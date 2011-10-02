Image 1 of 26 'Man of' Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) was all smiles on the podium again in the Lakes Oil Tour of Gippsland. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 2 of 26 The lead group make their way along St.Patricks Plains. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 3 of 26 Race winner Steele Von Hoff is hugged by Genesys Wealth Advisers teammate Nathan Haas in New Norfolk. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 4 of 26 The peloton make their way along quiet country roads out the back of Launceston. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 5 of 26 Genesys Wealth Advisers on the front of the peloton heading through Longford on the outskirts of Launceston. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 6 of 26 The field head down the main street of Cressy. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 7 of 26 Riders head over a rise alongside irrigation machinery near Cressy. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 8 of 26 The peloton make their way towards the mountains and some interested spectators on the hill. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 9 of 26 The peloton on a small rise nearing the lower slopes of the climb at Poatina. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 10 of 26 Scody Cup Series leader and eventual race winner Steele Von Hoff was finding the going tough on the climb at Poatina. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 11 of 26 Nathan Haas was doing his best to help Genesys Wealth Advisers teammate Steele Von Hoff on the climb at Poatina. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 12 of 26 Genesys Wealth Advisers Patrick Shaw (left) was concerned of the whereabouts of his teammate Steele Von Hoff over the top of the climb at Poatina. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 13 of 26 Conditions were cool despite the blue sky and there was still some ice about when riders went over the top of the Central Highlands. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 14 of 26 Genesys Wealth Advisers riders went to the assistance of Steele Von Hoff after he struck difficulty on the climb at Poatina. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 15 of 26 The second bunch on the road in search of a lead group on the St.Patricks Plains in Tasmania's Central Highlands. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 16 of 26 Riders make their way past the oldest golf club in the Southern Hemisphere at Bothwell where fences are erected around the greens to deter grazing sheep. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 17 of 26 Riders pass a sheep station near Grenta with aound forty kilometres to the finish. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 18 of 26 Tasmanian Ben Mather (Lawson Homes) made a daring solo break on the approach to Bothwell. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 19 of 26 The field had chased down Tasmanian Ben Mather by the time the race had neared 20 kilometres to New Norfolk. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 20 of 26 Steele Von Hoff (left) of Genesys Wealth Advisers edges out Russians Alexander Serov and Alexi Markov to win the Launceston to New Norfolk One-Day Classic. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 21 of 26 The podium (l-r) Alexander Serov (2nd,Russian National Team), Steele Von Hoff (1st,Genesys Wealth Advisers) and Alexi Markov (3rd,Russian National Team). (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 22 of 26 Ben Mather (Lawson Homes) cleaned up the jersey competitions with the sprints and KOM points earned during his solo break. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 23 of 26 Tasmanian Peter Loft (212) and Logan Calder (Plan B) from Western Australia relax at the back perhaps knowing what they were in for as the peloton approach the climb at Poatina in the background. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 24 of 26 The peloton power their way up the lower slopes on the climb at Poatina. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 25 of 26 Duck your heads: The peloton on the lowers slopes of the climb at Poatina. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 26 of 26 Matvey Zubov (Russian National Team) leads the peloton towards the top of Poatina as Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) feels the strain behind. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

Genesys Wealth Advisers' sprint sensation Steele Von Hoff claimed his 17th win of the 2011 National Road Series with a hard-fought victory in the brutal 208 kilometre Launceston – New Norfolk Classic in Tasmania. Von Hoff proved too good for the fast finishing Russians with Alexander Serov and Alexi Markov rounding out the podium despite a committed chase by the V Australia team who had been expected to push Genesys all the way.

Sixty kilometres into the race, the 12 kilometre climb of Mount Poatina, which peaks at the gradient of 7.6 per cent, proved quite the test for 23-year-old Von Hoff, as he struggled to stay in touch with the lead group of riders but was well-supported by teammates Pat Shaw and Nathan Haas who later said via twitter that he had: "Never seen anybody hurt like Von Hoff did today."

Von Hoff, who is chasing opportunities in Europe for 2012 and gaining plenty of attention, realised the importance of today's win with race wins of longer distances high on his agenda over the next few months.

