Guardini takes fourth victory at Tour de Langkawi
Reguigui completes overall victory
Andrea Guardini (Astana) sprinted to victory in Kuala Lumpur on the final stage of the Tour de Langkawi, with Youcef Reguigui (MTN-Qhubeka) finishing safely in the bunch to seal his overall win.
After 96km of racing, including six laps around the Malaysian capital, the Italian latched onto the lead-out train of Southeast before launching his sprint with 200 metres remaining and holding off Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) and Michael Kolar (Tinkoff-Saxo) to take the win.
He did so with a depleted team as Andrey Zeits, Daniil Fominykh and Maxat Ayazbayev were forced to abandon the race on Saturday after a bout of food poisoning at the teams’ hotel. The victory caps another dominant display in Malaysia for the Italian, whose four wins in eight stages takes his total tally to 18 in five editions of the race.
“It’s fantastic because this is my fifth win this year,” said Guardini, who also won the opening stage of the Tour of Oman. “It’s incredible because I’m only at the start of the season and it’s great for me and the team. I know this finale really well and I made the sprint alone because I took the powerful train today and I made my sprint really well at 200 metres.”
Though Reguigui kept his place atop the general classification, there was movement further down as Valerio Agnoli (Astana) jumped from fifth to second, pushing down Sebastien Henao (Team Sky) into third and Pierre-Luc Perichon (Bretagne-Seche-Environnement) into fourth. He did so thanks to a three-second bonus for winning the first intermediate sprint, where he was led out by none other than Guardini – the man he has been working for all week.
“I wanted to give him a hand because he worked well for me before,” Guardini told Cyclingnews. “It was stupid not to make anything of it and try for the podium – from fifth to second changes a lot. It was a fantastic race for us today because we took second place on GC and we took the win for me – it’s the best way to finish this Tour de Langkawi.”
For 25-year-old sprinter Reguigui, the overall victory marks a significant result and something of a surprise given that he won and took the leader’s jersey on Saturday atop the only summit finish of the race in a team that had four climbers in their line-up. After four other top-ten finishes in the race, he might have been tempted to go for the win himself today but admitted there was too much at stake.
“I am very happy to wear the yellow jersey,” said the Algerian. “Today the job was to control the race from the beginning to the last 2km of the circuit. Afterwards I stayed behind Orica-GreenEdge and I didn’t take any risks with crashing or anything because the focus was just to keep the jersey to the finish line.
“This is the first professional [stage] race win for me. When I came to Langkawi I didn’t support the weather because it is very hot. I come from Europe where it’s like four or five degrees, and with 40 degrees it’s difficult to go all the day on the bike. But I did two days training and I started the first stage and every day I got stronger.”
Despite being beaten for the fourth time in the race by Guardini, 20-year-old Australian Caleb Ewan goes home with the blue points jersey and two stage wins in the bag.
“We came here with the plan just to win one stage so to come away with two and the points jersey exceeded expectations,” he said. “I was really happy with how the race went and I was really happy with how the team worked together.”
Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthCare) secured the red King of the Mountains jersey that he had worn since day two, while Tomohiro Hayakawa (Asian Racing) ended up with the white jersey for the best Asian rider in the race. Pegasus Continental Cycling finished atop the teams’ general classification, thereby scooping the prize for best Asian team, too.
How it unfolded
The stage started in Kuala Kubu Bharu and with only 96km of racing ahead, including six 6.6km laps around Kuala Lumpur, a bunch finish was always on the cards.
That didn’t stop the moves going and after 30km the break of the day was away, featuring Bruno Pires (Tinkoff-Saxo), Leonardo Duque (Colombia), Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthCare) and Rafaa Chtioui (Skydive Dubai).
Slowly but surely they built up their advantage and had almost 1.30 as they reached the Malaysian capital and crossed the finish line for the first time. They crossed it in the lead five more times and were only caught with two kilometres remaining. It was at that point that Southeast hit the front, the 41-year-old Alessandro Petacchi trying to engineer a first stage win for 20-year-old Jakub Mareczko, who had been second twice and third once.
As he has done all week, Guardini chose the best train and the best wheel and went from there, launching himself as the road curved round to the left at 200 metres. Ewan, whose Orica train wasn’t as well coordinated today, had to react and although he came back at Guardini, the Italian had once again played it to perfection.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2:00:27
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|5
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast
|6
|Oleksandr Surutkovych (Ukr) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|7
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|8
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|9
|Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|10
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|11
|Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|12
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|13
|M Sofian Nabil Omar (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
|14
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|16
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|18
|Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO
|19
|Juan Sebastián Molano Benavides (Col) Colombia
|20
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|21
|Arin Iswana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|22
|Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|23
|Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|24
|Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast
|25
|Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|26
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|27
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|28
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|29
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|30
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|31
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|32
|Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|33
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|34
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|35
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|36
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|37
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli
|38
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|39
|Tomazs Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor
|40
|Samir Jabrayilov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|41
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|42
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|43
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|44
|Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|45
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|46
|Jamalidin Novardianto (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|47
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|48
|Ying Chuan Gu (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|49
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|50
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Torku Sekerspor
|51
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|52
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|53
|Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|54
|Carlos Galviz (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|55
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|56
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|57
|Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|59
|Aziz Mohd Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|60
|Daniel Martnez (Col) Colombia
|61
|Chelly Aristya (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|62
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|63
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|64
|Robin Manullang (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|65
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|66
|Guangtong Ma (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|67
|Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|68
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|69
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team
|70
|Othman Mohamad Afiq Huznie (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
|0:00:16
|71
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|72
|Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO
|0:00:22
|73
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast
|74
|Azman Mohamad Zawawi (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
|75
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:00:28
|76
|John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:31
|77
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast
|0:00:33
|78
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:43
|79
|Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:01:15
|80
|Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:01:17
|81
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:01:31
|82
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:58
|83
|Xiaolong Sun (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|0:04:23
|84
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:04:31
|85
|Abdul Halil Mohamad Izzat Hilmi (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:04:33
|86
|Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:04:44
|87
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:19
|88
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|89
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|90
|Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:41
|91
|Zheng Zhang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|92
|Mohammed Al Murawwi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|93
|Ahmad Kamal Mohamad Ameer (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:07:43
|94
|Maxime Cam (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|95
|Zulkifle Nik Mohamad Azwan (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
|96
|Rusli Mohamad Fairet (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
|97
|Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
|98
|Cheng Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|99
|Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO
|100
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|101
|Enver Asanov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:09:15
|102
|Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|103
|Daud Mohamad Faruq (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|104
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|105
|Hassan Suhardi (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|106
|Wen Long Zhang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|3
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|4
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|6
|pts
|2
|Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|4
|3
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|2
|4
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|3
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|2
|4
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|3
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|4
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|28:12:04
|2
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:09
|3
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:10
|4
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|5
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:14
|7
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:16
|8
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|9
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|10
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:00:22
|11
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:28
|12
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|0:00:50
|13
|Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:00
|14
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:01
|15
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:01:44
|16
|Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:01:47
|17
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:55
|18
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:00
|19
|Tomazs Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor
|0:02:18
|20
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Torku Sekerspor
|21
|Carlos Galviz (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:35
|22
|Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:52
|23
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:02:53
|24
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:03:07
|25
|Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|0:03:25
|26
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:28
|27
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:03:31
|28
|Robin Manullang (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|0:04:07
|29
|Daniel Martnez (Col) Colombia
|0:04:08
|30
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:38
|31
|Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:05:54
|32
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:06:03
|33
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:32
|34
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:07:29
|35
|Chelly Aristya (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|0:08:45
|36
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|0:11:49
|37
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:14:02
|38
|Wen Long Zhang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|0:14:12
|39
|Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:16:00
|40
|Jamalidin Novardianto (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|0:16:22
|41
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:21:53
|42
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:22:06
|43
|Guangtong Ma (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:23:40
|44
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:26:09
|45
|Juan Sebastián Molano Benavides (Col) Colombia
|0:27:11
|46
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:28:46
|47
