Tour de Langkawi: Guardini wins stage 2

Astana man beats Ewan

Image 1 of 52

Elchin Asadov (Synergy Baku Cycling Project) and Sea Keong Loh (Malaysia)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 52

Not too many fans roadside here

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 52

The day's breakaway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 52

Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN - Qhubeka) picking up bidons

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 52

Andrea Guardini riding behind numerous Astana wheels

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 52

Astana spent the majority of the stage on the front of the peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 52

Damien Howson (Orica GreenEdge) on bidon duty

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 52

Andrea Guardini (Astana) getting ready for the stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 52

It's hard to miss Tinkoff-Saxo with their fluo kits

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 52

Astana mid-stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 52

Alessandro Petacchi (Southeast)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 52

A Malaysian fan cheers on the peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 52

The peloton during stage two of the race

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 52

The Southeast soigneur handing out lunch

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 52

Controlling affairs was Bretagne-Séché Environnement as they looked to set up Romain Feillu

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 52

At the rear of the peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 52

Riders check what the car has to say

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 52

Astana on the front of the peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 52

The Malaysian countryside was on display during the stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 52

The peloton in one long line

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 52

Andrea Guardini (Astana) answers questions after winning a second straight stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 52

Sebastian Henao (Sky) was one of the riders to hit the tarmac today

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 52

Malaysian flags flying

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 52

Valerio Agnoli and Andrey Zeits taking care of Andrea Guardini (Astana)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 52

Andrea Guardini (Astana) drops back to the team car on domestique duty

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 52

There plenty of fans during this section of the stage to cheer on the riders

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 52

Fans cheers on the peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 52

Andrea Guardini (Astana) and Caleb Ewan (Orica GreenEdge) sprint for stage two honours

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 52

The sprinters line up for Stage two

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 52

The flat fast finish of stage two

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 52

The peloton during stage 2 of the Tour de Langkawi

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 32 of 52

Andrea Guardini (Astana)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 33 of 52

Andrea Guardini (Astana) beats Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) in the stage 2 sprint

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 34 of 52

Andrea Guardini (Astana) on the stage 2 podium

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 35 of 52

Andrea Guardini (Astana) wins the first two stages in Langkawi

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 36 of 52

Andrea Guardini (Astana)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 37 of 52

Andrea Guardini (Astana) is leading the overall GC at the Tour de Langkawi

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 38 of 52

Tour de Langkawi stage 2 bunch sprint

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 39 of 52

Andrea Guardini (Astana) wins stage two

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 52

Andrea Guardini (Astana) gets the better of Caleb Ewan (Orica GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 52

Waiting for the stage to start

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 52

Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) was second for the second straight day

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 52

Alessandro Petacchi (Southeast) pre-stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 52

Andrea Guardini (Astana) in yellow

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 52

Andrea Guardini (Astana) pulls on the yellow jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 52

Andrea Guardini (Astana) also leads the sprint competition

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 52

Andrea Guardini (Astana)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 52

Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 52

Afiq Othman (Terengganu)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 52

The top three from stage two on the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 52

Two from two for Andrea Guardini (Astana)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 52

Andrea Guardini (Astana) wins the stage 2 bunch sprint

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Same result, different day. Andrea Guardini (Astana) got the better of Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) for the second time in two days to win stage two of the Tour de Langkawi and consolidate his overall lead.

Despite the identical outcome, today’s sprint unfolded differently to yesterday’s, when the Italian had latched onto Ewan’s train and wheel before coming past him. With the Australian youngster reluctant to allow that scenario to pass again, the Orica train was less visible and Guardini latched onto Southest instead, where Alessandro Petacchi was working for Jakub Mareczko. Guardini launched himself from 200 metres and Ewan this time had to respond, coming back at his rival but not by enough. Fellow 20-year-old Mareczko came home in third.

“The other teams were fresher than us to make a sprint but I stayed at the front and I took the best train in the last kilometre, today Southest, and I sprinted really well,” said Guardini.

“Today there was a slippery road and for this I wanted to stay at the front with [Valerio} Agnoli, so I didn’t leave the first 10, 15 positions. Since we only had two riders in the final, we needed to stay in the front because with slippery road, rain, bad visibility, it was difficult for teams today.”

A disappointed Ewan admitted that his top-end speed isn’t where it needs to be having not competed since the Herald Sun Tour at the start of February.

“I’ve had quite a while off racing so it might take me a few days to get back into it,” he said. “I still feel that in my sprint I’m not going as good as I could be so hopefully in the next few days it will come back and I can get quicker.”

