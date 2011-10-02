Trending

Von Hoff's star continues to rise with Launceston - New Norfolk win

Victorian too strong for fast-finishing Russians

Image 1 of 26

'Man of' Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) was all smiles on the podium again in the Lakes Oil Tour of Gippsland.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 2 of 26

The lead group make their way along St.Patricks Plains.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 3 of 26

Race winner Steele Von Hoff is hugged by Genesys Wealth Advisers teammate Nathan Haas in New Norfolk.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 4 of 26

The peloton make their way along quiet country roads out the back of Launceston.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 5 of 26

Genesys Wealth Advisers on the front of the peloton heading through Longford on the outskirts of Launceston.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 6 of 26

The field head down the main street of Cressy.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 7 of 26

Riders head over a rise alongside irrigation machinery near Cressy.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 8 of 26

The peloton make their way towards the mountains and some interested spectators on the hill.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 9 of 26

The peloton on a small rise nearing the lower slopes of the climb at Poatina.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 10 of 26

Scody Cup Series leader and eventual race winner Steele Von Hoff was finding the going tough on the climb at Poatina.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 11 of 26

Nathan Haas was doing his best to help Genesys Wealth Advisers teammate Steele Von Hoff on the climb at Poatina.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 12 of 26

Genesys Wealth Advisers Patrick Shaw (left) was concerned of the whereabouts of his teammate Steele Von Hoff over the top of the climb at Poatina.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 13 of 26

Conditions were cool despite the blue sky and there was still some ice about when riders went over the top of the Central Highlands.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 14 of 26

Genesys Wealth Advisers riders went to the assistance of Steele Von Hoff after he struck difficulty on the climb at Poatina.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 15 of 26

The second bunch on the road in search of a lead group on the St.Patricks Plains in Tasmania's Central Highlands.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 16 of 26

Riders make their way past the oldest golf club in the Southern Hemisphere at Bothwell where fences are erected around the greens to deter grazing sheep.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 17 of 26

Riders pass a sheep station near Grenta with aound forty kilometres to the finish.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 18 of 26

Tasmanian Ben Mather (Lawson Homes) made a daring solo break on the approach to Bothwell.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 19 of 26

The field had chased down Tasmanian Ben Mather by the time the race had neared 20 kilometres to New Norfolk.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 20 of 26

Steele Von Hoff (left) of Genesys Wealth Advisers edges out Russians Alexander Serov and Alexi Markov to win the Launceston to New Norfolk One-Day Classic.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 21 of 26

The podium (l-r) Alexander Serov (2nd,Russian National Team), Steele Von Hoff (1st,Genesys Wealth Advisers) and Alexi Markov (3rd,Russian National Team).

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 22 of 26

Ben Mather (Lawson Homes) cleaned up the jersey competitions with the sprints and KOM points earned during his solo break.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 23 of 26

Tasmanian Peter Loft (212) and Logan Calder (Plan B) from Western Australia relax at the back perhaps knowing what they were in for as the peloton approach the climb at Poatina in the background.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 24 of 26

The peloton power their way up the lower slopes on the climb at Poatina.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 25 of 26

Duck your heads: The peloton on the lowers slopes of the climb at Poatina.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 26 of 26

Matvey Zubov (Russian National Team) leads the peloton towards the top of Poatina as Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) feels the strain behind.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

Genesys Wealth Advisers' sprint sensation Steele Von Hoff claimed his 17th win of the 2011 National Road Series with a hard-fought victory in the brutal 208 kilometre Launceston – New Norfolk Classic in Tasmania. Von Hoff proved too good for the fast finishing Russians with Alexander Serov and Alexi Markov rounding out the podium despite a committed chase by the V Australia team who had been expected to push Genesys all the way.

Sixty kilometres into the race, the 12 kilometre climb of Mount Poatina, which peaks at the gradient of 7.6 per cent, proved quite the test for 23-year-old Von Hoff, as he struggled to stay in touch with the lead group of riders but was well-supported by teammates Pat Shaw and Nathan Haas who later said via twitter that he had: "Never seen anybody hurt like Von Hoff did today."

