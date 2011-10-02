Von Hoff's star continues to rise with Launceston - New Norfolk win
Victorian too strong for fast-finishing Russians
Genesys Wealth Advisers' sprint sensation Steele Von Hoff claimed his 17th win of the 2011 National Road Series with a hard-fought victory in the brutal 208 kilometre Launceston – New Norfolk Classic in Tasmania. Von Hoff proved too good for the fast finishing Russians with Alexander Serov and Alexi Markov rounding out the podium despite a committed chase by the V Australia team who had been expected to push Genesys all the way.
Sixty kilometres into the race, the 12 kilometre climb of Mount Poatina, which peaks at the gradient of 7.6 per cent, proved quite the test for 23-year-old Von Hoff, as he struggled to stay in touch with the lead group of riders but was well-supported by teammates Pat Shaw and Nathan Haas who later said via twitter that he had: "Never seen anybody hurt like Von Hoff did today."
Von Hoff, who is chasing opportunities in Europe for 2012 and gaining plenty of attention, realised the importance of today's win with race wins of longer distances high on his agenda over the next few months.
"I had never raced so far before and the course, boy it was hard," the former boiler-maker said. "My team-mates pulled themselves inside out for me. I needed to win a long, tough race."
Von Hoff will sit out this week's 10-stage Tour of Tasmania in preparation for his assault on the Jayco Herald Sun Tour in Victoria, beginning October 12.
In a fine display of strength and determination, Von Hoff chased down lead pair of Markov and Serov who appeared to have the race within their grasp, over the final 50 metres.
Local rider Ben Mather (Lawson Homes) claimed the King of Poatina title enroute to the mountains and sprint classification after 61 kilometre solo escape before being reeled in around 20 kilometres from the finish at the Derwent Valley Council chambers.
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|5:22:09
|2
|Alexander Serov (Team Russia)
|3
|Alexi Markov (Team Russia)
|4
|Aaron Kemps (V Australia)
|0:00:01
|5
|Valery Kaikov (Team Russia)
|0:00:02
|6
|Tom Paton (Country Club Tasmania)
|0:00:09
|7
|Logan Calder (Plan B Racing)
|0:00:13
|8
|Rowan Dever (John West Cycling Team)
|0:00:19
|9
|Bernard Sulzberger (V Australia)
|10
|Peter Ladd (Fenton Green P/B Spencers Food)
|0:00:23
|11
|Samuel Davis (Plan B Racing)
|0:00:24
|12
|Matvey Zubov (Team Russia)
|0:00:25
|13
|Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes)
|14
|Lachlan Ambrose (Central Coast Council)
|15
|John Darcey (Ride.Net.Au/Hobart Wheelers)
|16
|Zain Wright (Country Club Tasmania)
|0:00:36
|17
|Christopher Winn (V Australia)
|0:00:43
|18
|Cameron Peterson (V Australia)
|0:00:44
|19
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:00:53
|20
|Mathew Marshall (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:00:54
|21
|Valery Valynin (Team Russia)
|0:00:59
|22
|Alexander Khatuntsev (Team Russia)
|0:01:02
|23
|Johnnie Walker (V Australia)
|0:01:07
|24
|Sean Sullivan (V Australia)
|0:01:44
|25
|Hayden Brooks (V Australia)
|0:08:00
|26
|Johnathon White (Country Club Tasmania)
|0:08:28
|27
|Ben Mather (Lawson Homes)
|0:09:49
|28
|Taylor Sheldon (V Australia)
|0:18:39
|29
|Evgeny Kovalev (Team Russia)
|0:20:41
|30
|Tim Elmer (Lawson Homes)
|31
|Matthew Sydes (Country Club Tasmania)
|0:20:56
|32
|Peter Malcolm (Country Club Tasmania)
|0:21:07
|33
|Nicolay Zhurkin (Team Russia)
|0:21:18
|34
|Steve Aitken (Country Club Tasmania)
|35
|Jim Moore (Country Club Tasmania)
|dnf
|Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|dnf
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|dnf
|Jason Rigg (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|dnf
|Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|dnf
|Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|dnf
|Michael Smith (Lawson Homes)
|dnf
|Michael Knoff (John West Cycling Team)
|dnf
|Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing)
|dnf
|Andrew Martin (Plan B Racing)
|dnf
|Alexander Ray (Team Down Under)
|dnf
|David Pell (Fenton Green P/B Spencers Food)
|dnf
|Brendan Schultz (Fenton Green P/B Spencers Food)
|dnf
|Steven Pilson (John West Cycling Team)
|dns
|Jai Crawford (Jayco - 2Xu)
|dns
|Ashley Baines (Derwent Valley Council)
|dns
|Andrew Margison (Derwent Valley Council)
|dns
|Tim McGrath (Country Club Tasmania)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trent Derecourt
|3:40:00
|2
|Sam Mccallum
|0:00:04
|3
|Nathan Hinkley
|0:00:29
|4
|Alex Clements
|0:00:33
|5
|Matthew Nicholson
|0:01:16
|6
|Liam Dove
|0:01:54
|7
|Andrew Christie
|8
|Blake Hose
|9
|Adam Hudson
|dnf
|David Parsons
|dnf
|David Abraham
|dnf
|Peter Loft
|dnf
|Joel Stearnes
