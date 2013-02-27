Trending

Tsatevich wins Le Samyn

Russian beats Boeckmans and Petit

Image 1 of 13

Alexei Tsatevich (Katusha) wins the 2013 Le Samyn

Alexei Tsatevich (Katusha) wins the 2013 Le Samyn
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 2 of 13

Luke Rowe (Sky) in the escape

Luke Rowe (Sky) in the escape
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 3 of 13

Alexei Tsatevich (Katusha) topped the podium with Kris Boeckmans and Adrien Petit

Alexei Tsatevich (Katusha) topped the podium with Kris Boeckmans and Adrien Petit
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 4 of 13

Alexei Tsatevich (Katusha) holds off the bunch

Alexei Tsatevich (Katusha) holds off the bunch
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 5 of 13

Alexei Tsatevich (Katusha) attacked late and won Le Samyn

Alexei Tsatevich (Katusha) attacked late and won Le Samyn
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 6 of 13

Alexei Tsatevich (Katusha) wins Le Samyn

Alexei Tsatevich (Katusha) wins Le Samyn
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 7 of 13

Alexei Tsatevich (Katusha) celebrates his win

Alexei Tsatevich (Katusha) celebrates his win
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 8 of 13

Alexei Tsatevich (Katusha)

Alexei Tsatevich (Katusha)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 9 of 13

Alexei Tsatevich (Katusha)

Alexei Tsatevich (Katusha)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 10 of 13

Alexei Tsatevich (Katusha) took a surprising victory in a tough finale of Le Samyn

Alexei Tsatevich (Katusha) took a surprising victory in a tough finale of Le Samyn
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 11 of 13

Kris Boeckmans (Vacansoleil) won the sprint for second

Kris Boeckmans (Vacansoleil) won the sprint for second
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 12 of 13

Alexei Tsatevich (Katusha) maintained a small advantage over the chasing peloton

Alexei Tsatevich (Katusha) maintained a small advantage over the chasing peloton
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 13 of 13

Kris Boeckmans (Vacansoleil) on the podium in Le Samyn

Kris Boeckmans (Vacansoleil) on the podium in Le Samyn
(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Alexey Tsatevich (Katusha) claimed victory at Le Samyn after holding off the peloton in Dour on Wednesday, while Kris Boeckmans (Vacansoleil-DCM) beat Adrien Petit (Cofidis) to second place.

Tsatevich showed considerable strength on the deceptively difficult rise to the finish line at Dour. When Sébastien Chavanel (Europcar) tried to spring a surprise by opening his effort early inside the final 500 metres, the Russian was swiftly onto his wheel. When Chavanel began to flag, Tsatevich came around him and had more than enough in the tank to hold off the peloton closing behind.

"The team gave me a chance to try today, the whole race was done around me and I am thankful for that,” Tsatevich said afterwards. “In the final part of the race I said to the team that I am ok and can try, so, my teammates did everything possible to help me and to provide an ideal position in the finish. I was waiting for the mass sprint, but a rider from Europcar attacked before it. I took his wheel and was able to save the energy. In the last meters I started my sprint to win.”

The day’s racing was animated by an early break featuring Elias Van Breussegem (Doltcini-Flanders), Luke Rowe (Sky) and Thomas Sprengers (Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise). The trio opened a lead of 5 minutes at one point, before the peloton reacted in earnest. Rowe was the final survivor of the move, but he was swept up with 12km to race.

At that point, a bunch finish seemed inevitable, but Rowe’s teammate Geraint Thomas was keen to try his luck, first attacking as part of a four-man move with Ian Stannard, and later forcing his way clear alone. The in-form Welshman threatened to upset the odds, but the work of a number of teams, including FDJ, saw him pegged back before the finish.

Unfortunately for FDJ, their sprint hopeful Arnaud Démare had his hopes thwarted by a late puncture and the scene was set for an extremely open bunch finish, where Tsatevich seized the initiative and reaped the rewards.

“I am happy that I was able to realize the wish of the team and win today,” he said. “I came to Belgium a little bit earlier than the other members of Katusha, so I had some more days to train. That was one of key moments for today’s success.”

Full Results
1Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha5:05:19
2Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
3Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
4Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
5Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
6Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
7Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
8Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
9Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
10Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
11Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
12Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
13Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
14Niels Vandyck (Bel) Verandas Willems
15Maxime Le Montagner (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
16Maxime Daniel (Fra) Sojasun
17Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
18Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
19Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
20Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
21Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
22Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Doltcini-Flanders
23Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
24Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
25Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
26Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
27Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
28Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
29Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
30Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
31Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Doltcini-Flanders
32Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
33Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
34Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
35Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling
36Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
37Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
38Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
39Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
40Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
41Jérémie Galland (Fra) Sojasun
42Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
43Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
44Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
45Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
46Clément Lhotellerie (Fra) Colba-Superano Ham
47Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony
48Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
49Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
50Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol
51Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
52Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
53Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
54Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun
55Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
56Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
57Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
58Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
59Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
60Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
61Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
62Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
63Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:45
64Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
65Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
66Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
67Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
68Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
69Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka
70Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
71Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
72Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
73Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
74Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
75Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
76Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
77Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
78Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
79Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
80Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
81David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
82Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
83Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
84Yu Takenouchi (Jpn) Colba-Superano Ham
85Florent Delfosse (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
86Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Katusha
87Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun
88Jean-Albert Carnevali (Bel) Verandas Willems
89Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
90Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
91Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
92Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun
93Florent Mottet (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
94Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
95Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
96Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
97Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
98Cyrille Patoux (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
100Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura0:03:11
101Pierre-Luc Perrichon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
102Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
103Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
104Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:40
105Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems0:03:52
106Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:05:40
107Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze0:06:06
108Andrew Ydens (Bel) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon0:06:15
109Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
110Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction0:06:46
111Quentin Hoper (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
112Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
113Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
114Thomas Wertz (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
115Olivier Poppe (Bel) Verandas Willems
116Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
117Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
118Giovanni De Merlier (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
119Steven Doms (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
120Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
121Sergio Ferrari (Bel) Verandas Willems0:08:51
122Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
123Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
124Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
125Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) Doltcini-Flanders
126Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
127Will Routley (Can) Accent Jobs-Wanty
128Victor Fobert (Fra) Colba-Superano Ham
129Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol

