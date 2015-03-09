Tour de Langkawi: Guardini wins stage 2
Astana man beats Ewan
Same result, different day. Andrea Guardini (Astana) got the better of Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) for the second time in two days to win stage two of the Tour de Langkawi and consolidate his overall lead.
Despite the identical outcome, today’s sprint unfolded differently to yesterday’s, when the Italian had latched onto Ewan’s train and wheel before coming past him. With the Australian youngster reluctant to allow that scenario to pass again, the Orica train was less visible and Guardini latched onto Southest instead, where Alessandro Petacchi was working for Jakub Mareczko. Guardini launched himself from 200 metres and Ewan this time had to respond, coming back at his rival but not by enough. Fellow 20-year-old Mareczko came home in third.
“The other teams were fresher than us to make a sprint but I stayed at the front and I took the best train in the last kilometre, today Southest, and I sprinted really well,” said Guardini.
“Today there was a slippery road and for this I wanted to stay at the front with [Valerio} Agnoli, so I didn’t leave the first 10, 15 positions. Since we only had two riders in the final, we needed to stay in the front because with slippery road, rain, bad visibility, it was difficult for teams today.”
A disappointed Ewan admitted that his top-end speed isn’t where it needs to be having not competed since the Herald Sun Tour at the start of February.
“I’ve had quite a while off racing so it might take me a few days to get back into it,” he said. “I still feel that in my sprint I’m not going as good as I could be so hopefully in the next few days it will come back and I can get quicker.”
He might have a chance to exact revenge on tomorrow’s stage, which includes a cat-2 and a cat-1 climb in the first half of the race – inclines that Guardini is aware will be used against him. “For sure Orica want to make a good start to drop me and maybe Mareczo. I have the jersey and there is the possibility to maintain it to the 6th or 7th stage but we will see tomorrow what happens on that climb.”
How it unfolded
Whereas on the first stage a group went from the start, today it was 25km before the formation of an all-Asian six-man group was away, made up of brothers Adiq and Afiq Othman (Terengganu and National Sports Council of Malaysia), Elchin Asadov (Synergy Baku), Jianpeng Liu (Hengxiang), Patria Rastra (Pegasus Continental), Sea Keong Loh (Malaysia).
They opened up a gap of two minutes and it hovered at that figure for most of the race, with Astana again controlling things from the front of the peloton. In the second half of the race, between the two cat-4 climbs, Loh and Asadov went clear, the latter feeling fresh after refusing to share the workload in the early stages.
The gap went out to two minutes 30 seconds with 20km to go but by 9km the breakaway companions were shaking hands and sitting up, whereupon the sprint teams began to get into position, with Southeast and Tinkoff-Saxo coming to the fore.
Inside the final kilometre the wet conditions caused a nasty crash, with two Sky riders hitting the deck along with the leaders of the mountains and best Asian rider classifications – Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthCare) and Guangtong Ma (Hengxiang), who lost his white jersey.
The crash left a mess behind but Guardini wasn’t looking back, already on his way to reinforcing his message that he’s the fastest man in the race.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4:30:36
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast
|4
|Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|5
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|6
|Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|7
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|9
|Juan Sebastián Molano Benavides (Col) Colombia
|10
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|11
|Oleksandr Surutkovych (Ukr) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|12
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|13
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|14
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|15
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|16
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|17
|Zheng Zhang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|18
|Wen Long Zhang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|19
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|20
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|21
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast
|22
|Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO
|23
|Ahmad Kamal Mohamad Ameer (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|24
|M Sofian Nabil Omar (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
|25
|Arin Iswana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|26
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|28
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|29
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|30
|Jamalidin Novardianto (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|31
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|32
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|33
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|34
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|35
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|36
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|37
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|38
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|39
|Robin Manullang (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|40
|Azman Mohamad Zawawi (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
|41
|Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|42
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|43
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|44
|Samir Jabrayilov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|45
|Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO
|46
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|47
|Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|48
|Enver Asanov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|49
|Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|51
|Daniel Martnez (Col) Colombia
|52
|Xiaolong Sun (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|53
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|54
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|55
|Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|57
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|58
|Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|59
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|60
|Cheng Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|61
|Maxime Cam (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|62
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|63
|Ahmad Kamal Mohamad Ameen (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|64
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|65
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|66
|Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO
|67
|Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast
|68
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|69
|Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|70
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|71
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|72
|Carlos Galviz (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|73
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|74
|Isaac Bolivar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|75
|Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|76
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast
|77
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Torku Sekerspor
|78
|Ying Chuan Gu (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|79
|Aziz Mohd Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|80
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|81
|Mohammed Al Murawwi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|82
|John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli
|83
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|84
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|85
|Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|86
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|87
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|88
|Othman Mohamad Afiq Huznie (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
|89
|Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|90
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|91
|Zulkifle Nik Mohamad Azwan (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
|92
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|93
|Rusli Mohamad Fairet (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
|94
|Elgun Alizada (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:01:27
|95
|Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|96
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:01:32
|97
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:42
|98
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:56
|99
|Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|100
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team
|101
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:26
|102
|Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:30
|103
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|104
|Tomazs Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor
|105
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|106
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|107
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|108
|Chelly Aristya (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|109
|Abdul Halil Mohamad Izzat Hilmi (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|110
|Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia
|111
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|112
|Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO
|113
|Daud Mohamad Faruq (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|114
|Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
|115
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast
|0:03:53
|116
|Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO
|117
|Darwin Pantoja (Col) Colombia
|118
|Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|119
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:04:29
|120
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|121
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:04:29
|122
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|123
|Hassan Suhardi (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|124
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:04:47
|125
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli
|126
|Xin Yang Liu (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|127
|Ramon Carretero (Pan) Southeast
|128
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|129
|Guangtong Ma (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|130
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|131
|Zhikang Gao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Wen Long Zhang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|3
|3
|Robin Manullang (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|3
|3
|Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Othman Mohamad Afiq Huznie (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
|2
|3
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|4
|pts
|2
|Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|4:30:36
|2
|Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|3
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|4
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|5
|Zheng Zhang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|6
|Wen Long Zhang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|7
|Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO
|8
|Ahmad Kamal Mohamad Ameer (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|9
|M Sofian Nabil Omar (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
|10
|Arin Iswana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|13:31:48
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|3
|Colombia
|4
|Torku Sekerspor
|5
|MTN - Qhubeka
|6
|KSPO
|7
|Southeast
|8
|Aisan Racing Team
|9
|Pegasus Continental Cycling
|10
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|11
|Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|12
|Orica Greenedge
|13
|Giant-Champion System Pro
|14
|Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Team Sky
|16
|Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|17
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|18
|UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling
|19
|National Sports Council Malaysia
|20
|Hengxiang Cycling Team
|21
|Malaysia National Team
|22
|Bardiani CSF
|0:02:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6:49:22
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:08
|3
|Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|4
|Guangtong Ma (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:00:15
|5
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:00:16
|6
|Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|7
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:00:17
|8
|Wen Long Zhang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|0:00:18
|9
|Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|10
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|11
|Robin Manullang (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|0:00:19
|12
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|13
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:00:20
|14
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|15
|Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|16
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|17
|Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|18
|Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|19
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|20
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|21
|Juan Sebastián Molano Benavides (Col) Colombia
|22
|Oleksandr Surutkovych (Ukr) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|23
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|24
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|25
|Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO
|26
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|27
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|28
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Zheng Zhang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|30
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|31
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|32
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|33
|Jamalidin Novardianto (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|34
|Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|35
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|36
|M Sofian Nabil Omar (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
|37
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|38
|Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast
|39
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|40
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|41
|Ahmad Kamal Mohamad Ameer (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|42
|Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|43
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|44
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast
|45
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|46
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|47
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|48
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|49
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|50
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|51
|Othman Mohamad Afiq Huznie (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
|52
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|53
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|54
|Arin Iswana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|55
|Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|56
|Azman Mohamad Zawawi (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
|57
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|58
|Ying Chuan Gu (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|59
|Daniel Martnez (Col) Colombia
|60
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|61
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|62
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|63
|Tomazs Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor
|64
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|65
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast
|66
|Aziz Mohd Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|67
|Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|68
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|69
|Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|70
|Cheng Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|71
|Isaac Bolivar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|72
|Hassan Suhardi (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|73
|Rusli Mohamad Fairet (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
|74
|Carlos Galviz (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|75
|Chelly Aristya (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|76
|Enver Asanov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|77
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|78
|John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli
|79
|Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|80
|Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|81
|Maxime Cam (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|82
|Daud Mohamad Faruq (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|83
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|84
|Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|85
|Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO
|86
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Torku Sekerspor
|87
|Zulkifle Nik Mohamad Azwan (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
|88
|Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
|89
|Zhikang Gao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|90
|Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|91
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|92
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|93
|Abdul Halil Mohamad Izzat Hilmi (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|94
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli
|95
|Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia
|96
|Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|97
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|98
|Mohammed Al Murawwi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|99
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team
|100
|Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO
|101
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|102
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|103
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|104
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|105
|Xin Yang Liu (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|106
|Samir Jabrayilov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:00:51
|107
|Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|108
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|109
|Xiaolong Sun (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|0:01:29
|110
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:51
|111
|Ahmad Kamal Mohamad Ameen (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:02:15
|112
|Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO
|0:02:22
|113
|Darwin Pantoja (Col) Colombia
|0:02:27
|114
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:43
|115
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:46
|116
|Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:50
|117
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:02:54
|118
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:02:58
|119
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast
|0:03:06
|120
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:13
|121
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:14
|122
|Elgun Alizada (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:03:18
|123
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:05:07
|124
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|0:05:15
|125
|Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO
|126
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:05:20
|127
|Ramon Carretero (Pan) Southeast
|0:06:19
|128
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast
|0:06:58
|129
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:07:07
|130
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:07:12
|131
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:09:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|30
|pts
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|28
|3
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|21
|4
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|17
|5
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast
|15
|6
|Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|15
|7
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|15
|8
|Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|14
|9
|Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|14
|10
|Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|13
|11
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|13
|12
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|13
|13
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast
|13
|14
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|12
|15
|Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast
|12
|16
|Juan Sebastián Molano Benavides (Col) Colombia
|11
|17
|Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|10
|18
|Guangtong Ma (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|8
|19
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|5
|20
|Oleksandr Surutkovych (Ukr) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|5
|21
|Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|4
|22
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|4
|23
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|4
|24
|Wen Long Zhang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|3
|25
|Robin Manullang (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|2
|26
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|2
|27
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|28
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|1
|29
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|12
|pts
|2
|Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|6
|3
|Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|4
|4
|Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|4
|5
|Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|3
|6
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|2
|7
|Othman Mohamad Afiq Huznie (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
|2
|8
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|20:29:06
|2
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|3
|Torku Sekerspor
|4
|Colombia
|5
|MTN - Qhubeka
|6
|Team Sky
|7
|Pegasus Continental Cycling
|8
|KSPO
|9
|Southeast
|10
|Aisan Racing Team
|11
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|12
|Orica Greenedge
|13
|Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|14
|Hengxiang Cycling Team
|15
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|16
|Giant-Champion System Pro
|17
|Malaysia National Team
|18
|Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|20
|National Sports Council Malaysia
|21
|UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling
|22
|Bardiani CSF
|0:02:30
