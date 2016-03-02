Trending

Terpstra solos to victory in Le Samyn

Thwaites guts out strong second place over Senechal

Image 1 of 13

Niki Terpstra (Etixx-Quickstep) wins Le Samyn

Niki Terpstra (Etixx-Quickstep) wins Le Samyn
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 13

Alexey Vermeulen (Team LottoNl-Jumbo)

Alexey Vermeulen (Team LottoNl-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 13

Scott Thwaites (Bora-Argon 18) finishes second

Scott Thwaites (Bora-Argon 18) finishes second
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 13

Loic Chetout (Cofidis)

Loic Chetout (Cofidis)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 13

Philippe Gilbert (BMC)

Philippe Gilbert (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 13

Marcus Burghardt (BMC)

Marcus Burghardt (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 13

The lead group

The lead group
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 13

Niki Terpstra (Etixx-Quickstep)

Niki Terpstra (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 13

Niki Terpstra (Etixx-Quickstep) wins Le Samyn

Niki Terpstra (Etixx-Quickstep) wins Le Samyn
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 13

Niki Terpstra (Etixx-Quickstep) wins Le Samyn

Niki Terpstra (Etixx-Quickstep) wins Le Samyn
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 13

The 2016 Le Samyn podium: Scott Thwaites, Niki Terpstra and Florian Senechal

The 2016 Le Samyn podium: Scott Thwaites, Niki Terpstra and Florian Senechal
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 13

The 2016 Le Samyn podium: Scott Thwaites, Niki Terpstra and Florian Senechal

The 2016 Le Samyn podium: Scott Thwaites, Niki Terpstra and Florian Senechal
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 13

The 2016 Le Samyn podium: Scott Thwaites, Niki Terpstra and Florian Senechal

The 2016 Le Samyn podium: Scott Thwaites, Niki Terpstra and Florian Senechal
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Niki Terpstra (Etixx-Quickstep) parlayed a 14km solo attack into victory in a miserable edition of Le Samyn. The Dutch champion quickly dispatched Scott Thwaites (Bora-Argon 18), but the British rider held onto second ahead of a chasing group led home by Florian Senechal (Cofidis).

"It was a really tough race, as we rode full gas from the beginning," Terpstra said. "The last 10 kilometers were the hardest of the entire race. I knew I had about 15 seconds on Thwaites and I had to continue pulling. To make things even more difficult, the last 3 kilometers had a headwind and an uphill part. The weather conditions made the race beautiful in a strange way. I am happy with this victory, as it gives me confidence and comes as a confirmation that my condition is good for the upcoming Classics."

Cold rain, wind, and numerous rough cobbled sectors made this edition of Le Samyn particularly treacherous, and there were many crashes that disrupted the 203km race from Quaregnon to Dour in Wallonia. Philippe Gilbert (BMC) called it quits after the race hit the four 25km local circuits.

Gediminas Bagdonas (AG2R La Mondiale) led the peloton into the circuits, and was joined by an elite group that had separated itself from the rest of the race on the second of four laps.

With four cobbled secteurs on the circuit, the last coming with just under 3km to go, the race situation was constantly changing. Sean De Bie (Lotto Soudal) led for a time before being caught and dropping out. Then Katusha's Nils Pollit had a go.

Behind him only Terpstra, Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto Soudal), Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo), Thwaites, Sven Erik Bystrøm (Katusha), Loïc Vliegen (BMC), Sénéchal, Tony Hurel (Direct Energie), Daniel McLay (Fortuneo-Vital Concept), and Tim Declercq (Topsport Vlaanderen) remained.

Politt led into the bell lap, but Senechal was almost single-handedly shutting down his gap, which hovered in the single digits with 25km to go.

Once the Katusha rider was caught, Terpstra launched a few probing attacks, but it wasn't until 14km to go that his efforts finally paid off, and only Thwaites could follow.

The Bora-Argon 18 rider had gone deep into the red to follow Terpstra, and though he tried to take a pull the Dutch rider was too strong and quickly left Thwaites in his dust.

