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 47 of 115

Pierrick Fedrigo (FDJ)

Pierrick Fedrigo (FDJ)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 48 of 115

Andy Schleck (RadioShack - Leopard)

Andy Schleck (RadioShack - Leopard)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 49 of 115

Martin Martin tracks Rodriguez before jumping clear

Martin Martin tracks Rodriguez before jumping clear
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 50 of 115

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) faces the media

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) faces the media
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 51 of 115

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Tinkoff)

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 52 of 115

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) rode a smart race and took third

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) rode a smart race and took third
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 53 of 115

Rodriguez sits up as Dan Martin comes over to him on the final push for the line

Rodriguez sits up as Dan Martin comes over to him on the final push for the line
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 54 of 115

He's behind you: Dan Martin checks to see if the group are in pursuit

He's behind you: Dan Martin checks to see if the group are in pursuit
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 55 of 115

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) leads Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) leads Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 56 of 115

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) leads Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) leads Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 57 of 115

Michele Scarponi attacks. Dan Martin waits.

Michele Scarponi attacks. Dan Martin waits.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 58 of 115

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) attacked with just over 1km to go

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) attacked with just over 1km to go
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 59 of 115

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) makes his move

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) makes his move
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 60 of 115

Vincent Jérôme (Europcar) leads the break

Vincent Jérôme (Europcar) leads the break
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 61 of 115

Team BMC control the race for Gilbert

Team BMC control the race for Gilbert
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 62 of 115

Team BMC control the race for Gilbert

Team BMC control the race for Gilbert
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 63 of 115

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) couldn't follow the leaders

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) couldn't follow the leaders
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 64 of 115

Damiano Cunego (Lampre)

Damiano Cunego (Lampre)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 65 of 115

The early break was dominated by IAM Cycling

The early break was dominated by IAM Cycling
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 66 of 115

Michele Scarponi (Lampre Merida)

Michele Scarponi (Lampre Merida)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 67 of 115

World champion Philippe Gilbert (Team BMC)

World champion Philippe Gilbert (Team BMC)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 68 of 115

Alejandro Valverde leads Vincenzo Nibali

Alejandro Valverde leads Vincenzo Nibali
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 69 of 115

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) didn't have the legs

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) didn't have the legs
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 70 of 115

Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) on La Redoute

Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) on La Redoute
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 71 of 115

Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Katusha)

Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Katusha)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 72 of 115

Carlos Betancur (AG2R La Mondiale)

Carlos Betancur (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 73 of 115

Simon Gerrans (Orica GreenEdge) on La

Simon Gerrans (Orica GreenEdge) on La
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 74 of 115

On the Cote de Saint Roch

On the Cote de Saint Roch
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 75 of 115

Enrico Gasparotto (Astana Pro Team)

Enrico Gasparotto (Astana Pro Team)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 76 of 115

Alberto Contador goes on the attack

Alberto Contador goes on the attack
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 77 of 115

Alberto Contador (Team Saxo-Tinkoff) showed early form but couldn't make it last

Alberto Contador (Team Saxo-Tinkoff) showed early form but couldn't make it last
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 78 of 115

Alberto Contador (Team Saxo-Tinkoff) showed early form but couldn't make it last

Alberto Contador (Team Saxo-Tinkoff) showed early form but couldn't make it last
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 79 of 115

GC leader Kirk Carlsen leads the chase group early in the circuit race.\

GC leader Kirk Carlsen leads the chase group early in the circuit race.\
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 80 of 115

Ryder Hesjedal goes full gas

Ryder Hesjedal goes full gas
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 81 of 115

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) helped to set Dan Martin up for the win

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) helped to set Dan Martin up for the win
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 82 of 115

The oeloton take on the Cote de Saint Roch

The oeloton take on the Cote de Saint Roch
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 83 of 115

The Liege-Bastogne-Liege field in 2013

The Liege-Bastogne-Liege field in 2013
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 84 of 115

Igor Anton (Euskaltel) comes home

Igor Anton (Euskaltel) comes home
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 85 of 115

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) powers the break along

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) powers the break along
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 86 of 115

Michele Scarponi (Lampre Merida)

Michele Scarponi (Lampre Merida)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 87 of 115

Valverde leads Scarponi

Valverde leads Scarponi
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 88 of 115

Scarponi attacks Gilbert in Liege-Bastogne-Liege

Scarponi attacks Gilbert in Liege-Bastogne-Liege
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 89 of 115

Michele Scarponi blew when chasing Rodriguez

Michele Scarponi blew when chasing Rodriguez
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 90 of 115

The chases couldn't stop Garmin from pulling off a famous win

The chases couldn't stop Garmin from pulling off a famous win
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 91 of 115

Simon Gerrans comes home in 10th

Simon Gerrans comes home in 10th
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 92 of 115

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) rode a smart race and took third

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) rode a smart race and took third
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 93 of 115

Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver Katusha) had to settle for second place

Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver Katusha) had to settle for second place
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 94 of 115

Liege-Bastogne-Liege winner Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp)

Liege-Bastogne-Liege winner Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 95 of 115

Rodriguez, Martin and Valverde make up the Liege-Bastogne-Liege podium

Rodriguez, Martin and Valverde make up the Liege-Bastogne-Liege podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 96 of 115

Damiano Cunego (Lampre Merida) tried to launch several moves

Damiano Cunego (Lampre Merida) tried to launch several moves
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 97 of 115

Damiano Cunego put in a spirited performance

Damiano Cunego put in a spirited performance
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 98 of 115

Alberto Contador (Team Saxo-Tinkoff) kicked off the attacks

Alberto Contador (Team Saxo-Tinkoff) kicked off the attacks
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 99 of 115

Alberto Contador (Team Saxo-Tinkoff) attacked but didn't have the form

Alberto Contador (Team Saxo-Tinkoff) attacked but didn't have the form
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 100 of 115

Enrico Gasparotto (Astana Pro Team)

Enrico Gasparotto (Astana Pro Team)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 101 of 115

Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (AG2R La Mondiale)

Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 102 of 115

The sprint for third in Liege-Bastogne-Liege

The sprint for third in Liege-Bastogne-Liege
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 103 of 115

The sprint for third in Liege-Bastogne-Liege

The sprint for third in Liege-Bastogne-Liege
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 104 of 115

Joaquim Rodriguez finishes second

Joaquim Rodriguez finishes second
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 105 of 115

Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) wins Liege-Bastogne-Liege

Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) wins Liege-Bastogne-Liege
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 106 of 115

Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) wins Liege-Bastogne-Liege

Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) wins Liege-Bastogne-Liege
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 107 of 115

Alberto Contador on the attack

Alberto Contador on the attack
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 108 of 115

Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp) wins Liege-Bestogne-Liege

Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp) wins Liege-Bestogne-Liege
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 109 of 115

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank)

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank)
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 110 of 115

Liege-Bastogne-Liege 2013

Liege-Bastogne-Liege 2013
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 111 of 115

Liege-Bastogne-Liege 2013

Liege-Bastogne-Liege 2013
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 112 of 115

Liege-Bastogne-Liege 2013

Liege-Bastogne-Liege 2013
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 113 of 115

Alberto Contador (Team Saxo-Tinkoff) at the start

Alberto Contador (Team Saxo-Tinkoff) at the start
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 114 of 115

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) on the start line

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) on the start line
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 115 of 115

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: AFP)

Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp) won a thrilling Liege-Bastogne-Liege, powering clear of Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) in the final few hundred meters to seal his first Classics victory. The Irishman was set up for the win by teammate Ryder Hesjedal who attacked on the penultimate climb of the race and then held a crucial chase group together before the final drag to the finish in Ans.

Related Articles

Dan Martin takes breakthrough Classics win in Liege-Bastogne-Liege

Martin, who came into the race as one of the favourites following his fourth place in La Fleche Wallonne, jumped onto Rodriguez's wheel when the Spaniard attacked with one kilometre to go and then distanced the Spaniard with the line in sight.

"I can't believe it, I'm really in shock," said Martin. "I've never seen the team ride so strong - they kept me protected all day. It felt like one of the easiest races I've ever did. It really is incredible, I'm so happy."

When an early break of Sander Armee (Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise), Bart De Clercq (Lotto Belisol), Vincent Jérôme (Europcar) plus IAM Cycling teammates Jonathan Fumeaux and Pirmin Lang reeled in on the lower slopes of the Côte de la Redoute the real racing began in earnest. Team Sky, BMC and Katusha had controlled much of the early action up until that point but with a race route altered due to road works, caution appeared to temper the peloton's aggression. An early attack from the favourites on the Côte de la Redoute would have been foolish, but when David Lopez attacked on the lower slopes of the climb panic began to reign.

