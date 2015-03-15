Trending

Guardini takes fourth victory at Tour de Langkawi

Reguigui completes overall victory

Image 1 of 31

Andrea Guardini adds to his overall stage record

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 31

The peloton make it onto the circuits

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 31

Youcef Reguigui greets the crowd

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 31

The final jersey wearers

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 31

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 31

Another sunny day for the riders

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 31

Best Asian rider Tomohiro Hayakawa

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 31

Jacques Janse van Rensburg shepards his teammate

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 31

Philip Deignan looks comfortable in the group

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 31

Race leader Youcef Reguigui

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 31

Rafai Chtiioui (Skydive Dubai)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 31

Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 31

Race leader Youcef Reguigui sits safely behind his teammates

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 31

The peloton passes through the streets of Kuala Lumpur

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 31

Pieter Weening on the front of the peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 31

The Kuala Lumpur skyline

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 31

The Petronas Towers stand tall behind the bunch

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 31

Thumbs up from Youcef Reguigui

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 31

Andrea Guardini powers to the line

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 31

Andrea Guardini wins the final stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 31

The top three on the day

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 31

Tomohiro Hayakawa finishes the race as the best Asian rider

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 31

Kiel Reijnen keeps the mountainss classification

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 31

Caleb Ewan takes the points classification

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 31

Youcef Reguigui is the overall winner

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 31

Youcef Reguigui

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 31

A quick haircut before the start?

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 31

The jersey wearers line up at the start

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 31

The final stage gets underway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 31

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 31

Orica-GreenEdge work for Caleb Ewan

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Andrea Guardini (Astana) sprinted to victory in Kuala Lumpur on the final stage of the Tour de Langkawi, with Youcef Reguigui (MTN-Qhubeka) finishing safely in the bunch to seal his overall win.

After 96km of racing, including six laps around the Malaysian capital, the Italian latched onto the lead-out train of Southeast before launching his sprint with 200 metres remaining and holding off Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) and Michael Kolar (Tinkoff-Saxo) to take the win.

He did so with a depleted team as Andrey Zeits, Daniil Fominykh and Maxat Ayazbayev were forced to abandon the race on Saturday after a bout of food poisoning at the teams’ hotel. The victory caps another dominant display in Malaysia for the Italian, whose four wins in eight stages takes his total tally to 18 in five editions of the race.

“It’s fantastic because this is my fifth win this year,” said Guardini, who also won the opening stage of the Tour of Oman. “It’s incredible because I’m only at the start of the season and it’s great for me and the team. I know this finale really well and I made the sprint alone because I took the powerful train today and I made my sprint really well at 200 metres.”

Though Reguigui kept his place atop the general classification, there was movement further down as Valerio Agnoli (Astana) jumped from fifth to second, pushing down Sebastien Henao (Team Sky) into third and Pierre-Luc Perichon (Bretagne-Seche-Environnement) into fourth. He did so thanks to a three-second bonus for winning the first intermediate sprint, where he was led out by none other than Guardini – the man he has been working for all week.

“I wanted to give him a hand because he worked well for me before,” Guardini told Cyclingnews. “It was stupid not to make anything of it and try for the podium – from fifth to second changes a lot. It was a fantastic race for us today because we took second place on GC and we took the win for me – it’s the best way to finish this Tour de Langkawi.”

For 25-year-old sprinter Reguigui, the overall victory marks a significant result and something of a surprise given that he won and took the leader’s jersey on Saturday atop the only summit finish of the race in a team that had four climbers in their line-up. After four other top-ten finishes in the race, he might have been tempted to go for the win himself today but admitted there was too much at stake.

“I am very happy to wear the yellow jersey,” said the Algerian. “Today the job was to control the race from the beginning to the last 2km of the circuit. Afterwards I stayed behind Orica-GreenEdge and I didn’t take any risks with crashing or anything because the focus was just to keep the jersey to the finish line.

“This is the first professional [stage] race win for me. When I came to Langkawi I didn’t support the weather because it is very hot. I come from Europe where it’s like four or five degrees, and with 40 degrees it’s difficult to go all the day on the bike. But I did two days training and I started the first stage and every day I got stronger.”

Despite being beaten for the fourth time in the race by Guardini, 20-year-old Australian Caleb Ewan goes home with the blue points jersey and two stage wins in the bag.

“We came here with the plan just to win one stage so to come away with two and the points jersey exceeded expectations,” he said. “I was really happy with how the race went and I was really happy with how the team worked together.”

Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthCare) secured the red King of the Mountains jersey that he had worn since day two, while Tomohiro Hayakawa (Asian Racing) ended up with the white jersey for the best Asian rider in the race. Pegasus Continental Cycling finished atop the teams’ general classification, thereby scooping the prize for best Asian team, too.

How it unfolded
The stage started in Kuala Kubu Bharu and with only 96km of racing ahead, including six 6.6km laps around Kuala Lumpur, a bunch finish was always on the cards.

That didn’t stop the moves going and after 30km the break of the day was away, featuring Bruno Pires (Tinkoff-Saxo), Leonardo Duque (Colombia), Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthCare) and Rafaa Chtioui (Skydive Dubai).

Slowly but surely they built up their advantage and had almost 1.30 as they reached the Malaysian capital and crossed the finish line for the first time. They crossed it in the lead five more times and were only caught with two kilometres remaining. It was at that point that Southeast hit the front, the 41-year-old Alessandro Petacchi trying to engineer a first stage win for 20-year-old Jakub Mareczko, who had been second twice and third once.

As he has done all week, Guardini chose the best train and the best wheel and went from there, launching himself as the road curved round to the left at 200 metres. Ewan, whose Orica train wasn’t as well coordinated today, had to react and although he came back at Guardini, the Italian had once again played it to perfection.

 

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team2:00:27
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
3Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
4Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
5Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast
6Oleksandr Surutkovych (Ukr) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
7Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
8Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
9Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
10Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
11Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
12Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
13M Sofian Nabil Omar (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
14Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
15Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
16Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
17Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
18Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO
19Juan Sebastián Molano Benavides (Col) Colombia
20Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
21Arin Iswana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
22Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
23Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
24Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast
25Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
26Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
27Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
28Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
29Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
30Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
31Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
32Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
33Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
34Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
35Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
36Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
37Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli
38Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
39Tomazs Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor
40Samir Jabrayilov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
41Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
42Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
43Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
44Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
45Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
46Jamalidin Novardianto (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
47Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
48Ying Chuan Gu (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
49Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
50Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Torku Sekerspor
51Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
52Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
53Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
54Carlos Galviz (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
55Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
56Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
57Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
58Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
59Aziz Mohd Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
60Daniel Martnez (Col) Colombia
61Chelly Aristya (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
62Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team
63Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
64Robin Manullang (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
65Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
66Guangtong Ma (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
67Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
68Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
69Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team
70Othman Mohamad Afiq Huznie (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia0:00:16
71Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
72Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO0:00:22
73Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast
74Azman Mohamad Zawawi (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
75Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:00:28
76John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli0:00:31
77Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast0:00:33
78Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:43
79Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:01:15
80Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:01:17
81Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:01:31
82Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:58
83Xiaolong Sun (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro0:04:23
84Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:04:31
85Abdul Halil Mohamad Izzat Hilmi (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:04:33
86Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:04:44
87Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:05:19
88Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
89Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
90Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:05:41
91Zheng Zhang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
92Mohammed Al Murawwi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
93Ahmad Kamal Mohamad Ameer (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:07:43
94Maxime Cam (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
95Zulkifle Nik Mohamad Azwan (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
96Rusli Mohamad Fairet (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
97Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
98Cheng Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
99Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO
100Nicolas Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
101Enver Asanov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:09:15
102Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
103Daud Mohamad Faruq (Mas) Malaysia National Team
104Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
105Hassan Suhardi (Mas) Malaysia National Team
106Wen Long Zhang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro

Sprint 1 - Serendah
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team5pts
2Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo3
3Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo2
4Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky1

KOM 1 - Selayang
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling6pts
2Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team4
3Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia2
4Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo1

Sprint 2 - 2nd Passage (Finish Line)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo3
3Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia2
4Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1

Sprint 3 - 4th Passage (Finish Line)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3
3Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo2
4Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia1