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:28:56
|48
|Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:29:09
|49
|Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|0:29:12
|50
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:29:21
|51
|Othman Mohamad Afiq Huznie (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
|0:29:48
|52
|Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:29:54
|53
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast
|0:31:05
|54
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|0:31:12
|55
|Ying Chuan Gu (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|0:31:37
|56
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:31:50
|57
|Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:31:53
|58
|Oleksandr Surutkovych (Ukr) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:32:57
|59
|John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli
|0:34:19
|60
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:34:38
|61
|Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:36:08
|62
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|0:36:16
|63
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast
|0:36:53
|64
|Samir Jabrayilov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:37:04
|65
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:37:38
|66
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:37:44
|67
|Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO
|0:38:06
|68
|Azman Mohamad Zawawi (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
|0:38:34
|69
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:38:41
|70
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:39:49
|71
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:40:19
|72
|Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:40:43
|73
|Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO
|0:41:30
|74
|Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO
|0:43:17
|75
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|76
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|77
|Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:43:21
|78
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:45:10
|79
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:45:14
|80
|Arin Iswana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|81
|Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:45:18
|82
|M Sofian Nabil Omar (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
|0:45:28
|83
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:45:37
|84
|Xiaolong Sun (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|0:45:43
|85
|Aziz Mohd Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:46:11
|86
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast
|0:46:38
|87
|Zheng Zhang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:47:35
|88
|Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:47:40
|89
|Abdul Halil Mohamad Izzat Hilmi (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:48:00
|90
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:48:07
|91
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:49:03
|92
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:50:42
|93
|Mohammed Al Murawwi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:51:53
|94
|Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast
|0:52:30
|95
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:52:40
|96
|Zulkifle Nik Mohamad Azwan (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
|0:52:53
|97
|Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
|0:52:57
|98
|Ahmad Kamal Mohamad Ameer (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:53:11
|99
|Cheng Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|0:53:13
|100
|Rusli Mohamad Fairet (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
|0:54:08
|101
|Hassan Suhardi (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:54:29
|102
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|0:54:58
|103
|Enver Asanov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:55:06
|104
|Daud Mohamad Faruq (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:55:13
|105
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:56:44
|106
|Maxime Cam (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:56:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|89
|pts
|2
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|71
|3
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|69
|4
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|43
|5
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|41
|6
|Jamalidin Novardianto (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|37
|7
|Juan Sebastián Molano Benavides (Col) Colombia
|37
|8
|Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|32
|9
|Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|31
|10
|Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|29
|11
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|29
|12
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|29
|13
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|28
|14
|Oleksandr Surutkovych (Ukr) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|25
|15
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|24
|16
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|24
|17
|Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|24
|18
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|24
|19
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast
|22
|20
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|22
|21
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|22
|22
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|21
|23
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast
|21
|24
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|20
|25
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|16
|26
|Guangtong Ma (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|15
|27
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|14
|28
|Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast
|13
|29
|Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|12
|30
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|31
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|10
|32
|Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|10
|33
|Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|10
|34
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|9
|35
|Zulkifle Nik Mohamad Azwan (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
|8
|36
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|8
|37
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|38
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|7
|39
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|7
|40
|Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO
|7
|41
|Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO
|7
|42
|Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|43
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|6
|44
|Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|6
|45
|Arin Iswana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|6
|46
|Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|6
|47
|Enver Asanov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|6
|48
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|5
|49
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|50
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|51
|Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|5
|52
|Xiaolong Sun (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|5
|53
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|4
|54
|Robin Manullang (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|4
|55
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|4
|56
|Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|57
|Wen Long Zhang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|3
|58
|M Sofian Nabil Omar (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
|3
|59
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|2
|60
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|1
|61
|Chelly Aristya (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|1
|62
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1
|63
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|39
|pts
|2
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|20
|3
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|18
|4
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|15
|5
|Zulkifle Nik Mohamad Azwan (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
|14
|6
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|14
|7
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|12
|8
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|9
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|10
|10
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|8
|11
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|8
|12
|Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO
|8
|13
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|14
|Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|7
|15
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|16
|Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|5
|17
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast
|5
|18
|Jamalidin Novardianto (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|4
|19
|Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|4
|20
|Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|4
|21
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|22
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|23
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|2
|24
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|2
|25
|Othman Mohamad Afiq Huznie (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
|2
|26
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|2
|27
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|2
|28
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|1
|29
|Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|1
|30
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|31
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1