Sky boxed the front, and only a prowling Philippe Gilbert (BMC) was allowed to move up but in the heat of the moment Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) and Rui Costa (Movistar) were able to join Lopez.

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Merida), keen to remind everyone and even himself of the abilities he once had, launched himself up the road in pursuit. It wasn’t the Cunego of old, though, and even with the help of Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale), Alberto Losada (Katusha), Mathias Frank (BMC) and Pierrick Fedrigo (FDJ) the merging groups were only given a maximum of 18 seconds.

Behind them Astana and BMC mustered the troops while Garmin-Sharp kept their powder dry.

Even when Cunego led a second raiding party Garmin-Sharp kept their sharp wits about them, only Alex Howes playing a role as he brought his leaders to the front.

Contador plays his hand

Alberto Contador (Team Saxo-Tinkoff) was the first genuine contender to attack from the field on the Côte de Colonster. The Spaniard had played down his chances on the eve of the race and there was certainly a spark missing from his normally distinctive attacks. He lumbered rather than led and was quickly bridged to by Ryder Hesjedal, Carlos Betancur (AG2R La Mondiale), Rigoberto Uran (Sky), Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha) and Rui Costa (Movistar). So much for the pre-race prediction that the Colonster was not decisive enough to force a split.

World champion Philippe Gilbert was unable to follow, and although Pierre Rolland (Europcar) briefly threatened, the Frenchman was brought to heel by the top of the climb.

Hesjedal had no intention of being so subservient and attacked Contador and his companions before the top of the climb. The Canadian flew down the descent as if his life depended on it, forcing BMC and Astana to regroup. The move dragged the Giro d’Italia champion 20 seconds clear and with Martin marking moves in the peloton Garmin’s cards were beginning to pay off.

The team had been in a similar position with Martin and Hesjedal at the front of the race last year but this time the pair looked far more assured and when Hesjedal was eventually caught by Betancur, Valverde, Martin, Rodriguez and Scarponi on the Côte de Saint-Nicolas, the Canadian remained at the front of the race and kept the group clear.

By now even the leaders were starting to show their fatigue. Valverde gripped the bars and hoped that a sprint would ensue, while Rodriguez looked back and saw that Astana and BMC were closing in. It was now or never and with 1km to go the Spaniard attacked. Scarponi was the first to respond before Martin leapfrogged the Lampre man. Martin then took over and in the space of 500 meters the Irishman went from the doldrums of Classic nearly-man to a Monument champion.

The early stages

It took a number of attacks to get there, but after 10km of racing the day's break established itself under overcast skies in the way out of Liège.

Sander Armee (Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise), Bart De Clercq (Lotto), Vincent Jérôme (Europcar), Pirmin Lang (IAM Cycling), Frederik Veucheulen (Vacansoleil) and Jonathan Fumeaux (IAM Cycling) were the chosen six, the peloton content to let them move ahead of the race rather quickly. With 44km of racing done, and with the breakaway having gained 14 minutes over the bunch, Katusha moved to the front of the chase, pegging the six back to around 12 minutes. And only with around 100km of racing complete, did the gap finally dip below 10 minutes.

The Côte de Wanne saw BMC and Movistar with a concerted effort at the front of the peloton with the breakaway's advantage hovering around six minutes, but the bunch was stretched in the process. Next up, the Côte de Stockeu forced the breakaway to split under pressure, with Lang dropping behind but eventually making contact again with 90km to go and the gap at 5:29.

The Col du Rosier, the highest point in the race at 565 metres marked the spot for Team Saxo-Tinkoff, as they accelerated off the front of the bunch via Mads Christensen and Chris Anker Sørensen. The move took another 15 seconds off the six leaders' advantage and with 70km to go, the breakaway had just 2:56 over the peloton. Through Spa and the Côte du Maquisard was next, this time Astana leading the charge up the climb, with RadioShack and Sky in the wheels behind.

Armee was dropped from the front group on the Maquisard and seemed content to let his companions drive on ahead, the peloton continuing to close in with four climbs left in the race. De Clercq was next to drop out of the breakaway, suffering mechanical issues and receiving assistance from neutral service and eventually the team car with a spare bike. At least 30 seconds back, the Belgian's day looked to be over with 57km to go. De Clercq made it back to the lead group seven kilometres later, but the quintet’s lead had been cut considerably, now down to 1:28 following the Mont-Theux.