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka28:12:04
2Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:09
3Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:00:10
4Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
5Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
6Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:14
7Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:16
8Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
9Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
10Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:00:22
11Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:00:28
12Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia0:00:50
13Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:00
14Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:01
15Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:01:44
16Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:01:47
17Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:55
18Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli0:02:00
19Tomazs Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor0:02:18
20Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Torku Sekerspor
21Carlos Galviz (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:02:35
22Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:02:52
23Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:02:53
24Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:03:07
25Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team0:03:25
26Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:28
27Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:03:31
28Robin Manullang (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team0:04:07
29Daniel Martnez (Col) Colombia0:04:08
30Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:38
31Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:05:54
32Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:06:03
33Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:06:32
34Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:07:29
35Chelly Aristya (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team0:08:45
36Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky0:11:49
37Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:14:02
38Wen Long Zhang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro0:14:12
39Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:16:00
40Jamalidin Novardianto (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team0:16:22
41Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:21:53
42Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:22:06
43Guangtong Ma (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:23:40
44Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:26:09
45Juan Sebastián Molano Benavides (Col) Colombia0:27:11
46Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:28:46
47Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team0:28:56
48Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:29:09
49Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro0:29:12
50Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:29:21
51Othman Mohamad Afiq Huznie (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia0:29:48
52Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:29:54
53Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast0:31:05
54Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge0:31:12
55Ying Chuan Gu (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro0:31:37
56Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:31:50
57Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:31:53
58Oleksandr Surutkovych (Ukr) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:32:57
59John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli0:34:19
60Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:34:38
61Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:36:08
62Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO0:36:16
63Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast0:36:53
64Samir Jabrayilov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:37:04
65Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:37:38
66Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:37:44
67Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO0:38:06
68Azman Mohamad Zawawi (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia0:38:34
69Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:38:41
70Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:39:49
71Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:40:19
72Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:40:43
73Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO0:41:30
74Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO0:43:17
75Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
76Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
77Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:43:21
78Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:45:10
79Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:45:14
80Arin Iswana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
81Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:45:18
82M Sofian Nabil Omar (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia0:45:28
83Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:45:37
84Xiaolong Sun (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro0:45:43
85Aziz Mohd Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:46:11
86Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast0:46:38
87Zheng Zhang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:47:35
88Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:47:40
89Abdul Halil Mohamad Izzat Hilmi (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:48:00
90Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:48:07
91Nicolas Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:49:03
92Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:50:42
93Mohammed Al Murawwi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:51:53
94Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast0:52:30
95Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:52:40
96Zulkifle Nik Mohamad Azwan (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia0:52:53
97Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia0:52:57
98Ahmad Kamal Mohamad Ameer (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:53:11
99Cheng Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro0:53:13
100Rusli Mohamad Fairet (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia0:54:08
101Hassan Suhardi (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:54:29
102Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky0:54:58
103Enver Asanov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:55:06
104Daud Mohamad Faruq (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:55:13
105Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:56:44
106Maxime Cam (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:56:57

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge89pts
2Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team71
3Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka69
4Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli43
5Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement41
6Jamalidin Novardianto (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team37
7Juan Sebastián Molano Benavides (Col) Colombia37
8Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling32
9Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team31
10Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team29
11Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team29
12Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky29
13Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor28
14Oleksandr Surutkovych (Ukr) Synergy Baku Cycling Project25
15Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO24
16Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF24
17Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team24
18Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo24
19Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast22
20Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia22
21Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team22
22Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka21
23Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast21
24Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team20
25Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement16
26Guangtong Ma (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team15
27Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team14
28Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast13
29Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team12
30Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo10
31Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge10
32Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project10
33Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team10
34Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka9
35Zulkifle Nik Mohamad Azwan (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia8
36Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia8
37Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli8
38Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team7
39Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement7
40Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO7
41Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO7
42Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli6
43Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling6
44Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro6
45Arin Iswana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team6
46Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team6
47Enver Asanov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project6
48Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky5
49Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo5
50Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5
51Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team5
52Xiaolong Sun (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro5
53Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team4
54Robin Manullang (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team4
55Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team4
56Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo3
57Wen Long Zhang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro3
58M Sofian Nabil Omar (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia3
59Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor2
60Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team1
61Chelly Aristya (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team1
62Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1
63Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling39pts
2Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team20
3Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka18
4Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka15
5Zulkifle Nik Mohamad Azwan (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia14
6Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team14
7Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky12
8Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
9Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement10
10Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling8
11Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF8
12Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO8
13Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli8
14Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team7
15Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge6
16Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team5
17Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast5
18Jamalidin Novardianto (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team4
19Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project4
20Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team4
21Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo4
22Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka2
23Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia2
24Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team2
25Othman Mohamad Afiq Huznie (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia2
26Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO2
27Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team2
28Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia1
29Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team1
30Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo1
31Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1

 