Thwaites remained calm and continued to lay down power behind Terpstra. Though he was continually losing time to the leader, he managed to maintain a healthy gap over the pursuit, finishing eight seconds ahead of Senechal.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step4:52:52
2Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 180:00:19
3Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:37
4Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
5Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
6Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:44
7Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
8Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:46
9Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:48
10Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:00
11Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:39
12Daniel McLay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:04:21
13Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:58
14Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:05:59
15Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:06
16Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:06:15
17Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
18Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
19Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
20Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
21Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:06:37
22Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:10:36
23Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling0:10:51
24Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
25Yanto Barker (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
26Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ0:11:09
27Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:11:33
28Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:11:52
DNFSander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFThomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFGert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFFrederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFTosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFLouis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFJelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFJulien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFFrançois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFNico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFPatrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFBiel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFPhilippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
DNFTom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
DNFMarcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
DNFFloris Gerfs (Ned) BMC Racing Team
DNFJoseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
DNFManuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
DNFJulian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFRodrigo Contreras (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFGianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFGuillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFLukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFLaurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFDaniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
DNFJohan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
DNFOlivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
DNFLorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
DNFYoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
DNFCédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
DNFDmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
DNFVladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
DNFAlexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
DNFJhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
DNFAleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
DNFAnton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
DNFKoen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
DNFMartijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
DNFMoreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
DNFAlexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
DNFZakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
DNFChristoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
DNFLukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
DNFAndreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
DNFMichael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
DNFLukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFTomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFJosef Cerny (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFEryk Laton (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFGrzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFJaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFBartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFJonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFRayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFLoïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFHugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFGert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFKenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFAnthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFRomain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNFFredrik Strand Galta (Nor) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNFBenjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNFMartin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNFChristophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNFRyan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
DNFRomain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFJeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFYohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFJulien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFAlexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFGuillaume Thévenot (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFFranck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
DNFJean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
DNFKevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
DNFMaxime Cam (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
DNFBrice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
DNFBoris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
DNFPeter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
DNFKristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
DNFJoshua Hunt (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
DNFThomas Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
DNFSamuel Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
DNFChris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
DNFHuub Duyn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
DNFEtienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
DNFBrian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
DNFTim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
DNFMichel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
DNFIvar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
DNFEliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFOtto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFJef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFJérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFAntoine Demoitie (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFKenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFRoy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFMark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFKevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFGaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
DNFOlivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
DNFKevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
DNFJulien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
DNFLudwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
DNFJimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
DNFJulien Mortier (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
DNFJohan Hemroulle (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
DNFAntoine Loy (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
DNFRemy Mertz (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
DNFMartin Palm (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
DNFMaximilien Picoux (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
DNFFranklin Six (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
DNFLionel Taminiaux (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
DNFDavid Boucher (Fra) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
DNFGerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
DNFYannick Eijssen (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
DNFAlexander Geuens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
DNFPieter Jacobs (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
DNFXandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
DNFFrederique Robert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
DNFTimothy Stevens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
DNFJonathan Breyne (Bel) Veranclassic - AGO
DNFJulien Van Den Brande (Bel) Veranclassic - AGO
DNFKenny Bouvry (Bel) Veranclassic - AGO
DNFJustin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic - AGO
DNFSam Lennertz (Bel) Veranclassic - AGO
DNFAntoine Leleu (Bel) Veranclassic - AGO
DNFDimitri Peyskens (Bel) Veranclassic - AGO
DNFYannick Mayer (Ger) Veranclassic - AGO
DNFBrecht Dhaene (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
DNFJoeri Calleeuw (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
DNFJari Verstraeten (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
DNFDries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
DNFTim De Troyer (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
DNFAidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
DNFJan Ghyselinck (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
DNFChristophe Premont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
DNFJelle Mannaerts (Bel) Superano Ham - Isorex
DNFJelle Donders (Bel) Superano Ham - Isorex
DNFKevin Suarez Martinez (Bel) Superano Ham - Isorex
DNFAndrew Leigh (GBr) Superano Ham - Isorex
DNFDillon Byrne (GBr) Superano Ham - Isorex
DNFKevin Verwaest (Bel) Superano Ham - Isorex
DNFGorik Gardeyn (Bel) Superano Ham - Isorex
DNFJoren Touquet (Bel) Superano Ham - Isorex
DNFEdwig Cammaerts (Bel) Team 3M
DNFGertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M
DNFLaurent Evrard (Bel) Team 3M
DNFPiotr Havik (Ned) Team 3M
DNFChristophe Sleurs (Bel) Team 3M
DNFRicardo Van Dongen (Ned) Team 3M
DNFMichael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
DNFKenny Willems (Bel) Team 3M
DNFCalvin Watson (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction
DNFNicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
DNFEmiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
DNFJasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction
DNFJack Wilson (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
DNFConnor McConvey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
DNFJordan Stannus (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction
DNFJacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction

 