Sky firmly had charge of the pace-setting for the peloton, with Froome and Porte the last of their intact squad at the front of the bunch. Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) was hovering nearby, as was Philippe Gilbert (BMC) with his home town just ahead with thousands of fans awaiting his arrival, while Maxim Iglinskiy (Astana) was one of the last men in the bunch.

The Côte de la Redoute ahead, the jostling for position at the front of the bunch began in earnest, with Sky gaining company from Lampre-Merida, AG2R La Mondiale, Omega Pharma-QuickStep and BMC. The gap continued to drop under these conditions and with 41km to go, it was down to a minute.

Andrei Amador (Movistar) crashed on a left-hand bend with 40km to go, taking several Cofidis riders with them, no doubt causing concern for Alejandro Valverde's chances.

The ascent of the Redoute brought multiple attacks, first from Vincent Jerome (Europcar) with David Lopez (Sky), Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) joining him in the charge.

Full Results
1Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp6:38:07
2Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha0:00:03
3Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:09
4Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
5Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
6Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:18
7Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
8Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
9Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
10Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
11Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
12Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
13Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
14Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
15Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
16Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
17Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:21
18Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:26
19Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:56
20Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
21Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
22Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling0:01:00
23Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
24Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
25Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:03
26Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
27Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:06
28Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
29Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
30Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
31John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
32Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
33Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
34Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
35Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
36Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:14
37Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
38Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
39Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
40Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:01:18
41Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:01:20
42Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp
43Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard0:01:24
44Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
45Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:01:25
46Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:01:30
47Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp0:01:34
48Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
49Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
50Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
51Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:40
52Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha0:01:49
53Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
54Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:02:12
55Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:02:15
56Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
57Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
58Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
59Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:21
60Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:28
61Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:04:40
62Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
63Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
64Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
65Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:04:51
66David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling0:04:53
67Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
68Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:05:16
69Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
70Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
71Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
72Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
73Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
74Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
75Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
76Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
77Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
78Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
79Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha0:05:26
80Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
81Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:05:33
82Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
83Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp0:07:51
84Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:07:57
85Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:09
86Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:08:20
87Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
88Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
89Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
90Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
91Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
92Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
93Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
94Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:08:29
95Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
96Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
97Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
98Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
99Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
100Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
101Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
102Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
103Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
104Rémi Cusin (Fra) IAM Cycling
105Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
106Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
107Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
108Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
109Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
110Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
111Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
112Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
113Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
114Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
115Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
116Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
117Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
118Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
119Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty
120Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
121Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
122Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
123Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:20
124Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:09:35
125Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:09:54
126Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:11:38
127Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
128Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:12:52
129Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
130Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling0:13:37
131David Tanner (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:14:39
132Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
133Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
134Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
135Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
136Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
137Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:16:08
138Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
139Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
140Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
141Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
142Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
143Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
144Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
145Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
146Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
147Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
148Gilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:16:43
DNFAlexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFSimone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFStefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
DNFVincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFDavide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
DNFDavid Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
DNFVasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
DNFRichie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
DNFJonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling
DNFStephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
DNFGianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
DNFAlex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
DNFAndrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
DNFImanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFPablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFAngel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFMarc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
DNFMatteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFDavide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFMattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFAlexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
DNFLaurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
DNFJonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
DNFAlexandr Pliuschin (Mda) IAM Cycling
DNFTosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
DNFTim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
DNFRuben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFBen Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFSteven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
DNFTim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
DNFThomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
DNFJean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
DNFJérôme Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
DNFWill Routley (Can) Accent Jobs-Wanty
DNFStaf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
DNFPim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFSander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFSander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFEliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFStijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFArthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFWilliam Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
DNFPatrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
DNFYann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
DNFFrancois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano
DNFThomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
DNFJoeri Bueken (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
DNFReinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony
DNFEgidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony
DNFChristophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
DNFKlaas Sys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony

Côte de la Roche-en-Ardenne
1Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol1

Côte de Saint-Roch
1Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise1

Côte de Wanne
1Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling1

Côte de Stockeu (stèle Eddy Merckx)
1Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol1

Côte de la Haute-Levée
1Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Col du Rosier
1Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling1

Côte de Maquisard Côte de Maquisard
1Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol1

Mont-Theux
1Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling1

Côte de la Redoute
1Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team1

Côte de Colonster
1Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling1

Côte de Saint-Nicolas
1Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp1

Côtes classification
1Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling3pts
2Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol3
3Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp1
4Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling1
5Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
6Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team1

Latest on Cyclingnews