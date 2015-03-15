Image 1 of 31 Andrea Guardini adds to his overall stage record (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 31 The peloton make it onto the circuits (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 31 Youcef Reguigui greets the crowd (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 31 The final jersey wearers (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 31 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 31 Another sunny day for the riders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 31 Best Asian rider Tomohiro Hayakawa (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 31 Jacques Janse van Rensburg shepards his teammate (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 31 Philip Deignan looks comfortable in the group (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 31 Race leader Youcef Reguigui (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 31 Rafai Chtiioui (Skydive Dubai) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 31 Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 31 Race leader Youcef Reguigui sits safely behind his teammates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 31 The peloton passes through the streets of Kuala Lumpur (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 31 Pieter Weening on the front of the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 31 The Kuala Lumpur skyline (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 31 The Petronas Towers stand tall behind the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 31 Thumbs up from Youcef Reguigui (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 31 Andrea Guardini powers to the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 31 Andrea Guardini wins the final stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 31 The top three on the day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 31 Tomohiro Hayakawa finishes the race as the best Asian rider (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 31 Kiel Reijnen keeps the mountainss classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 31 Caleb Ewan takes the points classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 31 Youcef Reguigui is the overall winner (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 31 Youcef Reguigui (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 31 A quick haircut before the start? (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 31 The jersey wearers line up at the start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 31 The final stage gets underway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 31 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 31 Orica-GreenEdge work for Caleb Ewan (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Andrea Guardini (Astana) sprinted to victory in Kuala Lumpur on the final stage of the Tour de Langkawi, with Youcef Reguigui (MTN-Qhubeka) finishing safely in the bunch to seal his overall win.

After 96km of racing, including six laps around the Malaysian capital, the Italian latched onto the lead-out train of Southeast before launching his sprint with 200 metres remaining and holding off Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) and Michael Kolar (Tinkoff-Saxo) to take the win.

He did so with a depleted team as Andrey Zeits, Daniil Fominykh and Maxat Ayazbayev were forced to abandon the race on Saturday after a bout of food poisoning at the teams’ hotel. The victory caps another dominant display in Malaysia for the Italian, whose four wins in eight stages takes his total tally to 18 in five editions of the race.

“It’s fantastic because this is my fifth win this year,” said Guardini, who also won the opening stage of the Tour of Oman. “It’s incredible because I’m only at the start of the season and it’s great for me and the team. I know this finale really well and I made the sprint alone because I took the powerful train today and I made my sprint really well at 200 metres.”

Though Reguigui kept his place atop the general classification, there was movement further down as Valerio Agnoli (Astana) jumped from fifth to second, pushing down Sebastien Henao (Team Sky) into third and Pierre-Luc Perichon (Bretagne-Seche-Environnement) into fourth. He did so thanks to a three-second bonus for winning the first intermediate sprint, where he was led out by none other than Guardini – the man he has been working for all week.

“I wanted to give him a hand because he worked well for me before,” Guardini told Cyclingnews. “It was stupid not to make anything of it and try for the podium – from fifth to second changes a lot. It was a fantastic race for us today because we took second place on GC and we took the win for me – it’s the best way to finish this Tour de Langkawi.”

For 25-year-old sprinter Reguigui, the overall victory marks a significant result and something of a surprise given that he won and took the leader’s jersey on Saturday atop the only summit finish of the race in a team that had four climbers in their line-up. After four other top-ten finishes in the race, he might have been tempted to go for the win himself today but admitted there was too much at stake.

“I am very happy to wear the yellow jersey,” said the Algerian. “Today the job was to control the race from the beginning to the last 2km of the circuit. Afterwards I stayed behind Orica-GreenEdge and I didn’t take any risks with crashing or anything because the focus was just to keep the jersey to the finish line.

“This is the first professional [stage] race win for me. When I came to Langkawi I didn’t support the weather because it is very hot. I come from Europe where it’s like four or five degrees, and with 40 degrees it’s difficult to go all the day on the bike. But I did two days training and I started the first stage and every day I got stronger.”

Despite being beaten for the fourth time in the race by Guardini, 20-year-old Australian Caleb Ewan goes home with the blue points jersey and two stage wins in the bag.