Von Hoff, who is chasing opportunities in Europe for 2012 and gaining plenty of attention, realised the importance of today's win with race wins of longer distances high on his agenda over the next few months.

"I had never raced so far before and the course, boy it was hard," the former boiler-maker said. "My team-mates pulled themselves inside out for me. I needed to win a long, tough race."

Von Hoff will sit out this week's 10-stage Tour of Tasmania in preparation for his assault on the Jayco Herald Sun Tour in Victoria, beginning October 12.

In a fine display of strength and determination, Von Hoff chased down lead pair of Markov and Serov who appeared to have the race within their grasp, over the final 50 metres.

Local rider Ben Mather (Lawson Homes) claimed the King of Poatina title enroute to the mountains and sprint classification after 61 kilometre solo escape before being reeled in around 20 kilometres from the finish at the Derwent Valley Council chambers.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)5:22:09
2Alexander Serov (Team Russia)
3Alexi Markov (Team Russia)
4Aaron Kemps (V Australia)0:00:01
5Valery Kaikov (Team Russia)0:00:02
6Tom Paton (Country Club Tasmania)0:00:09
7Logan Calder (Plan B Racing)0:00:13
8Rowan Dever (John West Cycling Team)0:00:19
9Bernard Sulzberger (V Australia)
10Peter Ladd (Fenton Green P/B Spencers Food)0:00:23
11Samuel Davis (Plan B Racing)0:00:24
12Matvey Zubov (Team Russia)0:00:25
13Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes)
14Lachlan Ambrose (Central Coast Council)
15John Darcey (Ride.Net.Au/Hobart Wheelers)
16Zain Wright (Country Club Tasmania)0:00:36
17Christopher Winn (V Australia)0:00:43
18Cameron Peterson (V Australia)0:00:44
19Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:53
20Mathew Marshall (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:54
21Valery Valynin (Team Russia)0:00:59
22Alexander Khatuntsev (Team Russia)0:01:02
23Johnnie Walker (V Australia)0:01:07
24Sean Sullivan (V Australia)0:01:44
25Hayden Brooks (V Australia)0:08:00
26Johnathon White (Country Club Tasmania)0:08:28
27Ben Mather (Lawson Homes)0:09:49
28Taylor Sheldon (V Australia)0:18:39
29Evgeny Kovalev (Team Russia)0:20:41
30Tim Elmer (Lawson Homes)
31Matthew Sydes (Country Club Tasmania)0:20:56
32Peter Malcolm (Country Club Tasmania)0:21:07
33Nicolay Zhurkin (Team Russia)0:21:18
34Steve Aitken (Country Club Tasmania)
35Jim Moore (Country Club Tasmania)
dnfNathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
dnfAnthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
dnfJason Rigg (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
dnfThomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
dnfKane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
dnfMichael Smith (Lawson Homes)
dnfMichael Knoff (John West Cycling Team)
dnfBradeley Hall (Plan B Racing)
dnfAndrew Martin (Plan B Racing)
dnfAlexander Ray (Team Down Under)
dnfDavid Pell (Fenton Green P/B Spencers Food)
dnfBrendan Schultz (Fenton Green P/B Spencers Food)
dnfSteven Pilson (John West Cycling Team)
dnsJai Crawford (Jayco - 2Xu)
dnsAshley Baines (Derwent Valley Council)
dnsAndrew Margison (Derwent Valley Council)
dnsTim McGrath (Country Club Tasmania)

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trent Derecourt3:40:00
2Sam Mccallum0:00:04
3Nathan Hinkley0:00:29
4Alex Clements0:00:33
5Matthew Nicholson0:01:16
6Liam Dove0:01:54
7Andrew Christie
8Blake Hose
9Adam Hudson
dnfDavid Parsons
dnfDavid Abraham
dnfPeter Loft
dnfJoel Stearnes
dnfJack Matthews
dnfCallum Fagg
dnfLuke Knox
dnsBradley Linfield
dnsLuke Ockerby
dnsDanny Pulbrook
dnsAaron Jones

