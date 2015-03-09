Image 1 of 52 Elchin Asadov (Synergy Baku Cycling Project) and Sea Keong Loh (Malaysia) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 52 Not too many fans roadside here (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 52 The day's breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 52 Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN - Qhubeka) picking up bidons (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 52 Andrea Guardini riding behind numerous Astana wheels (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 52 Astana spent the majority of the stage on the front of the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 52 Damien Howson (Orica GreenEdge) on bidon duty (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 52 Andrea Guardini (Astana) getting ready for the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 52 It's hard to miss Tinkoff-Saxo with their fluo kits (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 52 Astana mid-stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 52 Alessandro Petacchi (Southeast) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 52 A Malaysian fan cheers on the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 52 The peloton during stage two of the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 52 The Southeast soigneur handing out lunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 52 Controlling affairs was Bretagne-Séché Environnement as they looked to set up Romain Feillu (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 52 At the rear of the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 52 Riders check what the car has to say (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 52 Astana on the front of the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 52 The Malaysian countryside was on display during the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 52 The peloton in one long line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 52 Andrea Guardini (Astana) answers questions after winning a second straight stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 52 Sebastian Henao (Sky) was one of the riders to hit the tarmac today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 52 Malaysian flags flying (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 52 Valerio Agnoli and Andrey Zeits taking care of Andrea Guardini (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 52 Andrea Guardini (Astana) drops back to the team car on domestique duty (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 52 There plenty of fans during this section of the stage to cheer on the riders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 52 Fans cheers on the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 52 Andrea Guardini (Astana) and Caleb Ewan (Orica GreenEdge) sprint for stage two honours (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 52 The sprinters line up for Stage two (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 52 The flat fast finish of stage two (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 52 The peloton during stage 2 of the Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 32 of 52 Andrea Guardini (Astana) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 33 of 52 Andrea Guardini (Astana) beats Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) in the stage 2 sprint (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 34 of 52 Andrea Guardini (Astana) on the stage 2 podium (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 35 of 52 Andrea Guardini (Astana) wins the first two stages in Langkawi (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 36 of 52 Andrea Guardini (Astana) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 37 of 52 Andrea Guardini (Astana) is leading the overall GC at the Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 38 of 52 Tour de Langkawi stage 2 bunch sprint (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 39 of 52 Andrea Guardini (Astana) wins stage two (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 52 Andrea Guardini (Astana) gets the better of Caleb Ewan (Orica GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 52 Waiting for the stage to start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 52 Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) was second for the second straight day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 52 Alessandro Petacchi (Southeast) pre-stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 52 Andrea Guardini (Astana) in yellow (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 52 Andrea Guardini (Astana) pulls on the yellow jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 52 Andrea Guardini (Astana) also leads the sprint competition (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 52 Andrea Guardini (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 52 Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 49 of 52 Afiq Othman (Terengganu) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 50 of 52 The top three from stage two on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 51 of 52 Two from two for Andrea Guardini (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 52 of 52 Andrea Guardini (Astana) wins the stage 2 bunch sprint (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Same result, different day. Andrea Guardini (Astana) got the better of Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) for the second time in two days to win stage two of the Tour de Langkawi and consolidate his overall lead.





Despite the identical outcome, today’s sprint unfolded differently to yesterday’s, when the Italian had latched onto Ewan’s train and wheel before coming past him. With the Australian youngster reluctant to allow that scenario to pass again, the Orica train was less visible and Guardini latched onto Southest instead, where Alessandro Petacchi was working for Jakub Mareczko. Guardini launched himself from 200 metres and Ewan this time had to respond, coming back at his rival but not by enough. Fellow 20-year-old Mareczko came home in third.

“The other teams were fresher than us to make a sprint but I stayed at the front and I took the best train in the last kilometre, today Southest, and I sprinted really well,” said Guardini.

“Today there was a slippery road and for this I wanted to stay at the front with [Valerio} Agnoli, so I didn’t leave the first 10, 15 positions. Since we only had two riders in the final, we needed to stay in the front because with slippery road, rain, bad visibility, it was difficult for teams today.”

A disappointed Ewan admitted that his top-end speed isn’t where it needs to be having not competed since the Herald Sun Tour at the start of February.

“I’ve had quite a while off racing so it might take me a few days to get back into it,” he said. “I still feel that in my sprint I’m not going as good as I could be so hopefully in the next few days it will come back and I can get quicker.”

