Emani solos to victory in Manila

Iranian assumes overall lead

Full Results
1Rahim Emami (Iri) Azad University1:28:32
2Ericsson Obosa (Phi) 7-Eleven0:00:05
3Hamid Shirisisan (Iri) Suren Cycling Team
4Amir Zargari (Iri) Azad University
5Merculio Ramos (Phi) Air21
6Eusebio Quinones (Phi) Shopinas
7Lloyd Lucien Reynante (Phi) 7-Eleven
8Irish Valenzuela (Phi) 7-Eleven
9Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
10Baler Ravina (Phi) Smart
11Jayson Garillo (Phi) Wow Videoke
12Tots Oledan (Phi) Road Bike Philippines0:00:10
13Arnel Quirimit (Phi) Air21
14Mark John Laxer G. Galedo (Phi) 7-Eleven
15Cagas Dante (Phi) Road Bike Philippines
16Nicolas Edmundo (Phi) American Vinyl
17Lex Nederlof (Ned) CCN Colossi
18Ramin Mehrabani Azar (Iri) Suren Cycling Team
19Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
20Hassan Maleki Mizan (Iri) Suren Cycling Team
21Farshad Salehian (Iri) Azad University
22Mohammad Gharehbaghi Pouri (Iri) Suren Cycling Team
23Tomas Martines (Phi) Smart
24Joelb Calderon (Phi) Road Bike Philippines
25Jhon Ricafort (Phi) Shopinas
26Sherwin Carrera (Phi) 7-Eleven
27Kelvin Mendoza (Phi) American Vinyl
28Oscar Rendole (Phi) Smart
29Yusrizal Usoff (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
30Yun Jie Lemuel Lee (Sin) OCBC Singapore
31Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
32Daniel Asto (Phi) Shopinas
33Jai Crawford (Aus) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
34Peng Kuei Hsiang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
35Eric Feliciano (Phi) Air210:03:26
36Mirsamad Pourseyedi Golakhour (Iri) Azad University
37Cris Joven (Phi) American Vinyl
38Joseph Millanes (Phi) American Vinyl
39Oconer Oconer (Phi) Kia Philcycling U230:04:07
40Dino Hipolito (Phi) Kia Philcycling U23
41Brioso Jemico (Phi) Smart
42Bryant Sepno (Phi) Air21
43Francisco Ramos (Phi) Kia Philcycling U23
44Dominador Marana (Phi) Kia Philcycling U23
45Nicanor Guanzon (Phi) Smart
46Wisut Kaslyaphat (Tha) CCN Colossi
47Salvador Salvador (Phi) Air21
48Santi Barnachea (Phi) Wow Videoke0:04:11
49Rudy Roque (Phi) American Vinyl
50Destribos Coudroy Alex (Fra) CCN Colossi
51Mark Bonzo (Phi) Kia Philcycling U23
52Hilson Mangahis (Phi) Wow Videoke
53Renato Sembrano (Phi) Road Bike Philippines
54Rico Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
55Rienhard Gorantes (Phi) Wow Videoke
56John Paul Morales (Phi) Shopinas
57Bryan Sepnio (Phi) Shopinas
58Bin Hashim Junnaidi (Sin) OCBC Singapore
59David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
60Abbas Saeidi Tanha (Iri) Azad University
61Calvin Sim (Sin) OCBC Singapore
62Reza Bagheri (Iri) Suren Cycling Team
63Sherwin Diamsay (Phi) Road Bike Philippines
64Nur Amirul Fakhruddin Marzuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
65Yoshiyuki Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
66Martin Muller (Swi) CCN Colossi
67Masamichi Yamamoto (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
68Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
69Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
70Emelito Atilano (Phi) Wow Videoke
71Tomoya Kaneko (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:18:12
DNFLim Chang Ee Timonthy (Sin) OCBC Singapore
DNFLeong Yong Xi Maucas (Sin) OCBC Singapore

Sprint 1 - Lap 2, 22.4km
1Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team3pts
2Ericsson Obosa (Phi) 7-Eleven2
3Rico Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team1

Sprint 2 - Lap 4, 44.8km
1Lloyd Lucien Reynante (Phi) 7-Eleven3pts
2Hamid Shirisisan (Iri) Suren Cycling Team2
3Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor1

Teams
17 Eleven4:25:51
2Azad University
3Suren Cycling Team0:00:10
4Smart
5Shopinas
6Giant Kenda Cycling Team
7Roadbike Philippines0:00:15
8Air210:03:26
9American Vinyl0:03:31
10Bridgestone Anchor0:04:16
11Wow Videoke0:08:12
12Ccn Colossi0:08:13
13Ocbc Singapore0:08:17
14Terengganu Cycling Team
15Kia Philcycling U230:12:06

