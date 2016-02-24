Trending

2015Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
2014Maxime Vantomme (BEL) Roubaix-Lille Métropole
2013Alexey Tsatevich (RUS) Team Katusha
2012Arnaud Démare (FRA) FDJ-BigMat
2011Dominic Klemme (GER) Leopard Trek
2010Jens Keukeleire (BEL) Cofidis
2009Wouter Weylandt (BEL) Quick Step
2008Philippe Gilbert (BEL) Française des Jeux
2007Jimmy Casper (FRA) Unibet.com
2006Renaud Dion (FRA) AG2R Prévoyance
2005No race
2004Robbie McEwen (AUS) Lotto-Domo
2003Stefan van Dijk (NED) Lotto-Domo
2002Magnus Bäckstedt (SWE) EDS-Fakta
2001Kris Gerits (BEL) Vlaanderen T-Interim
2000Frank Hoj (DEN) Française des Jeux
1999Thierry Marichal (BEL) Lotto-Mobistar
1998Ludovic Auger (FRA) BigMat-Auber 93
1997Michel Van Haecke (BEL) Ipso-Euroclean
1996Hans De Meester (BEL) Palmans
1995Johan Capiot (BEL) Refin
1994Johan Capiot (BEL) TVM-Bison Kit
1993Wilfried Nelissen (BEL) Novemail-Histor
1992Johan Capiot (BEL) TVM-Sanyo
1991Johnny Dauwe (BEL) Tulip Computers
1990Hendrik Redant (BEL) Lotto-Superclub
1989Hendrik Redant (BEL) Lotto
1988No race
1987Claude Criquielion (BEL) Hitachi-Marc
1986Patrick Onnockx (BEL) Lotto-Emerxil-Merckx
1985Ronny Van Holen (BEL) Safir-Van de Ven
1984Daniel Rossel (BEL) Tönissteiner-Lotto
1983Jacques Van Meer (NED) Fangio-Tönissteiner
1982Jos Jacobs (BEL) Vermeer Thijs
1981Pol Verschuere (BEL) Capri Sonne
1980Gery Verlinden (BEL) Ijsboerke-Warncke Eis
1979Adri Schipper (NED) Marc Zeepcentrale-Superia
1978Herman Vanspringel (BEL) Marc Zeepcentrale-Superia
1977Michel Périn (FRA) Gitane-Campagnolo
1976Dirk Baert (BEL) Carlos
1975Alain Santy (FRA) Gitane-Campagnolo
1974André Dierickx (BEL) Merlin Plage-Flandria
1973Louis Verreydt (BEL) Ijsboerke-Bertin
1972Marc Demeyer (BEL) Beaulieu-Flandria
1971Julien Van Lint (BEL) Molteni
1970Ronny Van de Vijver (BEL) Flandria-Mars
1969Herman Vrijders (BEL) Faema
1968José Samyn (FRA) Pelforth-Sauvage-Lejeune