“We came here with the plan just to win one stage so to come away with two and the points jersey exceeded expectations,” he said. “I was really happy with how the race went and I was really happy with how the team worked together.”

Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthCare) secured the red King of the Mountains jersey that he had worn since day two, while Tomohiro Hayakawa (Asian Racing) ended up with the white jersey for the best Asian rider in the race. Pegasus Continental Cycling finished atop the teams’ general classification, thereby scooping the prize for best Asian team, too.

How it unfolded

The stage started in Kuala Kubu Bharu and with only 96km of racing ahead, including six 6.6km laps around Kuala Lumpur, a bunch finish was always on the cards.

That didn’t stop the moves going and after 30km the break of the day was away, featuring Bruno Pires (Tinkoff-Saxo), Leonardo Duque (Colombia), Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthCare) and Rafaa Chtioui (Skydive Dubai).

Slowly but surely they built up their advantage and had almost 1.30 as they reached the Malaysian capital and crossed the finish line for the first time. They crossed it in the lead five more times and were only caught with two kilometres remaining. It was at that point that Southeast hit the front, the 41-year-old Alessandro Petacchi trying to engineer a first stage win for 20-year-old Jakub Mareczko, who had been second twice and third once.

As he has done all week, Guardini chose the best train and the best wheel and went from there, launching himself as the road curved round to the left at 200 metres. Ewan, whose Orica train wasn’t as well coordinated today, had to react and although he came back at Guardini, the Italian had once again played it to perfection.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2:00:27 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 3 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 5 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast 6 Oleksandr Surutkovych (Ukr) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 7 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 8 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 9 Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 10 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 11 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 12 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 13 M Sofian Nabil Omar (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia 14 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 16 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 17 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 18 Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO 19 Juan Sebastián Molano Benavides (Col) Colombia 20 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 21 Arin Iswana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 22 Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 23 Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 24 Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast 25 Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 26 Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 27 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 28 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 29 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 30 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 31 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 32 Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 33 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 34 Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 35 Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO 36 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 37 Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli 38 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 39 Tomazs Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor 40 Samir Jabrayilov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 41 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 42 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 43 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 44 Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 45 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 46 Jamalidin Novardianto (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 47 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 48 Ying Chuan Gu (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 49 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 50 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Torku Sekerspor 51 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 52 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 53 Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 54 Carlos Galviz (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 55 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 56 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 57 Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 58 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 59 Aziz Mohd Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 60 Daniel Martnez (Col) Colombia 61 Chelly Aristya (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 62 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team 63 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 64 Robin Manullang (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 65 Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 66 Guangtong Ma (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 67 Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 68 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 69 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team 70 Othman Mohamad Afiq Huznie (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia 0:00:16 71 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 72 Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO 0:00:22 73 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast 74 Azman Mohamad Zawawi (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia 75 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:00:28 76 John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:31 77 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast 0:00:33 78 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:43 79 Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:01:15 80 Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:01:17 81 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:01:31 82 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:58 83 Xiaolong Sun (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 0:04:23 84 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:04:31 85 Abdul Halil Mohamad Izzat Hilmi (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:04:33 86 Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:04:44 87 Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:05:19 88 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 89 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 90 Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:05:41 91 Zheng Zhang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 92 Mohammed Al Murawwi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 93 Ahmad Kamal Mohamad Ameer (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:07:43 94 Maxime Cam (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 95 Zulkifle Nik Mohamad Azwan (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia 96 Rusli Mohamad Fairet (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia 97 Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia 98 Cheng Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 99 Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO 100 Nicolas Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 101 Enver Asanov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 0:09:15 102 Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 103 Daud Mohamad Faruq (Mas) Malaysia National Team 104 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 105 Hassan Suhardi (Mas) Malaysia National Team 106 Wen Long Zhang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro

Sprint 1 - Serendah # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 pts 2 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 3 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 4 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 1

KOM 1 - Selayang # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 6 pts 2 Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 4 3 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 2 4 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 1

Sprint 2 - 2nd Passage (Finish Line) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 3 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 2 4 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1

Sprint 3 - 4th Passage (Finish Line) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 3 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 4 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 1