He might have a chance to exact revenge on tomorrow’s stage, which includes a cat-2 and a cat-1 climb in the first half of the race – inclines that Guardini is aware will be used against him. “For sure Orica want to make a good start to drop me and maybe Mareczo. I have the jersey and there is the possibility to maintain it to the 6th or 7th stage but we will see tomorrow what happens on that climb.”

How it unfolded

Whereas on the first stage a group went from the start, today it was 25km before the formation of an all-Asian six-man group was away, made up of brothers Adiq and Afiq Othman (Terengganu and National Sports Council of Malaysia), Elchin Asadov (Synergy Baku), Jianpeng Liu (Hengxiang), Patria Rastra (Pegasus Continental), Sea Keong Loh (Malaysia).

They opened up a gap of two minutes and it hovered at that figure for most of the race, with Astana again controlling things from the front of the peloton. In the second half of the race, between the two cat-4 climbs, Loh and Asadov went clear, the latter feeling fresh after refusing to share the workload in the early stages.

The gap went out to two minutes 30 seconds with 20km to go but by 9km the breakaway companions were shaking hands and sitting up, whereupon the sprint teams began to get into position, with Southeast and Tinkoff-Saxo coming to the fore.

Inside the final kilometre the wet conditions caused a nasty crash, with two Sky riders hitting the deck along with the leaders of the mountains and best Asian rider classifications – Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthCare) and Guangtong Ma (Hengxiang), who lost his white jersey.

The crash left a mess behind but Guardini wasn’t looking back, already on his way to reinforcing his message that he’s the fastest man in the race.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4:30:36 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 3 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast 4 Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 5 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 6 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 7 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 9 Juan Sebastián Molano Benavides (Col) Colombia 10 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 11 Oleksandr Surutkovych (Ukr) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 12 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 13 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 14 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 15 Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 16 Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO 17 Zheng Zhang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 18 Wen Long Zhang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 19 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 20 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 21 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast 22 Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO 23 Ahmad Kamal Mohamad Ameer (Mas) Malaysia National Team 24 M Sofian Nabil Omar (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia 25 Arin Iswana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 26 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 27 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 28 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 29 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 30 Jamalidin Novardianto (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 31 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 32 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 33 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 34 Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 35 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 36 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 37 Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 38 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 39 Robin Manullang (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 40 Azman Mohamad Zawawi (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia 41 Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 42 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 43 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 44 Samir Jabrayilov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 45 Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO 46 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 47 Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 48 Enver Asanov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 49 Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 50 Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 51 Daniel Martnez (Col) Colombia 52 Xiaolong Sun (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 53 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 54 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 55 Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 56 Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 57 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 58 Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 59 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 60 Cheng Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 61 Maxime Cam (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 62 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 63 Ahmad Kamal Mohamad Ameen (Mas) Malaysia National Team 64 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 65 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 66 Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO 67 Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast 68 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 69 Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 70 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 71 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 72 Carlos Galviz (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 73 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 74 Isaac Bolivar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 75 Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 76 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast 77 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Torku Sekerspor 78 Ying Chuan Gu (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 79 Aziz Mohd Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 80 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 81 Mohammed Al Murawwi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 82 John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli 83 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 84 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 85 Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 86 Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 87 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 88 Othman Mohamad Afiq Huznie (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia 89 Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 90 Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 91 Zulkifle Nik Mohamad Azwan (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia 92 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 93 Rusli Mohamad Fairet (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia 94 Elgun Alizada (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 0:01:27 95 Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 96 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:01:32 97 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:42 98 Nicolas Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:56 99 Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 100 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team 101 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:26 102 Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:30 103 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 104 Tomazs Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor 105 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 106 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 107 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 108 Chelly Aristya (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 109 Abdul Halil Mohamad Izzat Hilmi (Mas) Malaysia National Team 110 Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia 111 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 112 Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO 113 Daud Mohamad Faruq (Mas) Malaysia National Team 114 Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia 115 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast 0:03:53 116 Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO 117 Darwin Pantoja (Col) Colombia 118 Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 119 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:04:29 120 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 121 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:04:29 122 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 123 Hassan Suhardi (Mas) Malaysia National Team 124 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:04:47 125 Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli 126 Xin Yang Liu (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 127 Ramon Carretero (Pan) Southeast 128 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 129 Guangtong Ma (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 130 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 131 Zhikang Gao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Wen Long Zhang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 3 3 Robin Manullang (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 2 4 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 3 3 Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 2 4 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 3 3 Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 2 4 Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 4 pts 2 Othman Mohamad Afiq Huznie (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia 2 3 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 4 pts 2 Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 2 3 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 1

Asian rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 4:30:36 2 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 3 Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 4 Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO 5 Zheng Zhang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 6 Wen Long Zhang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 7 Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO 8 Ahmad Kamal Mohamad Ameer (Mas) Malaysia National Team 9 M Sofian Nabil Omar (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia 10 Arin Iswana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Terengganu Cycling Team 13:31:48 2 Astana Pro Team 3 Colombia 4 Torku Sekerspor 5 MTN - Qhubeka 6 KSPO 7 Southeast 8 Aisan Racing Team 9 Pegasus Continental Cycling 10 Tinkoff - Saxo 11 Synergy Baku Cycling Project 12 Orica Greenedge 13 Giant-Champion System Pro 14 Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 15 Team Sky 16 Bretagne-Seche Environnement 17 Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 18 UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling 19 National Sports Council Malaysia 20 Hengxiang Cycling Team 21 Malaysia National Team 22 Bardiani CSF 0:02:30

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6:49:22 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:08 3 Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:00:13 4 Guangtong Ma (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:00:15 5 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:00:16 6 Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 7 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:00:17 8 Wen Long Zhang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 0:00:18 9 Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 10 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 11 Robin Manullang (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 0:00:19 12 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 13 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:00:20 14 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 15 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 16 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 17 Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 18 Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 19 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 20 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 21 Juan Sebastián Molano Benavides (Col) Colombia 22 Oleksandr Surutkovych (Ukr) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 23 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 24 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 25 Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO 26 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 27 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 28 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 29 Zheng Zhang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 30 Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 31 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 32 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 33 Jamalidin Novardianto (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 34 Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 35 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 36 M Sofian Nabil Omar (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia 37 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 38 Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast 39 Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 40 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 41 Ahmad Kamal Mohamad Ameer (Mas) Malaysia National Team 42 Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 43 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 44 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast 45 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 46 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 47 Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 48 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 49 Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 50 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 51 Othman Mohamad Afiq Huznie (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia 52 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 53 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 54 Arin Iswana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 55 Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 56 Azman Mohamad Zawawi (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia 57 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 58 Ying Chuan Gu (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 59 Daniel Martnez (Col) Colombia 60 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 61 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 62 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 63 Tomazs Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor 64 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 65 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast 66 Aziz Mohd Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 67 Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 68 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 69 Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 70 Cheng Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 71 Isaac Bolivar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 72 Hassan Suhardi (Mas) Malaysia National Team 73 Rusli Mohamad Fairet (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia 74 Carlos Galviz (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 75 Chelly Aristya (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 76 Enver Asanov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 77 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 78 John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli 79 Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 80 Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 81 Maxime Cam (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 82 Daud Mohamad Faruq (Mas) Malaysia National Team 83 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 84 Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 85 Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO 86 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Torku Sekerspor 87 Zulkifle Nik Mohamad Azwan (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia 88 Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia 89 Zhikang Gao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 90 Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 91 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 92 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 93 Abdul Halil Mohamad Izzat Hilmi (Mas) Malaysia National Team 94 Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli 95 Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia 96 Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 97 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 98 Mohammed Al Murawwi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 99 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team 100 Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO 101 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 102 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 103 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 104 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 105 Xin Yang Liu (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 106 Samir Jabrayilov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 0:00:51 107 Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 108 Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 109 Xiaolong Sun (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 0:01:29 110 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:01:51 111 Ahmad Kamal Mohamad Ameen (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:02:15 112 Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO 0:02:22 113 Darwin Pantoja (Col) Colombia 0:02:27 114 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:43 115 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:46 116 Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:50 117 Nicolas Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:02:54 118 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:02:58 119 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast 0:03:06 120 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:13 121 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:14 122 Elgun Alizada (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 0:03:18 123 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:05:07 124 Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO 0:05:15 125 Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO 126 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:05:20 127 Ramon Carretero (Pan) Southeast 0:06:19 128 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast 0:06:58 129 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:07:07 130 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:07:12 131 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:09:06

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 30 pts 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 28 3 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 21 4 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 17 5 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast 15 6 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 15 7 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 15 8 Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 14 9 Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 14 10 Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 13 11 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 13 12 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 13 13 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast 13 14 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 12 15 Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast 12 16 Juan Sebastián Molano Benavides (Col) Colombia 11 17 Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 10 18 Guangtong Ma (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 8 19 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 5 20 Oleksandr Surutkovych (Ukr) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 5 21 Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 4 22 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 4 23 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 4 24 Wen Long Zhang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 3 25 Robin Manullang (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 2 26 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 2 27 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1 28 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 1 29 Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 12 pts 2 Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 6 3 Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 4 4 Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 4 5 Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 3 6 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 2 7 Othman Mohamad Afiq Huznie (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia 2 8 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2