He might have a chance to exact revenge on tomorrow’s stage, which includes a cat-2 and a cat-1 climb in the first half of the race – inclines that Guardini is aware will be used against him. “For sure Orica want to make a good start to drop me and maybe Mareczo. I have the jersey and there is the possibility to maintain it to the 6th or 7th stage but we will see tomorrow what happens on that climb.”

How it unfolded

Whereas on the first stage a group went from the start, today it was 25km before the formation of an all-Asian six-man group was away, made up of brothers Adiq and Afiq Othman (Terengganu and National Sports Council of Malaysia), Elchin Asadov (Synergy Baku), Jianpeng Liu (Hengxiang), Patria Rastra (Pegasus Continental), Sea Keong Loh (Malaysia).

They opened up a gap of two minutes and it hovered at that figure for most of the race, with Astana again controlling things from the front of the peloton. In the second half of the race, between the two cat-4 climbs, Loh and Asadov went clear, the latter feeling fresh after refusing to share the workload in the early stages.

The gap went out to two minutes 30 seconds with 20km to go but by 9km the breakaway companions were shaking hands and sitting up, whereupon the sprint teams began to get into position, with Southeast and Tinkoff-Saxo coming to the fore.

Inside the final kilometre the wet conditions caused a nasty crash, with two Sky riders hitting the deck along with the leaders of the mountains and best Asian rider classifications – Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthCare) and Guangtong Ma (Hengxiang), who lost his white jersey.

The crash left a mess behind but Guardini wasn’t looking back, already on his way to reinforcing his message that he’s the fastest man in the race.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team4:30:36
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
3Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast
4Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
5Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
6Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
7Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
8Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
9Juan Sebastián Molano Benavides (Col) Colombia
10Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
11Oleksandr Surutkovych (Ukr) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
12Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
13Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
14Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
15Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
16Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
17Zheng Zhang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
18Wen Long Zhang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
19Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
20Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
21Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast
22Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO
23Ahmad Kamal Mohamad Ameer (Mas) Malaysia National Team
24M Sofian Nabil Omar (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
25Arin Iswana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
26Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
27Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
28Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
29Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
30Jamalidin Novardianto (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
31Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
32Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
33Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
34Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
35Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
36Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
37Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
38Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
39Robin Manullang (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
40Azman Mohamad Zawawi (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
41Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
42Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
43Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
44Samir Jabrayilov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
45Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO
46Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
47Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
48Enver Asanov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
49Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
50Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
51Daniel Martnez (Col) Colombia
52Xiaolong Sun (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
53Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
54Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
55Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
56Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
57Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
58Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
59Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
60Cheng Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
61Maxime Cam (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
62Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
63Ahmad Kamal Mohamad Ameen (Mas) Malaysia National Team
64Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
65Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
66Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO
67Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast
68Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
69Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
70Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
71Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
72Carlos Galviz (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
73Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
74Isaac Bolivar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
75Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
76Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast
77Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Torku Sekerspor
78Ying Chuan Gu (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
79Aziz Mohd Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
80Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
81Mohammed Al Murawwi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
82John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli
83Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
84Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
85Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
86Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
87Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
88Othman Mohamad Afiq Huznie (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
89Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
90Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
91Zulkifle Nik Mohamad Azwan (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
92Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
93Rusli Mohamad Fairet (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
94Elgun Alizada (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:01:27
95Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
96Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:01:32
97Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:01:42
98Nicolas Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:56
99Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
100Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team
101Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge0:02:26
102Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:30
103Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
104Tomazs Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor
105Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
106Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
107Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
108Chelly Aristya (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
109Abdul Halil Mohamad Izzat Hilmi (Mas) Malaysia National Team
110Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia
111Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
112Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO
113Daud Mohamad Faruq (Mas) Malaysia National Team
114Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
115Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast0:03:53
116Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO
117Darwin Pantoja (Col) Colombia
118Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
119Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:04:29
120Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
121Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:04:29
122Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
123Hassan Suhardi (Mas) Malaysia National Team
124Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:04:47
125Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli
126Xin Yang Liu (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
127Ramon Carretero (Pan) Southeast
128Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
129Guangtong Ma (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
130Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
131Zhikang Gao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team5pts
2Wen Long Zhang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro3
3Robin Manullang (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team2
4Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team5pts
2Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project3
3Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team2
4Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team5pts
2Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team3
3Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team2
4Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team4pts
2Othman Mohamad Afiq Huznie (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia2
3Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project4pts
2Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team2
3Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team1