"I had never raced so far before and the course, boy it was hard," the former boiler-maker said. "My team-mates pulled themselves inside out for me. I needed to win a long, tough race."

Von Hoff will sit out this week's 10-stage Tour of Tasmania in preparation for his assault on the Jayco Herald Sun Tour in Victoria, beginning October 12.

In a fine display of strength and determination, Von Hoff chased down lead pair of Markov and Serov who appeared to have the race within their grasp, over the final 50 metres.

Local rider Ben Mather (Lawson Homes) claimed the King of Poatina title enroute to the mountains and sprint classification after 61 kilometre solo escape before being reeled in around 20 kilometres from the finish at the Derwent Valley Council chambers.





Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 5:22:09 2 Alexander Serov (Team Russia) 3 Alexi Markov (Team Russia) 4 Aaron Kemps (V Australia) 0:00:01 5 Valery Kaikov (Team Russia) 0:00:02 6 Tom Paton (Country Club Tasmania) 0:00:09 7 Logan Calder (Plan B Racing) 0:00:13 8 Rowan Dever (John West Cycling Team) 0:00:19 9 Bernard Sulzberger (V Australia) 10 Peter Ladd (Fenton Green P/B Spencers Food) 0:00:23 11 Samuel Davis (Plan B Racing) 0:00:24 12 Matvey Zubov (Team Russia) 0:00:25 13 Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes) 14 Lachlan Ambrose (Central Coast Council) 15 John Darcey (Ride.Net.Au/Hobart Wheelers) 16 Zain Wright (Country Club Tasmania) 0:00:36 17 Christopher Winn (V Australia) 0:00:43 18 Cameron Peterson (V Australia) 0:00:44 19 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:53 20 Mathew Marshall (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:54 21 Valery Valynin (Team Russia) 0:00:59 22 Alexander Khatuntsev (Team Russia) 0:01:02 23 Johnnie Walker (V Australia) 0:01:07 24 Sean Sullivan (V Australia) 0:01:44 25 Hayden Brooks (V Australia) 0:08:00 26 Johnathon White (Country Club Tasmania) 0:08:28 27 Ben Mather (Lawson Homes) 0:09:49 28 Taylor Sheldon (V Australia) 0:18:39 29 Evgeny Kovalev (Team Russia) 0:20:41 30 Tim Elmer (Lawson Homes) 31 Matthew Sydes (Country Club Tasmania) 0:20:56 32 Peter Malcolm (Country Club Tasmania) 0:21:07 33 Nicolay Zhurkin (Team Russia) 0:21:18 34 Steve Aitken (Country Club Tasmania) 35 Jim Moore (Country Club Tasmania) dnf Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) dnf Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) dnf Jason Rigg (Genesys Wealth Advisers) dnf Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) dnf Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) dnf Michael Smith (Lawson Homes) dnf Michael Knoff (John West Cycling Team) dnf Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing) dnf Andrew Martin (Plan B Racing) dnf Alexander Ray (Team Down Under) dnf David Pell (Fenton Green P/B Spencers Food) dnf Brendan Schultz (Fenton Green P/B Spencers Food) dnf Steven Pilson (John West Cycling Team) dns Jai Crawford (Jayco - 2Xu) dns Ashley Baines (Derwent Valley Council) dns Andrew Margison (Derwent Valley Council) dns Tim McGrath (Country Club Tasmania)

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Trent Derecourt 3:40:00 2 Sam Mccallum 0:00:04 3 Nathan Hinkley 0:00:29 4 Alex Clements 0:00:33 5 Matthew Nicholson 0:01:16 6 Liam Dove 0:01:54 7 Andrew Christie 8 Blake Hose 9 Adam Hudson dnf David Parsons dnf David Abraham dnf Peter Loft dnf Joel Stearnes dnf Jack Matthews dnf Callum Fagg dnf Luke Knox dns Bradley Linfield dns Luke Ockerby dns Danny Pulbrook dns Aaron Jones