Intermediate Sprints and Climbs - m19 Pateena HC4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Christie (U23/Bothwell)3pts
2Trent Derecourt (U23/Bothwell)2
3Nathan Hinkley (U23/Bothwell)1

m24 Pateena Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trent Derecourt (U23/Bothwell)3pts
2Andrew Christie (U23/Bothwell)2
3Jason Rigg (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

m36 Longford Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Christie (U23/Bothwell)3pts
2Blake Hose (U23/Bothwell)2

m51 Austral Bricks Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Christie (U23/Bothwell)3pts
2Jason Rigg (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
3Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

m63 Cressy Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trent Derecourt (U23/Bothwell)3pts
2Andrew Christie (U23/Bothwell)2
3Lachlan Ambrose (Central Coast Council)1

m76 Poatina Village HC4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trent Derecourt (U23/Bothwell)3pts
2Lachlan Ambrose (Central Coast Council)2
3Andrew Christie (U23/Bothwell)1

m82 Poatina HC1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Mather (Lawson Homes)10pts
2Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)6
3Matvey Zubov (Team Russia)4

m87 Pumphouse Bay Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3pts
2Alex Clements (U23/Bothwell)2
3Christopher Winn (V Australia)1

m88 Arthurs Lake Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Serov (Team Russia)3pts
2Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
3Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

m91 St Patrick's Plains Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valery Valynin (Team Russia)3pts
2Valery Kaikov (Team Russia)2
3Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

m95 Steppes Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matvey Zubov (Team Russia)3pts
2Cameron Peterson (V Australia)2
3Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

m102 Hunterston Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Mather (Lawson Homes)3pts
2Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
3Cameron Peterson (V Australia)1

m105 Bakers Tier HC4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Mather (Lawson Homes)3pts
2Matvey Zubov (Team Russia)2
3Cameron Peterson (V Australia)1

m113 Bothwell Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Mather (Lawson Homes)3pts
2Cameron Peterson (V Australia)2
3Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

m123 Berridale HC3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Mather (Lawson Homes)5pts
2Mathew Marshall (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3
3Taylor Sheldon (V Australia)2

m127 Hollow Tree Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Mather (Lawson Homes)3pts
2Valery Valynin (Team Russia)2
3Hayden Brooks (V Australia)1

m129 Hollow Tree HC4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Mather (Lawson Homes)3pts
2Christopher Winn (V Australia)2
3Valery Valynin (Team Russia)1

m139 Gretna Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matvey Zubov (Team Russia)3pts
2Rowan Dever (John West Cycling Team)2
3Samuel Davis (Plan B Racing)1

m143 Rosegarland HC4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matvey Zubov (Team Russia)3pts
2Rowan Dever (John West Cycling Team)2
3Samuel Davis (Plan B Racing)1

m146 Hayes Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valery Valynin (Team Russia)3pts
2Mathew Marshall (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
3Rowan Dever (John West Cycling Team)1

Derwent Valley Council Sprint Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Mather (Lawson Homes)9pts
2Valery Valynin (Team Russia)8
3Matvey Zubov (Team Russia)6
4Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)6
5Cameron Peterson (V Australia)5
6Alexander Serov (Team Russia)3
7Rowan Dever (John West Cycling Team)3
8Mathew Marshall (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
9Valery Kaikov (Team Russia)2
10Lachlan Ambrose (Central Coast Council)1
11Samuel Davis (Plan B Racing)1
12Christopher Winn (V Australia)1
13Hayden Brooks (V Australia)1
dnfNathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)4
dnfAnthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1
dnfJason Rigg (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3
dnfKane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

Caterpillar Underground Mining King of the Mountains
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Mather (Lawson Homes)21pts
2Matvey Zubov (Team Russia)9
3Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)6
4Mathew Marshall (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3
5Lachlan Ambrose (Central Coast Council)2
6Christopher Winn (V Australia)2
7Rowan Dever (John West Cycling Team)2
8Taylor Sheldon (V Australia)2
9Samuel Davis (Plan B Racing)1
10Valery Valynin (Team Russia)1
11Cameron Peterson (V Australia)1

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Russia16:06:29
2V Australia0:01:01
3Genesys Wealth Advisers0:01:45
4Country Club Tasmania0:09:11
5Lawson Homes0:30:53