General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 28:12:04 2 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:09 3 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:00:10 4 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 5 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 6 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:14 7 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:16 8 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 9 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 10 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:00:22 11 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:28 12 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 0:00:50 13 Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:00 14 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:01 15 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:01:44 16 Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:01:47 17 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:55 18 Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:00 19 Tomazs Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor 0:02:18 20 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Torku Sekerspor 21 Carlos Galviz (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:35 22 Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:02:52 23 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:02:53 24 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:03:07 25 Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 0:03:25 26 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:28 27 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:03:31 28 Robin Manullang (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 0:04:07 29 Daniel Martnez (Col) Colombia 0:04:08 30 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:38 31 Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:05:54 32 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:06:03 33 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:06:32 34 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:07:29 35 Chelly Aristya (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 0:08:45 36 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 0:11:49 37 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:14:02 38 Wen Long Zhang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 0:14:12 39 Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:16:00 40 Jamalidin Novardianto (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 0:16:22 41 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:21:53 42 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:22:06 43 Guangtong Ma (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:23:40 44 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:26:09 45 Juan Sebastián Molano Benavides (Col) Colombia 0:27:11 46 Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:28:46 47 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:28:56 48 Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 0:29:09 49 Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 0:29:12 50 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:29:21 51 Othman Mohamad Afiq Huznie (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia 0:29:48 52 Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:29:54 53 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast 0:31:05 54 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 0:31:12 55 Ying Chuan Gu (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 0:31:37 56 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:31:50 57 Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:31:53 58 Oleksandr Surutkovych (Ukr) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 0:32:57 59 John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli 0:34:19 60 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:34:38 61 Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:36:08 62 Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO 0:36:16 63 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast 0:36:53 64 Samir Jabrayilov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 0:37:04 65 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:37:38 66 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:37:44 67 Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO 0:38:06 68 Azman Mohamad Zawawi (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia 0:38:34 69 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:38:41 70 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:39:49 71 Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:40:19 72 Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:40:43 73 Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO 0:41:30 74 Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO 0:43:17 75 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 76 Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 77 Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:43:21 78 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:45:10 79 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:45:14 80 Arin Iswana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 81 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:45:18 82 M Sofian Nabil Omar (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia 0:45:28 83 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:45:37 84 Xiaolong Sun (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 0:45:43 85 Aziz Mohd Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:46:11 86 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast 0:46:38 87 Zheng Zhang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:47:35 88 Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:47:40 89 Abdul Halil Mohamad Izzat Hilmi (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:48:00 90 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:48:07 91 Nicolas Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:49:03 92 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:50:42 93 Mohammed Al Murawwi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:51:53 94 Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast 0:52:30 95 Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:52:40 96 Zulkifle Nik Mohamad Azwan (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia 0:52:53 97 Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia 0:52:57 98 Ahmad Kamal Mohamad Ameer (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:53:11 99 Cheng Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 0:53:13 100 Rusli Mohamad Fairet (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia 0:54:08 101 Hassan Suhardi (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:54:29 102 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 0:54:58 103 Enver Asanov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 0:55:06 104 Daud Mohamad Faruq (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:55:13 105 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:56:44 106 Maxime Cam (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:56:57

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 89 pts 2 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 71 3 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 69 4 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 43 5 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 41 6 Jamalidin Novardianto (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 37 7 Juan Sebastián Molano Benavides (Col) Colombia 37 8 Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 32 9 Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 31 10 Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 29 11 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 29 12 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 29 13 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 28 14 Oleksandr Surutkovych (Ukr) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 25 15 Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO 24 16 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 24 17 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 24 18 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 24 19 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast 22 20 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 22 21 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 22 22 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 21 23 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast 21 24 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 20 25 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 16 26 Guangtong Ma (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 15 27 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team 14 28 Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast 13 29 Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 12 30 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 10 31 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 10 32 Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 10 33 Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 10 34 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 9 35 Zulkifle Nik Mohamad Azwan (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia 8 36 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 8 37 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 8 38 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 7 39 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 7 40 Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO 7 41 Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO 7 42 Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 6 43 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 6 44 Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 6 45 Arin Iswana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 6 46 Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 6 47 Enver Asanov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 6 48 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 5 49 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 5 50 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 51 Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 5 52 Xiaolong Sun (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 5 53 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 4 54 Robin Manullang (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 4 55 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 4 56 Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 57 Wen Long Zhang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 3 58 M Sofian Nabil Omar (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia 3 59 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 2 60 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 1 61 Chelly Aristya (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 1 62 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1 63 Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 1