Intermediate Sprints and Climbs - m19 Pateena HC4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Christie (U23/Bothwell) 3 pts 2 Trent Derecourt (U23/Bothwell) 2 3 Nathan Hinkley (U23/Bothwell) 1

m24 Pateena Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Trent Derecourt (U23/Bothwell) 3 pts 2 Andrew Christie (U23/Bothwell) 2 3 Jason Rigg (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1

m36 Longford Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Christie (U23/Bothwell) 3 pts 2 Blake Hose (U23/Bothwell) 2

m51 Austral Bricks Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Christie (U23/Bothwell) 3 pts 2 Jason Rigg (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 3 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1

m63 Cressy Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Trent Derecourt (U23/Bothwell) 3 pts 2 Andrew Christie (U23/Bothwell) 2 3 Lachlan Ambrose (Central Coast Council) 1

m76 Poatina Village HC4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Trent Derecourt (U23/Bothwell) 3 pts 2 Lachlan Ambrose (Central Coast Council) 2 3 Andrew Christie (U23/Bothwell) 1

m82 Poatina HC1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Mather (Lawson Homes) 10 pts 2 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 6 3 Matvey Zubov (Team Russia) 4

m87 Pumphouse Bay Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 pts 2 Alex Clements (U23/Bothwell) 2 3 Christopher Winn (V Australia) 1

m88 Arthurs Lake Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Serov (Team Russia) 3 pts 2 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 3 Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1

m91 St Patrick's Plains Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Valery Valynin (Team Russia) 3 pts 2 Valery Kaikov (Team Russia) 2 3 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1

m95 Steppes Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matvey Zubov (Team Russia) 3 pts 2 Cameron Peterson (V Australia) 2 3 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1

m102 Hunterston Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Mather (Lawson Homes) 3 pts 2 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 3 Cameron Peterson (V Australia) 1

m105 Bakers Tier HC4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Mather (Lawson Homes) 3 pts 2 Matvey Zubov (Team Russia) 2 3 Cameron Peterson (V Australia) 1

m113 Bothwell Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Mather (Lawson Homes) 3 pts 2 Cameron Peterson (V Australia) 2 3 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1

m123 Berridale HC3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Mather (Lawson Homes) 5 pts 2 Mathew Marshall (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 3 Taylor Sheldon (V Australia) 2

m127 Hollow Tree Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Mather (Lawson Homes) 3 pts 2 Valery Valynin (Team Russia) 2 3 Hayden Brooks (V Australia) 1

m129 Hollow Tree HC4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Mather (Lawson Homes) 3 pts 2 Christopher Winn (V Australia) 2 3 Valery Valynin (Team Russia) 1

m139 Gretna Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matvey Zubov (Team Russia) 3 pts 2 Rowan Dever (John West Cycling Team) 2 3 Samuel Davis (Plan B Racing) 1

m143 Rosegarland HC4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matvey Zubov (Team Russia) 3 pts 2 Rowan Dever (John West Cycling Team) 2 3 Samuel Davis (Plan B Racing) 1

m146 Hayes Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Valery Valynin (Team Russia) 3 pts 2 Mathew Marshall (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 3 Rowan Dever (John West Cycling Team) 1

Derwent Valley Council Sprint Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Mather (Lawson Homes) 9 pts 2 Valery Valynin (Team Russia) 8 3 Matvey Zubov (Team Russia) 6 4 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 6 5 Cameron Peterson (V Australia) 5 6 Alexander Serov (Team Russia) 3 7 Rowan Dever (John West Cycling Team) 3 8 Mathew Marshall (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 9 Valery Kaikov (Team Russia) 2 10 Lachlan Ambrose (Central Coast Council) 1 11 Samuel Davis (Plan B Racing) 1 12 Christopher Winn (V Australia) 1 13 Hayden Brooks (V Australia) 1 dnf Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 4 dnf Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1 dnf Jason Rigg (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 dnf Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1

Caterpillar Underground Mining King of the Mountains # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Mather (Lawson Homes) 21 pts 2 Matvey Zubov (Team Russia) 9 3 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 6 4 Mathew Marshall (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 5 Lachlan Ambrose (Central Coast Council) 2 6 Christopher Winn (V Australia) 2 7 Rowan Dever (John West Cycling Team) 2 8 Taylor Sheldon (V Australia) 2 9 Samuel Davis (Plan B Racing) 1 10 Valery Valynin (Team Russia) 1 11 Cameron Peterson (V Australia) 1