Asian rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team4:30:36
2Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
3Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
4Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
5Zheng Zhang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
6Wen Long Zhang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
7Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO
8Ahmad Kamal Mohamad Ameer (Mas) Malaysia National Team
9M Sofian Nabil Omar (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
10Arin Iswana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Terengganu Cycling Team13:31:48
2Astana Pro Team
3Colombia
4Torku Sekerspor
5MTN - Qhubeka
6KSPO
7Southeast
8Aisan Racing Team
9Pegasus Continental Cycling
10Tinkoff - Saxo
11Synergy Baku Cycling Project
12Orica Greenedge
13Giant-Champion System Pro
14Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
15Team Sky
16Bretagne-Seche Environnement
17Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
18UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling
19National Sports Council Malaysia
20Hengxiang Cycling Team
21Malaysia National Team
22Bardiani CSF0:02:30

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team6:49:22
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:08
3Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:00:13
4Guangtong Ma (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:00:15
5Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:00:16
6Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
7Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:00:17
8Wen Long Zhang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro0:00:18
9Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
10Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
11Robin Manullang (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team0:00:19
12Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
13Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:00:20
14Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
15Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
16Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
17Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
18Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
19Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
20Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
21Juan Sebastián Molano Benavides (Col) Colombia
22Oleksandr Surutkovych (Ukr) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
23Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
24Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
25Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO
26Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
27Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
28Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
29Zheng Zhang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
30Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
31Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
32Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
33Jamalidin Novardianto (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
34Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
35Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
36M Sofian Nabil Omar (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
37Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
38Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast
39Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
40Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
41Ahmad Kamal Mohamad Ameer (Mas) Malaysia National Team
42Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
43Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
44Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast
45Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
46Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
47Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
48Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
49Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
50Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
51Othman Mohamad Afiq Huznie (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
52Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
53Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
54Arin Iswana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
55Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
56Azman Mohamad Zawawi (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
57Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
58Ying Chuan Gu (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
59Daniel Martnez (Col) Colombia
60Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
61Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
62Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
63Tomazs Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor
64Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
65Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast
66Aziz Mohd Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
67Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
68Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
69Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
70Cheng Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
71Isaac Bolivar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
72Hassan Suhardi (Mas) Malaysia National Team
73Rusli Mohamad Fairet (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
74Carlos Galviz (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
75Chelly Aristya (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
76Enver Asanov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
77Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
78John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli
79Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
80Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
81Maxime Cam (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
82Daud Mohamad Faruq (Mas) Malaysia National Team
83Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
84Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
85Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO
86Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Torku Sekerspor
87Zulkifle Nik Mohamad Azwan (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
88Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
89Zhikang Gao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
90Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
91Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
92Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
93Abdul Halil Mohamad Izzat Hilmi (Mas) Malaysia National Team
94Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli
95Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia
96Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
97Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
98Mohammed Al Murawwi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
99Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team
100Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO
101Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
102Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
103Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
104Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
105Xin Yang Liu (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
106Samir Jabrayilov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:00:51
107Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
108Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
109Xiaolong Sun (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro0:01:29
110Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:01:51
111Ahmad Kamal Mohamad Ameen (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:02:15
112Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO0:02:22
113Darwin Pantoja (Col) Colombia0:02:27
114Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:43
115Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge0:02:46
116Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:50
117Nicolas Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:02:54
118Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:02:58
119Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast0:03:06
120Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:03:13
121Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:14
122Elgun Alizada (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:03:18
123Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:05:07
124Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO0:05:15
125Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO
126Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:05:20
127Ramon Carretero (Pan) Southeast0:06:19
128Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast0:06:58
129Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:07:07
130Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:07:12
131Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:09:06

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team30pts
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge28
3Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor21
4Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo17
5Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast15
6Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team15
7Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement15
8Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team14
9Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling14
10Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team13
11Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team13
12Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli13
13Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast13
14Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka12
15Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast12
16Juan Sebastián Molano Benavides (Col) Colombia11
17Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team10
18Guangtong Ma (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team8
19Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team5
20Oleksandr Surutkovych (Ukr) Synergy Baku Cycling Project5
21Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project4
22Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team4
23Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling4
24Wen Long Zhang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro3
25Robin Manullang (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team2
26Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia2
27Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF1
28Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky1
29Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling12pts
2Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team6
3Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project4
4Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team4
5Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team3
6Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team2
7Othman Mohamad Afiq Huznie (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia2
8Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF2

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team20:29:06
2Terengganu Cycling Team
3Torku Sekerspor
4Colombia
5MTN - Qhubeka
6Team Sky
7Pegasus Continental Cycling
8KSPO
9Southeast
10Aisan Racing Team
11Tinkoff - Saxo
12Orica Greenedge
13Synergy Baku Cycling Project
14Hengxiang Cycling Team
15Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
16Giant-Champion System Pro
17Malaysia National Team
18Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
19Bretagne-Seche Environnement
20National Sports Council Malaysia
21UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling
22Bardiani CSF0:02:30