General classification after stage 1
1Rahim Emami (Iri) Azad University1:28:22
2Ericsson Obosa (Phi) 7-Eleven0:00:07
3Hamid Shirisisan (Iri) Suren Cycling Team0:00:09
4Lloyd Lucien Reynante (Phi) 7-Eleven0:00:12
5Amir Zargari (Iri) Azad University0:00:15
6Merculio Ramos (Phi) Air21
7Eusebio Quinones (Phi) Shopinas
8Irish Valenzuela (Phi) 7-Eleven
9Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
10Baler Ravina (Phi) Smart
11Jayson Garillo (Phi) Wow Videoke
12Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:00:19
13Tots Oledan (Phi) Road Bike Philippines0:00:20
14Arnel Quirimit (Phi) Air21
15Mark John Laxer G. Galedo (Phi) 7-Eleven
16Cagas Dante (Phi) Road Bike Philippines
17Nicolas Edmundo (Phi) American Vinyl
18Lex Nederlof (Ned) CCN Colossi
19Ramin Mehrabani Azar (Iri) Suren Cycling Team
20Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
21Hassan Maleki Mizan (Iri) Suren Cycling Team
22Farshad Salehian (Iri) Azad University
23Mohammad Gharehbaghi Pouri (Iri) Suren Cycling Team
24Tomas Martines (Phi) Smart
25Joelb Calderon (Phi) Road Bike Philippines
26Jhon Ricafort (Phi) Shopinas
27Sherwin Carrera (Phi) 7-Eleven
28Kelvin Mendoza (Phi) American Vinyl
29Oscar Rendole (Phi) Smart
30Yusrizal Usoff (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
31Yun Jie Lemuel Lee (Sin) OCBC Singapore
32Daniel Asto (Phi) Shopinas
33Jai Crawford (Aus) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
34Peng Kuei Hsiang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
35Eric Feliciano (Phi) Air210:03:36
36Mirsamad Pourseyedi Golakhour (Iri) Azad University
37Cris Joven (Phi) American Vinyl
38Joseph Millanes (Phi) American Vinyl
39Oconer Oconer (Phi) Kia Philcycling U230:04:17
40Dino Hipolito (Phi) Kia Philcycling U23
41Brioso Jemico (Phi) Smart
42Bryant Sepno (Phi) Air21
43Francisco Ramos (Phi) Kia Philcycling U23
44Dominador Marana (Phi) Kia Philcycling U23
45Nicanor Guanzon (Phi) Smart
46Wisut Kaslyaphat (Tha) CCN Colossi
47Salvador Salvador (Phi) Air21
48Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:04:18
49Rico Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team0:04:20
50Santi Barnachea (Phi) Wow Videoke0:04:21
51Rudy Roque (Phi) American Vinyl
52Destribos Coudroy Alex (Fra) CCN Colossi
53Mark Bonzo (Phi) Kia Philcycling U23
54Hilson Mangahis (Phi) Wow Videoke
55Renato Sembrano (Phi) Road Bike Philippines
56Rienhard Gorantes (Phi) Wow Videoke
57John Paul Morales (Phi) Shopinas
58Bryan Sepnio (Phi) Shopinas
59Bin Hashim Junnaidi (Sin) OCBC Singapore
60David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
61Abbas Saeidi Tanha (Iri) Azad University
62Calvin Sim (Sin) OCBC Singapore
63Reza Bagheri (Iri) Suren Cycling Team
64Sherwin Diamsay (Phi) Road Bike Philippines
65Nur Amirul Fakhruddin Marzuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
66Yoshiyuki Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
67Martin Muller (Swi) CCN Colossi
68Masamichi Yamamoto (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
69Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
70Emelito Atilano (Phi) Wow Videoke
71Tomoya Kaneko (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:18:22

Points classification
1Rahim Emami (Iri) Azad University10pts
2Ericsson Obosa (Phi) 7-Eleven9
3Hamid Shirisisan (Iri) Suren Cycling Team7
4Lloyd Lucien Reynante (Phi) 7-Eleven3
5Amir Zargari (Iri) Azad University3
6Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team3
7Merculio Ramos (Phi) Air212
8Eusebio Quinones (Phi) Shopinas1
9Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor1
10Rico Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team1

Young rider classification
1Nicolas Edmundo (Phi) American Vinyl1:28:42
2Kelvin Mendoza (Phi) American Vinyl
3Yusrizal Usoff (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
4Yun Jie Lemuel Lee (Sin) OCBC Singapore
5Oconer Oconer (Phi) Kia Philcycling U230:03:57
6Dino Hipolito (Phi) Kia Philcycling U23
7Brioso Jemico (Phi) Smart
8Francisco Ramos (Phi) Kia Philcycling U23
9Dominador Marana (Phi) Kia Philcycling U23
10Rudy Roque (Phi) American Vinyl0:04:01
11Destribos Coudroy Alex (Fra) CCN Colossi
12Mark Bonzo (Phi) Kia Philcycling U23
13Calvin Sim (Sin) OCBC Singapore
14Nur Amirul Fakhruddin Marzuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team

Philippine teams classification
17 Eleven4:25:51
2Smart0:00:10
3Shopinas
4Roadbike Philippines0:00:15
5Air210:03:26
6American Vinyl0:03:31
7Wow Videoke0:08:12
8Kia Philcycling U230:12:06