|dnf
|Jack Matthews
|dnf
|Callum Fagg
|dnf
|Luke Knox
|dns
|Bradley Linfield
|dns
|Luke Ockerby
|dns
|Danny Pulbrook
|dns
|Aaron Jones
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrew Christie (U23/Bothwell)
|3
|pts
|2
|Trent Derecourt (U23/Bothwell)
|2
|3
|Nathan Hinkley (U23/Bothwell)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trent Derecourt (U23/Bothwell)
|3
|pts
|2
|Andrew Christie (U23/Bothwell)
|2
|3
|Jason Rigg (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrew Christie (U23/Bothwell)
|3
|pts
|2
|Blake Hose (U23/Bothwell)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrew Christie (U23/Bothwell)
|3
|pts
|2
|Jason Rigg (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|2
|3
|Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trent Derecourt (U23/Bothwell)
|3
|pts
|2
|Andrew Christie (U23/Bothwell)
|2
|3
|Lachlan Ambrose (Central Coast Council)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trent Derecourt (U23/Bothwell)
|3
|pts
|2
|Lachlan Ambrose (Central Coast Council)
|2
|3
|Andrew Christie (U23/Bothwell)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Mather (Lawson Homes)
|10
|pts
|2
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|6
|3
|Matvey Zubov (Team Russia)
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|3
|pts
|2
|Alex Clements (U23/Bothwell)
|2
|3
|Christopher Winn (V Australia)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Serov (Team Russia)
|3
|pts
|2
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|2
|3
|Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Valery Valynin (Team Russia)
|3
|pts
|2
|Valery Kaikov (Team Russia)
|2
|3
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matvey Zubov (Team Russia)
|3
|pts
|2
|Cameron Peterson (V Australia)
|2
|3
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Mather (Lawson Homes)
|3
|pts
|2
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|2
|3
|Cameron Peterson (V Australia)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Mather (Lawson Homes)
|3
|pts
|2
|Matvey Zubov (Team Russia)
|2
|3
|Cameron Peterson (V Australia)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Mather (Lawson Homes)
|3
|pts
|2
|Cameron Peterson (V Australia)
|2
|3
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Mather (Lawson Homes)
|5
|pts
|2
|Mathew Marshall (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|3
|3
|Taylor Sheldon (V Australia)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Mather (Lawson Homes)
|3
|pts
|2
|Valery Valynin (Team Russia)
|2
|3
|Hayden Brooks (V Australia)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Mather (Lawson Homes)
|3
|pts
|2
|Christopher Winn (V Australia)
|2
|3
|Valery Valynin (Team Russia)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matvey Zubov (Team Russia)
|3
|pts
|2
|Rowan Dever (John West Cycling Team)
|2
|3
|Samuel Davis (Plan B Racing)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matvey Zubov (Team Russia)
|3
|pts
|2
|Rowan Dever (John West Cycling Team)
|2
|3
|Samuel Davis (Plan B Racing)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Valery Valynin (Team Russia)
|3
|pts
|2
|Mathew Marshall (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|2
|3
|Rowan Dever (John West Cycling Team)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Mather (Lawson Homes)
|9
|pts
|2
|Valery Valynin (Team Russia)
|8
|3
|Matvey Zubov (Team Russia)
|6
|4
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|6
|5
|Cameron Peterson (V Australia)
|5
|6
|Alexander Serov (Team Russia)
|3
|7
|Rowan Dever (John West Cycling Team)
|3
|8
|Mathew Marshall (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|2
|9
|Valery Kaikov (Team Russia)
|2
|10
|Lachlan Ambrose (Central Coast Council)
|1
|11
|Samuel Davis (Plan B Racing)
|1
|12
|Christopher Winn (V Australia)
|1
|13
|Hayden Brooks (V Australia)
|1
|dnf
|Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|4
|dnf
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|1
|dnf
|Jason Rigg (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|3
|dnf
|Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Mather (Lawson Homes)
|21
|pts
|2
|Matvey Zubov (Team Russia)
|9
|3
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|6
|4
|Mathew Marshall (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|3
|5
|Lachlan Ambrose (Central Coast Council)
|2
|6
|Christopher Winn (V Australia)
|2
|7
|Rowan Dever (John West Cycling Team)
|2
|8
|Taylor Sheldon (V Australia)
|2
|9
|Samuel Davis (Plan B Racing)
|1
|10
|Valery Valynin (Team Russia)
|1
|11
|Cameron Peterson (V Australia)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Russia
|16:06:29
|2
|V Australia
|0:01:01
|3
|Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:01:45
|4
|Country Club Tasmania
|0:09:11
|5
|Lawson Homes
|0:30:53
