Chantal van den Broek-Blaak wins Le Samyn des Dames

Chantal Van den Broek-Blaak (Boels Dolmans) stormed to victory at Le Samyn des Dames on Wednesday after a long solo break. The win marked her third win in the race since 2015.

While Van den Broek-Blaak dominated, spending over 50 kilometres on her own out front, the race for second was a far tenser affair with a strong five-rider group matching each other with wave after wave of attacks until the closing stages.

However, they could not be separated before the slightly uphill finish before Van den Broek-Blaak's teammate Christine Majerus won the sprint to make it a 1-2 for the Dutch team. Lotte Kopecky (Lotto Soudal) rounded out the podium.

"This is definitely a race that suits me, yes," said Van den Broek-Blaak after the finish. "It was like a time trial today, it was pretty long. We wanted to play the game as a team, and to have as many numbers as possible in the front, and then try to attack.

"I was gone, alone and I thought that I had to try and continue. If they came from behind I would still have my teammates but they didn’t come. We just wanted to race and it didn’t matter for us who was winning.

"I race next weekend at Strade and then the weekend after at Drenthe. I have one win now so there’s less pressure and I’d like to enjoy this."