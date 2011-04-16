Emani solos to victory in Manila
Iranian assumes overall lead
|1
|Rahim Emami (Iri) Azad University
|1:28:32
|2
|Ericsson Obosa (Phi) 7-Eleven
|0:00:05
|3
|Hamid Shirisisan (Iri) Suren Cycling Team
|4
|Amir Zargari (Iri) Azad University
|5
|Merculio Ramos (Phi) Air21
|6
|Eusebio Quinones (Phi) Shopinas
|7
|Lloyd Lucien Reynante (Phi) 7-Eleven
|8
|Irish Valenzuela (Phi) 7-Eleven
|9
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|10
|Baler Ravina (Phi) Smart
|11
|Jayson Garillo (Phi) Wow Videoke
|12
|Tots Oledan (Phi) Road Bike Philippines
|0:00:10
|13
|Arnel Quirimit (Phi) Air21
|14
|Mark John Laxer G. Galedo (Phi) 7-Eleven
|15
|Cagas Dante (Phi) Road Bike Philippines
|16
|Nicolas Edmundo (Phi) American Vinyl
|17
|Lex Nederlof (Ned) CCN Colossi
|18
|Ramin Mehrabani Azar (Iri) Suren Cycling Team
|19
|Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|20
|Hassan Maleki Mizan (Iri) Suren Cycling Team
|21
|Farshad Salehian (Iri) Azad University
|22
|Mohammad Gharehbaghi Pouri (Iri) Suren Cycling Team
|23
|Tomas Martines (Phi) Smart
|24
|Joelb Calderon (Phi) Road Bike Philippines
|25
|Jhon Ricafort (Phi) Shopinas
|26
|Sherwin Carrera (Phi) 7-Eleven
|27
|Kelvin Mendoza (Phi) American Vinyl
|28
|Oscar Rendole (Phi) Smart
|29
|Yusrizal Usoff (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|30
|Yun Jie Lemuel Lee (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|31
|Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|32
|Daniel Asto (Phi) Shopinas
|33
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|34
|Peng Kuei Hsiang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|35
|Eric Feliciano (Phi) Air21
|0:03:26
|36
|Mirsamad Pourseyedi Golakhour (Iri) Azad University
|37
|Cris Joven (Phi) American Vinyl
|38
|Joseph Millanes (Phi) American Vinyl
|39
|Oconer Oconer (Phi) Kia Philcycling U23
|0:04:07
|40
|Dino Hipolito (Phi) Kia Philcycling U23
|41
|Brioso Jemico (Phi) Smart
|42
|Bryant Sepno (Phi) Air21
|43
|Francisco Ramos (Phi) Kia Philcycling U23
|44
|Dominador Marana (Phi) Kia Philcycling U23
|45
|Nicanor Guanzon (Phi) Smart
|46
|Wisut Kaslyaphat (Tha) CCN Colossi
|47
|Salvador Salvador (Phi) Air21
|48
|Santi Barnachea (Phi) Wow Videoke
|0:04:11
|49
|Rudy Roque (Phi) American Vinyl
|50
|Destribos Coudroy Alex (Fra) CCN Colossi
|51
|Mark Bonzo (Phi) Kia Philcycling U23
|52
|Hilson Mangahis (Phi) Wow Videoke
|53
|Renato Sembrano (Phi) Road Bike Philippines
|54
|Rico Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|55
|Rienhard Gorantes (Phi) Wow Videoke
|56
|John Paul Morales (Phi) Shopinas
|57
|Bryan Sepnio (Phi) Shopinas
|58
|Bin Hashim Junnaidi (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|59
|David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|60
|Abbas Saeidi Tanha (Iri) Azad University
|61
|Calvin Sim (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|62
|Reza Bagheri (Iri) Suren Cycling Team
|63
|Sherwin Diamsay (Phi) Road Bike Philippines
|64
|Nur Amirul Fakhruddin Marzuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|65
|Yoshiyuki Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|66
|Martin Muller (Swi) CCN Colossi
|67
|Masamichi Yamamoto (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|68
|Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|69
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|70
|Emelito Atilano (Phi) Wow Videoke
|71
|Tomoya Kaneko (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:18:12
|DNF
|Lim Chang Ee Timonthy (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|DNF
|Leong Yong Xi Maucas (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|1
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Ericsson Obosa (Phi) 7-Eleven
|2
|3
|Rico Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Lloyd Lucien Reynante (Phi) 7-Eleven
|3
|pts
|2
|Hamid Shirisisan (Iri) Suren Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|1
|1
|7 Eleven
|4:25:51
|2
|Azad University
|3
|Suren Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|4
|Smart
|5
|Shopinas
|6
|Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|7
|Roadbike Philippines
|0:00:15
|8
|Air21
|0:03:26
|9
|American Vinyl
|0:03:31
|10
|Bridgestone Anchor
|0:04:16
|11
|Wow Videoke
|0:08:12
|12
|Ccn Colossi
|0:08:13
|13
|Ocbc Singapore
|0:08:17
|14
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|15
|Kia Philcycling U23
|0:12:06
|1
|Rahim Emami (Iri) Azad University
|1:28:22
|2
|Ericsson Obosa (Phi) 7-Eleven
|0:00:07
|3
|Hamid Shirisisan (Iri) Suren Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|4
|Lloyd Lucien Reynante (Phi) 7-Eleven
|0:00:12
|5
|Amir Zargari (Iri) Azad University
|0:00:15
|6
|Merculio Ramos (Phi) Air21
|7
|Eusebio Quinones (Phi) Shopinas
|8
|Irish Valenzuela (Phi) 7-Eleven
|9
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|10
|Baler Ravina (Phi) Smart
|11
|Jayson Garillo (Phi) Wow Videoke
|12
|Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:00:19
|13
|Tots Oledan (Phi) Road Bike Philippines
|0:00:20
|14
|Arnel Quirimit (Phi) Air21
|15
|Mark John Laxer G. Galedo (Phi) 7-Eleven
|16
|Cagas Dante (Phi) Road Bike Philippines
|17
|Nicolas Edmundo (Phi) American Vinyl
|18
|Lex Nederlof (Ned) CCN Colossi
|19
|Ramin Mehrabani Azar (Iri) Suren Cycling Team
|20
|Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|21
|Hassan Maleki Mizan (Iri) Suren Cycling Team
|22
|Farshad Salehian (Iri) Azad University
|23
|Mohammad Gharehbaghi Pouri (Iri) Suren Cycling Team
|24
|Tomas Martines (Phi) Smart
|25
|Joelb Calderon (Phi) Road Bike Philippines
|26
|Jhon Ricafort (Phi) Shopinas
|27
|Sherwin Carrera (Phi) 7-Eleven
|28
|Kelvin Mendoza (Phi) American Vinyl
|29
|Oscar Rendole (Phi) Smart
|30
|Yusrizal Usoff (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|31
|Yun Jie Lemuel Lee (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|32
|Daniel Asto (Phi) Shopinas
|33
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|34
|Peng Kuei Hsiang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|35
|Eric Feliciano (Phi) Air21
|0:03:36
|36
|Mirsamad Pourseyedi Golakhour (Iri) Azad University
|37
|Cris Joven (Phi) American Vinyl
|38
|Joseph Millanes (Phi) American Vinyl
|39
|Oconer Oconer (Phi) Kia Philcycling U23
|0:04:17
|40
|Dino Hipolito (Phi) Kia Philcycling U23
|41
|Brioso Jemico (Phi) Smart
|42
|Bryant Sepno (Phi) Air21
|43
|Francisco Ramos (Phi) Kia Philcycling U23
|44
|Dominador Marana (Phi) Kia Philcycling U23
|45
|Nicanor Guanzon (Phi) Smart
|46
|Wisut Kaslyaphat (Tha) CCN Colossi
|47
|Salvador Salvador (Phi) Air21
|48
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:04:18
|49
|Rico Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|0:04:20
|50
|Santi Barnachea (Phi) Wow Videoke
|0:04:21
|51
|Rudy Roque (Phi) American Vinyl
|52
|Destribos Coudroy Alex (Fra) CCN Colossi
|53
|Mark Bonzo (Phi) Kia Philcycling U23
|54
|Hilson Mangahis (Phi) Wow Videoke
|55
|Renato Sembrano (Phi) Road Bike Philippines
|56
|Rienhard Gorantes (Phi) Wow Videoke
|57
|John Paul Morales (Phi) Shopinas
|58
|Bryan Sepnio (Phi) Shopinas
|59
|Bin Hashim Junnaidi (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|60
|David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|61
|Abbas Saeidi Tanha (Iri) Azad University
|62
|Calvin Sim (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|63
|Reza Bagheri (Iri) Suren Cycling Team
|64
|Sherwin Diamsay (Phi) Road Bike Philippines
|65
|Nur Amirul Fakhruddin Marzuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|66
|Yoshiyuki Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|67
|Martin Muller (Swi) CCN Colossi
|68
|Masamichi Yamamoto (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|69
|Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|70
|Emelito Atilano (Phi) Wow Videoke
|71
|Tomoya Kaneko (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:18:22
|1
|Rahim Emami (Iri) Azad University
|10
|pts
|2
|Ericsson Obosa (Phi) 7-Eleven
|9
|3
|Hamid Shirisisan (Iri) Suren Cycling Team
|7
|4
|Lloyd Lucien Reynante (Phi) 7-Eleven
|3
|5
|Amir Zargari (Iri) Azad University
|3
|6
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|3
|7
|Merculio Ramos (Phi) Air21
|2
|8
|Eusebio Quinones (Phi) Shopinas
|1
|9
|Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|1
|10
|Rico Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Nicolas Edmundo (Phi) American Vinyl
|1:28:42
|2
|Kelvin Mendoza (Phi) American Vinyl
|3
|Yusrizal Usoff (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|4
|Yun Jie Lemuel Lee (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|5
|Oconer Oconer (Phi) Kia Philcycling U23
|0:03:57
|6
|Dino Hipolito (Phi) Kia Philcycling U23
|7
|Brioso Jemico (Phi) Smart
|8
|Francisco Ramos (Phi) Kia Philcycling U23
|9
|Dominador Marana (Phi) Kia Philcycling U23
|10
|Rudy Roque (Phi) American Vinyl
|0:04:01
|11
|Destribos Coudroy Alex (Fra) CCN Colossi
|12
|Mark Bonzo (Phi) Kia Philcycling U23
|13
|Calvin Sim (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|14
|Nur Amirul Fakhruddin Marzuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|1
|7 Eleven
|4:25:51
|2
|Azad University
|3
|Suren Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|4
|Smart
|5
|Shopinas
|6
|Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|7
|Roadbike Philippines
|0:00:15
|8
|Air21
|0:03:26
|9
|American Vinyl
|0:03:31
|10
|Bridgestone Anchor
|0:04:16
|11
|Wow Videoke
|0:08:12
|12
|Ccn Colossi
|0:08:13
|13
|Ocbc Singapore
|0:08:17
|14
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|15
|Kia Philcycling U23
|0:12:06
|1
|7 Eleven
|4:25:51
|2
|Smart
|0:00:10
|3
|Shopinas
|4
|Roadbike Philippines
|0:00:15
|5
|Air21
|0:03:26
|6
|American Vinyl
|0:03:31
|7
|Wow Videoke
|0:08:12
|8
|Kia Philcycling U23
|0:12:06
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
-
Thibau Nys wins junior race at Tabor World CupDe Pretto and Zatloukal round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy